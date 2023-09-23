Food

APPETIZERS

MARYLAND JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE

$21.95

TUNA TARTARE

$17.95

FRIED CALAMARI

$16.95

ESCARGOT BOURGUIGNON

$15.95

SMOKED SALMON

$19.95

BURRATTA

$17.95

CLAMS OREGANATA

$15.95

OYSTER ROCKEFFELLER

$20.95

ROASTED SHRIMP

$22.95

SIZZLING BACON

$13.95

DRY BOAT SCALLOPS

$24.95

RAW BAR

CHILLED LOBSTER

$29.95

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$19.95

CRAB MEAT COCKTAIL

$27.95

EAST COAST OYSTERS

$17.95

WEST COAST OYSTERS

$23.95

CLAMS ON THE HALF SHELL

$14.95

SEAFOOD TOWER FOR 2

$67.90

SOUPS & SALADS

SOUP OF THE DAY

$11.95

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$11.95

LOBSTER BISQUE

$13.95

CAESAR SALAD

$13.95

MESCLUN SALAD

$13.95

BEEF CARPACCIO

$16.95

ICEBERG WEDGE

$18.95

HEIRLOOM TOMATOES

$22.95

ENTREES

RACK OF COLORADO LAMB

$53.95

SHORT RIBS

$42.95

ROASTED CHICKEM

$32.95

MONTAUK SWORDFISH

$41.95

ALASKAN HALIBUT

$42.95

NORWEGIAN SALMON

$34.95

#1 YELLOWFIN TUNA

$39.95

CHILEAN SEABASS

$48.95

2LB MAINE LOBSTER

$78.00

STEAKS

PORTERHOUSE FOR 2

$121.90

TOMAHAWK FOR 2

$109.95

NEW YORK SIRLOIN

$56.95

FILET MIGNON 8OZ

$46.95

FILETMIGNON 12OZ

$56.95

BLACK ANGUS NEW YORK STRIP

$52.95

LOBSTER TAIL

$35.00

ENHANCEMENTS

MUSHROOM PORT WINE

$2.95

HOLLANDAISE

$2.95

BERNAISE

$2.95

HORSERADISH CREAM

$2.95

PEPPERCORN

$2.95

TRUFFLE CREAM

$2.95

PASTA

TROFIE

$30.95

SQUID INK SPAGHETTI

$39.95

SIDES

GARLIC MASHED POTATO

$10.95

SAUTEED BROCCOLI

$10.95

ASPARAGUS

$10.95

MAC & CHEESE

$10.95

CREAM SPINACH

$10.95

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$10.95

WILD MUSHROOMS

$10.95

FINGERLING POTATO

$10.95

HERB FRIES

$10.95

SHISHITTO PEPPERS

$10.95

HERB TRUFFLE FRIES

$12.95

PRE FIXE

CAESAR SALAD PF

ICEBERG WEDGE PF

LOBSTER BISQUE PF

FRENCH ONION SOUP PF

ESCARGOT BOURGUIGNON PF

SIZZLING BACON PF

FRIED BURRATA PF

FRIED CALAMARI PF

CLAMS OREGANATA PF

OYSTER ROCKEFELLER PF

MONTAUK SWORDFISH PF

$64.95

#1 YELLOWFIN TUNA PF

$64.95

NORWEGIAN SALMON PF

$64.95

CHICKEN SCARPAIELLO PF

$64.95

SQUID INK SPAGHETTI PF

$64.95

PORK CHOP CONTADINA PF

$64.95

NEW YORK SIRLOIN PF

$64.95

PORTERHOUSE FOR 2 PF

$64.95

6oz Filet Mignon Au Poivre

$64.95

MASH POTATO

DESSERT

PISTACHIO GELATO TARTUFO

$12.00

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$12.00

TIRAMISU

$12.00

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$14.00

VANILLA GELATO

$12.00

CHOCOLATE GELATO

$12.00

SPECIALS

T BONE LAMB CHOPS

$22.00

OYSTERS & CAVIAR

$48.00

HALF ROASTED DUCK

$42.95

FRIED BURRATA

$18.95

BRANZINO

$42.00

OSCAR STYE FILET MIGNON

$72.00

SURF & TURF

$74.00

DOVER SOLE

$72.00

FILET MIGNON MEDALLION

$44.95

RIBEYE STEAK

$62.00

Lunch

APPETIZERS LUNCH

SOUP OF THE DAY L

$8.95

FRENCH ONION SOUP L

$8.95

CAESAR SALAD L

$8.95

MESCLUN SALAD L

$8.95

CLAMS OREGANATA L

$11.95

FRIED CALAMARI L

$12.95

LUNCH PLATES

FRENCH ONION P

MESCLUN SALAD P

CAESAR SALAD P

NORWEIGAN SALMON

$22.00

CHICKEN SCARPAIELLO

$22.00

BERKSHIRE PORK CHOP E

$22.00

LUNCH ENTREES

SEARED SALMON SALAD E

$21.95

MAINE LOBSTER SALAD E

$31.95

BLACK ANGUS N.Y STRIP E

$30.95

FILET MIGNON 8OZ E

$34.95

THE RIDGES COBB

$21.95

PRIME N.Y STRIP SANDWICH

$30.95

#1 YELLOWFIN TUNA E

$33.95

ALASKAN HALIBUT E

$32.95

SQUID INK SPAGHETTI E

$30.95

PORTERHOUSE FOR 2 E

$88.95

TOMAHAWK FOR 2 E

$99.95

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$10.00

Absolut

$12.00

Belvedere

$18.00

Chopin

$17.00

Beluga

$15.00

Titos

$13.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Gin

Well Gin

Beefeater

$13.00

Bombay Saphire

$16.00

Gordons

$10.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Aviation

$16.00

Rum

Admiral Nelson

Bacardi

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Gosling'S

$14.00

Meyers

$14.00

Mount Gay

$14.00

Tequila

CALIROSA ROSABLANCO

$18.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$22.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$24.00

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO 1OZ

$21.00

CLASE AZUL GOLD 1OZ

$32.00

CLASE AZUL ANEJO 10Z

$50.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$12.00

Angels Envy

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$18.00

Bulliet Rye

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Makers 46

$28.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Wild Turkey

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

FOUR ROSES

$18.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

Dewars 12Yr

$14.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE 1oz

$22.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Glenmorangie 10

$16.00

Glenlivet 12

$18.00

Laphroaig 10

$18.00

Lagavulin 8

$20.00

Oban 14

$23.00

Glenlivet 14

$28.00

Scotch

$18.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

$12.00

Godiva Chocolate

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Irish Mist

$12.00

Jagermeister

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Limoncello

$12.00

Licor 43

$12.00

Mathilde Cassis

$12.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$12.00

Averna

$12.00

Luca Amaro

$14.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Champagne Cocktail

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$14.00

Gimlet

$15.00

Cucumber Cup

$15.00

Basil Smash

$15.00

sundaze in Miami

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$16.00

The Ridges Cosmo

$16.00

Green Point

$15.00

El Royale

$15.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$16.00

Mimosa

$12.00

The New Fashion

$17.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Ultraviolet Sun

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Lychee Martini

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

White Russian

$14.00

Beer

Beer Bottle

$8.00

Draft Beer

$9.00

Wine

Red Wine

Cabernet

$14.00

Pinot Noir

$14.00

Decoy

$20.00

Archie

$14.00

ZInfandel

$14.00

Malbec

$14.00

251 CHATEAU ROC LEVRAUT BORDEAUX

$65.00

252 JEAN PAUL LE RONSAY

$75.00

253 CHATEAU FONGABAN

$85.00

254 CHATEU L'HOSPITALET

$85.00

255 L'AIGLE PINOT NOIR

$90.00

256 CHATEAU LA CROIX

$110.00

257 BOSQUET CHATEAUNEUF DU PAPE

$110.00

258 BOUCHARD PERE & FLIS

$110.00

259 DOMAINE DE LA SOLITUDE

$118.00

260 CHATEAU FRONROQUE

$130.00

261 BOUCHARD BEAUNE

$140.00

262 JOSPEH DROUHIN VOLNAY

$155.00

201 RUFFINO

$72.00

202 ANTINORI

$75.00

203 CULTUSBONI CHIANTI

$75.00

204 DAMILANO

$85.00

205 LA SPINETTA CA DI PIAN

$85.00

206 MASI CAMPOFOFIORIN

$85.00

207 LA SOGARA AMARONE

$85.00

208 MONSANTO CHIANTI

$95.00

209 SANTA ANTONIO

$100.00

210 CAPARZO

$110.00

211 TRAVAGLINI

$110.00

212 MASI COSTASERA

$120.00

213 BARBI BRUNELLO

$130.00

214 FERRARO

$140.00

215 VIETTI BOROL

$150.00

216 FELSINA FONTALLORO

$190.00

217 TIGNANELLO

$260.00

218 CA MARCANDA BOLGHERI ROSSO

$480.00

219 BIONDI SANTI BRUNELLO

$480.00

220 SASSICAIA TOSCANA 2019

$580.00

221 CA MARCANDA PROMIS

$230.00

301 ROUTESTOCK

$62.00

302 ROTH

$68.00

303 OBERON

$68.00

304 DAOU

$72.00

305 ROERT MONDAVI NAPA VALLEY

$90.00

306 HONIG

$90.00

307 QUILT

$100.00

308 ADAPTATION

$120.00

309 FAUST

$120.00

310 THE PRISONER

$110.00

311 SEQUIOA GROVE

$120.00

312 BELLA UNION

$130.00

313 FRANK & FAMILY

$140.00

314 JORDAN SONOMA COUNTY

$150.00

315 CAYMUS 1L

$150.00

316 DUCKHORN

$160.00

317 SILVER OAK

$170.00

318 STAGS LEAP ARTEMIS

$170.00

319 CAKEBREAD

$170.00

320 CHATEAU MONTELENA

$180.00

321 WHITEHALL LANE

$190.00

322 JOSEPH PHELPS

$190.00

323 CHIMENY ROCK

$210.00

324 DUMOL

$240.00

325 FAR NIENTE

$260.00

326 OVERTURE

$350.00

327 PLUMPJACK

$350.00

328 CAYSMUS SPECIAL SELECT

$550.00

329 OPUS ONE

$620.00

330 DOMINUS

$900.00

331 GROTH

$150.00

351 MER SOLEIL

$68.00

352 FOUR GRACES

$75.00

353 WILLIAMETTE VALLEY

$85.00

354 PHELPS CREEK

$85.00

355 BELLA GLOS

$110.00

356 FLOWERS

$120.00

401 ST FRANCIS MERLOT

$65.00

402 WALKING FOOL

$78.00

403 RED SCHOONER

$85.00

404 LEVIATHAN

$85.00

405 COLOME ESTATE MALBEC

$85.00

406CAYMUS SUISUN

$90.00

407 NICKEL & NICKEL

$130.00

451 SANTA MARGHERITA

$35.00

452 CULTUSBONI

$42.00

453 LAURENT PERRIER BRUT

$45.00

454 THE PRISIONER

$65.00

455 FELSINA VIN SANTO

$110.00

456 QUINTESSA

$170.00

501 MUGA

$160.00

502 BELLA GLOS LAS ALTURAS

$240.00

503 SEQUIOA GROVE

$350.00

504 JORDAN

$500.00

505 QUINTESSA

$110.00

506 DOMINUS

$1,800.00

507 LODOVICO

$7,000.00

White Wine

Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Chardonnay

$14.00

Fleur de Praire Rose

$16.00

Sancerre

$22.00

151 VILLA ANTINORI TOSCANA BIANCO 2020

$55.00

152 LOUIS JADOT CHARDONNAY 2020

$60.00

153 JUSTIN SAUVIGNON BLANC

$60.00

154 MILBRANDT

$60.00

155 DAOU

$64.00

156 SANTA MARGHERITA

$65.00

157 DUCKHORN SAUVIGNON BLANC

$72.00

158 FERRARI CARABI CHARDONAY

$72.00

159 WHSPERING ANGEL ROSE

$75.00

160 DUCKHORN CHARDONNAY

$78.00

161 PHELPS CREEK CHARDONNAY

$80.00

162 KARIA CHARDONNAY

$82.00

163 BOUCHARD PERE & FLIS BOURGOGNE BLANC

$85.00

164 DOMAINE WILLIAM FEVRE CHABLIS

$85.00

165 CAKEBREAD SAUVIGNON BLANC

$85.00

166 LOUIS JADOT POUILLY-FUISSE

$85.00

167 CHRISTIAN MOREAU CHABLIS

$86.00

168 HENRI BOURGEOISE LES BARONNES SANCERE

$88.00

169 BOUCHARD BOURGOGNE BLANC

$118.00

170 JOSEPH DROUHIN CITE DE BEAUNE BLANC

$135.00

171CHATEAU CARBONNIEUX BLANC

$140.00

172 DOMAINE LAROCHE CHABLIS GRAN CRU

$180.00

101 MOET

$100.00

102 VEUVE CLIQUOR

$120.00

103 MOET ROSE

$130.00

104 LAURENT PERRIER CHAMPAGNE ROSE

$190.00

NA Beverages

SODA

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.50

MOCKTAIL

$8.00

SUMMER PRE FIXE

APPETIZERS

FRIED CALAMARI

FRENCH ONION SOUP

WAGYU SLIDERS

ESCARGOT BOURGUIGNON

CLAMS OREGANATA

ICEBERG WEDGE

LOBSTER BISQUE

CAESAR SALAD

MESCLUN SALAD

MAINS

SWORDSIFH

$44.95

SALMON

$44.95

CHICKEN SCARPARIELLO

$44.95

PORK CHOP CONTADINA

$44.95

TRUFFLE TROFIE PASTA

$44.95

FILET MIGNON AU POIVRE

$44.95

PORTERHOUSE FOR 2

$149.90

DESSERTS

CARROT CAKE

HOMEMADE GELATO