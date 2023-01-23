The Rice Box - Rice village 5504 Morningside Dr

No reviews yet
A perfect mix of sweet, savory and spicy, our General Tso chicken is served with steamed broccoli. It's a crowd favorite. Legends were written about General Tso.
Sweet in flavor with hints of toasted sesame seed, our Sesame Chicken is tossed with grilled bell peppers and onion. In the Wok the Sesame caramelizes to give you a candied flavor second to none! Try it spicy!
** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!**
All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!
