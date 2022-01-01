Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Reservoir

review star

No reviews yet

1 S Main St

Waterbury, VT 05676

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Liquor

Green Mountain

$8.00

Green Mountain Vanilla

$9.00

Green Mountain Lemon

$9.00

Green Mountain Orange

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Bar Hill

$10.00

Bar Hill Tomcat

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Tangueray

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Mad River

$10.00

Goslings

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Parrot Bay

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Myers Dark

$8.00

Cabo Wabo

$14.00

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

Exotico Silver

$8.50

Sauza Gold

$8.50

Espolon

$8.50

Jameson's

$9.00

Blanton's Single

$13.00

Basil Hayden's

$10.00

Woodford

$13.00

Bulleit

$8.50

Bulleit Rye

$8.50

C. C.

$7.50

Crown Royal

$9.00

Whistle Pig

$13.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Smugg's Bourbon

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.50

Jim Beam

$8.00

Old Grand Dad

$8.00

Balvenie 12 Year

$13.00

Glenlevit

$12.00

Macallan

$12.00

Dewar's

$16.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Campari

$9.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Dr. McGillicuddy

$7.00

Gran Marnier

$12.00

Fernet Bra

$10.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Metcalf Maple Cream

$9.00

Sambuca Romano

$7.00

St. Germaine

$7.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Adult Coffee

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Barr Hill Bees Knees

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.50

Gimlet

$10.00

VT Toddy

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

RumRunner

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sombrero

$8.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

White Russian

$10.00

Rez Specialty Cocktails

If You're Feeling Sinister

$12.00

Canned Heat

$13.00

Court Of The Crimson King

$14.00Out of stock

Nice Weather For Ducks

$11.00Out of stock

Can You Get To That?

$14.00Out of stock

First Of The Last Calls

$11.00

Complicated Games

$14.00Out of stock

To Sir With Love

$16.00

Cocktail Spec

$15.00

Beer

Allagash Draft

$7.00

Anchor Xmas Ale

$7.00

Artifact Cider

$7.00

Bent Hill Draft

$7.00

Big Tree Dur Camp Draft

$6.00

Big Tree Glampin Draft

$6.00

Big Tree Green Dragon Draft

$7.00

Big Tree Local Legend Draft

$6.00

Big Tree Mr. Waterbury Draft

$6.00

Big Tree Yacht Rock Draft

$6.00

Maine Another One

$7.00

Bud Light Draft

$3.75

Dirt Church Draft

$7.00

Downeast Cider Draft

$7.00

Exhibit A Draft

$7.00

Fiddlehead Second 11

$6.00

Fiddlehead IPA Draft

$6.00

Foley Draft

$7.00

Four Quarters Draft

$7.00

Frost Beer Works Draft

$7.00

Green Empire Draft

$7.00

Hill Farmstead Edward Draft

$8.00Out of stock

Hill Farmstead Marie Draft

$8.00

Kingdom Brewing Draft

$6.50

Lawson's Draft

$8.00

Maine Another One Draft

$7.00

Maine Mean Old Tom

$7.00

Lost Nation Draft

$7.00

Outer Limits Draft

$7.00

Oxbow Draft

$7.00

Pabst

$3.00

Pabst Sunday Spec

$2.00

Schilling Draft

$7.00

Shed Mountain Ale Draft

$6.00

Stowe Cider Safety Meeting

$7.00

Switchback Draft

$6.00

Ten Bends Draft

$7.00

Von Trapp Draft

$7.00

Weird Windows Draft

$7.00

Whirlygig Draft

$7.00Out of stock

Zero Gravity Green State Lager Draft

$6.50

Draft Sampler

$13.00

Sample

BTL Ayinger

$12.00

BTL Bud Light

$3.25

BTL Budweiser

$3.25

BTL Chimay Blue

$9.00

BTL Chimay Red

$9.00

BTL Corona

$4.00

BTL Crooked Stave Apricot Reserva

$40.00

BTL Edelstoff

$7.00

BTL Houblon Chouffe

$8.00

BTL Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

$9.00Out of stock

BTL Labatte Blue Light

$2.75

BTL Lindeman Framboise

$9.00

BTL Maine Beer Co Spring

$14.00

BTL Maine Beer Co Wolfe's Neck

$14.00

BTL Orval Trappist

$8.00Out of stock

BTL Oxbow Newcastle Morning

$18.00

BTL Oxbow Punch Brook

$17.00

BTL Rodenback Vintage Red Tripel

$29.00

BTL Rothaus Pils

$8.00Out of stock

BTL St. Bernardus Abt 12

$18.00

BTL Twisted Tea

$3.75

BTL Unibroue Blanch

$7.00

BTL Unibroue Ce N'est Pas

$9.00

BTL Coors Light

$3.25

BTL Miller Lite

$3.25

BTL Miller High Life 7oz

$2.50

Rodenbach

$29.00

BTL LT Ale

$4.00

BTL DDC Peche

$9.00

Twisted Bottle

$4.00

Zero Gravity Porter

$7.00Out of stock

Weihenstephaner

$10.00

4PK BIG TREE

$12.00

CAN Alchemist Focal Banger

$7.00

CAN Alchemist Heady Topper

$7.00

CAN Athletic Brewing Run Wild

$5.00

CAN BBCO Radical Candor

$6.50

CAN Big Tree 100 Days

$7.00

CAN Big Tree Rusty Nail Red

$6.00

CAN Big Tree Glampin Can

$6.00Out of stock

CAN Big Local Legend

$7.00

CAN Big Tree Mr. Waterbury

$6.00

CAN Big Tree Night Laps

$6.00

CAN Big Tree Yacht Rock

$6.00

CAN Citizen Cider Dirty Mayor

$7.00

CAN Citizen Seltzer

$6.00

CAN Crooked Stave

$8.00

CAN DDC Disco

$7.00

CAN Foam Brewers

$7.00

CAN Good measure

$7.00

CAN Hermit Thrush

$7.00Out of stock

CAN Lawson's

$7.00

CAN Moosehead Radler

$4.00

CAN Narragansett

$4.00

CAN On The Fly Blu Lemon

$8.00

CAN Peak Organic Super Fresh

$8.00

CAN Rescue Club

$5.00

CAN Rescue Club Pils

$5.00

CAN Schilling

$7.00

CAN Schlitz

$3.00

CAN Shackbury Dry Cider

$6.00

CAN Shackbury Yuzu Ginger

$6.00

CAN Steigl Radler

$5.00

CAN Stowe Cider Donut

$6.50Out of stock

CAN Stowe Cider Fresh Press N/A

$5.00

CAN Stowe Cider High and Dry

$6.00

CAN Stowe Cider Mountain Glow

$6.00

CAN Stowe Cider Gummy

$6.00

CAN Stowe Cider Sangria Spritz

$6.00

CAN Truly

$6.00

CAN Two Roads 2 Juicy

$7.00

CAN Veltins

$5.00Out of stock

CAN Zero Gravity

$6.50

CAN Big Tree Local Legend

$7.00

CAN Big Tree Dur Camp

$7.00

CAN Stone Corral Mousse Cake

$7.00

Wine

GLS Altos Malbec

$8.50

GLS Sagelands Cabernet

$8.50

GLS Laroque Pinot Noir

$9.00

GLS Rosso Di Toscana Merlot/Sangiovese

$7.50

BTL Altos Malbec

$32.00

BTL Sagelands Cabernet

$32.00

BTL Laroque Pinot Noir

$34.00Out of stock

BTL Rosso Di Toscana Merlot/Sangiovese

$28.00

GLS False Bay Chardonnay

$7.50

GLS Riff Pinot Grigio

$8.50

GLS Lobster Reef Sauvingon Blanc

$9.00

GLS Toucas Vinho Verde

$8.50Out of stock

Mimosa Spec

$5.00

BTL False Bay Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Riff Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Arona Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

GLS Famille Perrin Rose

$8.50

BTL Famille Perrin Rose

$32.00

GLS Marques De Caceres Cava Brut

$7.50

BTL Marques De Caceres Cava Brut

$28.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Staff Red Bell

$2.29

ROOKIE'S ROOTBEER

$5.00

Soda

$3.50

Fresh Press

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Established in 2009, The Reservoir was created to celebrate the emerging craft beer market of Vermont and beyond. Additionally, we worked to create a menu that is fresh, creative and local when possible. We are proud to call Waterbury, Vermont our home.

Location

1 S Main St, Waterbury, VT 05676

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Prohibition Pig Restaurant & Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
23 South Main Street Waterbury, VT 05676
View restaurantnext
Pro Pig Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
23 South Main Street Waterbury, VT 05676
View restaurantnext
The Blue Stone - Waterbury
orange star4.4 • 511
15 Stowe Street Waterbury, VT 05676
View restaurantnext
PK Coffee Waterbury
orange starNo Reviews
40 Foundry Street#4 Waterbury Village Historic District, VT 05676
View restaurantnext
Hen of the Wood - Waterbury
orange starNo Reviews
92 Stowe Street Waterbury, VT 05676
View restaurantnext
Red Hen Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.5 • 223
961 US-2 Middlesex, VT 05602
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Waterbury

The Blue Stone - Waterbury
orange star4.4 • 511
15 Stowe Street Waterbury, VT 05676
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Waterbury
Montpelier
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Colchester
review star
No reviews yet
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston