Reload Cafe

96 Airport Road

Hyannis, MA 02601

Breakfast

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$6.00

1 over hard egg, bacon, choice of Swiss or cheddar cheese, and choice of English muffin or plain bagel

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

$6.00

1 over hard egg, sausage, choice of Swiss or cheddar cheese, and choice of English or plain bagel.

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$5.00

1 over hard egg, choice of swiss or cheddar cheese, and choice of English muffin or plain bagel

Pesto Melt

Pesto Melt

$7.00

2 over hard eggs, swiss cheese, pesto, and tomato, on white bread

Linguica egg and cheese

Linguica egg and cheese

$6.00

1 over hard egg, linguica, Swiss or cheddar cheese, on a English muffin or plain bagel

Hashbrown sandwich

Hashbrown sandwich

$7.00

1 over hard egg, cheddar cheese, bacon, a hashbrown, siracha ketchup, on a English muffin or plain bagel

Side hashbrown

Side hashbrown

$1.00
Brisket egg sandwich

Brisket egg sandwich

$9.00
Pulled pork and egg

Pulled pork and egg

$9.00

Lunch

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.00
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.00
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.00
Smoked Brisket Sandwich

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$12.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00
Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.00
Turkey & Pesto Melt

Turkey & Pesto Melt

$10.00
Sausage, Peppers & Onion Sub

Sausage, Peppers & Onion Sub

$8.00
Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$5.00
Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$5.00
Salad w/ meat

Salad w/ meat

$12.00
Salad (no meat)

Salad (no meat)

$8.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$2.00

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$4.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:59 am
96 Airport Road, Hyannis, MA 02601

