The Rice Box - River Oaks 1111 S Shepherd Dr

1111 S Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77019
Popular Items
Chinatown Classics
General Tso
A perfect mix of sweet, savory and spicy, our General Tso chicken is served with steamed broccoli. It's a crowd favorite. Legends were written about General Tso.
Sesame
Sweet in flavor with hints of toasted sesame seed, our Sesame Chicken is tossed with grilled bell peppers and onion. In the Wok the Sesame caramelizes to give you a candied flavor second to none! Try it spicy! ** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!** All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!
Peppersteak
Our Pepper Steak is seared then stir fried with bell pepper, onions and carrots and is topped with fresh cracked pepper. Our pepper steak has notes of toasted sesame and dark soy and is also fantastic spicy! Great with shrimp or tofu too!
Cumin Beef
Light aromatic spiced Texas 44 farms beef! Comes standard with white onion and green onion. This dish is a house special and the vegetables CANNOT be modified. You can however swap out proteins. Please note however that this dish was engineered to be eaten with beef (and lamb).
Chinese Broccoli Beef
An old school classic, our Chinese Broccoli Beef is local 44 Farms beef stir fried with Chinese broccoli and white onions in a light savory sauce! If Chinese broccoli is not your thing, you can swap for English style broccoli florets! Great in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as well! ** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!** All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!
Orange
Said to taste like a dream sickle, our orange chicken is served with grilled bell peppers, onion and mandarin oranges! It is topped with a fresh orange slice and dehydrated orange sprinkles. Citrus forward and sweet, this dish is also great spicy! ** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!** All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!
Orange Peeled Beef
Citrus, Candied, 44 Farms Beef! Need we say more? Insanely delicious and addicting! This house specialty CANNOT be modified, it's delish!
Mongolian
Wok fired with white onions, scallions and snow peas and topped with white pepper our Mongolian / Emperor stir Frys are amazing! Being one of the most versatile items on our menu, you can choose Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp as a meat base! We recommend beef, but all are great! Light, savory and vegetable forward! ** Can also be made in vegetarian format with tofu or cauliflower as your protein base!!** All dishes served with rice, vegetable and eggroll with a fortune cookie! Eggroll comes with chicken and cabbage on the inside, can also be made vegetarian!