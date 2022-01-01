Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Reluctant Panther Restaurant 39 West Road

39 West Road

Manchester, VT 05254

Appetizers

Lobster and Brie Fondue

$20.00

Farro Risotto

$16.00

Duck Pate

$17.00

Local Mixed Greens

$14.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Vermont Cheese Selection

$18.00

Spinach Salad

$16.00

Soup of the Day

$12.00

Appetizer Special

$16.00

Extra Lobster Bread

$2.00

Entrees

Switchback Ale Braised Short Ribs

$37.00

Smoked Cheddar Mashed Potatoes, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Pickled Shallots

Gnocchi

$33.00

Cauliflower, Butternut Squash, Bacon Lardons, Almonds, Arugula, Apple Puree

Grilled Local Pork Chop

$37.00

Crispy Polenta Cake, Apple & Celery Root Salad, Pomegranate Seeds, Smoked Maple Gastrique

Scallops

$45.00

Farm Vegetable Risotto

$33.00

Daily Inspiration

Wagyu Coulette Staek

$46.00

Peppered Local Sweet Potatoes, Broccolini, Crispy Shallots, Black Garlic Sauce

Roasted Misty Knoll Chicken Breast

$35.00

Farro, Cauliflower Cream, Apple Walnut Compote, Thyme Jus

Venison Osso Bucco

$42.00

Spiced Cous Cous, Roasted Carrots, Fennel, Parsley Vinaigrette, Feta, Date Syrup

Arctic Char

$36.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$12.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$12.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$15.00

Side

$8.00

Fish Risotto

$37.00

Lobster & Brie Fondue

$20.00

Filet

$50.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake Waffles

$12.00

Brownie, Coffee Custard, Caramel Sauce, Pretzel Crunch

Honey Apple Mousse Cake

$12.00

Pineapple Lime Salsa, Whipped Cream Cheese, Oatmeal Cookie Crumble, Maple Pecans

Chocolate Flourless Cake

$12.00

Trio of House Made Sorbet

$10.00

With Lemon Shortbread Cookies

Ice Cream

$9.00

Locally Sourced from the ‘Chocolate Barn’ in Shaftsbury, VT

1 Scoop Ice Cream/sorbet

$4.50

BQT

Pork Chop

$75.00

Salmon

$70.91

Cheese Plate

$98.00

Shot Tom Soup

$120.00

Mushroom Veg Tart

$160.00

Tomato Mozz Skewar

$120.00

Risotto

$70.00

Smoked Salmon

$120.00

Add Halibut

$10.00

Sorbet

Mixed Greens

Prosciutto Goat Cheese

$120.00

Chicken

$75.00

Bacon Scallops

$200.00

Grilled Cheese

$720.00

Arctic Char

$75.00

Short Ribs

$77.00

Short Ribs

$77.00

Crudite

$360.00

Flat Bread

$700.00

Lobster & Brie

$20.00

Dessert Buffet

$780.00

6" Cake

$45.00

8" Cake

$80.00

Vodka

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Kettel One

$11.00

Smugglers Notch

$12.00

Stolichnaya

$10.00

Svedka

$10.00

Svedka Flavor

$10.00

Titos

$11.00

Gin

Barr Hill

$12.00

Tom Cat

$14.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Hendrick's

$14.00

Tanquerey

$12.00

Rum / Tequila

Bacardi

$11.00

Bacardi Gold

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Goslings

$11.00

Mad River Rum

$14.00

Malibu

$12.00

Mount Gay

$12.00

Myer's

$11.00

Casamigos

$16.00

Huradura

$14.00

Jose Cuervo

$10.00

Patron

$16.00

Sauzal

$10.00

Vidal Mezcal

$14.00

Whiskey / Bourbon

Angel's Envy

$22.00

Basil Hayden's

$14.00

Bookers

$19.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Bushmills Black Bush

$14.00

Calumet

$35.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Jack Daniel's

$11.00

Jameson's

$10.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Stagg Jr.

$19.00

Sumugglers Notch Bourbon

$16.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Scotch / Single Malt

Ardmore

$12.00

Balvenie 12yr

$16.00

Dewars

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$14.00

Glenlevit 12yr

$14.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$14.00

Glenmorangie 18yr

$24.00

Jonny Walker Black

$12.00

Jonny Walker Blue

$42.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$20.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$14.00

Macallan 12yr

$16.00

Oban 14yr

$19.00

Talisker

$16.00

Tomatin 12yr

$14.00

Cordials

Amaro Nonino

$14.00

Aperol

$12.00

B & B

$12.00

Bailey's

$12.00

Bhakta

$18.00

Campari

$12.00

Chambord

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Courvoisier VS

$12.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Dubonnet

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hennessey VSOP

$16.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Midori

$12.00

Pimms

$12.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$14.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Southern Comfort

$12.00

Tia Maria

$12.00

VT Ice Maple Cream

$13.00

Dessert Wine

Warre's Warrior Port

$12.00

Taylor Fladgate Port

$12.00

Sauternes

$12.00

Eden Ice

$11.00

Santa Julia

$12.00

Royal Tokaji

$15.00

Pedro Ximenez

$14.00

Red Wine

100 Cakebread

$150.00

101 Girard

$65.00

102 Trig Point

$46.00

103 Duckhorn Decoy

$54.00

104 Frog's Leap

$120.00

105 Palmero

$100.00

106 Paul Hobbs

$180.00

107 Heitz

$124.00

108 Don Melchor

$292.00

109 Molloydooker

$56.00

110 Opus One 2017

$400.00

111 Opus One 2015

$420.00

112 Stag's Leap

$144.00

113 Hess Collection

$140.00

114 Rutherford Ranch

$65.00

115 Sequoia Grove

$90.00

116 Hall

$120.00

117 Caymus

$180.00

118 Spottswoode

$320.00

119 Mount Veeder

$85.00

120 Jordan

$130.00

121 Hundred Acre

$850.00

122 Honig

$92.00

123 Caymus 1 Liter

$200.00

124 Silver Oak

$150.00

300 A to Z

$47.00

301 Adelsheim

$58.00

302 Raen Fort Ross

$185.00

303 Anne Amie

$50.00

304 Merry Edwards

$125.00

305 Ken wright Eola Amity-Hills

$75.00

306 Frei Brothers

$50.00

307 Ken Wright Canary Hill

$112.00

308 Rex Hill

$72.00

309 Kistler

$124.00

310 The Withers

$98.00

311 Onward

$75.00

312 DuMol

$145.00

Elena Walch Riserva Merlot, Alto Adige 2012

$92.00

Frog's Leap, Rutherford Valley 2018

$69.00

Pride Mountain Vineyards, Napa/Sonoma 2016

$130.00

Rombauer, Carneros 2017

$84.00

Decoy, Sonoma 2019

$48.00

Owen Roe Merlot Blend, Yakima Valley, CA 2017

$56.00

Bedrock Wine Company, The Bedrock Heritage, Sonoma Valley 2018

$88.00

Bedrock Wine Company, Old Vine, Sonoma Valley 2018

$50.00

Ridge Vineyards, East Bench 2019

$62.00

Frog's Leap Zinfandel, Napa Valley 2018

$65.00

Dry Creek Vineyard, Heritage Vines, Sonoma County 2018

$48.00

Seghesio, Sonoma 2018

$50.00

Klinker Brick Winery, Syrah Farrah, Lodi 2016

$46.00

Bedrock Wine Company Syrah, California 2018

$50.00

Penfolds Bin 28, Shiraz 2018

$62.00

Stag's Leap Petit Sirah, Napa Valley 2017

$76.00

The Withers "Mr. Burgess" El Dorado, Sierra Foothills 2017

$82.00

507 Landau

$92.00

Tapestry, Beaulieu Vineyard Reserve Bordeaux Red Blend, Napa Valley 2015

$140.00

Phantom Bogle Vineyards Petit Syrah & Zinfandel, Clarksburg California 2017

$46.00

Dominus Estate, Red Blend, Napa Valley 2016

$470.00

The Spurr Murrieta's Well, Cabernet, Petit Syrah, Merlot Blend, Livermore 2017

$48.00

Overture by Opus One, Red Bordeaux Blend, Napa Valley NV

$220.00

700 Chateau Palmer

$190.00

701 Chateau La Tour De Mons

$102.00

702 Chateau Phelan Segur

$115.00

703 Chateau Ducru-Beaucaillou

$425.00

704 Chateau Haut-Segottes

$75.00

705 Chateau Duhart-Milon

$170.00

706 Chateau Lilian Ladouys

$88.00

707 Chateau Branaire-Ducru

$130.00

708 Chateau Gloria

$100.00

709 Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte

$285.00

713 Talbot

$119.00

Albert Bichot Mercurey 2017

$105.00

Louis Jadot Nuit-Saint-Georges 2017

$124.00

Domaine Gachot-Monot, Cotes de Nuits-Villages 2017

$78.00

Chateau Du Beaucastel, Chateauneuf-Du-Pape 2018

$160.00

Fournier Sancerre Rouge, Loire 2017

$58.00

Domaine le Sang des Cailloux

$73.00

Domaine Le Clos des Cazaux, Vacqueyras Cuvee des Temliers, Rhone 2016

$73.00

Domaine Chante-Perdix Chateauneuf-Du-Pape 2016

$92.00

Chateau de Saint Cosme Cote-Rotie, Rhone Valley 2018

$170.00

Clos Saint Jean, Chateauneuf-Du-Pape 2019

$120.00

Felsina Chianti Classico Riserva, Berardenga, Tuscany 2017

$90.00

Oddero Barbaresco

$126.00

Bolla Amarone della Valpolicella, Veneto 2015

$88.00

Oddero Barolo

$112.00

Lamole Di Lamole Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscany 2017

$52.00

La Spinetta Vigneto Garretti Barolo, Piedmont 2015

$148.00

Pasqual Pelissero Barbaresco, Piedmont 2015

$72.00

Salvatore Molettieri "Vigna Cinque Querce" Taurasi 2010

$105.00

Boscarelli, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2017

$78.00

Negro Angelo & Figli Nebbiolo, Piedmont 2016

$60.00

Serio &amp; Borgogno, Barolo 2016

$80.00

Bruna Grimaldi, Barolo

$82.00

Numanthia, Termes Tinta de Toro, Spain 2017

$50.00

Bodegas Muga, Rioja Reserva, Spain 2016

$62.00

Volver Tempranillo La Mancha, Spain 2017

$45.00

Tres Picos Garnacha Bodegas Borsao, Spain 2018

$48.00

Faustino V

$41.00

Bodegas LAN, Rioja Gran Reserva, Spain 2012

$56.00

Honig Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

White Wine

Argyle Brut, Willamette Valley 2016

$57.00

Domaine Carneros, Brut Méthode Traditionelle, Carneros California 2016

$66.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut, Champagne NV

$125.00

Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut, Champagne NV

$122.00

Tattinger Brut La Francaise Reims, Champagne NV

$114.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut La Grande Dame Èpernay Champagne-Ardenne 2008

$325.00

Louis Roederer, Champagne Brut Premier NV

$135.00

Veuve Fourny & Fils, Champagne 1er Cru Brut Nature Blanc de Blancs NV

$105.00

Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé, Champagne NV

$180.00

Dom Perignon, Champagne 2010

$350.00

Pol Roger Reserve

$115.00

Prosecco

$38.00

A. Margaine, Champagne Le Brut

$55.00

Champagne Billecart-Salmon, Champagne Brut Reserve NV

$65.00

Honig Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

Schramsberg Vineyards, Brut Rose, North Coast 2017

$85.00

J Vineyards & Winery, Brut Rose, Russian River Valley NV

$84.00

Tablas Creek Vineyard, Pateling de Tablas, Paso Robles 2020

$52.00

Daou Vineyards & Winery Rose, Paso Robles 2020

$45.00

Domaine de la Terre Rouge, Vin Gris d'Amador, Sierra Foothills 2019

$46.00

Daniel Chotard Sancerre, Loire Valley 2019

$55.00

Cakebread Cellars, Napa Valley 2019

$85.00

Chalk Hill Winery, Estate Bottled Chalk Hill, California 2018

$80.00

Far Niente, Napa Valley Estate 2018

$125.00

Newton Vineyard Unfiltered, Napa Valley 2016

$88.00

Rombauer Vineyards, Carneros 2019

$72.00

Ramey Cellars, Russian River Valley 2018

$80.00

WindRacer, Anderson Valley 2015

$48.00

Chateau Montelena Winery, Napa Valley 2017

$95.00

Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, 'Karia', Napa Valley 2019

$68.00

DuMol Western Reach, Russian River 2019

$105.00

Domain Gachot-Monot, Saint Albin, Burgundy 2019

$90.00

Maison Joseph Drouhin, Pouilly Fuisse 2019

$68.00

Michelet, Stephanie et Vincent, Petit Chablis 2018

$53.00

Kistler

$125.00

Summum

$80.00

St. Romain

$98.00

Merusault

$168.00

Frog's Leap, Rutherford Napa 2019

$54.00

Girard, Napa Valley 2017

$45.00

Merry Edwards, Russian River Valley 2017

$84.00

Spottswoode, Napa/Sonoma 2017

$77.00

Daou Vineyards & Winery, Paso Robles 2019

$44.00

Hourglass

$66.00

Greywacke, Wild Sauvignon

$55.00

Jayson, Nappa Valley

$75.00

Four Graces Pinot Gris

$39.00

Anne Amie Pinot Gris

$35.00

Jerman Pinot Grigio

$45.00

Elena Walch, Suditrol Alto Adige Castel Ringberg,

$40.00

Bruno Verdi

$48.00

Navarro Vineyards Gewurztraminer, Anderson Valley California 2018

$51.00

Trimbach Gewurztraminer, Alsace France 2017

$50.00

Nik Weis

$56.00

Herman J. Wiemer

$48.00

OVUM, Rare Form

$70.00

N/A Bev

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Roy Rodgers

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$8.00

Saratoga Still

$8.00

French Press

$4.00

French Press 2

$7.00

Tea

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Juice

$4.00

Glass Wine

Eshcol

$14.00

Jadix

$12.00

Marlborough Ridge

$12.00

Ca' Montini

$14.00

Trefethen

$16.00

A to Z

$14.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Nicolas Feuillatte

$19.00

Torresella

$12.00

Noah River

$14.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.00

Louis Latour

$12.00

Omen

$14.00

Triennes

$14.00

Pessimist

$17.00

Easton

$14.00

Special Bottle Wine

$55.00

Bottle Mar. Ridge

$38.00

Bottle Easton Zin

$44.00

Bottle Eshcol Chardonnay

$44.00

Bottle Dry Creek

$44.00

Bottle A to Z Rose

$44.00

Bottle Torresella

$38.00

Bottle Prosecco

$38.00

House Cocktails

The Reluctant Panther

$14.00

Manchester Mule

$14.00

Bees Knees

$15.00

Sugar Bob's Old Fashion

$15.00

The Lovely Marilyn

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Lemon Kiss Martini

$15.00

Dreamsicle

$15.00

Dear John

$15.00

Gingersake

$12.00

Limoncello

$13.00

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Clausthauler NA

$5.00

Fiddlehead IPA

$8.00

Focal Banger IPA

$10.00

Guinness Stout

$6.00

Heady Topper Ale

$10.00

Heineken

$6.00

Long Trail Ale

$6.00

Shacksbury Arlo Cider

$6.00

Shed Mt. Ale

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Switchback Ale

$7.00

Switchback Ale Can

$6.00

Von Trapp Helles

$6.00

Von-Trapp Pilsner

$6.00

Vodka Up / Rocks

Absolut Up / Rocks

$12.00

Absolut Citron Up / Rocks

$12.00

Belvedere Up / Rocks

$14.00

Grey Goose Up / Rocks

$16.00

Kettel One Up / Rocks

$13.00

Sumgglers Notch Up / Rocks

$14.00

Stoli Up / Rocks

$12.00

Svedka Up / Rocks

$12.00

Svedka Flavor Up / Rocks

$12.00

Titos Up / Rocks

$13.00

Gin Up / Rocks

Bar Hill Up / Martini

$14.00

Tom Cat Up / Martini

$16.00

Beefeater Up / Martini

$12.00

Bombay Saphire Up / Martini

$14.00

Hendrick's Up / Martini

$16.00

Tanquerey Up / Martini

$14.00

Rum & Tequila Up / Rocks

Bacardi Up / Rocks

$13.00

Bacardi Gold Up / Rocks

$13.00

Captain Morgan Up / Rocks

$13.00

Goslings Up / Rocks

$13.00

Mad River Rum Up / Rocks

$16.00

Malibu Up / Rocks

$14.00

Mount Gay Up / Rocks

$14.00

Myers Up / Rocks

$13.00

Casamigos Up / Rocks

$18.00

Huradura Up / Rocks

$16.00

Jose Cuervo Up / Rocks

$12.00

Patron Up / Rocks

$18.00

Sauza Up / Rocks

$12.00

Vidal Mezcal Up / Rocks

$16.00

Whiskey & Bourbon Up / Rocks

Basil Hayden's Up / Rocks

$16.00

Bookers Up / Rocks

$21.00

Buffalo Trace Up / Rocks

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon Up / Rocks

$14.00

Bulleit Rye Up / Rocks

$14.00

Bushmills Black Bush Up / Rocks

$16.00

Crown Royal Up / Rocks

$14.00

Jack Daniel's Up / Rocks

$12.00

Jameson's Up / Rocks

$12.00

Jim Beam

$14.00

Knob Creek Bourbon Up / Rocks

$16.00

Knob Creek Rye Up / rocks

$16.00

Makers Mark Up / Rocks

$14.00

Smugglers Notch Bourbon Up / Rocks

$18.00

Stagg Jr. Up / Rocks

$21.00

Whistle Pig Rye Up / Rocks

$20.00

Woodford Reserve Up / Rocks

$16.00

Calumet Up / Rocks

$38.00

Scotch & Single Malt Up / Rocks

Ardmore Up / Rocks

$14.00

Balvenie 12yr Up / Rocks

$18.00

Dewars Up / Rocks

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12 yr Up / Rocks

$16.00

Glenlevit 12yr Up / Rocks

$16.00

Glenmorangie 10yr Up / Rocks

$16.00

Glenmorangie 18yr Up / Rocks

$26.00

Jonny Walker Black Up / Rocks

$14.00

Lagavulin 16yr Up / Rocks

$22.00

Laphroaig 10yr Up / Rocks

$16.00

Macallan 12yr Up / Rocks

$18.00

Oban 14yr Up / Rocks

$21.00

Talisker Up / Rocks

$18.00

Tomatin 12yr Up / Rocks

$16.00

Cordials Up / Rocks

Amaro Nonino Up / Rocks

$16.00

Aperol Up / Rocks

$14.00

B & B Up / Rocks

$14.00

Bailey's Up / Rocks

$14.00

Bhakta Up / Rocks

$20.00

Campari Up / Rocks

$14.00

Chambord Up / Rocks

$14.00

Cointreau Up / Rocks

$14.00

Courvoisier VS Up / Rocks

$14.00

Disarono Up / Rocks

$14.00

Drambuie Up / Rocks

$14.00

Dubonnet Up / Rocks

$14.00

Frangelico Up / Rocks

$14.00

Grand Marnier Up / Rocks

$14.00

Hennessey VSOP Up / Rocks

$18.00

Kahlua Up / Rocks

$14.00

Midori Up / Rocks

$14.00

Remy Martin VSOP Up / Rocks

$16.00

Sambuca Up / Rocks

$14.00

Southern Comfort Up / Rocks

$14.00

Tia Maria Up / Rocks

$14.00

VT Ice Maple Cream / Rocks

$15.00

Event Wine

Prosecco

$38.00

Trefethen Chardonnay

$50.00

Jadix SB

$38.00

A to Z Rose

$44.00

La Crema Pinot Noir

$40.00

Aviary Cab

$40.00

Omen Pinot Noir

$44.00

Faustina

$41.00

Duckhorn Decoy

$54.00

Tattinger

$105.00

Rombauer

$65.00

Sparkling rose

$38.00

Sparkling cider

$15.00

Appetizer

Mixed Green

$14.00

Israeli Falafel

$16.00

Entree

Chicken

$75.00

Filet

$80.00

Pasta

$70.00

Dessert

Sorbet

$12.00

Vegan Cake

$50.00

Dessert

Chocolate Pate Choux

Sorbet

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Reluctant Panther Restaurant creates an intimate atmosphere offering the best of Southern Vermont’s local foods. We strive to showcase the best of what Vermont has to offer in a unique and exciting way. We believe in sustainability, working with our farmers, cheesemakers and producers to bring you a memorable experience. Under the direction of executive Chef Sigal Rocklin, the menu features innovative, farm-fresh classics that change with the seasons. The expansive list of fine wines, Vermont beers and specialty cocktails perfectly complements the decadent menu. From the outdoor terrace to the cozy bar, the restaurant exudes an approachable sophistication that enables all of our guests to feel welcomed. The outdoor covered terrace is open seasonally offering Al Fresco dining with views over the gardens and Mount Equinox, the terrace is a picturesque venue for a casual dinner or drinks with friends.

Location

39 West Road, Manchester, VT 05254

Directions

Gallery
The Reluctant Panther Restaurant image
The Reluctant Panther Restaurant image
The Reluctant Panther Restaurant image

