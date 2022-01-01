The River Burger Bar imageView gallery

The River Burger Bar
137 N. Wayne Ave.

137 N. Wayne Ave.

Waynesboro, VA 22980

Popular Items

Waynesburger
The Fun Guy
Grilled Chicken Wrap

Nibblers

Davy Knot

$11.00

A Jumbo Bavarian Pub Pretzel with salt and served with cheese for dipping.

Jalapeno Bobbers

$8.00

The perfect combination of melted cream cheese and jalapeños, fried to a golden brown and served with a chili ranch. These are sure to set your hook.

Buffalotts

$6.00

Classic tots infused with buffalo sauce. Served with ranch dressing and a side of buffalo sauce.

Cheese Curds

$8.00

12 Jumbo Chicky Wings

$17.00

6 bone-in crispy yet juicy wings of chicken.

Fried Green Maters

$10.00

Fried green tomatoes with pico de gallo, goat cheese crumbles and green onions on a bed of arugula.

Soup de Jour

$5.00

6 Jumbo Chicky Wings

$11.00

6 bone-in crispy yet juicy wings of chicken.

9 Jumbo Chicky Wings (Copy)

$14.00

6 bone-in crispy yet juicy wings of chicken.

Veggie Spring Rolls

$7.00

6 fried vegetable spring rolls served with Sweet Thai sauce for dipping.

Lunker Fries

$8.00

Greener Things

Brick House

$9.00

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers and red onions. Served with your choice of dressing.

Half Brick House

$6.00

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers and red onions. Served with your choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Beet This

$12.00

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Country fried chicken strips, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion and spicy ranch rolled up in a wrap.

The Flat Tire

$13.00

Seasoned angus beef, applewood smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, and grilled onions served quesadilla style. Topped with black beans, pico de gallo, green onion and chili cream on a bed of shredded ice burg lettuce.

French Broad BBQ Sandwich

French Broad BBQ Sandwich

$12.00

Mouth watering pulled pork smothered in house-made spicy bbq sauce with creole mustard, fried red onion ring and pickles. A must try! Served with a pickle spear and chips.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion and spicy ranch rolled up in a wrap.

Salmon BLT

$13.00

Grilled wild-caught Alaskan salmon with lettuce, tomato, herb mayo, applewood smoked bacon on Jalapeno cornbread.

Fried Green Tomato Wrap

$13.00

Burgers

Waynesburger

$12.00

A burger that stands up to the rich history of Waynesboro. Certified Angus beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, herb mayo and dill pickles. Served with American Cheese. ***To ensure the quality of our products, the chef has decided to serve all to-go burgers, at a medium-well temperature.

The Fun Guy

$13.00

Certified Angus Beef patty topped with assorted sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese and an herb mayo. ***To ensure the quality of our products, the chef has decided to serve all burgers to-go, at a medium-well temperature.

The Chilito Hot Dish

The Chilito Hot Dish

$14.00

There is no right or wrong way to land this one. Certified Angus Beef patty topped with our house-made veggie chili, Frito Lay Fritos, grilled onions, pimento cheese and jalapeños. ***To ensure the quality of our products, the chef has decided to serve all burgers to-go, at a medium-well temperature.

The Hipster

The Hipster

$13.00

Certified Angus Beef patty topped with provolone, arugula, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, red onions, avocado and a spicy aioli. ***To ensure the quality of our products, the chef has decided to serve all burgers to-go, at a medium-well temperature.

Udder Goatness

Udder Goatness

$13.00

Certified Angus Beef patty topped with goat cheese, arugula, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic and grilled onions drizzled with balsamic reduction. To ensure the quality of our products, the chef has decided to serve all burgers to-go, at a medium-well temperature. ***

The Sundrop

The Sundrop

$15.00

Our take on a Bacon, Egg and Cheese. Certified Angus Beef patty topped with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, spicy aioli, American cheese and a sunny side up egg. ***To ensure the quality of our products, the chef has decided to serve all burgers to-go, at a medium-well temperature.

Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger

Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger

$13.00

Certified Angus Beef Patty topped with pimento cheese, bacon, arugula and grilled onions. Served with house-made pub chips and a pickle spear.

Western Burger

$15.00

This amazing burger has our certified angus beef patty with bacon, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, spicy mayo and fried red onion ring. Yes!

Shiner

$15.00

Specials

PIckle Chips

$8.00Out of stock

Italian PaddleBoard

$12.00

Spud W\ Salad

$12.00

Turkuaz

$15.00

Our juicy TURKEY burger patty with havarti cheese, applewood smoked bacon, arugula, dijonnaise and fig jam. Served with chips and a pickle spear

Prime Dripper

$14.00

Grilled ham and cheese (American and Cheddar) with an herbed aioli, served with a bowl of roasted red pepper & gouda soup.

Beer Cheese Burger

$14.00

Chz Steak

$14.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Hamburger

$6.00

All beef patty on a bun. Nothing Else.

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

CBD Ginger Bud Can

$7.00

CBD Mule

$12.00Out of stock

Sides

Side House-made Pub Chips

$2.00

Fritos

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, and red onions. Served with your choice of dressing.

Onion Rings

$7.00

Soup De Jour

$5.00

Beer/Cider - 4pk/6pk

BOLD ROCK Apple 4-16oz cans

$12.99

DEVIL'S BACKBONE Vienna Lager 4-16oz cans

$10.99Out of stock

Beer/Cider - Singles

DEVIL'S BACKBONE Vienna Lager 16 oz can

$5.00Out of stock

BOLD ROCK Apple 16 oz can

$5.00

GUINESS Can

$5.00

BUD LIGHT 16 oz can

$4.50Out of stock

BUDWEISER 16 oz can

$4.50Out of stock

PBR - 16 oz can

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Cocktails

Mimosa -

$6.00

Bloody Mary -

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Bourbon and Coke

$6.00

Bourbon and Ginger

$6.00

Vodka Cranberry

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Ranch Water

$7.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Waynesboro's newest hotspot with delicious burgers, a full bar and great atmosphere. Join us for Happy Hour Monday through Thursday, 3:30-5:30. Open every day except Wednesdays.

Website

Location

137 N. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro, VA 22980

Directions

