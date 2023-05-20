A map showing the location of The Risotto House - Hasbrouck Heights 203 BlvdView gallery

The Risotto House - Hasbrouck Heights 203 Blvd

No reviews yet

203 Blvd

Hasbrouck Height, NJ 07604

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

The Risotto House Dinner Menu

Cold Appetizers

Gamberoni Freddi

$12.95

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Caprese Con Prosciutto

$9.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, and prosciutto

Bresaola

$10.95

Slices of dry beef over arguula with lemon and extra virgin olive oil

Insalata Di Mare

$15.95

Cold Seafood Salad with shrimp, calamari, scallops and mussels with oil and lemon

Bruschetta

$7.95

Toasted bread topped with chopped tomatoes, mozzarella, onions, and sun-dried tomatoes

Cold Antipasto

$16.95

Hot Appetizers

Gamberi E Cannelini

$10.95

Shrimp, white beans, chopped tomatoes, garlic and oil

Calamari Fritti

$12.95

Fresh Fried Squid

Gamberi E Calamari Fritti

$14.95

Fresh Fried Squid and Shrimp

Padellata Di Cozze

$9.95

Fresh Prince Edward Island Mussels with a light tomato sauce, basil, and garlic

Portabello Ripieni

$8.95

Fresh Portobello mushrooms stuffed with sausage, bread crumbs, roasted peppers, and parmesan cheese

Gamberoni Rossi

$12.95

Shrimp with light tomato sauce garlic and herbs

Melenzane Ripiene

$8.95

Fresh eggplant stuffed with ricotta cheese and topped with mozzarella and tomato sauce

Eggplant E Portobello Tower

$9.95

With fresh mozzarella with balsamic glaze

Vongole Al Vino Bianco

$9.95

Fresh little neck clams with white wine, garlic and herbs

Extra Side Dishes

Side of Pasta

$6.95

Side of Risotto

$7.95

Side of Broccoli Rabe

$9.95

Side of Mash Potato

$3.95

Side of Roasted Potato

$3.95

Side of Cesar

$4.95

Side of Mista

$3.95

Side of Spinach

$5.95

Side of Broccoli

$4.95

Side Of Grilled Ck

$4.95

French Fries

$4.95

Salads

Mista

$6.95

Baby greens with balsamic vinaigrette

Mista Con Caprino

$8.95

Baby greens with goat cheese

Mista Con Parmigiano

$8.95

Baby greens with shaved parmesan cheese

Mista Con Asparagi E Peperoni

$8.95

Baby greens with asparagus and roasted peppers

Romana Wedge

$9.95

Fresh tomato, bacon, gorgonzola with ranch dressing

Cesare

$7.95

Traditional Caesar

Tre Colore

$8.95

Arugula, Radicchio, and Endive

Rugola con Caprino

$8.95

Arugula leaves with goat cheese

Rugola con Parmigiano

$8.95

Arugula leaves with sahved parmesan cheese

Finocchi

$8.95

Slices of fennel, pignoli nuts, red onions and shaved parmesan cheese

Spinach con Portobello E Mozzarella

$8.95

Baby spinach leaves with portobello mushrooms and fresh mozzarella

Cesar With Grilled Ck

$17.95

Risotto

Risotto Al Fumo

$16.95

With smoked salmon, fresh mozzarella, chopped tomatoes, and shallots

Risotto Con Asparagi E Zafferano

$16.95

With asparagus and saffron

Risotto Con Formaggio

$14.95

With fontina parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Risotto Al Funghi Misti

$14.95

With mixed mushroom

Risotto Con Cime Di Rape E Salsiccia

$16.95

With broccoli rabe and sausage

Risotto Con Porcini

$17.95

With fresh porcini mushrooms

Risotto Con Calamari E Gamberi

$18.95

With squid shrimp and tomat sauce

Risotto Primavera

$14.95

With mixed vegetables and cream sauce

Risotto Con Fontina Zucchini E Pomodori Secchi

$14.95

With fontina cheese, zucchini, and sundried tomatoes

Risotto Con Pollo, Asparagi E Funghi

$17.95

With chicken asparagus, and shitaki mushrooms

Risotto Del Mare

$23.95

With shrimp, mussels, clams, squid and scallops

Risotto Con Spinaci E Gamberi

$18.95

With spinach, shrimp, and fresh tomatoes

Pasta

Linguini Con Vongole

$18.95

Linguine with white clam sauce

Rigatoni Amatriciana

$14.95

Rigatoni with Italian bacon, onions and tomato sauce

Gnocchi Marinara

$12.95

Potato dumplings with tomato sauce, garlic and basil

Penne Pesto

$14.95

with Mushrooms

Fettuccine Casalinga

$16.95

Fettucine Pasta with chicken, prosciutto, peas, and cream sauce

Fusilli Ala 3P

$17.95

With chicken, prosciutto, peas and pink vodka sauce

Pasta Customized

Half Order of Pasta

Veal

Bistecca Al Ferri

$26.95

Grilled New York Strip Steak

Vitello Ala Caprese

$20.95

Veal topped with ham, tomato, fresh mozzarella with pesto sauce

Vitello Parmigiano

$20.95

Old-fashioned veal parmesan with penne pasta

Vitello Balsamico

$20.95

Thin slices of veal with roasted peppers, sauteed with Portobello mushrooms with balsamic vinegar

Vitello Martino

$20.95

Thin slices of veal dipped in egg, flour and parmesan sauteed in white wine with lemon and butter

Vitello Saltimbocca

$20.95

Thin slices of veal on a bed of spinach topped with prosciutto and sauteed with Madeira wine

Vitello Francese

$20.95

Thin slices of veal dipped in egg and flour sauteed in white wine lemon and butter

Vitello Marsala

$20.95

Thin slices of veal sauteed with mushroom and marsala wine

Vitello Sorrentino

$20.95

Thin slices of veal sauteed in madeira wine topped with eggplant prosciutto and mozzarella

Vitello Pizzaiola

$20.95

Thin slices of veal sauteed with olives, mushroom, roasted peppers, onions, in a light tomato sauce

Veal Capri

$20.95

Chicken

Pollo Parmigiano

$17.95

Old-Fashioned chicken parmesan with penne pasta

Pollo Balsamico

$17.95

Breast of Chicken with roasted peppers, sauteed with Portobello mushrooms with balsamic vinegar

Pollo Martino

$17.95

Breast of Chicken dipped in egg, flour and parmesan sauteed in white wine with lemon and butter

Pollo Saltimbocca

$17.95

Breast of Chicken on a bed of spinach topped with prosciutto and sauteed with Madeira wine

Pollo Francese

$17.95

Breast of Chicken dipped in egg and flour sauteed in white wine lemon and butter

Pollo Marsala

$17.95

Breast of Chicken sauteed with mushroom and marsala wine

Pollo Sorrentino

$17.95

Breast of Chicken sauteed in madeira wine topped with eggplant prosciutto and mozzarella

Pollo Pizzaiola

$17.95

Breast of Chicken sauteed with olives, mushroom, roasted peppers, onions, in a light tomato sauce

Pollo Ala Caprese

$17.95

Breast of Chicken with ham, tomato, fresh mozzarella with pesto sauce

Chicken Capricosa

$18.95

Ck FF

$13.95

Chicken Picata

$17.95

Grilled Ck

$9.95

Fish

Tilapia Marechiaro

$19.95

Fresh filet of tilapia with mussels and calamari sauteed with light tomato sauce, basil and garlic

Gamberi al Vino Bianco

$21.95

Jumbo shrimp with white wine, garlic and herbs over linguine

Salmone Vino Bianco

$22.95

Fresh fillet of salmon sauteed with shitaki mushrooms, arugula, baby shrimp and white wine

Shrimp Parm

$22.95

Shrimp Francese Over Penne

$22.95

Special Main

Lamb Shank With Risotto Mix Mushroom

$28.95

Slow Cooked Lamb Shank served with Risotto Mix mushroom

Veal Braciole served with Homemade Gnocchi

$21.95

Veal Wrapped with sausage, ham, cheese and pinoili nuts served with homemade gnocchi

Homemade Spinach Gnocchi served with Shrimp in a Vodka Sauce

$23.95

Homemade Spinach Gnocchi in a vodka sauce served with shrimp

Chicken Milanese Special

$18.95

Chicken cutlet topped with vodka sauce, chopped spinach and melted mozzarella

Pork Ossobucco

$24.95

Slow Cooked Pork Ossobucco served with Risotto

Sole and Shrimp Francese Special

$26.95

Sole and Shrimp cooked in francese style

Branzino Oreganata

$26.95

NO BONE Branzino topped with seasoned breadcrumbs

Grilled Salmon and Shrimp in balsamic Glaze

$27.95

Grilled Salmond and Shrimp drizzled with Balsamic Glaze

Stuffed Porkchop in Mushroom Marsala sauce

$22.95

Porkchop Stuffed with Prociutto and Mozzarella in a mushroom marsala wine sauce

Stuffed Shrimp SP

$27.95

Rack Of Lamb

$34.59

Parpadelle SP

$23.95

Zuppa Di Pesce

$26.95

Chicken Rollietini

$18.95

Rainbow Trout Sp

$23.95

Risotto SP

$18.95

Egg Plant Parm

$15.95

Rib Eye Special

$39.95

Potato Crust

$23.95

Special Appetizer

Burrata

$12.95

Clams Oreganata

$12.95

Fried Zucchini

$7.95

Chicken Barley Soup

$6.95

Lentil Soup

$5.95

Homemade Riceball

$8.95

Hot Antipasto for 2

$18.95

Carroza

$7.95

Homemade Crab Cakes

$13.95

Garlic Bread

$2.95

Stuffed Mushroom SP

$7.95

Stuffed Artichoke

$11.95

Carpacio

$14.95

Hot Anti

$22.95

Tripe

$8.95

Melon With Prosciutto

$7.95

Stuffed Artichoke With Shrimp Oreganata

$11.95

Ck Vegetable Soup

$6.95

Dessert

Homemade Zabaione

$8.95

Affagato

$10.95

Dessert

$7.95

Apple Tart Pie

$9.95

Trays

Half Tray of Mussels

$40.00

Half Tray of Chicken Martino

$50.00

Full Tray of Chicken Martino

$85.00

Half Tray of Mixed Vegtables

$25.00

Half Tray of Seafood Salad

$65.00

Half Tray of Chicken Saltimbocca

$50.00

Half Tray of Salmon with Mushroom and Shrimp

$60.00

Half Tray of Tilapia Livornese

$65.00

Half Tray of Fried Calamari

$50.00

Half Tray of Penne Vodka

$35.00

Half Tray Of Chicken Saltimboca

$50.00

Half Tray Of Salmon Vino Bianco

$60.00

Drinks Menu

Sodas

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Water

Selzter water

$2.50

Panna Water

$7.95

Pellegrino Bottle

$7.95

Small Panna

$5.95

Juices

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Coffee & Teas

Coffee

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$6.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Decaf Double Espresso

$6.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Party Menu

Package Price

$26.95 Package

$26.95

$31.95 Package

$31.95

$38.95 Package

$38.95

Kids Party

$16.95

Pitcher Of Soda/Pellegrino

$7.95

Gift card

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$75 Gift Card

$75.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

$150 Gift Card

$150.00

$200 Gift Card

$200.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

203 Blvd, Hasbrouck Height, NJ 07604

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

