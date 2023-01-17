A map showing the location of The Rib Steak House 497 Missouri Highway 76View gallery

The Rib Steak House

497 Missouri Highway 76

Cassville, MO 65625

ENTREE

PRIME RIB 18 OZ

$46.95

The Bull RIBEYE 22 OZ

$52.55

RIBEYE 16 OZ

$42.45

NEW YORK STRIP 12 OZ

$34.45

FILET

$38.45

SIRLOIN 8 OZ

$24.45

LEMON GRILLED CHICKEN 6 OZ

$18.95

1/2 SMOKE CHICKEN

$16.45

BONE LESS PORK CHOP 10 OZ

$15.45

IN HOUSE SPECIAL BRINED

PULL PORK PLATE

$15.45

BABY BACK RIB PLATE

$22.45

RACK OF BABY BACK RIB FOR 2

$32.45

BRISKET PLATE

$22.95

HOLLER BOY BBQ PLATE

$38.95

BRISKET, RIBS, SMOKE SAUAGE, PULLED PORK

SAUAGE & SHRIMP SKEWERS

$21.95

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$19.95

3 CATFISH FILLETS

$17.45

WALLEYE 12 OZ

$25.95

FRIED SHRIMP

$15.95

SALAD

DINNER SALAD

$8.95

RIB SALAD

$16.95

SMOKE BRISKET & TURKEY

ADD ON

GRILLED SHRIMP

$5.50

FRIED SHRIMP

$5.50

ONION RINGS

$3.95

APPETIZER

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$9.95

CHEESE CURDS

$10.95

FRIED PICKLES

$8.95

ONION (FULL)

$14.95

ONION RINGS (HALF)

$9.95

PORTABELLA MUSHROOMS

$9.95

POTATO SKINS

$8.95

PULLED PORK NACHOS

$9.95

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$11.95

SPINACH DIP

$9.95

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$11.95

SIDE

ASPARAGUS

$4.95

BAKE POTATO

$3.95

BAKE SWEET POTATO

$3.95

CORN SUCCOTASH

$3.95

HAND-CUT STEAK FRIES

$3.95

HOUSE SALAD

$5.95

MAC & CHEESE

$3.95

SWEET & SASSY BEANS

$3.95

MASHED POTATO

$3.95

SANDWICHES

RANCH BURGER/FF

$14.95

BRISKET SANDWICH/FF

$14.95

FRENCH DIP/FF

$14.95

PORK TENDER SANDWICH /FF

$14.95

PULL PORK SANDWICH / FF

$14.95

STEAK SANDWICH /FF

$14.95

KID MEALS

LIL ROOSTERS /FF

$6.95

2 CHICKEN STRIPS

CALF BITS /FF

$6.95

4 OZ BEEF TIPS

BAKE MAC N CHEES /FF

$6.95

KIDS BURGERS / FF

$6.95

DESSERT

CHEESE CAKE

$8.95

DARK CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.95

BLACK BERRY COBBLER

$8.95

PIE

$8.95

DRINKS

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.75Out of stock

COFFEE

$2.75

COFFEE

$2.75

COKE

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

DR PEPPER

$2.75

LEMONADE

$2.75Out of stock

ORANGE FANTA

$2.75

ROOT BEER

$2.75Out of stock

SPRITE

$2.75

SWEET TEA

$2.75

UNSWEET TEA

$2.75

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

497 Missouri Highway 76, Cassville, MO 65625

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

