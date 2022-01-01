Southern
Breakfast & Brunch
The Retreat: Lake Wateree Dining Lake Wateree
228 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy lunch or dinner with a view!
Location
83 Doe Run Ln, Ridgeway, SC 29130
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen - Sandhills
4.2 • 402
631 Promenade Place Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurant