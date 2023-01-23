The Rice Box - Rice village 5504 Morningside Dr

Sesame

$13.49

Sweet in flavor with hints of toasted sesame seed, our Sesame Chicken is tossed with grilled bell peppers and onion. In the Wok the Sesame caramelizes to give you a candied flavor second to none! Try it spicy! ** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!** All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!