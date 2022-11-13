  • Home
A map showing the location of The Rice Box- Greenway Plaza 5 Greenway Plaza E, Suite C-640

The Rice Box- Greenway Plaza 5 Greenway Plaza E, Suite C-640

No reviews yet

5 Greenway Plaza E, Suite C-640

Houston, TX 77046

Chinatown Classics

General Tso

General Tso

$13.49

A perfect mix of sweet, savory and spicy, our General Tso chicken is served with steamed broccoli. It's a crowd favorite. Legends were written about General Tso.

Sesame

Sesame

$13.49

Sweet in flavor with hints of toasted sesame seed, our Sesame Chicken is tossed with grilled bell peppers and onion. In the Wok the Sesame caramelizes to give you a candied flavor second to none! Try it spicy! ** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!** All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!

Peppersteak

Peppersteak

$14.49

Our Pepper Steak is seared then stir fried with bell pepper, onions and carrots and is topped with fresh cracked pepper. Our pepper steak has notes of toasted sesame and dark soy and is also fantastic spicy! Great with shrimp or tofu too!

Cumin Beef

Cumin Beef

$14.49

Light aromatic spiced Texas 44 farms beef! Comes standard with white onion and green onion. This dish is a house special and the vegetables CANNOT be modified. You can however swap out proteins. Please note however that this dish was engineered to be eaten with beef (and lamb).

Chinese Broccoli Beef

Chinese Broccoli Beef

$14.49

An old school classic, our Chinese Broccoli Beef is local 44 Farms beef stir fried with Chinese broccoli and white onions in a light savory sauce! If Chinese broccoli is not your thing, you can swap for English style broccoli florets! Great in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as well! ** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!** All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!

Orange

Orange

$13.49

Said to taste like a dream sickle, our orange chicken is served with grilled bell peppers, onion and mandarin oranges! It is topped with a fresh orange slice and dehydrated orange sprinkles. Citrus forward and sweet, this dish is also great spicy! ** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!** All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!

Orange Peeled Beef

Orange Peeled Beef

$14.49

Citrus, Candied, 44 Farms Beef! Need we say more? Insanely delicious and addicting! This house specialty CANNOT be modified, it's delish!

Mongolian

Mongolian

$13.49

Wok fired with white onions, scallions and snow peas and topped with white pepper our Mongolian / Emperor stir Frys are amazing! Being one of the most versatile items on our menu, you can choose Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp as a meat base! We recommend beef, but all are great! Light, savory and vegetable forward! ** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!** All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!

Garlic 4 Season Green Beans

Garlic 4 Season Green Beans

$12.49

Classic Chinese style long green beans stir fried in a light savory sauce with plenty of garlic and julienned cut onions! You can add any protein of your choice as well, o so good! Recommended with beef or tofu! ** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!** All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!

Chongqing Chicken

Chongqing Chicken

$13.49

One of the Szechuan inspired dishes on our menu! Think spicy (la) and mouth numbing (ma), salty fried chicken pieces ....delicious! This house special CANNOT be modified, however does come with peanuts and those can be removed! Goes great with beer and tea!

Kung Pao

Kung Pao

$13.49

Old school, our Kung Pao is stir fried with red and green bell pepper, celery, peppers and peanuts. We recommend with chicken like the O.G., however you can make it with shrimp or beef! Being savory and spicy, we highly recommend with fried rice or noodle upgrade. ** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!** All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!

Sweet and Sour

Sweet and Sour

$13.49

With notes of sour plum our Sweet and Sour Chicken is served with grilled red and green bell peppers, onion and pineapple. It's a classic, our's is delish! ** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!** All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!

Curry

Curry

$13.49

Thick with strong notes of coconut and fresh lemon grass. Our curry is stir fried with sweet potatoes, carrots and cilantro! Although standard our curry comes with chicken, you can upgrade to *44 Farms beef! Served with a fresh lime wedge and topped with cilantro. Amazing. *can be made with tofu or cauliflower if you are not feeling meat, please note however that our curry is made with a chicken broth and cannot be made 100% vegan/vegetarian (pictured is our curry cauliflower) All dishes served with rice, vegetable, egg roll, and fortune cookie!

Baby Bok Choy

Baby Bok Choy

$10.99

Baby Bok Chow is a light, crisp savory classic vegetable that pairs amazing with any dish on the menu. If you are feeling vegetables today, then this dish is for you. So good!

Eggplant and Green Bean

Eggplant and Green Bean

$10.99

Chinese Eggplant and Greenbeans dish is light and delicious. Lightly stir fried with green beans, eggplant and fresh garlic, this dish can be made regular or spicy and is a take on the Szechuan classic! Pairs amazing with any dish on the menu, great for sharing!

Mapo Tofu

Mapo Tofu

$12.99

Chengdu style Mapo Tofu （麻婆豆腐）with minced 44 Farms Beef! Delicious and an absolute perfect pairing with any spicy selection on The Rice Box menu. Think Ma (tingling sensation on tongue) and La (straight spicy), the dish brings the heat!

House Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$6.49

Fresh off the Wok, our house fried rice is a crowd favorite. You can choose to have it made with Beef, Chicken or Shrimp, made fresh with bean sprouts, egg and chives, classic!! Comes with an eggroll and fortune cookie!

House Fried Rice (Veggie)

House Fried Rice (Veggie)

$6.49

Fresh off the Wok, our house fried rice is a crowd favorite. You can choose to have it made with Tofu or Cauliflower

Curry Fried Rice

Curry Fried Rice

$6.99

Fresh off the Wok, our curry fried rice is incredible! Recommended with beef, chicken or shrimp our curry fried rice is made fresh with bean sprouts, egg, chives and cilantro...with notes of coconut and lemongrass, its amazzzzing! Comes with an eggroll and fortune cookie!

Curry Fried Rice (Veggie)

Curry Fried Rice (Veggie)

$6.99

Fresh off the Wok, our curry fried rice is incredible! Recommended with Tofu of Cauliflower!

Yang Chow Fried Rice

Yang Chow Fried Rice

$6.49

Yang Chow (Yangzhou) style fried rice is light, aromatic. It comes soy free and you can add a protein of your choice! We recommend the combination of shrimp and Chinese sausage!

Yang Chow Fried Rice (Veggie)

Yang Chow Fried Rice (Veggie)

$6.49

Yang Chow (Yangzhou) style fried rice is light, aromatic. It comes soy free and you can add a protein of your choice! We recommend the Tofu or Cauliflower!

Noodles (Chow Fun and Lo Mein)

Chow Fun

Chow Fun

$11.99

Freshly made rice noodles stir fried with egg, bean sprouts and green onion. Our play on the famous street food from the mainland. Recommended with beef, but is fantastic with all proteins. Make it spicy!

Chow Fun (Veggie)

Chow Fun (Veggie)

$11.99

Freshly made rice noodles stir fried with egg, bean sprouts and green onion. Our play on the famous street food from the mainland. Recommended with beef, but is fantastic with all veggie proteins. Make it spicy!

Lo Mein

Lo Mein

$11.99

Our Lo Mein features thick egg noodles stirred with snow peas, carrots and green onion! Great with Beef, chicken or shrimp! OG!

Lo Mein (Veggie)

Lo Mein (Veggie)

$11.99

Our Lo Mein features thick egg noodles stirred with snow peas, carrots and green onion! Great with Tofu or Cauliflower! OG!

Wings

Wings

Wings

$13.49

6 Jumbo Wings marinated in a dry rub are served naked. These wings are made to order so they come out piping hot and juicy, delicious! Choose to have any of the following sauces on the side or tossed with wings. We recommend first timers getting wings naked with a side of our herb based sweet chili. If you opt for General Tso or Sesame Sauce, get them tossed! WIngs come with Steamed Rice and Eggroll with any sauce of your choice.

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$15.99

Thick, juicy baby back pork ribs tossed in a garlic and herb sweet chili glaze, delicious! 1lb-ish (4-5 RIBS), comes with rice and eggroll!

Soups

Wonton Soup

$5.99

Our Wonton soup is a deep, rich bone broth served with with house made pork wontons. Delicious for any occasion!

Hot n Sour Soup

$5.99

At the core, our Hot and Sour soup is made from a deep, rich bone broth. It is both hot AND sour and comes with tofu, wood ear mushrooms, mushrooms, green onion and contains egg as well. A heavy hitter!

Street Bites

Salt n Pepper Chicken

Salt n Pepper Chicken

$7.99

Our Popcorn Chicken is SUPER tasty. Dry fried with bell pepper, green and white onions, Popcorn Chicken pairs with just about anything on the menu! Nothing short of amazing! Comes standard with a side of our herb based sweet chili.

Salt n Pepper Tofu

Salt n Pepper Tofu

$6.99

Our Salt n Pepper stacks are SUPER tasty. Stir fried with bell pepper, green and white onions. Salt n Peppa Stacks pair with just about anything on the menu! Great in all formats, tofu is great! Nothing short of amazing! Comes with a side of our herb based sweet chili!

Salt n Pepper Eggplant

Salt n Pepper Eggplant

$6.99

Our Salt n Pepper stacks are SUPER tasty. Stir fried with bell pepper, green and white onions, Salt n Peppa Stacks pair with just about anything on the menu! Great in all formats, eggplant is great! Nothing short of amazing! Comes standard with a side of our herb based sweet chili.

Salt n Pepper Cauliflower

Salt n Pepper Cauliflower

$6.99

Our Salt n Pepper stacks are SUPER tasty. Stir fried with bell pepper, green and white onions, Salt n Peppa Stacks pair with just about anything on the menu! Great in all formats, eggplant is great! Nothing short of amazing! Comes standard with a side of our herb based sweet chili.

Chicken and Nappa Cabbage Dumpling

Chicken and Nappa Cabbage Dumpling

$5.99

Classic chicken and nappa cabbage gyoza style dumpling. Sourced from L.A., this is our house dumpling. It is great steamed or fried. Easy and light, pairs with anything!

Pork and Nappa Cabbage Dumpling

Pork and Nappa Cabbage Dumpling

$5.99

Classic pork and nappa cabbage gyoza style dumpling. Sourced from L.A., this is our house dumpling. It is great steamed or fried. Easy and light, pairs with anything!

Eggrolls

Eggrolls

Old School style. Think 1988!

Desserts

Egg Custard Buns

Egg Custard Buns

$4.99

Sweet egg custard bun! Inspired by the dim sum classic, our egg custard bun (奶黄包 nai huang bao)is AMAZING! A perfect end to any meal, this delicious pastry is totally made in house and steamed to perfection. Two to an order! Contains milk, wheat, egg and cannot be modified. Enjoy!

Sides

Side Steamed Rice

$2.99

Side steamed white rice

Side Broccoli

$2.99

Side steamed broccoli. No frills, straight up steamed broccoli

Side Brown Rice

$2.99

Side steamed brown rice

Side Noodles

$3.99

Side LoMein noodles. Plain noodles and only available in 16oz. For full size, classic stir fried noodles please travel to Noodle section!

General Tso Sauce

$0.60

Side General Tso sauce

Sesame Sauce

$0.60

Side Sesame sauce

Sweet Sour Sauce

$0.60

Side Sweet Sour sauce

Orange Sauce

$0.60

Side Orange sauce

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.60

Side herb based sweet chili* - Gluten Free -

Duck Sauce

$0.60

Duck Sauce 88 - Think the mall 1988!

Spicy Mustard

$0.60

Super Spicy, a must for egg rolls and all things fried

Sodas

Coca Cola

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Fanta Orange

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Teas

Thai Tea Nitro

Thai Tea Nitro

$2.99
Lo Pan Nitro

Lo Pan Nitro

$2.99

Jack Burton Nitro

$2.99

Black Assam - Black Tea

$2.99

Xiao Mei - White Tea

$2.99

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

5 Greenway Plaza E, Suite C-640, Houston, TX 77046

