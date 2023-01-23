Main picView gallery

The River 50 Riverbank Road

review star

No reviews yet

50 Riverbank Road

Batesville, AR 72501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

50 Riverbank Road, Batesville, AR 72501

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Spah Grill Batesville
orange star4.5 • 377
763 Batesville Blvd Batesville, AR 72501
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblito ll
orange star4.2 • 238
3050 Harrison St Batesville, AR 72501
View restaurantnext
Mi Ranchito III
orange star4.4 • 99
5 Eagle Mountain Blvd Batesville, AR 72501
View restaurantnext
Nova Joe's Batesville
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Harrison Street Batesville, AR 72501
View restaurantnext
La Alegria Mexican Restaurant and Store - 945 n central
orange starNo Reviews
945 n central Batesville, AR 72501
View restaurantnext
Blue Bridge
orange starNo Reviews
2600-A Doyle Street Newport, AR 72112
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Batesville

Spah Grill Batesville
orange star4.5 • 377
763 Batesville Blvd Batesville, AR 72501
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblito ll
orange star4.2 • 238
3050 Harrison St Batesville, AR 72501
View restaurantnext
Mi Ranchito III
orange star4.4 • 99
5 Eagle Mountain Blvd Batesville, AR 72501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Batesville
Conway
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
North Little Rock
review star
No reviews yet
Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston