Southern
Breakfast & Brunch

The Retreat: Lake Wateree Dining Lake Wateree

228 Reviews

$$

83 Doe Run Ln

Ridgeway, SC 29130

Popular Items

Chicken Salad Pint
Pimento Pint
kids tenders

N/A Beverage

club soda

$2.50

coffee

$2.50

coke

$2.50

diet

$2.50

ginger ale

$2.50

lemonade

$2.50

mr pibb

$2.50

sprite

$2.50

sweet tea

$2.50

unsweet tea

$2.50

tonic water

$2.50

orange juice

$2.50

cranberry juice

$2.50

grape juice

$2.50

pineapple juice

$2.50

grapefruit juice

$2.50

milk

$2.50

chocolate milk

$2.50

Kids Items

kids tenders

$9.00

kids pasta

$9.00

kids mac and cheese

$9.00

kids hot dog

$9.00

kids cheeseburger

$9.00

Chicken Salad Pint

Chicken Salad Pint

$9.00
Pimento Pint

Pimento Pint

$9.00
Egg Salad Pint

Egg Salad Pint

$9.00

Additional Crustini Side

$3.00

Bucket of Rosè Water

Bucket of Rosè Water

$20.00
Bucket of Wine Water SVB

Bucket of Wine Water SVB

$20.00

Canned Soda

$2.50

T Shirts

$24.00

Hats

$26.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy lunch or dinner with a view!

83 Doe Run Ln, Ridgeway, SC 29130

Directions

