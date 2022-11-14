A map showing the location of The Rhode House 99 Fortin Road Ste 116View gallery

The Rhode House 99 Fortin Road Ste 116

review star

No reviews yet

99 Fortin Road Ste 116

KINGSTON, RI 02881

Order Again

Appetizers

Crinkle Fries - Small

$5.49

Crinkle Fries - Large

$7.49

Sweet Potato Fries - Small

$6.49

Sweet Potato Fries - Large

$8.49

Cheese Fries - Small

$6.49

Cheese Fries - Large

$8.49

Onion Rings

$7.99

Waffle Fries

$8.99

Buffalo Waffle Fries

$8.99

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.99

Ravioli (8)

$7.99

Garlic Knots

$8.49

Dough Boy Sticks

$8.49

House Platter

$12.99

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.99

Nutella Dough Boy

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Garlic Bread/Cheese/Marinara

$7.99

Extra Dressings

Dressing

Chicken

3pc Original Chicken Fingers

$6.99

5pc Original Chicken Fingers

$9.99

8pc Original Chicken Wings

$13.99

3pc Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$7.99

5pc Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$10.99

8pc Buffalo Chicken Wings

$14.99

Calzones & Strombolis

Build Your Own

$14.48+

4 Cheese

$12.99+

Balsamic Bliss

$12.99+

BBQ Chicken

$12.99+

BBQ Chicken Mac Cheese

$14.49+

Bomb

$12.99+

Broccoli

$12.99+

Buffalo Chicken

$12.99+

Buffalo Chicken Mac Cheese

$14.49+

Buffalo Mac Cheese

$12.99+

Buffaq Chicken Mac Cheese

$14.49+

Buffaque Chicken

$12.99+

Cheeseburger

$12.99+

Chicken Alfredo

$12.99+

Chicken Bliss

$12.99+

Chicken Mac Cheese

$14.49+

Chicken Parm

$12.99+

Chicken Pesto

$12.99+

Combo

$14.48+

Cordon Bleu

$12.99+

Eggplant Parm

$12.99+

Garlic

$12.99+

Garlic Pepperoni

$12.99+

Greek

$12.99+

Hawaiian

$12.99+

Honey BBQ Chicken

$12.99+

Honey BBQ Chicken Mac

$14.49+

Honey BBQ Mac Cheese

$12.99+

Honey Mustard

$12.99+

Italian

$14.48+

Mac & Cheese

$12.99+

Bbq Mac Cheese

$12.99+

Buffaque Mac Cheese

$12.99+

Meatball Parm

$12.99+

Meatlover

$14.48+

Pepperoni

$12.99+

Potato

$12.99+

Pulled Pork

$12.99+

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$14.49+

Ranch Chicken

$12.99+

Sausage & Peppers

$12.99+

Spinach

$12.99+

Steak & Cheese

$12.99+

Terriyaki Chicken

$12.99+

Turkey Club

$12.99+

Veggie

$14.48+

White

$12.99+

Works

$14.48+

Chicken

$12.99+

House Bowls

Chicken House Bowl

$9.99

Bacon House Bowl

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken House Bowl

$9.99

Buffaque Chicken House Bowl

$9.99

Meatlover House Bowl

$10.99

Pulled Pork House Bowl

$9.99

Shepards Pie House Bowl

$9.99

Steak & Cheese House Bowl

$9.99

Steak & Bacon House Bowl

$9.99

Turkey House Bowl

$9.99

Veggie House Bowl

$9.99

BBQ Chicken Bowl

$9.99

Ziti

Pasta with Sauce

$8.99

Chips

Tumbis Dominican Chips

$2.49

Takis

$2.99

Empanadas

Empanadas

Empanadas (3)

$5.49

Special Empanada

Special (3) Empanada

$7.99

Especialidades/Specialties

Yaroa

$9.99

Bandeja Frita

$14.99

Let's Toston!

Toston - One Item

$9.99

Toston - Two Items

$11.99

Toston - Three Items

$13.99

Antojitos (Appetizers)

Palitos de Yuca Fritas

$6.99

Tostones

$6.99

Platanos Maduros Fritos

$6.99

Dominican Desserts

Flan

$4.99

Tres Leches

$5.99

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$4.99

Coconut Kisses

$1.99

Mamitas Ice Cream

Dominican Salads

Ensalada Verde

$2.00Out of stock

Lettuce and tomato salad

Ensalada Verde con Aguacete

$3.00Out of stock

Green salad with avocado

Dominican House Salad

$8.99

American Salads

Tossed Salad

$8.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Greek Salad

$8.99

Speciality Salad

$9.99

Paninis

Build Your Own Panini

$8.99

4 Cheese

$7.99

Avocado Burger

$7.99

Houseburger

$7.99

Plain Burger

$7.99

Balsamic Bliss

$7.99

BBQ Smokehouse

$7.99

BLT

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken

$7.99

Chicken Bliss

$7.99

Caesar

$7.99

Chicken Cheese Steak

$7.99

Chicken Cutlet

$7.99

Chicken Parm

$7.99

Chicken Stir Fry

$7.99

Coaches Choice

$7.99

Eggplant Parm

$7.99

Honey Mustard

$7.99

Meatball Parm

$7.99

Peppered Pastrami

$7.99

Pulled Pork

$7.99

Rhody Ranch

$7.99

Sausage & Peppers

$7.99

Smoked Turkey

$7.99

Spicy Italian

$7.99

Spinach & Tomato

$7.99

Steak & Cheese

$7.99

Tuna

$7.99

Turkey Supreme

$7.99

Veggie Stir Fry

$7.99

Buffaque

$7.99

Smoke House Burger

$9.99

Chicken Carver

$7.99

Chicken BLT

$9.99

Greek Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Buffalo Burger

$7.99

Chimi & Cuban

Chimi

Cuban

$9.99

Shakes/Smoothies/Ice Cream

Shake

$6.49

Smoothie

$6.49

Sm Ice Cream

$3.99

Lg Ice Cream

$4.99

Water

Water Bottle (Sport Cap)

$2.75

Lemon Sparkling Water

$2.75

Lime Sparkling Water

$2.75

Triple Berry Sparkling Water

$2.75

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Fountain Diet Coke

$2.75Out of stock

Fountain Dr. Pepper

$2.75Out of stock

Fountain Fanta Orange

$2.75Out of stock

Fountain Blue Powerade

$2.75Out of stock

Fountain Pink Tea Strawberry

$2.75Out of stock

Fountain Hi-C Pink Lemonade

$2.75Out of stock

Fountain Sprite

$2.75Out of stock

Bottled Soda

Coke - Bottle

$2.75

Diet Coke - Bottle

$2.75

Sprite - Bottle

$2.75

Coke Zero - Bottle

$2.75

Cherry Coke - Bottle

$2.75

Barq's Root Beer - Bottle

$2.75

Fanta Grape - Bottle

$2.75

Fanta Orange - Bottle

$2.75

Canada Dry Ginger Ale - Bottle

$2.75

Minute Maid Yellow Lemonade - Bottle

$2.75

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade - Bottle

$2.75

Minute Maid Fruit Punch - Bottle

$2.75

2 Little Drinks

$4.99

Powerade

Orange Powerade

$2.75

Blue Powerade

$2.75

Yellow Powerade

$2.75

Red Powerade

$2.75

Snapple

Lemon Tea Snapple

$2.75

Diet Lemon Tea Snapple

$2.75

Peach Tea Snapple

$2.75

Diet Peach Tea Snapple

$2.75

Raspberry Tea Snapple

$2.75

Diet Raspberry Tea Snapple

$2.75

Strawberry Kiwi Snapple

$2.75

Mango Madness Snapple

$2.75

Apple Snapple

$2.75

Vitamin Water

XXX - Vitamin Water

$2.75Out of stock

Power C - Vitamin Water

$2.75

Energy - Vitamin Water

$2.75

Jarritos

Strawberry Jarritos

$2.75

Mandarin Jarritos

$2.75

Pineapple Jarritos

$2.75Out of stock

Mango Jarritos

$2.75

Guava Jarritos

$2.75Out of stock

Lime Jarritos

$2.75

Grapefruit Jarritos

$2.75

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$2.75

Tamarind Jarritos

$2.75

Country Club Soda

Merengue Country Club Soda

$2.75

Raspberry Country Club Soda

$2.75

Orange Country Club Soda

$2.75

Grape Country Club Soda

$2.75

Juice\Red Bull

Passion Fruit - Rica Juice

$2.99

Orange Rica Juice

$2.99

Tamarind - Rica Juice

$2.99Out of stock

Malta

$2.99

Redbull

$4.99

Orange Juice

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

99 Fortin Road Ste 116, KINGSTON, RI 02881

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

