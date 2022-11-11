Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers

The Rendezvous 78 3rd St

673 Reviews

$$

78 3rd St

Turners Falls, MA 01376

COCKTAILS

Apple Drop

$12.00
Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Our super charged, pint sized Bloody Mary made with Svedka vodka.

Bourbon-ade

Bourbon-ade

$10.00

Old Forester bourbon and made-to-order lemonade. Simple but effective.

Central Park West

Central Park West

$15.00

Woodford Reserve bourbon, sweet vermouth, port and a bourbon cherry. Ooooh, Fancy.

Chocolate Picante

$8.00

Classic Manhattan

$12.00

Dark and Stormy

$7.00

Plantation Dark rum with AJ Stephans ginger beer and a slice of lime.

Guavarita

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

King of Scots

$10.00

Long Island

$8.00

Pint sized, five alcohols and fun.

Lupita

$13.00

Hot pepper infused, 100% agave tequila and our fresh lime sour mix. Step aside Margarita.

Mango Margarita

$12.00
Margarita

Margarita

$10.00

The best Margarita around and pint sized..

Margarita with Lunazul

$12.00

Marguerite in Mexico

$12.00

Kick it up a notch with a lime sour mix and Lunazul 100% agave tequila.

Maria Picante

Maria Picante

$13.00

This is what happens when you switch out vodka with 100% agave hot pepper infused tequila in our special Bloody Mary.

Martini

Martini

$10.00

Basic, no nonsense, dry vodka martini.

Mojito

Mojito

$13.00

Norman Invasion

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire gin with elderflower liqueur. Mmmm.

OG+T

$8.00

Pama Cosmo

$12.00

Passionfruit Margarita

$10.00

Quite a Pear

$8.00

Roasted Lemon Martini

$14.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Strawberry Romp

$14.00

TF Afternoon

$8.00
Tito's Martini

Tito's Martini

$13.00

We make them right. Shaken, ice cold, dry and large with Tito's vodka.

Turners Falls

Turners Falls

$13.00

A classic Manhattan made with Larceny bourbon, bitters and a bourbon cherry.

BEVERAGES

AJ Stephans Ginger Beer

AJ Stephans Ginger Beer

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Fresh Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kombucha

$10.00

London Peach

$2.50
London Pink Grapefruit

London Pink Grapefruit

$2.50

Moxi Tale

$3.00

Not So Dark and Stormy

$4.00

Guave Refresher Spritzer (Virgin)

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Soda Water

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50
Star Guava Kombucha

Star Guava Kombucha

$6.00
Star Passionfruit Kombucha

Star Passionfruit Kombucha

$6.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00
Voo Margarita Mix

Voo Margarita Mix

$7.00

A full quart of our own house recipe margarita mix.

WINE BOTTLE

Bottle Wine

$21.00

Chateau Sauv

$15.00

Oltre Blanco

$17.00

BAR SNACKS

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Humus And Chips

$7.00

Olives

$7.00Out of stock

Kettle Corn

$3.00

Chips

$1.40

Petit Fours

$5.00Out of stock

Mini Eclair

$3.00Out of stock

Two Mini Eclairs

$5.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Where the community gathers.

Website

Location

78 3rd St, Turners Falls, MA 01376

Directions

