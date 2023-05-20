- Home
The Risotto House - Hasbrouck Heights 203 Blvd
No reviews yet
203 Blvd
Hasbrouck Height, NJ 07604
The Risotto House Dinner Menu
Cold Appetizers
Gamberoni Freddi
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Caprese Con Prosciutto
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, and prosciutto
Bresaola
Slices of dry beef over arguula with lemon and extra virgin olive oil
Insalata Di Mare
Cold Seafood Salad with shrimp, calamari, scallops and mussels with oil and lemon
Bruschetta
Toasted bread topped with chopped tomatoes, mozzarella, onions, and sun-dried tomatoes
Cold Antipasto
Hot Appetizers
Gamberi E Cannelini
Shrimp, white beans, chopped tomatoes, garlic and oil
Calamari Fritti
Fresh Fried Squid
Gamberi E Calamari Fritti
Fresh Fried Squid and Shrimp
Padellata Di Cozze
Fresh Prince Edward Island Mussels with a light tomato sauce, basil, and garlic
Portabello Ripieni
Fresh Portobello mushrooms stuffed with sausage, bread crumbs, roasted peppers, and parmesan cheese
Gamberoni Rossi
Shrimp with light tomato sauce garlic and herbs
Melenzane Ripiene
Fresh eggplant stuffed with ricotta cheese and topped with mozzarella and tomato sauce
Eggplant E Portobello Tower
With fresh mozzarella with balsamic glaze
Vongole Al Vino Bianco
Fresh little neck clams with white wine, garlic and herbs
Extra Side Dishes
Salads
Mista
Baby greens with balsamic vinaigrette
Mista Con Caprino
Baby greens with goat cheese
Mista Con Parmigiano
Baby greens with shaved parmesan cheese
Mista Con Asparagi E Peperoni
Baby greens with asparagus and roasted peppers
Romana Wedge
Fresh tomato, bacon, gorgonzola with ranch dressing
Cesare
Traditional Caesar
Tre Colore
Arugula, Radicchio, and Endive
Rugola con Caprino
Arugula leaves with goat cheese
Rugola con Parmigiano
Arugula leaves with sahved parmesan cheese
Finocchi
Slices of fennel, pignoli nuts, red onions and shaved parmesan cheese
Spinach con Portobello E Mozzarella
Baby spinach leaves with portobello mushrooms and fresh mozzarella
Cesar With Grilled Ck
Risotto
Risotto Al Fumo
With smoked salmon, fresh mozzarella, chopped tomatoes, and shallots
Risotto Con Asparagi E Zafferano
With asparagus and saffron
Risotto Con Formaggio
With fontina parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Risotto Al Funghi Misti
With mixed mushroom
Risotto Con Cime Di Rape E Salsiccia
With broccoli rabe and sausage
Risotto Con Porcini
With fresh porcini mushrooms
Risotto Con Calamari E Gamberi
With squid shrimp and tomat sauce
Risotto Primavera
With mixed vegetables and cream sauce
Risotto Con Fontina Zucchini E Pomodori Secchi
With fontina cheese, zucchini, and sundried tomatoes
Risotto Con Pollo, Asparagi E Funghi
With chicken asparagus, and shitaki mushrooms
Risotto Del Mare
With shrimp, mussels, clams, squid and scallops
Risotto Con Spinaci E Gamberi
With spinach, shrimp, and fresh tomatoes
Pasta
Linguini Con Vongole
Linguine with white clam sauce
Rigatoni Amatriciana
Rigatoni with Italian bacon, onions and tomato sauce
Gnocchi Marinara
Potato dumplings with tomato sauce, garlic and basil
Penne Pesto
with Mushrooms
Fettuccine Casalinga
Fettucine Pasta with chicken, prosciutto, peas, and cream sauce
Fusilli Ala 3P
With chicken, prosciutto, peas and pink vodka sauce
Pasta Customized
Half Order of Pasta
Veal
Bistecca Al Ferri
Grilled New York Strip Steak
Vitello Ala Caprese
Veal topped with ham, tomato, fresh mozzarella with pesto sauce
Vitello Parmigiano
Old-fashioned veal parmesan with penne pasta
Vitello Balsamico
Thin slices of veal with roasted peppers, sauteed with Portobello mushrooms with balsamic vinegar
Vitello Martino
Thin slices of veal dipped in egg, flour and parmesan sauteed in white wine with lemon and butter
Vitello Saltimbocca
Thin slices of veal on a bed of spinach topped with prosciutto and sauteed with Madeira wine
Vitello Francese
Thin slices of veal dipped in egg and flour sauteed in white wine lemon and butter
Vitello Marsala
Thin slices of veal sauteed with mushroom and marsala wine
Vitello Sorrentino
Thin slices of veal sauteed in madeira wine topped with eggplant prosciutto and mozzarella
Vitello Pizzaiola
Thin slices of veal sauteed with olives, mushroom, roasted peppers, onions, in a light tomato sauce
Veal Capri
Chicken
Pollo Parmigiano
Old-Fashioned chicken parmesan with penne pasta
Pollo Balsamico
Breast of Chicken with roasted peppers, sauteed with Portobello mushrooms with balsamic vinegar
Pollo Martino
Breast of Chicken dipped in egg, flour and parmesan sauteed in white wine with lemon and butter
Pollo Saltimbocca
Breast of Chicken on a bed of spinach topped with prosciutto and sauteed with Madeira wine
Pollo Francese
Breast of Chicken dipped in egg and flour sauteed in white wine lemon and butter
Pollo Marsala
Breast of Chicken sauteed with mushroom and marsala wine
Pollo Sorrentino
Breast of Chicken sauteed in madeira wine topped with eggplant prosciutto and mozzarella
Pollo Pizzaiola
Breast of Chicken sauteed with olives, mushroom, roasted peppers, onions, in a light tomato sauce
Pollo Ala Caprese
Breast of Chicken with ham, tomato, fresh mozzarella with pesto sauce
Chicken Capricosa
Ck FF
Chicken Picata
Grilled Ck
Fish
Tilapia Marechiaro
Fresh filet of tilapia with mussels and calamari sauteed with light tomato sauce, basil and garlic
Gamberi al Vino Bianco
Jumbo shrimp with white wine, garlic and herbs over linguine
Salmone Vino Bianco
Fresh fillet of salmon sauteed with shitaki mushrooms, arugula, baby shrimp and white wine
Shrimp Parm
Shrimp Francese Over Penne
Special Main
Lamb Shank With Risotto Mix Mushroom
Slow Cooked Lamb Shank served with Risotto Mix mushroom
Veal Braciole served with Homemade Gnocchi
Veal Wrapped with sausage, ham, cheese and pinoili nuts served with homemade gnocchi
Homemade Spinach Gnocchi served with Shrimp in a Vodka Sauce
Homemade Spinach Gnocchi in a vodka sauce served with shrimp
Chicken Milanese Special
Chicken cutlet topped with vodka sauce, chopped spinach and melted mozzarella
Pork Ossobucco
Slow Cooked Pork Ossobucco served with Risotto
Sole and Shrimp Francese Special
Sole and Shrimp cooked in francese style
Branzino Oreganata
NO BONE Branzino topped with seasoned breadcrumbs
Grilled Salmon and Shrimp in balsamic Glaze
Grilled Salmond and Shrimp drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
Stuffed Porkchop in Mushroom Marsala sauce
Porkchop Stuffed with Prociutto and Mozzarella in a mushroom marsala wine sauce
Stuffed Shrimp SP
Rack Of Lamb
Parpadelle SP
Zuppa Di Pesce
Chicken Rollietini
Rainbow Trout Sp
Risotto SP
Egg Plant Parm
Rib Eye Special
Potato Crust
Special Appetizer
Burrata
Clams Oreganata
Fried Zucchini
Chicken Barley Soup
Lentil Soup
Homemade Riceball
Hot Antipasto for 2
Carroza
Homemade Crab Cakes
Garlic Bread
Stuffed Mushroom SP
Stuffed Artichoke
Carpacio
Hot Anti
Tripe
Melon With Prosciutto
Stuffed Artichoke With Shrimp Oreganata
Ck Vegetable Soup
Trays
Half Tray of Mussels
Half Tray of Chicken Martino
Full Tray of Chicken Martino
Half Tray of Mixed Vegtables
Half Tray of Seafood Salad
Half Tray of Chicken Saltimbocca
Half Tray of Salmon with Mushroom and Shrimp
Half Tray of Tilapia Livornese
Half Tray of Fried Calamari
Half Tray of Penne Vodka
Half Tray Of Chicken Saltimboca
Half Tray Of Salmon Vino Bianco
Drinks Menu
Coffee & Teas
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
203 Blvd, Hasbrouck Height, NJ 07604
