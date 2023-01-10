The Revere imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Steakhouses

The Revere

No reviews yet

802 RIVER RD

WEST TRENTON, PA 08628

Popular Items

Chef Arthur's XYZ
18oz New York Strip
Mozzarella Alla Vodka

Appetizers

Antipasto Italiano for Two

$18.00

Stuffed Mushroom

$12.00

Antipasti Di Mari

$22.00

Bacon Dusted Calamari

$16.00

Cherry Pepper Calamari

$16.00

Clams Casino

$14.00

Crab Cake

$22.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$19.00

PEI Mussels

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Asparagus Rollatini

$13.00

Escarole & Beans

$11.00

Long Hots & Mushrooms

$9.00

Meatball Insalata

$15.00

Mozzarella Alla Vodka

$14.00

Salads

Mediterranean

$23.00

Caprese

$12.00

Caesar

$17.00

Arugula Salad

$15.00

Chopped Antipasto

$15.00

Insalata alla Revere

$8.00

Additional Side House Salad

$4.50

Additional Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Soup

French Onion

$6.00

Pasta Fagiole

$6.00Out of stock

Lobster Bisque

$11.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Pasta

Rigatoni Vodka

$20.00

Lobster Ravioli

$38.00

Linguini Carbonara

$20.00

Penne Bolognese

$20.00

Gemelli

$24.00

Spaghetti Meatballs

$20.00

Pasta & Marinara

$16.00

D- Pasta Garlic & Oil

$18.00

Cheese Ravioli

$22.00

Gnocchi

$22.00

Chef Arthur's XYZ

$22.00

Vongole

$26.00

Fra Diavolo

$34.00

$5.00

Entrees

Branzino

$32.00

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$38.00

Shrimp Scampi

$31.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$32.00Out of stock

Pesce Misto

$40.00Out of stock

Seasoned Chicken

$28.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$28.00

Chicken Rollatini

$28.00

Veal Chop Milanese

$42.00Out of stock

Veal Chop Parmesan

$42.00

Veal Chop Perilli

$43.00

New Zealand Rack of Lamb

$53.00

Pork Chop Saltimbocca

$34.00

Eggplant Parmagianna

$24.00

$5.00

Chicken Classics

Chicken Francaise

$28.00

Chicken Marsala

$28.00

Chicken Piccata

$28.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$28.00

Boom Boom Chicken

$30.00

$5.00

Grill

18oz New York Strip

$44.00

10oz Center Cut Filet Mignon

$58.00

16oz Veal Rib Chop

$42.00Out of stock

16oz French Cut Pork Chop

$32.00

Grilled Salmon

$32.00

$5.00

Additions

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Add Side Veg

$3.00

Add Side Potato/Veg

$3.00

Meatballs

$10.00

Add Side Mashed Potato

$3.00

Plain Fries

$7.00

Truffle Frittas

$7.00

Hoboken Bread

$2.00

Kids

Kids Penne Butter

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti & MB

$8.00

Kids Penne Marinara

$8.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Finger

$8.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Lemoncello Cake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cannoli

$8.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Explosion

$9.00

Brownie

$8.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Tartufo

$9.00

Ice Cream

$4.50

Affogato

$8.00

Dark Side Of The Moon

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Berry Rhubard Cobbler

$10.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Apple Streusel Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Flight

$7.00

Dinner Specials

$5.00

Raw Oysters

$20.00

Artichoke Heart Francese

$14.00

D - Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00

Blackened Scallop Alfredo

$28.00Out of stock

Chilean Sea Bass Special

$44.00

Stuffed Shells

$23.00

Veal Marsala

$34.00

Family Packages TO GO

Boom Boom Chicken Package

$75.00

Chicken Parmesan Package

$70.00

Create Your Own Family Package

$85.00

Sunday Gravy Package

$50.00

Christmas Eve Package

$135.00

Add Vodka Rigatoni

$20.00

Add Chicken Parmesan

$40.00

Add Boom Boom Chicken

$42.00

Add Chicken Marsala

$42.00

Add Mozzarella Vodka

$28.00

Add Caesar Salad

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

802 RIVER RD, WEST TRENTON, PA 08628

Directions

Gallery
The Revere image

