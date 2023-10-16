Burgers & Phillys

Chilli Beef Patty (Fries Included)

$14.50

(100% Single beef patty topped with mayo, L,T,C,O (american,)Pickles, Chilli

(FRITOS) Beef Patty with Fritos (Fries Included)

$15.50

100% single beef patty topped with mayo L,T,C,O (american),Pickles, Bar-b-q Fritos topped with house Bar-b -q sauce

** Beef Patty with (Fries Included) ***

$13.50

100% single beef patty with mayo, L,T,C,O (American)& pickles

(FH) Beef Patty with Flaming Hot (Fries Included)

$15.50

100% beef patty topped with mayo, L,T,C,O (american),Pickles, jalapenos, Flamming hot cheetos with melted cheddar cheese.

Spicy Chicken Patty (Fries Included)

$14.50

Spicy Chicken patty topped with L,T,C (American), Pickles topped with chipotle sauce

Combo Lunch specials

Hambuger Combo

$9.00

100% Beef Patty with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, & American cheese with Chips & Drink

Beef Sausage

$6.50

1 beef sausage with onions, chips, can soda

Hotdog Combo

$6.50

Your choice of 2 Turkey or Beef hotdogs with, Chips, Can Soda,

Drinks

Coffee

$1.25
Can Soda

$1.00

Faygo, Coke, Mountain Dew

Bottled Water

$1.00

Quesadillas, Hotdogs, Sausages (Single)

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Spicy crispy fried Chicken sandwich with (lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese (American), chipotle sauce.

Chicken Quesadillas

$7.00

Includes cheese, mixed peppers, onions, chicken, side of salsa and Sour cream.

Cheeseburger Quesadillas

$8.50

Includes cheese, onions, beef, side of our ketchup,mustard, & mayo (mixed).

Cheese Quesadillas

$6.00

Includes cheese, & a side of salsa and Sour cream.

Veggie Quesadillas

$5.00

Includes cheese, mixed peppers, onions, jalapenos, side of salsa and Sour cream.

Salmon Quesadillas

$9.50

Includes cheese, mixed peppers, onions, salmon, side of Cajun seafood sauce.

Plain Beef Patty (No fries no drink)

$6.00

Plain patty (all toppings will be additional cost)

Single Turkey Hotdog

$2.25
Single Beef Sausage

$4.50
Single Beef Hotdog

$2.00

Sides

Chips

$1.00
Fries

$3.50
Chilli Chesse Fries

$5.00