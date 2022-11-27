Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood

review star

No reviews yet

$$$$

89 Rowayton Ave

Norwalk, CT 06853

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cod Tacos
Fresh Fish Prep Dinner
Hot Lobster Roll

Sushi To GO

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Delivered Daily from Miku Sushi in Greenwich.

Yellowtail Jalepeno

$12.00Out of stock

Delivered Fresh Daily from Miku Sushi in Greenwich.

Salmon Avocado Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Delivered Fresh From Miku Sushi in Greenwich Daily.

Special Sweetheart Roll

$24.00Out of stock

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Mango, Soybean Wrapper

Rainbow Roll

$22.00Out of stock

Kani, Cucumber, Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado

Tuna Avocado Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Delivered Fresh Daily from Miku Sushi.

Mango Roll

$22.00Out of stock

Spicy Kani, Lobster Salad, Mango, Avocado, Peanut

Naruto Roll

$22.00

Cucumber Wrapped, Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Avocado

California Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Nigiri Combo

$25.00Out of stock

Sushi Platter PRE ORDER 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE ONLY (Must be placed by 6PM day before)

Platter A

$150.00

MUST BE ORDERED 24 Hours in Advance Prepared daily by Miku Sushi. 8 pieces assorted Sushi (NO SUBSTITUTIONS) 2 special Rolls 5 classic Rolls

Platter B

$200.00

12 Pieces of Assorted Sushi (NO SUBSTITUTIONS) 3 Special Rolls 6 Classic Rolls

Raw Bar

Copp's Island

$3.00

Harvested not far from the Restaurant's Shores by Norman Bloom & Family. This local favorite is world renowned for it's crisp salinity.

Fancy Sweet

$4.00

Raspberry Point

$4.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Littlenecks

$2.00

Cherrystones

$2.00

Appetizers

Bowl Chowder

$12.00

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Montauk Calamari

$17.00

Buffalo Style or Plain

Popcorn Shrimp

$20.00

Buffalo Style or Plain

Lobster & Shrimp Spring Rolls

$18.00

Soy Wilted Vegetables, Trio of Dipping sauces

Crabcake App

$19.00

Red Cabbage Slaw, Carrots, Apple, Jalapeño, Green Onions, Apple Cider Vinegar Dressing

Tuna Tartar

$22.00

Cucumber, Sesame, Soy, Wasabi Aioli, Soy Sauce Reduction, Toasted Rice, Papadum Sub Avocado for Cucumber +3

Tuna Flatbread

$18.00

Sesame, Scallions, Wasabi Aioli, Pickled Ginger

Bowl Soup

$12.00

Cup Soup

$8.00

Yuzu Oysters

$22.00

Chili Nam Pla Oysters

$22.00

Buffalo Oysters

$22.00

Chipotle Oysters

$22.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Hearts of Romaine/Croutons/Parmesan Cheese/Caesar Dressing

Field Greens Salad

$10.00

Mesculun Greens with Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing

Shrimp Cobb Salad

$28.00

3 Shrimp, avocado, onion, gorgonzola, bacon, tomato, corn, creamy herb dressing

Harvest Salad

$16.00

Radicchio / Endive / Gorgonzola / Almonds / Apples / Butternut Squash / Honey Vinaigrette

Organic Salad SPECIAL

$20.00

Sandwiches and Lobsters

Hot Lobster Roll

$34.00

Butter Poached, Old Bay, Lemon, Buttered Brioche

Cold Lobster Roll

$34.00

Celery, Mayo, Lemon, Romaine, Buttered Brioche

RSR Burger

$23.00

Lettuce / Tomato / Bacon Onion Jam / Special Sauce / American Cheese

Cod Tacos

$22.00

Avocado/ Baja Slaw/ Chipotle Aioli / Soft Corn Tortillas

Mahi BLT

$25.00

Mahi Mahi, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Lemon Aioli, Sourdough Bread

1.5 lb Lobster

$60.00

Choice Of One Side

2.0 lb Lobster

$80.00

Choice Of One Side

Lobster Bake

$85.00

1.5 LB Lobster / Steamers / Mussels / Corn / Potatoes

Entrees

Barramundi

$32.00

Crispy Fingerling Potatoes, Haricot Verts, Creamed Leeks, Lemon Caper Butter Sauce

Fish N Chips

$26.00

Fried Cod With French Fries and Coleslaw

Linguine Clams

$32.00

Linguine / Clams / Red Pepper / Garlic

Fresh Fish Prep Dinner

Shrimp and Grits

$34.00

Cheddar Grits / Pork Belly / Pickled Red Onion / Hot Sauce Beurre Blanc

Miso Cod

$32.00

Miso Marinated Cod with Bok choy

Lobster Ravioli

$34.00

Roasted Lemon Chicken

$30.00

Preserved Lemon / Potato Puree / Rainbow Carrots.

Chilean Sea Bass

$38.00

Stewed Yellow Tomatoes / Asparagus Tips / Crispy Artichokes

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Lobster Mac n Cheese

$18.00

Asparagus

$9.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Chowder Poutine

$14.00

French Fries, White cheddar cheese, New England clam chowder. Pork Belly Bits

Cornbread

$10.00

served with apple butter

Lobster Mashed

$18.00

Side Of Veggies For Fish Dip

$5.00

Desserts

Blueberry Pie

$11.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Berries

Michelles Apple Crumb Pie

$14.00

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Lemon Blueberry Cake

$12.00

Kid Ice Cream

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$15.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Kids Fish and Chips

$14.00

Kid's Fish & Chips

Kids Burger

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Seashell Pasta

$10.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Kids Fried Mac & Cheese

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 2:00 am
The Restaurant Take-Out is available Wednesday through Sunday.

89 Rowayton Ave, Norwalk, CT 06853

The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood image
The Restaurant at Rowayton Seafood image

