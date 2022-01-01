The Revel Room 1566 N Milwaukee Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Cmon In!
Location
1566 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Paulie Gee's Wicker Park - 1566 N Damen Ave
4.0 • 11
1566 N Damen Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurant