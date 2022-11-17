The Retro Cafe 1139 Capouse Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1139 Capouse Avenue, Scranton, PA 18509
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mickey Gannon’s Bar & Grill - 1925 Sanderson Ave
No Reviews
1925 Sanderson Ave Scranton, PA 18509
View restaurant