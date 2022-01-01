Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Revel Room 1566 N Milwaukee Ave

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1566 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60622

Order Again

Speed

Tito's

$10.00

Broker's

$10.00

Corazon

$10.00

El Dorado 3yr

$10.00

Very Old Barton

$10.00

Old Style Can

$3.00

Modelo Can

$6.00

Miller Lite Can

$6.00

Half Acre Pony Pils

$9.00

Half Acre Bodem

$9.00

3 Floyd's Zombie Dust

$9.00

New Belgium Dominga

$9.00

Dovetail Hefeweizen

$9.00

Whiner Curb Cutter

$9.00

Guinness

$9.00

Cry, Baby

$12.00

Art Weingartner

$14.00

Christmas in a submarine

$14.00

Nelson's Chuckle

$14.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Jeppson's Malort

$8.00

Fernet Branca (Copy)

$10.00

Tequila

Casa Noble Anejo

$18.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$14.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$16.00

Corazon

$10.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$16.00

Del Maguey Minero

$18.00

Del Maguey Vida

$10.00

Los Vecinos Mezcal

$10.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$16.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$12.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$14.00

Tequila Ocho Anejo

$18.00

Tequila Ocho Plata

$14.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$16.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$12.00

Calirosa Tequila

$16.00

Tree Generations Reposado

$12.00

Convite mezcal

$10.00

Corazon Shot

$7.00

Tequila Ocho Plata Shot

$12.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado Shot

$14.00

Tequila Ocho Anejo Shot

$16.00

Siete Leguas Blanco Shot

$10.00

Siete Leguas Reposado Shot

$12.00

Siete Leguas Anejo Shot

$14.00

Casa Noble Blanco Shot

$12.00

Los Vecinos Mezcal Shot

$8.00

Casa Noble Reposado Shot

$14.00

Casa Noble Anejo Shot

$16.00

Del Maguey Minero Shot

$16.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa Shot

$14.00

Del Maguey Vida Shot

$8.00

Vodka

Tito's

$10.00

Tito's Shot

$8.00

Whiskey

Angel's Envy

$10.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Bowman Brothers

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Eagle Rare 10 yr

$12.00

Early Times

$10.00

EH Taylor Rye

$16.00

EH Taylor Single Barrel

$16.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$16.00

Elmer T Lee

$30.00

Fireball

$10.00

George T. Stagg

$12.00

Hancock's Reserve

$12.00

Hancocks Reserve

$12.00

Hardin's Creek

$25.00

Isaac Bowman Port Cask

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jefferson's

$12.00

Jeppsons Bourbon

$10.00

Jim Beam Bonded

$10.00

John J. Bowman

$12.00

King Of Kentucky

$76.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Kyro Rye

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Old Charter Oak Bourbon

$18.00

Old Forester Signature

$10.00

Old Grandad

$10.00

Old Overholt Rye

$10.00

Pappy Van Winkle 15

$60.00

Pappy Van Winkle 20

$70.00

Rip Van Winkle 10

$25.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Stagg Jr.

$15.00

Thomas Handy

$34.00

Van Winkle 12 Lot B

$30.00

Very Old Barton

$10.00

Weller 107

$13.00

Weller 12

$20.00

Weller Special Reserve

$14.00

Westward

$16.00

Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$22.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$20.00

Weller Full Proof

$20.00

Weller CYPB

$25.00

Very Old Barton Shot

$7.00

Woodford Reserve Shot

$10.00

Rittenhouse Rye Shot

$8.00

EH Taylor Small Batch Shot

$14.00

EH Taylor Single Barrel Shot

$14.00

EH Taylor Rye Shot

$14.00

Maker's Mark Shot

$10.00

Jack Daniels Shot

$8.00

Rip Van Winkle 10 Shot

$23.00

Van Winkle 12 Lot B Shot

$28.00

Pappy Van Winkle 15 Shot

$58.00

Pappy Van Winkle 20 Shot

$68.00

Eagle Rare 10 yr Shot

$10.00

Old Overholt Rye Shot

$8.00

Old Grandad Shot

$8.00

Hancocks Reserve Shot

$10.00

Jameson Shot

$8.00

Blanton's Shot

$16.00

Angel's Envy Shot

$8.00

George T. Stagg Shot

$10.00

Old Forester Signature Shot

$8.00

Knob Creek Shot

$10.00

John J. Bowman Shot

$10.00

Bowman Brothers Shot

$12.00

Isaac Bowman Port Cask Shot

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak Shot

$18.00

Wild Turkey 101 Shot

$8.00

Old Charter Oak Bourbon Shot

$16.00

Thomas Handy Shot

$32.00

Stagg Jr. Shot

$13.00

King Of Kentucky Shot

$74.00

Weller 12 Shot

$18.00

Weller Special Reserve Shot

$12.00

Weller 107 Shot

$11.00

Buffalo Trace Shot

$10.00

Gin

Broker's

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Letherbee

$9.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

St. George Bontanivore

$13.00

Hayman's Old Tom

$10.00

The Botanist

$10.00

Old Raj

$14.00

Amass Gin

$12.00

Plymouth

$11.00

AMASS

$12.00

Sweet Gwyndolin

$11.00

Bols Genever

$12.00

Tulchan Gin

$10.00

Broker's Shot

$7.00

Bombay Saphire Shot

$8.00

Letherbee Shot

$7.00

Hendricks Shot

$10.00

Tanqueray Shot

$10.00

St. George Bontanivore Shot

$11.00

Hayman's Old Tom Shot

$8.00

The Botanist Shot

$8.00

Old Raj Shot

$12.00

Amass Gin Shot

$10.00

Plymouth Shot

$9.00

Rum

El Dorado 3yr

$10.00

Clairin Le Rocher

$12.00

Clairin Sajous

$12.00

Clairin Vaval

$12.00

Cruzan Black Strap

$9.00

Gosling'S

$12.00

Rhum JM

$10.00

Smith & Cross

$10.00

Appleton Estate

$10.00

Diplomatico

$12.00

Uruapan

$10.00

El Dorado 3yr Shot

$7.00

Clairin Le Rocher Shot

$10.00

Clairin Sajous Shot

$10.00

Clairin Vaval Shot

$10.00

Cruzan Black Strap Shot

$7.00

Gosling'S Shot

$10.00

Rhum JM Shot

$8.00

Smith & Cross Shot

$8.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$12.00

Pierre Ferrand Ambre

$15.00

Jersey Lightning Brandy

$13.00

Aberfeldy

$16.00

Oban 14

$18.00

Compass Box Great King Street

$10.00

Ardbeg 10

$18.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Louis XIII

$800.00

Glenrothes 12

$15.00

Laphroaig 10

$15.00

Maison Rouge

$10.00

Craigellaiche

$16.00

Dalmore 12

$12.00

Balvenie 12

$20.00

Glendrondach 12

$18.00

Glendrondach Port Wood

$28.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840 Shot

$10.00

Pierre Ferrand Ambre Shot

$13.00

Jersey Lightning Brandy Shot

$11.00

Aberfeldy Shot

$14.00

Oban 14 Shot

$16.00

Compass Box Great King Street Shot

$8.00

Ardbeg 10 Shot

$16.00

Glenlivet 12 Shot

$10.00

Louis XIII Shot

$798.00

Glenrothes 12 Shot

$13.00

Laphroaig 10 Shot

$13.00

Maison Rouge Shot

$8.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Carpano Bitter

$10.00

Cynar

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

$12.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$10.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$12.00

Lillet blanc

$10.00

Borghetti

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Fernet Branca Menta

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Jeppson's Malort

$8.00

Carpano Antica

$10.00

Amaro Montenegro

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Benedictine

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$16.00

Averna

$10.00

Santa Maria

$10.00

Melleti

$10.00

Cynar 70

$10.00

Santa Maria

$10.00

Nonino Apertivo

$10.00

Suze

$10.00

Vieux Pontarelier

$16.00

Carpano Bitter Shot

$8.00

Cynar Shot

$8.00

Chartreuse, Green Shot

$10.00

Luxardo Maraschino Shot

$8.00

Chartreuse, Yellow Shot

$10.00

Lillet blanc Shot

$8.00

Borghetti Shot

$8.00

Fernet Branca Shot

$8.00

Fernet Branca Menta Shot

$8.00

Aperol Shot

$8.00

Campari Shot

$8.00

Jeppson's Malort Shot

$6.00

Carpano Antica Shot

$8.00

Amaro Montenegro Shot

$8.00

Drambuie Shot

$8.00

Benedictine Shot

$8.00

Grand Marnier Shot

$14.00

Averna Shot

$8.00

Santa Maria Shot

$8.00

Melleti Shot

$8.00

Cocktails

Art Weingartner

$14.00

Cry, Baby

$12.00

Maker's Mark Old Fashioned

$16.00

EH TAYLOR Old Fashioned

$20.00

Espresso Martini shot

$10.00

Christmas in a submarine

$14.00

Nelson's Chuckle

$14.00

Buffalo Trace Old Fash

$16.00

Draft

Half Acre Bodem

$9.00

Half Acre Pony Pils

$9.00

Whiner Curb Cutter

$9.00

Dovetail Hefeweizen

$9.00

3 Floyd's Zombie Dust

$9.00

New Belgium Dominga

$9.00

Guinness

$9.00

Lagunitas IPA

$9.00

Canned

Old Style Can

$3.00

Miller Lite Can

$6.00

Modelo Can

$6.00

Bell's Oberon Can

$9.00

4Hands Chocolate Milk Stout Can

$8.00

New Belgium Juice Force IPA Can

$10.00

Stone Buenaveza Can

$8.00

Bell's Two Hearted Can

$9.00

Half Acre Daisy Cutter Can

$9.00

Stiegl Radler Can

$8.00

High Noon Sun Sips Can

$8.00

Half Past Grapefruit Rosemary Seltzer Can

$8.00

Seattle Dry Cider Can

$10.00

Long Drink Can

$8.00

Wine

Apaltagua Pinot Noir BTL

$27.00

Apaltagua Chardonnay BTL

$27.00

Angels & Cowboys Rose BTL

$27.00

JP Chenet GLS

$10.00

J Vineyards Pinot Noir

$13.00

Event Red

$15.00

Event White

$15.00

Event Rose

$15.00

Event Bubbles

$15.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Lagunita's Hop Water

$6.00

Lyre White Cane Spirit

$7.00

Lyre Agave Reserva

$7.00

Kentucky 74 Spiritless

$7.00

Brooklyn Special Effects N/A

$6.00

Jalisco 55

$7.00

Sharps NA babe

$5.00

Open Bar 9-1:30

$6,000.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Cmon In!

Location

1566 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

