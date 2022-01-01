- Home
The Reluctant Panther Restaurant 39 West Road
39 West Road
Manchester, VT 05254
Appetizers
Entrees
Switchback Ale Braised Short Ribs
Smoked Cheddar Mashed Potatoes, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Pickled Shallots
Gnocchi
Cauliflower, Butternut Squash, Bacon Lardons, Almonds, Arugula, Apple Puree
Grilled Local Pork Chop
Crispy Polenta Cake, Apple & Celery Root Salad, Pomegranate Seeds, Smoked Maple Gastrique
Scallops
Farm Vegetable Risotto
Daily Inspiration
Wagyu Coulette Staek
Peppered Local Sweet Potatoes, Broccolini, Crispy Shallots, Black Garlic Sauce
Roasted Misty Knoll Chicken Breast
Farro, Cauliflower Cream, Apple Walnut Compote, Thyme Jus
Venison Osso Bucco
Spiced Cous Cous, Roasted Carrots, Fennel, Parsley Vinaigrette, Feta, Date Syrup
Arctic Char
Kids Pasta Butter
Kids Pasta Marinara
Kids Chicken Fingers
Side
Fish Risotto
Lobster & Brie Fondue
Filet
Desserts
Carrot Cake Waffles
Brownie, Coffee Custard, Caramel Sauce, Pretzel Crunch
Honey Apple Mousse Cake
Pineapple Lime Salsa, Whipped Cream Cheese, Oatmeal Cookie Crumble, Maple Pecans
Chocolate Flourless Cake
Trio of House Made Sorbet
With Lemon Shortbread Cookies
Ice Cream
Locally Sourced from the ‘Chocolate Barn’ in Shaftsbury, VT
1 Scoop Ice Cream/sorbet
BQT
Pork Chop
Salmon
Cheese Plate
Shot Tom Soup
Mushroom Veg Tart
Tomato Mozz Skewar
Risotto
Smoked Salmon
Add Halibut
Sorbet
Mixed Greens
Prosciutto Goat Cheese
Chicken
Bacon Scallops
Grilled Cheese
Arctic Char
Short Ribs
Short Ribs
Crudite
Flat Bread
Lobster & Brie
Dessert Buffet
6" Cake
8" Cake
Vodka
Rum / Tequila
Whiskey / Bourbon
Angel's Envy
Basil Hayden's
Bookers
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Bushmills Black Bush
Calumet
Crown Royal
Jack Daniel's
Jameson's
Jim Beam
Knob Creek Bourbon
Knob Creek Rye
Makers Mark
Stagg Jr.
Sumugglers Notch Bourbon
Whistle Pig Rye
Woodford Reserve
Scotch / Single Malt
Cordials
Amaro Nonino
Aperol
B & B
Bailey's
Bhakta
Campari
Chambord
Cointreau
Courvoisier VS
Disaronno
Drambuie
Dubonnet
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Hennessey VSOP
Kahlua
Midori
Pimms
Remy Martin VSOP
Sambuca
Southern Comfort
Tia Maria
VT Ice Maple Cream
Dessert Wine
Red Wine
100 Cakebread
101 Girard
102 Trig Point
103 Duckhorn Decoy
104 Frog's Leap
105 Palmero
106 Paul Hobbs
107 Heitz
108 Don Melchor
109 Molloydooker
110 Opus One 2017
111 Opus One 2015
112 Stag's Leap
113 Hess Collection
114 Rutherford Ranch
115 Sequoia Grove
116 Hall
117 Caymus
118 Spottswoode
119 Mount Veeder
120 Jordan
121 Hundred Acre
122 Honig
123 Caymus 1 Liter
124 Silver Oak
300 A to Z
301 Adelsheim
302 Raen Fort Ross
303 Anne Amie
304 Merry Edwards
305 Ken wright Eola Amity-Hills
306 Frei Brothers
307 Ken Wright Canary Hill
308 Rex Hill
309 Kistler
310 The Withers
311 Onward
312 DuMol
Elena Walch Riserva Merlot, Alto Adige 2012
Frog's Leap, Rutherford Valley 2018
Pride Mountain Vineyards, Napa/Sonoma 2016
Rombauer, Carneros 2017
Decoy, Sonoma 2019
Owen Roe Merlot Blend, Yakima Valley, CA 2017
Bedrock Wine Company, The Bedrock Heritage, Sonoma Valley 2018
Bedrock Wine Company, Old Vine, Sonoma Valley 2018
Ridge Vineyards, East Bench 2019
Frog's Leap Zinfandel, Napa Valley 2018
Dry Creek Vineyard, Heritage Vines, Sonoma County 2018
Seghesio, Sonoma 2018
Klinker Brick Winery, Syrah Farrah, Lodi 2016
Bedrock Wine Company Syrah, California 2018
Penfolds Bin 28, Shiraz 2018
Stag's Leap Petit Sirah, Napa Valley 2017
The Withers "Mr. Burgess" El Dorado, Sierra Foothills 2017
507 Landau
Tapestry, Beaulieu Vineyard Reserve Bordeaux Red Blend, Napa Valley 2015
Phantom Bogle Vineyards Petit Syrah & Zinfandel, Clarksburg California 2017
Dominus Estate, Red Blend, Napa Valley 2016
The Spurr Murrieta's Well, Cabernet, Petit Syrah, Merlot Blend, Livermore 2017
Overture by Opus One, Red Bordeaux Blend, Napa Valley NV
700 Chateau Palmer
701 Chateau La Tour De Mons
702 Chateau Phelan Segur
703 Chateau Ducru-Beaucaillou
704 Chateau Haut-Segottes
705 Chateau Duhart-Milon
706 Chateau Lilian Ladouys
707 Chateau Branaire-Ducru
708 Chateau Gloria
709 Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte
713 Talbot
Albert Bichot Mercurey 2017
Louis Jadot Nuit-Saint-Georges 2017
Domaine Gachot-Monot, Cotes de Nuits-Villages 2017
Chateau Du Beaucastel, Chateauneuf-Du-Pape 2018
Fournier Sancerre Rouge, Loire 2017
Domaine le Sang des Cailloux
Domaine Le Clos des Cazaux, Vacqueyras Cuvee des Temliers, Rhone 2016
Domaine Chante-Perdix Chateauneuf-Du-Pape 2016
Chateau de Saint Cosme Cote-Rotie, Rhone Valley 2018
Clos Saint Jean, Chateauneuf-Du-Pape 2019
Felsina Chianti Classico Riserva, Berardenga, Tuscany 2017
Oddero Barbaresco
Bolla Amarone della Valpolicella, Veneto 2015
Oddero Barolo
Lamole Di Lamole Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscany 2017
La Spinetta Vigneto Garretti Barolo, Piedmont 2015
Pasqual Pelissero Barbaresco, Piedmont 2015
Salvatore Molettieri "Vigna Cinque Querce" Taurasi 2010
Boscarelli, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2017
Negro Angelo & Figli Nebbiolo, Piedmont 2016
Serio & Borgogno, Barolo 2016
Bruna Grimaldi, Barolo
Numanthia, Termes Tinta de Toro, Spain 2017
Bodegas Muga, Rioja Reserva, Spain 2016
Volver Tempranillo La Mancha, Spain 2017
Tres Picos Garnacha Bodegas Borsao, Spain 2018
Faustino V
Bodegas LAN, Rioja Gran Reserva, Spain 2012
Honig Cabernet Sauvignon
White Wine
Argyle Brut, Willamette Valley 2016
Domaine Carneros, Brut Méthode Traditionelle, Carneros California 2016
Veuve Clicquot Brut, Champagne NV
Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut, Champagne NV
Tattinger Brut La Francaise Reims, Champagne NV
Veuve Clicquot Brut La Grande Dame Èpernay Champagne-Ardenne 2008
Louis Roederer, Champagne Brut Premier NV
Veuve Fourny & Fils, Champagne 1er Cru Brut Nature Blanc de Blancs NV
Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé, Champagne NV
Dom Perignon, Champagne 2010
Pol Roger Reserve
Prosecco
A. Margaine, Champagne Le Brut
Champagne Billecart-Salmon, Champagne Brut Reserve NV
Honig Sauvignon Blanc
Schramsberg Vineyards, Brut Rose, North Coast 2017
J Vineyards & Winery, Brut Rose, Russian River Valley NV
Tablas Creek Vineyard, Pateling de Tablas, Paso Robles 2020
Daou Vineyards & Winery Rose, Paso Robles 2020
Domaine de la Terre Rouge, Vin Gris d'Amador, Sierra Foothills 2019
Daniel Chotard Sancerre, Loire Valley 2019
Cakebread Cellars, Napa Valley 2019
Chalk Hill Winery, Estate Bottled Chalk Hill, California 2018
Far Niente, Napa Valley Estate 2018
Newton Vineyard Unfiltered, Napa Valley 2016
Rombauer Vineyards, Carneros 2019
Ramey Cellars, Russian River Valley 2018
WindRacer, Anderson Valley 2015
Chateau Montelena Winery, Napa Valley 2017
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, 'Karia', Napa Valley 2019
DuMol Western Reach, Russian River 2019
Domain Gachot-Monot, Saint Albin, Burgundy 2019
Maison Joseph Drouhin, Pouilly Fuisse 2019
Michelet, Stephanie et Vincent, Petit Chablis 2018
Kistler
Summum
St. Romain
Merusault
Frog's Leap, Rutherford Napa 2019
Girard, Napa Valley 2017
Merry Edwards, Russian River Valley 2017
Spottswoode, Napa/Sonoma 2017
Daou Vineyards & Winery, Paso Robles 2019
Hourglass
Greywacke, Wild Sauvignon
Jayson, Nappa Valley
Four Graces Pinot Gris
Anne Amie Pinot Gris
Jerman Pinot Grigio
Elena Walch, Suditrol Alto Adige Castel Ringberg,
Bruno Verdi
Navarro Vineyards Gewurztraminer, Anderson Valley California 2018
Trimbach Gewurztraminer, Alsace France 2017
Nik Weis
Herman J. Wiemer
OVUM, Rare Form
N/A Bev
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Tonic
Club Soda
Shirley Temple
Roy Rodgers
Mocktail
Saratoga Sparkling
Saratoga Still
French Press
French Press 2
Tea
Espresso
Double Espresso
Cappuccino
Hot Chocolate
Iced Coffee
Iced Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Juice
Glass Wine
Eshcol
Jadix
Marlborough Ridge
Ca' Montini
Trefethen
A to Z
Prosecco
Nicolas Feuillatte
Torresella
Noah River
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon
Louis Latour
Omen
Triennes
Pessimist
Easton
Special Bottle Wine
Bottle Mar. Ridge
Bottle Easton Zin
Bottle Eshcol Chardonnay
Bottle Dry Creek
Bottle A to Z Rose
Bottle Torresella
Bottle Prosecco
House Cocktails
Beer
Bud Light
Budweiser
Clausthauler NA
Fiddlehead IPA
Focal Banger IPA
Guinness Stout
Heady Topper Ale
Heineken
Long Trail Ale
Shacksbury Arlo Cider
Shed Mt. Ale
Stella Artois
Switchback Ale
Switchback Ale Can
Von Trapp Helles
Von-Trapp Pilsner
Vodka Up / Rocks
Gin Up / Rocks
Rum & Tequila Up / Rocks
Bacardi Up / Rocks
Bacardi Gold Up / Rocks
Captain Morgan Up / Rocks
Goslings Up / Rocks
Mad River Rum Up / Rocks
Malibu Up / Rocks
Mount Gay Up / Rocks
Myers Up / Rocks
Casamigos Up / Rocks
Huradura Up / Rocks
Jose Cuervo Up / Rocks
Patron Up / Rocks
Sauza Up / Rocks
Vidal Mezcal Up / Rocks
Whiskey & Bourbon Up / Rocks
Basil Hayden's Up / Rocks
Bookers Up / Rocks
Buffalo Trace Up / Rocks
Bulleit Bourbon Up / Rocks
Bulleit Rye Up / Rocks
Bushmills Black Bush Up / Rocks
Crown Royal Up / Rocks
Jack Daniel's Up / Rocks
Jameson's Up / Rocks
Jim Beam
Knob Creek Bourbon Up / Rocks
Knob Creek Rye Up / rocks
Makers Mark Up / Rocks
Smugglers Notch Bourbon Up / Rocks
Stagg Jr. Up / Rocks
Whistle Pig Rye Up / Rocks
Woodford Reserve Up / Rocks
Calumet Up / Rocks
Scotch & Single Malt Up / Rocks
Ardmore Up / Rocks
Balvenie 12yr Up / Rocks
Dewars Up / Rocks
Glenfiddich 12 yr Up / Rocks
Glenlevit 12yr Up / Rocks
Glenmorangie 10yr Up / Rocks
Glenmorangie 18yr Up / Rocks
Jonny Walker Black Up / Rocks
Lagavulin 16yr Up / Rocks
Laphroaig 10yr Up / Rocks
Macallan 12yr Up / Rocks
Oban 14yr Up / Rocks
Talisker Up / Rocks
Tomatin 12yr Up / Rocks
Cordials Up / Rocks
Amaro Nonino Up / Rocks
Aperol Up / Rocks
B & B Up / Rocks
Bailey's Up / Rocks
Bhakta Up / Rocks
Campari Up / Rocks
Chambord Up / Rocks
Cointreau Up / Rocks
Courvoisier VS Up / Rocks
Disarono Up / Rocks
Drambuie Up / Rocks
Dubonnet Up / Rocks
Frangelico Up / Rocks
Grand Marnier Up / Rocks
Hennessey VSOP Up / Rocks
Kahlua Up / Rocks
Midori Up / Rocks
Remy Martin VSOP Up / Rocks
Sambuca Up / Rocks
Southern Comfort Up / Rocks
Tia Maria Up / Rocks
VT Ice Maple Cream / Rocks
Event Wine
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
The Reluctant Panther Restaurant creates an intimate atmosphere offering the best of Southern Vermont’s local foods. We strive to showcase the best of what Vermont has to offer in a unique and exciting way. We believe in sustainability, working with our farmers, cheesemakers and producers to bring you a memorable experience. Under the direction of executive Chef Sigal Rocklin, the menu features innovative, farm-fresh classics that change with the seasons. The expansive list of fine wines, Vermont beers and specialty cocktails perfectly complements the decadent menu. From the outdoor terrace to the cozy bar, the restaurant exudes an approachable sophistication that enables all of our guests to feel welcomed. The outdoor covered terrace is open seasonally offering Al Fresco dining with views over the gardens and Mount Equinox, the terrace is a picturesque venue for a casual dinner or drinks with friends.
39 West Road, Manchester, VT 05254