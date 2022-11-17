Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Retro Cafe 1139 Capouse Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1139 Capouse Avenue

Scranton, PA 18509

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Brewed Coffee

12oz Brewed Coffee

$1.75

Black and Brass Morning Brass Blend or Dark Sumatra Roast

16oz Brewed Coffee

$2.00

Espresso

Double Espresso

$2.50

Latte

12oz Hot Latte

$4.00

Espresso and Steamed Milk

16oz Hot Latte

$4.25

Cappucino

12oz Hot Cappucino

$4.00

Cortado

8oz Hot Cortado

$3.00

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk

Americano

16oz Iced Americano

$3.50

20oz Iced Americano

$4.00

Macchiato

12oz Hot Macchiato

$3.50

Mocha

12oz Hot Mocha

$4.50

16oz Hot Mocha

$5.00

Chai Latte

12oz Chai

$4.00

16oz Chai

$4.50

Hot Tea

12oz Hot Tea

$1.75

16oz Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Coffee

16 oz Iced Coffee

$1.75

20 oz Iced Coffee

$2.00

Cold Brew

16oz Cold Brew

$4.50

Black and Brass custom brew

20oz Cold Brew

$5.00

Black and Brass custom brew

Iced Americano

16oz Iced Americano

$3.50

20oz Iced Americano

$4.00

Iced Chai Latte

16oz Iced Chai

$4.00

Tea & Spices combined with Steamed Milk

20oz Iced Chai

$4.50

Tea & Spices combined with Steamed Milk

Iced Latte

16oz Iced Latte

$4.00

Espresso and Steamed Milk Over Ice

20oz Iced Latte

$4.25

Espresso and Steamed Milk Over Ice

Iced Mocha

16oz Iced Mocha

$4.50

Espresso, Milk & Chocolate Over Ice

20oz Ice Mocha

$5.00

Espresso, Milk & Chocolate Over Ice

Iced Tea

16oz Iced Tea

$2.25

Slow Brewed in House Using Our Premium Tea Blend

20oz Iced Tea

$2.75

Slow Brewed in House Using Our Premium Tea Blend

Pine Brook Pop!

20oz Pine Brook Pop!

$6.75

Need a little extra POP in your step? This Italian soda drink is made with Red Bull and your choice of syrup flavor should help.

Smoothie

Lemon Blush Smoothie

$5.50

Lemon, Strawberry, Hibiscus

Aloha Toasted Pineapple Smoothie

$5.50

Pineapple, Banana, Coconut

Harvest Green Smoothie

$5.50

Lemon Grass, Cucumber, Spinach and more

SuperFruit Smoothie

$5.50

Blueberry, Pomegranates, Goji & Acai

Soft Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.49

Bottled Water

16.90z

$1.00

Chai-der

12oz Chai-der

$4.50

A steamed blend of apple cider and spiced chai tea. A delicous fall treat.

16oz Chai-der

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

12oz Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Rich Dark Chocolate whipped with your choice of Milk.....with Whipped Cream on request

16oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Carmel Apple Cider

12oz Caramel Apple Cider

$3.50

The harvest festival in a cup. Mix of steamed cider and creamy caramel. Warms the soul!

16oz Caramel Apple Cider

$4.00

Weekly Special

12 oz Salted Caramel Apple Latte

$5.50

Spicy and Sweet.... Salted carmel syrup blended with green apple, espresso and steamed milk... fall perfection. Plus whipped cream and a little sprinkle of cinnamon on top!

16 oz Salted Caramel Apple Latte

$6.00

Egg Bites

Eggs and cheese... with added goodness... how can you go wrong?

Garlic Cheese Curd & Bacon Egg Bite

$4.25

Pair of delicious hot egg bites with creamy melted garlic cheddar cheese curds and smokey bacon.

Cheddar Cheese Curds, Spinach & Garlic

$3.75

Pair of Cheddar cheese curd bites with garlic and spinach.

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$3.50

Fresh avocado spread on sourdough toast with a sprinkle of Everything Bagel seasoning. Have with or without bacon.

Hummus Toast

$3.50

Sourdough toast with hummus, sundried tomatoes, goat cheese and a drizzle of balsamic.

Peanut Butter Ball

Peanut butter ball

$1.25

Delicious and grainfree... Contains peanut butter, coconut flakes, coconut flour, mini chocolate chips, pepitas and honey. That's it!

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$1.50

Fresh from National Bakery

Everything Bagel

$1.50

Fresh from National Bakery

Bakery

Raspberry Bear Claw

$1.50

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.50

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$4.25

Baked fresh locally, these cranberry orange muffins are topped with sliced almonds and a sweet orange glaze.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Muffin

$4.25

This chocoloate peanut butter muffin is a PB fans dream. Pairs perfect with a hot cup of our dark Sumatra roast coffee.

Grilled Cheese

Cap(H)ouse Grilled Cheese

$4.75

House blend of select cheeses grilled on National Bakery Texas Toast. Served with side of Pocono Pickle Guy dill pickle chips.

Sandwich Special

Roast Beef Swiss Panini

$7.25

Delicous Medium rare roast beef with melted swiss and horseradish mayo on a toasted ciabatta roll

Sack Lunch

PB&J

$5.00

Just like Mom used to pack you for school..... White Pullman bread, Peanut Butter & Jelly, bag of chips, banana, and a special little treat. Plus a hand written note from someone who cares.

Soup

Tomato Soup

$3.25

House Specialty! Creamy & Delicous! Nothing like a grilled cheese with tomato soup. Comes with a National Bakery cocktail roll.

White Chicken Chili

$4.95Out of stock

Creamy Cheese Goodness. Chicken with white beans, chili, cheese and sour cream. Just what you need on this cold day.

Snacks

Extra Side of Pickles

$0.50

Chips

$1.50

Mugs

Blue Mug

$10.00

Straight out of Scranton.... speckled aqua enameled look ceramic mug.

World's Best Boss Mug

$6.00

It's the World's Smallest World's Best Boss mug... from Scranton, PA!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1139 Capouse Avenue, Scranton, PA 18509

Directions

