Bars & Lounges
American

the restaurant

506 9th Ave

New York, NY 10018

Order Again

Popular Items

Risotto
French Fries
The Original

Raw Bar

Frisée lettuce tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette served with crushed hazelnuts , cucumbers and goat cheese

Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Salmon Tartare

$22.00

House Made Smoked Salmon

$23.00

Sea Bass Raw Bar

$21.00

Oysters

$18.00Out of stock

Starters

Fishball With Mayo Wasabi

$18.00Out of stock

Meatballs

$16.00

Two Large Meatballs In Classic Marinara With A Scoop of Fresh Ricotta, Parmesan Cheese & Parsley Drizzled in Olive Oil

Anchovies From Cantabrian Sea

$23.00

Tuna Tacos

$22.00

Pastor Tacos

$19.00

Tempura Shrimp

$18.00

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00

Caramelized Flatbread

$15.00

Fish & Chips De Milan

$18.00

Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Ceviche

Salmon Ceviche

$18.00

Sea Bass Ceviche

$17.00

Octopus Ceviche

$19.00

Pasta

Spagetti With Clams

$19.00Out of stock

Octopus Rigatoni

$26.00Out of stock

Risotto

$17.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$16.00

On The Bun

The Original

$18.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Tuna Burger

$19.00

Salmon Burger

$20.00

Maine Lobster Roll

$34.00

Soup & Salad

Kale Winter Salad

$16.00

Strawberry Mango Salad

$16.00

Soup Of The Day MP

$15.00

Entrees

Crispy Octopus

$36.00

Fried Half Head of Cheddar Cauliflower Over a Cauliflower Puree Topped With pickled Cauliflower romanesco (Vegan)

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$29.00

Salmon seared till golden brown served with cauliflower puree , sautee broccoli with pineapple salsa

Wildflower Chicken

$28.00

Pan Seared Chicken With Tri-Color Carrots In a Lemon Caper Sauce Over whipped potatoes

Filet Mignon

$46.00

Center Cut Filet Mignon, Cooked To Your Liking. Topped With A Rosemary Butter Sauce, Sitting Over Sauteed Asparagus. Served With Fries.

Cauliflower 3 Ways

$27.00

Seared Tuna

$30.00

Sides

Whipped Potatoes

$8.00

Roasted Brusselsprouts

$8.00

With Roasted Garlic

French Fries

$8.00

Whipped Cauliflower Puree

$8.00

Dessert

Millefoglie With Pastry Cream And Fruit

$12.00Out of stock

Deconstructed Cheesecake

$12.00

Tiramisú

$12.00

Dulche De Leche Beignets

$12.00

Flaky beignet pastries with a caramel sauce

check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Location

506 9th Ave, New York, NY 10018

