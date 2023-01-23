  • Home
  • The Rice Box - Rice village - 5504 Morningside Dr
The Rice Box - Rice village 5504 Morningside Dr

5504 Morningside Dr

Houston, TX 77005

Chinatown Classics

General Tso

$13.49

A perfect mix of sweet, savory and spicy, our General Tso chicken is served with steamed broccoli. It's a crowd favorite. Legends were written about General Tso.

Sesame

$13.49

Sweet in flavor with hints of toasted sesame seed, our Sesame Chicken is tossed with grilled bell peppers and onion. In the Wok the Sesame caramelizes to give you a candied flavor second to none! Try it spicy! ** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!** All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!

Peppersteak

$14.99

Our Pepper Steak is seared then stir fried with bell pepper, onions and carrots and is topped with f