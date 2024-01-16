- Home
- /
- Chesterfield
- /
- The Reserve at the Highland
The Reserve at the Highland
8136 highland glen drive
Chesterfield, VA 23838
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Starters
- Reserve Nachos
Black beans, pico de gallo, melted queso fresco, sliced jalapeños, shredded lettuce, crema fresca, and corn tortilla chips. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$12.99
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Seared dry sea scallops and applewood smoked bacon. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$15.99
- Firecracker Shrimp
Lightly breaded, fried, sweet & spicy Thai sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$12.99
- Seared Cajun Tuna
Seared yellow fin tuna, served with pickled ginger, wakame salad, wasabi aioli, and ginger soy glaze. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$15.99
- Boneless Wings
Breaded bite sizes pieces of fried chicken, your choice of sauce$12.99
- Shrimp & Crab Dip
Lump crab, shrimp, cream cheese, Cheddar, Parmesan, tomatoes, and green onion. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$15.99
- Insalata Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, ripened tomatoes, balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil, pesto, and fresh basil$12.99
- Oysters Eduardo
Lemon, white wine, and Parmesan$14.99
- Mozzarella Fritti
Hand-breaded, fried mozzarella, homemade pomodoro sauce$11.99
- Parmesan Truffle Fries
Fries, white truffle oil, parsley, and garlic aioli$10.99
- Calamari
Lightly breaded, fried, pepperoncini aioli, and pomodoro sauce$13.99
- Pub House Pretzel
Large bavarian soft pretzel, salted, sweet & spicy mustard$12.99
- Garlic Knots
Baked pizza dough, melted butter, garlic, and parsley$9.99
- Reserve Wings
Pub style wings tossed in your choice of sauce$14.99
Signature Soups & Salads
- She Crab Soup$8.99
- Soup Du Jour$7.99
- Reserve Signature House Salad
Mixed greens, red onions, kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, three cheese blend, and creamy Parmesan peppercorn dressing$13.99
- Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved Parmesan, house-made Caesar dressing, and croutons$10.99
- Beet Salad
Mixed greens, roasted red beets, mandarin oranges, salted sunflower seeds, crumbled goat cheese, arugula, champagne vinaigrette, and orange zest$13.99
- Arugula Salad
Pickled red onion, cherry tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette, Parmesan, Romano, and Asiago cheeses$11.99
- Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese, croutons, and choice of dressing$10.99
- Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, chopped bacon, cucumbers, eggs, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onions, and creamy Italian dressing. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$16.99
- Blue Wedge$10.99
Steamers
- 1/2 Lb Peel & Eat Shrimp
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$12.99
- 1 Lb Peel & Eat Shrimp
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$23.99
- 1/2 Lb Snow Crab Legs
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$17.49
- 1 Lb Snow Crab Legs
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$33.99
- 1/2 Dozen East Coast Oyster on the 1/2 Shell
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$13.99
- 1 Dozen East Coast Oyster on the 1/2 Shell
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$26.99
Sandwiches
- The Rachael
Turkey breast, Swiss cheese, house-made thousand island, coleslaw, and toasted sourdough$12.99
- Crab Cake Sandwich
Hand-made crab cake, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, and toasted brioche$17.99
- Italian Grinder
Chopped ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, red onion, creamy Italian dressing, and toasted baguette$12.99
- Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Parmesan, Romano, Asiago, Caesar dressing, and flour tortilla$12.99
- Oscar De La Burger
Lump crab, fried egg, Wisconsin sharp Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, old bay aloli, and toasted brioche. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$18.99
- Caprese
Tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, pesto, balsamic glaze, and toasted baguette$12.99
- Double Bogey
Two Angus beef patties, Cheddar, pickled jalapeños, beer battered onion rings, ranch dressing, and toasted brioche. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$17.99
- Bacon-Cheddar Burger
Fresh ground Angus chuck, char-grilled, Wisconsin sharp Cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and toasted brioche. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$14.99
- Turkey Burger
Seasoned ground turkey, crumbled goat cheese, roasted red peppers, arugula, and lemon garlic aioli$14.99
- The Reserve
Fresh ground Angus chuck, char-grilled, smoked gouda, Maker's Mark caramelized shallots, applewood smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, smoked tomato aioli, and toasted brioche. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increas$15.99
- The Philly
Classic philly, caramelized onions, melted provolone, and toasted baguette$13.50
- The Birdie
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, Wisconsin Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and toasted baguette$14.99
- Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, house-made Thousand Island dressing, and toasted marble rye$13.99
- The "Club" House
Smoked turkey, black forest ham, applewood smoked bacon, Wisconsin sharp Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and toasted white or wheat$14.99
Entrées
- Scallop Dinner
White wine, olive oil, lemon, and garlic$34.99
- Birria Tacos
Three slow braised beef, adobo sauce, red onion, cilantro, fresh lime, and white corn tortilla$18.99
- Jumbo Shrimp Dinner
Fried or grilled$24.99
- Crab Cake Dinner
Two handmade seasoned lump crab cakes and remoulade$34.99
- Fish & Chips
Beer battered fried cod, coleslaw, and your choice of fries$19.99
- Grilled Atlantic Salmon
Seasoning of your choice$24.99
- Tuscan Chicken
Roasted chicken breast, creamy sun-dried tomato, baby spinach, onion, and extra virgin olive oil$22.99
- Dinner Special$18.99
Pasta
- Bucatini Carbonara
Pancetta, Pecorino Romano, egg, Parmesan, and black pepper. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$23.99
- Tagliatelle Bolognese
Italian braised meat sauce, Parmesan, Romano, and Asiago$21.99
- Chicken Piccata
Fresh lemon, garlic, capers, extra virgin olive oil, and linguine$24.99
- Cacio E Pepe
Bucatini and Peecorino Romano$21.99
- Fettuccini Alfredo
Parmesan, cream sauce and seasonings$19.99
- Chicken Marsala
Button mushrooms, vidalia onions, marsala wine, and linguine$24.99
- Rigatoni Alla Vodka
Vodka and tomato cream sauce$19.99
- Orecchiette
Italian sausage, spinach, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and Parmigiano Reggiano$22.99
- Bucatini Alla Puttanesca
Crushed tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, Kalamata olives, anchovies, red pepper flakes, capers, and garlic$19.99
- Rigatoni Arrabbiata
Red pepper flakes, Parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, and crushed tomatoes$19.99
Signature Hand-Cut Steak
- 12 Oz New York Strip
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$28.99
- 12 Oz Rib-Eye
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$32.49
- Filet Mignon
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$37.99
Desserts
Sides
- Potatoes Au Gratin$4.99
- Mashed Potatoes$4.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
- Hand Cut French Fries$4.99
- Pomme Frittes$4.99
- Roasted Brussels Sprouts$4.99
- Steamed Broccoli with Cheese$4.99
- Brown Sugar Roasted Sweet Potatoes$4.99
- Garlic Sautéed Green Beans$4.99
- Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese$4.99
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$4.99
Kids
Add On Items
Pizza
Mini (10”) Specialty Pizza
- Mini (10") Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, black forest ham, chopped bacon, and seasoned ground beef. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$14.50
- Mini (10") Reserve Special
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions$14.50
- Mini (10") Smokehouse Chicken (No Pizza Sauce)
Grilled chicken, "St. Louis" style BBQ sauce, chopped bacon, sharp Cheddar, and mozzarella$14.50
- Mini (10") Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, homemade pomodoro sauce, and fresh basil, finished with an extra virgin olive oil$14.50
- Mini (10") La Toscana (No Pizza Sauce)
Extra virgin olive oil, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto, Romano cheese, and balsamic$14.50
- Mini (10") Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, and bleu cheese dressing$14.50
- Mini (10") Hawaii Five-0
Grilled pineapple, grilled chicken, black forest ham, chopped bacon, onions, and Hawaiian BBQ sauce$14.50
- Mini (10") Caprese (No Pizza Sauce)
Extra virgin olive oil, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, homemade pesto, chopped fresh basil, and balsamic drizzle$14.50
- Mini (10") Cheeseburger Pizza
Ground beef, mozzarella, sharp Cheddar, onion, dill pickles, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, house-made Thousand Island. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$14.50
- Mini (10") The South Philly
Grilled flank steak, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, and white American cheese. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$14.50
SMALL (12”) Specialty Pizza
- Small (12") Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, black forest ham, chopped bacon, and seasoned ground beef. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$16.50
- Small (12") Reserve Special
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions$16.50
- Small (12") Smokehouse Chicken (No Pizza Sauce)
Grilled chicken, "St. Louis" style BBQ sauce, chopped bacon, sharp Cheddar, and mozzarella$16.50
- Small (12") Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, homemade pomodoro sauce, and fresh basil, finished with an extra virgin olive oil$16.50
- Small (12") La Toscana (No Pizza Sauce)
Extra virgin olive oil, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto, Romano cheese, and balsamic$16.50
- Small (12") Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, and bleu cheese dressing$16.50
- Small (12") Hawaii Five-0
Grilled pineapple, grilled chicken, black forest ham, chopped bacon, onions, and Hawaiian BBQ sauce$16.50
- Small (12") Caprese (No Pizza Sauce)
Extra virgin olive oil, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, homemade pesto, chopped fresh basil, and balsamic drizzle$16.50
- Small (12") Cheeseburger Pizza
Ground beef, mozzarella, sharp Cheddar, onion, dill pickles, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, house-made Thousand Island. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$16.50
- Small (12") The South Philly
Grilled flank steak, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, and white American cheese. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$16.50
MEDIUM (14”) Specialty Pizza
- Medium (14") Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, black forest ham, chopped bacon, and seasoned ground beef. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$19.50
- Medium (14") Reserve Special
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions$19.50
- Medium (14") Smokehouse Chicken (No Pizza Sauce)
Grilled chicken, "St. Louis" style BBQ sauce, chopped bacon, sharp Cheddar, and mozzarella$19.50
- Medium (14") Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, homemade pomodoro sauce, and fresh basil, finished with an extra virgin olive oil$19.50
- Medium (14") La Toscana (No Pizza Sauce)
Extra virgin olive oil, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto, Romano cheese, and balsamic$19.50
- Medium (14") Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, and bleu cheese dressing$19.50
- Medium (14") Hawaii Five-0
Grilled pineapple, grilled chicken, black forest ham, chopped bacon, onions, and Hawaiian BBQ sauce$19.50
- Medium (14") Caprese (No Pizza Sauce)
Extra virgin olive oil, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, homemade pesto, chopped fresh basil, and balsamic drizzle$19.50
- Medium (14") Cheeseburger Pizza
Ground beef, mozzarella, sharp Cheddar, onion, dill pickles, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, house-made Thousand Island. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$19.50
- Medium (14") The South Philly
Grilled flank steak, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, and white American cheese. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$19.50
LARGE (16") Specialty Pizza
- Large (16") Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, black forest ham, chopped bacon, and seasoned ground beef. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$21.50
- Large (16") Reserve Special
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions$21.50
- Large (16") Smokehouse Chicken (No Pizza Sauce)
Grilled chicken, "St. Louis" style BBQ sauce, chopped bacon, sharp Cheddar, and mozzarella$21.50
- Large (16") Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, homemade pomodoro sauce, and fresh basil, finished with an extra virgin olive oil$21.50
- Large (16") La Toscana (No Pizza Sauce)
Extra virgin olive oil, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto, Romano cheese, and balsamic$21.50
- Large (16") Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, and bleu cheese dressing$21.50
- Large (16") Hawaii Five-0
Grilled pineapple, grilled chicken, black forest ham, chopped bacon, onions, and Hawaiian BBQ sauce$21.50
- Large (16") Caprese (No Pizza Sauce)
Extra virgin olive oil, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, homemade pesto, chopped fresh basil, and balsamic drizzle$21.50
- Large (16") Cheeseburger Pizza
Ground beef, mozzarella, sharp Cheddar, onion, dill pickles, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, house-made Thousand Island. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$21.50
- Large (16") The South Philly
Grilled flank steak, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, and white American cheese. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$21.50
Hand Tossed Pizza
1/2 1/2 Specialty Pizzas
Pizza
- Small Stromboli
Choice of up to five toppings, mozzarella cheese, homemade pizza sauce, folded into fresh baked dough$14.50
- Large Stromboli
Choice of up to five toppings, mozzarella cheese, homemade pizza sauce, folded into fresh baked dough$21.50
- Small Meat Lovers Stromboli
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, black forest ham, seasoned ground beef, chopped bacon, mozzarella cheese, homemade pizza sauce, folded into fresh baked dough. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of fo$14.50
- Large Meat Lovers Stromboli
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, black forest ham, seasoned ground beef, chopped bacon, mozzarella cheese, homemade pizza sauce, folded into fresh baked dough. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of fo$21.50
- Calzone
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella and your choice of one topping, folded into fresh baked dough$12.50
- Steak Roll
Chopped flank steak, grilled onions, mozzarella cheese, and homemade pizza sauce, folded into fresh baked dough. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$12.50
- Chicken Roll
Grilled chicken, mushroom, grilled onions, mozzarella, and homemade pizza sauce, folded into fresh baked dough$12.50
Daily Specials
Tuesdays Special
Wednesdays Special
Thursdays Special
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
8136 highland glen drive, Chesterfield, VA 23838