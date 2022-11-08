  • Home
  • /
  • Dallas
  • /
  • The Reserve by Taqueria Taxco - Dallas
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Reserve by Taqueria Taxco - Dallas

review star

No reviews yet

5910 N. MacArthur Blvd., suite 121

Irving, TX 75247

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Antojos

Esquite

$7.00

corn topped with sour cream, mayonnaise, queso fresco, salsa, lime juice

Empanadas

$9.00

baked chicken empanadas made of chicken filling enclosed in a buttery and flaky pie crust (3)

Tamales

$8.00

made of pork: green or red salsa (3)

Queso Fundido

$10.00

yellow cheese in a bowl topped with onions, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, served with fresh tortilla chips

Guacamole and Chips

$10.00

avocados, white onion, diced tomatoes, cilantro, lime, served with fresh tortilla chips

Nachos Apetizer

$10.00

fresh tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, guac, sour cream, lettuce and choice of meat

Taquitos de Papa

$8.00

rolled-up tortilla filled with potato topped with avocado and green salsa

Wings

$15.00

flavors: bbq, buffalo lemon pepper, mango, garlic parmesan (8)

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

mexican shrimp cocktail, avocados, cilantro, tomatoes, onions

Extra chips & salsa

$3.00

Tour

$15.00

Ceviche

$16.00

Soups and Salads

Caldo De Res

$19.00Out of stock

mexican beef soup filled with vegetables, served with a side of rice and tortillas

Caldo Taxqueno

$17.00Out of stock

chicken based soup with chipotle sauce, avocado, asadero, celery

Pozole

$9.00+

made with pork and hominy, served with taquitos de papas (available only thursday)

Sopa de Fideo

$4.00+

noodles in a tomato chicken broth

Menudo

$9.00+

traditional mexican soup, made with meat in broth with a red chili pepper base, served with tortillas (available only friday, saturday and sunday)

Taxco Salad

$18.00

lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, limes, radish, topped with chicken

Avocado Salad

$12.00Out of stock

lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, red onions, limes, avocado, house dressing

Dessert

Mango Mousse

$12.00

Chocoflan

$10.00

Flan Napolitano

$10.00

Churro

$9.00

Fried Cheesecake

$10.00

Tres Leches

$9.00

Empanada Dulce

$9.00

Elote

$7.00

Mocha cake

$9.00

Dessert Tour

$25.00

Sides

Beans

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Side Avocado Salad

$4.00

Tortillas

$3.00

Aguacate

$2.00

Sour cream

$1.00

Side Queso Fundido

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Mexican Hashbrown

$4.00

Taxco Specialties

Tacos

$3.28

tortilla, choice of meat, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa

Trompo Taco

$3.28

Gorditas

$9.00

choice of meat, beans, lettuce, sour cream, diced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese

Hurache

$16.00

choice of meat, beans, lettuce, sour cream, diced tomatoes, queso fresco

Sope

$7.00

choice of meat, beans, lettuce, sour cream, diced tomatoes, queso fresco

Quesadilla

$18.00

mozarella cheese, tortilla, choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole

Burrito

$18.00

flour tortilla, choice of meat, beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, mozzarella cheese

Taxco Especial

$18.00

three tacos: tortilla, choice of meat, rice, refried beans, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa

Chimichanga

$18.00

Taco Tuesday

$2.50

Trompo Thursday

$2.50

Nachos Full

$16.00

Taco Happy Hour

$2.75

Trompo Specials

10 Trompo Tacos

$22.00

10 trompo taco order

Trompo Tower 20

$35.00

20 trompo tacos / 30 trompo tacos

Trompo Tower 30

$50.00

Burgers

Bacon Burger

$15.00

beef patty, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, mayo, bacon

Hawiian Burger

$15.00

beef patty, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, mayo, pineapple

Double Burger

$17.00

two beef patties, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, mayo, bacon

Taxco Burger

$16.00

beef patty, cheese, tomato, lettuce onion, mayo

Loca Cheeseburger

$16.00

beef patty, cheese, tomato, lettuce onion, mayo

Veggie Burger

$16.00

plant based burger: lettuce, tomatoes, dressing

Regular Burger

$14.00

Sides/Companeros

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Tortillas

$3.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Avocado

$2.00

Chips and Salsa ToGo

$5.00

Butter

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Extra syrup

Platillos

Enchiladas

$19.00

Flautas

$18.00

Beef Milaneza

$19.00

Parrillada Single

$25.00

Veggie Fajitas

$26.00

Chile Relleno

$19.00

Parrilada Mix

$29.00

Fajita, Chicken, Shrimp and Sausage

5 Mayo Enchiladas

$9.50

Enchiladas De Mole

$20.00

Arrachera

$22.00

Mexican Sirloin

$28.00

Tortas

Regular Torta

$18.00

mayo, onion, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, jalapenos, ham

Milaneza Torta

$20.00

mayo, onion, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, milaneza

Torta Cubana

$21.00

mayo, onion, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, ham, sausage, cheese

Torta Hawaiiana

$18.00

beef patty, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, mayo, ham, pineapple

Torta Planchada

$18.00

beef patty, cheese, tomato, lettuce, mayo, beans, ham

Torta El Chavo

$16.00

Del Mar

Mojarra Frita

$20.00

fried mojarra, french fries, rice, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, avocados

Fish Filet

$19.00

fried fish filet, rice, french fries, toasted bread, lettuce, avocados, sliced tomatoes

Shrimp Quesadilla

$20.00

flour tortilla, shrimp, sautéed onions, bell peppers, garlic, melted cheese, rice, avocados

Camarones A La Pina

$25.00

shrimp, pineapple, rice, toasted bread, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, avocados

Extras

Lettuce

$1.00

Queso Fresco

$1.00

Mozzarella

$1.00

Cheddar

$1.00

Cilantro Cebolla

$1.00

Lime

$1.00

Guacamole Side

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Tomatoes

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Serrano

$1.00

Extra Meat

$3.00

Extra Shrimps

$4.00

Onions

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Tartar

$1.00

Cake Fee

$30.00

Syrup

Side of Toast

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids CheeseBurger

$12.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Kids Burrito

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$12.00

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Paloma

$13.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

Michelada

$12.00

Oaxaca Old Fashion

$14.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Rose Sangria

$12.00

Pink Coconut

$13.00

Spicy Flower

$13.00

La Flaca

$14.00

Taxco Passion

$13.00

The Reserve Old Fashion

$14.00

Mango Mule

$14.00

Watermelon Candy

$13.00

Reserve Carajillo

$12.00

Piña Colada

$13.00

Mix Shots

$8.00

Osadia oXuaca Old Fashion

$14.00

Reserve Mojito

$13.00

Panoramica

$13.00

Spicy Passion Fruit

$14.00

Bar

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Guiness Draft

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Paleta Mimosa

$12.00Out of stock

Dos equis Draft

$9.00

Rahr son Paleta Mango

$8.00

Pacifico Draft

$9.00

Modelo Especial Draft

$9.00

Shiner Sheer Draft

$9.00

Yuengling Hersey

$8.00

El chingon Draft

$8.00

Modelo Negro Draft

$9.00

Dallas Blonde Draft

$8.00

Michelob Draft

$8.00

Mimosa Bar Bottle

$20.00

Corona Premier

$9.00

BottomLess Mimosa

Bottle Beer

Dos xx

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Topo chico StGuava

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob

$5.00

Estrella Jalisco

$6.00

Modelo Special

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Beer Bucket (5)

$20.00

Taj Mahal

$6.00

Indio

$6.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$5.00

Wine

Sterling Cabernet

$12.00+

Catena Malbec

$14.00+

Cote des Rose

$11.00+

Whispering angel Rose

$14.00+

St. Francis Sonoma Chardonay

$14.00+

Duckhorn Chardonay

$65.00

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blac

$14.00+

House Sparkling Wine

$10.00+

Cupcake Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Menage A Trios Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Tequila

Hornitos

$10.00

1800

$10.00

Mijenta Silver

$11.00

Mijenta Reposado

$13.00

Patron silver

$10.00

Patron xtra anejo

$18.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Sativo silver

$10.00

Sativo reposado

$12.00

Sativo anejo

$14.00

Osadia silver

$11.00

Osadia Reposado

$13.00

Herradura silver

$11.00

Herradura Reposado

$13.00

Herradura anejo

$16.00

Don Julio silver

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don julio anejo

$14.00

Tres Generaciones silver

$10.00

Tres Generaciones Repo

$12.00

Tres Generacios anejo

$14.00

Don julio 1942

$25.00

Clase Azul

$28.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$60.00

El Tesoro Silver

$11.00

El Tesoro Repo

$13.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$16.00

Ocho silver

$12.00

Ocho Reposado

$14.00

Curado Cupleata

$12.00

Curado Espadin

$12.00

Casa Noble

$12.00

Paleta Shot

$10.00

De La Familia Reserva Shot

$40.00

Socorro Silver

$12.00

Socorro Reposado

$14.00

Socorro Anejo

$16.00

Fortaleza Silver

$14.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$16.00

Cincoro Blanco

$16.00

Cincoro Reposado

$18.00

Cincoro Añejo

$23.00

Patron Extra Añejo

$22.00

Clase Azul Plata

$18.00

Painted Donkey

$9.00

Osadia Anejo

$16.00

Hussong Reposado

$13.00

Hussong Anejo

$16.00

Lalo

$14.00

Herradura Legend

$24.00

Casa Dragones

$47.00

Cantera Negra Anejo

$16.00

Cantera Negra Repo

$14.00

Cantera Negra Silver

$12.00

Vodka

Deep Eddy Regular

$8.00

Deep Eddy CranB

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lem

$8.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$8.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$8.00

Deep Eddy Grapfruit

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$8.00

Titos

$10.00

Absolut

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Reyka

$10.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00

Towns Vodka

$10.00

Mezcal

Ilegal Joven

$10.00

Ilegal Reposado

$12.00

Ilegal Añejo

$18.00

Vida

$10.00

Vago

$12.00

El Jolgorio

$14.00

Real Minero

$34.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Hey Campero

$14.00

Bruxo X

$10.00

Mezcal Flight Ilegal

$36.00

Rum

Cruzan coco

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Diplomatico

$11.00

Real McCoy

$11.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Gin

Green House

$10.00

Bombay

$12.00

Tanquerey

$12.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Whiskey

Tx

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Regular

$10.00

Knob Creek 12

$12.00

Buchanans 12

$10.00

Jemerson

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Bullet Bourbon

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Angel Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bullet Rye

$13.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Yellow Rose

$10.00

Gentlemen Jack

$12.00

Scotch

Black Label

$10.00

Highland Park

$16.00

Macallan

$18.00

Blue Label

$44.00

Mixers/Liquers

Grand Manier

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Baileys

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Aperol

$10.00

Lukaro

$8.00

Liquer 43

$8.00

Chartreuse green

$14.00

Chartreuse yellow

$12.00

Compari

$10.00

St Germain

$8.00

Fire Ball

$8.00

Jager

$10.00

Congac

Hennessy

$12.00

Bruxo Competition

Bruxo Margarita

$12.00

Bruxo Oaxaca Old Fashion

$14.00

Sodas

Coca Cola

$3.89+

Coke Zero

$3.89+

Sprite

$3.89+

Diet Coke

$3.89+

Fanta Orange

$3.89+

Unsweet Tea

$3.89+

Sweet Tea

$3.89+

Water

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Jarrito

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Yoli

$4.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.89+

Monster

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Aguas Frescas

Pina

$4.28+

Jamaica

$4.28+

Lemonade

$4.28+

Horchata

$4.28+

Guava

$4.28+

Melon

$4.28+

Coffee

Cafe de olla

$4.00

cafe Regular

$4.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Milk

Glass of Milk

$2.00

Mexican Independence Day

Tri Color Enchiladas

$12.00

Tacos

$2.50

Canelo Fight

Wings

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican cuisine.

Location

5910 N. MacArthur Blvd., suite 121, Irving, TX 75247

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Hot & Blue - Irving, TX
orange starNo Reviews
5910 North MacArthur Boulevard Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext
Red Hot & Blue - Irving TX Old
orange star4.2 • 1,646
5910 N MacArthur Blvd Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext
Michael's of Las Colinas - 925 W. John Carpenter Fry Ste. 100
orange starNo Reviews
925 W. John Carpenter Fry Ste. 100 Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext
Southern Spice Indian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
901 W royal ln, #120 Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext
My Thai and Vegan (IRVING) - 6550 N MacArthur Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
6550 N MacArthur Blvd Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext
Green Gator - Las Colinas
orange starNo Reviews
340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100 Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Irving

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Knox/Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,482
3012 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Irving
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston