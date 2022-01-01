Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Ridge Market and Cafe

1,286 Reviews

$$

14886 Traverse Ridge Rd

Draper, UT 84020

Order Again

Desserts

Nutella & Fluff Pizza

$10.00
Tiramisu

$11.00

ladyfingers : espresso : mascarpone cheese : dusted with cocoa

Cannoli

$9.00

cinnamon shell : chocolate chip cannoli crème

GF Chocolate Mousse Cake

$11.00

dark chocolate sponge cake : white chocolate mousse : chocolate ganache : [GF]

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

NY cheesecake with choice of Strawberry, Caramel or Chocolate Drizzle

Kids Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Tuxedo Cake

$16.00

Drinks

Coke Can

$2.00

Coke Zero Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Ginger Ale Can

$2.00

Bundaburg Ginger Beer

$3.00
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSommelier
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Elevate your dining experience!

14886 Traverse Ridge Rd, Draper, UT 84020

