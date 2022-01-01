Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Republic Kitchen + Bar

376 Reviews

$$

15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd a100

Leander, TX 78641

Jumbo Hot Wings
Steak Salad
The Republic Rustler

Meet & Greet

Republic Queso

$9.95

hatch green chile queso, avocado pico, ancho salsa drizzle

Mesquite Smoked Brussels

$9.95

monte chevre goat cheese, green apple, local hot honey, candied texas pecans

Chuck Wagon Guacamole

$9.95

texas caviar, pico de gallo, fire-roasted salsa ranchera

Texas Fried Pickles

$8.95

local "mad foods" garlic dill pickles, buttermilk ranch

Southwestern Hummus

$9.95

roasted garlic, shallots, flour tortilla, fresh veggies, roasted corn, smoked paprika, salsa ranchero

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.95

flakey sea salt, republic queso, dusseldorf mustard, sour pickle relish

Texans on Horseback

$11.95

applewood smoked bacon wrapped jalapenos, peppered cream cheese, raspberry-habanero jam

James Bowie Nachos

$11.95

hatch chile queso, texas caviar, pickled red onions, fresno peppers, avocado pico, crema, cilantro, chipotle bbq drizzle

Jumbo Hot Wings

$13.95

8 jumbo fresh wings served with your choice of blue cheese or buttermilk ranch. Flavors: buffalo, asian zing, chipotle bbq, dry rub ranch, lemon pepper.

Peel N' Eat Shrimp

$15.95

1/2 pound seasoned boiled shrimp, easy peeled & deveined, bloody mary cocktail sauce, house seasoning, lemon

Crispy Catfish & Slaw

$13.95

cornmeal fried texas catfish, fresno chile slaw, jalapeño-lime tartar

Greens & Things

Side El Cesar Chavez

$5.95

romaine hearts, parmesan, chipotle caesar dressing

El Cesar Chavez

$10.95

romaine hearts, parmesan, chipotle caesar dressing

Side Republic

$5.95

organic mixed greens, grape tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, candied texas pecans, white cheddar, cilantro-lime vinaigrette

The Republic

$10.95

organic mixed greens, grape tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, candied texas pecans, white cheddar, cilantro-lime vinaigrette

Little Mary Salad

$11.95

baby spinach & arugula, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, mixed berries, tajin, mont chevre goat cheese, candied pecans, agave-mojo vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.95

crispy buffalo chicken bites, romaine hearts, grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, texas caviar, buttermilk ranch

Crispy Shrimp Salad

$16.95

romaine hearts, grape tomatoes, pepinos, pickled red onions, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, egg, lemon-cocktail vinaigrette

Steak Salad

$17.95

petit chateau, baby spinach & arugula, grape tomato, caramelized onion, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, ancho-guajillo ranch

Cowboy Chili

$8.95

vermont white cheddar, crispy tortilla strips, green onion

Texas Tortilla

$8.95

chipotle grilled chicken, roasted tomato, charred sweet corn, black beans, avocado, crispy tortilla strips

Handlers

The Republic Rustler

$13.95

black angus reserve patty, bibb lettuce, farm tomato, red onion, mad spicy dill pickles, vermont white cheddar, herb-buttered bistro bun

Texas Patty Melt

$14.95

black angus reserve patty, caramelized onion, roasted poblanos, vermont white cheddar, comeback sauce, texas toast

Catfish Po'Boy

$14.95

fried or blackened texas catfish, bibb lettuce, farm tomato, red onion, mad spicy dill pickles. red bell pepper remoulade, herb-buttered hoagie

Porq Sandwich

$13.95

in-house texas pulled pork, smoky bbq sauce, fresno chile slaw, herb-buttered bistro bun

Seared Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$17.95

ponzu marinated ahi tuna, arugula, farm tomato, smoky aioli, herb-buttered bistro bun

The Barnyard Fowl

$13.95

achiote marinated chicken breast, smoked gouda, baby spinach, farm tomato, crispy onion ring, ancho-guajillo ranch, herb-buttered bistro bun

Sous Texas Phil

$15.95Out of stock

Signatures

Blackened Shrimp & Grits

$21.95

Pepper Jack grits, Texas caviar, Akaushi jalapeno-cheddar sausage, buttermilk fried okra, fire-roasted tomatillo butter cream sauce

Seared Atlantic Salmon

$21.95

texas fried rice, herb-buttered asparagus, orange-sambal reduction, micro radish greens

Roasted Cornish Hen

$20.95

"beer can style", jalapeño-herb risotto, applewood bacon wrapped asparagus

Korean Pork Chop

$21.95

French cut, gochu bbq sauce, cheddar-chive smashers, blistered green beans

Shrimp Scampi

$20.95

blackened gulf shrimp, lime beurre blanc, fresno peppers, pico, heirloom grape tomatoes, capers, Romano cheese, garlic Texas toast

Bacon Mac & Chz

$15.95

vermont white cheddar, smoked gouda, parmesan, applewood smoked bacon, baby arugula salad

Country Fried Steak

$19.95

cheddar chive smashers, farm vegetable medley, chipotle cream gravy

Last Airline

$24.95Out of stock

Cowboy Steak

$28.95Out of stock

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.95

crispy chicken nuggets and tater tots

Kids Quesadilla

$8.95

flour tortilla, white cheddar cheese, tater tots

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.95

white cheddar and bacon

Hogg Heaven

$7.95Out of stock

corn dog and tater tots

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Crispy creamed corn bites and tater tots

Kids Sundae

$3.50

Kids Beef Sliders

$8.95

Desserts

Texas Sized Brownie

$9.00

Fried Beignet

$9.00

Monthly Cheesecake

$9.00

Ice cream a al mode

$2.50

A la Cart

ADD Blknd Shrimp $$$

$5.95

Add Carne Asada$$

$3.95

ADD Steak $$

$8.95

Asparagus$$

$4.95

ADD Fried Shrimp $$$

$5.95

ADD Grilled Chx $$$

$5.95

ADD Salmon$$

$10.95

Sliced Avocado$$

$2.00

SD Chicken Tinga$$

$5.00

Cheddar Smashers$

$3.95

Truffle Shoestring $

$3.95

Kids Shoestring $

$3.95

Pepper Jack Grits$

$3.95

Sd Fruit$

$3.95

SD Chips$

$1.00

Texas Toast$

$2.95

SD Flour Torts$

$1.50

SD Corn Torts$

$1.50

SD Chipotle Gravy$

$2.00

SD Chips+ Salsa$

$5.00

Queso Bullet$

$1.50

Extra Tenders$$

$3.95

Bullet Gravy$

$1.00

Grilled Jalapeno$

$1.00

SD Fresno Slaw$

$2.95

SD Kettle Chips

$1.50

Happiest Hour

Pulled Pork Taco

$4.00

Fried Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Handcrafted Cocktails

21oz Republic Rita

$12.00

Wine

BTL Bonanza Cab

$38.00

BTL Daou

$54.00

BTL La Crema

$50.00

BTL Elouan

$46.00

BTL Conundrum

$38.00

BTL Tempranillo

$38.00

BTL Decoy Merlot

$42.00

BTL Merryville Starmont Cab

$65.00

BTL Belle Glos "Balade" Pinot Noir

$63.00

BTL Neyers "Sage Canyon" Red Blend

$60.00

BTL The Walking Fool Red Blend

$70.00

BTL Volver "Single Vineyard" Tempranillo

$48.00

BTL Alta Vista "Vive" Malbec

$34.00

BTL Bodega Catena "Vista Flores" Malbec

$42.00

BTL Trefethen Chard

$58.00

BTL Diora Chard

$38.00

BTL Penfold's "Bin 311" Chard

$68.00

BTL Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL A to Z Pinot Gris

$36.00

BTL Sand Point Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Trinchero "Mary's Vineyard" Sauvignon Blanc

$58.00

BTL Becker Viogner

$38.00

BTL Avissi Prosecco

$36.00

BTL Los Dos Cava Brut Rose

$40.00

BTL Croix de Peyrassol Rose

$38.00

BTL Ceretto Moscato D'asti

$42.00

NA Beverages

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.95

Sweetened Iced Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Rootbeer

$2.95

Red Bull$

$5.00

SF Red Bull$

$5.00

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95Out of stock

Orange

$3.95

Cranberry

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Richards Bottled Water

$2.95Out of stock

Richards Sparkling

$2.95

Soda

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95

Big Red

$5.00

Employee Red Bull

$3.00

Employee Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Kid Drinks

Lemonade

Apple

Coke

Sprite

Tea

Choco Milk

Milk

OJ

DPepper

Swt Tea

Diet Coke

Root Beer

Classic Cocktails

Mimosa

$5.00

Mimosa Bottle Service

$18.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd a100, Leander, TX 78641

Directions

The Republic Kitchen + Bar image
The Republic Kitchen + Bar image
The Republic Kitchen + Bar image

