The Rice Box - River Oaks 1111 S Shepherd Dr

Mongolian

$13.49

Wok fired with white onions, scallions and snow peas and topped with white pepper our Mongolian / Emperor stir Frys are amazing! Being one of the most versatile items on our menu, you can choose Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp as a meat base! We recommend beef, but all are great! Light, savory and vegetable forward! ** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!** All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!