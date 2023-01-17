The Rib Steak House 497 Missouri Highway 76
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
497 Missouri Highway 76, Cassville, MO 65625
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Eureka Springs Coffee House - Historic Downtown Main Street
4.5 • 622
11 North Main St. Eureka Springs, AR 72632
View restaurant