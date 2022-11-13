The Rice Box- Greenway Plaza 5 Greenway Plaza E, Suite C-640
5 Greenway Plaza E, Suite C-640
Houston, TX 77046
Chinatown Classics
General Tso
A perfect mix of sweet, savory and spicy, our General Tso chicken is served with steamed broccoli. It's a crowd favorite. Legends were written about General Tso.
Sesame
Sweet in flavor with hints of toasted sesame seed, our Sesame Chicken is tossed with grilled bell peppers and onion. In the Wok the Sesame caramelizes to give you a candied flavor second to none! Try it spicy! ** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!** All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!
Peppersteak
Our Pepper Steak is seared then stir fried with bell pepper, onions and carrots and is topped with fresh cracked pepper. Our pepper steak has notes of toasted sesame and dark soy and is also fantastic spicy! Great with shrimp or tofu too!
Cumin Beef
Light aromatic spiced Texas 44 farms beef! Comes standard with white onion and green onion. This dish is a house special and the vegetables CANNOT be modified. You can however swap out proteins. Please note however that this dish was engineered to be eaten with beef (and lamb).
Chinese Broccoli Beef
An old school classic, our Chinese Broccoli Beef is local 44 Farms beef stir fried with Chinese broccoli and white onions in a light savory sauce! If Chinese broccoli is not your thing, you can swap for English style broccoli florets! Great in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as well! ** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!** All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!
Orange
Said to taste like a dream sickle, our orange chicken is served with grilled bell peppers, onion and mandarin oranges! It is topped with a fresh orange slice and dehydrated orange sprinkles. Citrus forward and sweet, this dish is also great spicy! ** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!** All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!
Orange Peeled Beef
Citrus, Candied, 44 Farms Beef! Need we say more? Insanely delicious and addicting! This house specialty CANNOT be modified, it's delish!
Mongolian
Wok fired with white onions, scallions and snow peas and topped with white pepper our Mongolian / Emperor stir Frys are amazing! Being one of the most versatile items on our menu, you can choose Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp as a meat base! We recommend beef, but all are great! Light, savory and vegetable forward! ** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!** All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!
Garlic 4 Season Green Beans
Classic Chinese style long green beans stir fried in a light savory sauce with plenty of garlic and julienned cut onions! You can add any protein of your choice as well, o so good! Recommended with beef or tofu! ** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!** All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!
Chongqing Chicken
One of the Szechuan inspired dishes on our menu! Think spicy (la) and mouth numbing (ma), salty fried chicken pieces ....delicious! This house special CANNOT be modified, however does come with peanuts and those can be removed! Goes great with beer and tea!
Kung Pao
Old school, our Kung Pao is stir fried with red and green bell pepper, celery, peppers and peanuts. We recommend with chicken like the O.G., however you can make it with shrimp or beef! Being savory and spicy, we highly recommend with fried rice or noodle upgrade. ** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!** All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!
Sweet and Sour
With notes of sour plum our Sweet and Sour Chicken is served with grilled red and green bell peppers, onion and pineapple. It's a classic, our's is delish! ** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!** All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!
Curry
Thick with strong notes of coconut and fresh lemon grass. Our curry is stir fried with sweet potatoes, carrots and cilantro! Although standard our curry comes with chicken, you can upgrade to *44 Farms beef! Served with a fresh lime wedge and topped with cilantro. Amazing. *can be made with tofu or cauliflower if you are not feeling meat, please note however that our curry is made with a chicken broth and cannot be made 100% vegan/vegetarian (pictured is our curry cauliflower) All dishes served with rice, vegetable, egg roll, and fortune cookie!
Baby Bok Choy
Baby Bok Chow is a light, crisp savory classic vegetable that pairs amazing with any dish on the menu. If you are feeling vegetables today, then this dish is for you. So good!
Eggplant and Green Bean
Chinese Eggplant and Greenbeans dish is light and delicious. Lightly stir fried with green beans, eggplant and fresh garlic, this dish can be made regular or spicy and is a take on the Szechuan classic! Pairs amazing with any dish on the menu, great for sharing!
Mapo Tofu
Chengdu style Mapo Tofu （麻婆豆腐）with minced 44 Farms Beef! Delicious and an absolute perfect pairing with any spicy selection on The Rice Box menu. Think Ma (tingling sensation on tongue) and La (straight spicy), the dish brings the heat!
House Fried Rice
House Fried Rice
Fresh off the Wok, our house fried rice is a crowd favorite. You can choose to have it made with Beef, Chicken or Shrimp, made fresh with bean sprouts, egg and chives, classic!! Comes with an eggroll and fortune cookie!
House Fried Rice (Veggie)
Fresh off the Wok, our house fried rice is a crowd favorite. You can choose to have it made with Tofu or Cauliflower
Curry Fried Rice
Fresh off the Wok, our curry fried rice is incredible! Recommended with beef, chicken or shrimp our curry fried rice is made fresh with bean sprouts, egg, chives and cilantro...with notes of coconut and lemongrass, its amazzzzing! Comes with an eggroll and fortune cookie!
Curry Fried Rice (Veggie)
Fresh off the Wok, our curry fried rice is incredible! Recommended with Tofu of Cauliflower!
Yang Chow Fried Rice
Yang Chow (Yangzhou) style fried rice is light, aromatic. It comes soy free and you can add a protein of your choice! We recommend the combination of shrimp and Chinese sausage!
Yang Chow Fried Rice (Veggie)
Yang Chow (Yangzhou) style fried rice is light, aromatic. It comes soy free and you can add a protein of your choice! We recommend the Tofu or Cauliflower!
Noodles (Chow Fun and Lo Mein)
Chow Fun
Freshly made rice noodles stir fried with egg, bean sprouts and green onion. Our play on the famous street food from the mainland. Recommended with beef, but is fantastic with all proteins. Make it spicy!
Chow Fun (Veggie)
Freshly made rice noodles stir fried with egg, bean sprouts and green onion. Our play on the famous street food from the mainland. Recommended with beef, but is fantastic with all veggie proteins. Make it spicy!
Lo Mein
Our Lo Mein features thick egg noodles stirred with snow peas, carrots and green onion! Great with Beef, chicken or shrimp! OG!
Lo Mein (Veggie)
Our Lo Mein features thick egg noodles stirred with snow peas, carrots and green onion! Great with Tofu or Cauliflower! OG!
Wings
Wings
6 Jumbo Wings marinated in a dry rub are served naked. These wings are made to order so they come out piping hot and juicy, delicious! Choose to have any of the following sauces on the side or tossed with wings. We recommend first timers getting wings naked with a side of our herb based sweet chili. If you opt for General Tso or Sesame Sauce, get them tossed! WIngs come with Steamed Rice and Eggroll with any sauce of your choice.
Baby Back Ribs
Soups
Wonton Soup
Our Wonton soup is a deep, rich bone broth served with with house made pork wontons. Delicious for any occasion!
Hot n Sour Soup
At the core, our Hot and Sour soup is made from a deep, rich bone broth. It is both hot AND sour and comes with tofu, wood ear mushrooms, mushrooms, green onion and contains egg as well. A heavy hitter!
Street Bites
Salt n Pepper Chicken
Our Popcorn Chicken is SUPER tasty. Dry fried with bell pepper, green and white onions, Popcorn Chicken pairs with just about anything on the menu! Nothing short of amazing! Comes standard with a side of our herb based sweet chili.
Salt n Pepper Tofu
Our Salt n Pepper stacks are SUPER tasty. Stir fried with bell pepper, green and white onions. Salt n Peppa Stacks pair with just about anything on the menu! Great in all formats, tofu is great! Nothing short of amazing! Comes with a side of our herb based sweet chili!
Salt n Pepper Eggplant
Our Salt n Pepper stacks are SUPER tasty. Stir fried with bell pepper, green and white onions, Salt n Peppa Stacks pair with just about anything on the menu! Great in all formats, eggplant is great! Nothing short of amazing! Comes standard with a side of our herb based sweet chili.
Salt n Pepper Cauliflower
Our Salt n Pepper stacks are SUPER tasty. Stir fried with bell pepper, green and white onions, Salt n Peppa Stacks pair with just about anything on the menu! Great in all formats, eggplant is great! Nothing short of amazing! Comes standard with a side of our herb based sweet chili.
Chicken and Nappa Cabbage Dumpling
Classic chicken and nappa cabbage gyoza style dumpling. Sourced from L.A., this is our house dumpling. It is great steamed or fried. Easy and light, pairs with anything!
Pork and Nappa Cabbage Dumpling
Classic pork and nappa cabbage gyoza style dumpling. Sourced from L.A., this is our house dumpling. It is great steamed or fried. Easy and light, pairs with anything!
Eggrolls
Old School style. Think 1988!
Desserts
Egg Custard Buns
Sweet egg custard bun! Inspired by the dim sum classic, our egg custard bun (奶黄包 nai huang bao)is AMAZING! A perfect end to any meal, this delicious pastry is totally made in house and steamed to perfection. Two to an order! Contains milk, wheat, egg and cannot be modified. Enjoy!
Sides
Side Steamed Rice
Side steamed white rice
Side Broccoli
Side steamed broccoli. No frills, straight up steamed broccoli
Side Brown Rice
Side steamed brown rice
Side Noodles
Side LoMein noodles. Plain noodles and only available in 16oz. For full size, classic stir fried noodles please travel to Noodle section!
General Tso Sauce
Side General Tso sauce
Sesame Sauce
Side Sesame sauce
Sweet Sour Sauce
Side Sweet Sour sauce
Orange Sauce
Side Orange sauce
Sweet Chili Sauce
Side herb based sweet chili* - Gluten Free -
Duck Sauce
Duck Sauce 88 - Think the mall 1988!
Spicy Mustard
Super Spicy, a must for egg rolls and all things fried
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
