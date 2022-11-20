  • Home
  • /
  • Tucson
  • /
  • The River Cafe’ - 3198 N Flowing Wells Rd
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The River Cafe’ 3198 N Flowing Wells Rd

review star

No reviews yet

3198 N Flowing Wells Rd

Tucson, AZ 85705

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Iced Drinks

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00

Golden Hour

$4.50

Vanilla and Caramel Iced Coffee w/ caramel drizzle

Plain Jane

$4.25

Vanilla Iced Coffee..... that's it

Spice Girl

$5.50

Vanilla Caramel Iced Chai latte w/ whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon topping

Millennial Mom

$4.50

Vanilla Iced Matcha Latte if you want to take it the extra mile....sub for oatmilk

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chai Latte

$4.00

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.00

Food Items

Chocolate Muffin

$3.00

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Danish

$3.00

Chocolate cookie with peanut butter chips and walnuts

$1.50

Peanut butter cookie

$1.50

Powdered Donuts

$1.50

Geyser's

Build Your Own Geyser

$5.00

Fizzy Unicorn

$5.25

Raspberry, peach and coconut red bull w/cream

Peachy Keen

$5.25

Peach Geyser w/cream

Razzmatazz

$5.00

Raspberry, coconut geyser

Pinkalicious

$5.25

Strawberries and Cream Geyser

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3198 N Flowing Wells Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Juanito’s
orange starNo Reviews
708 W Grant Rd Tucson, AZ 85705
View restaurantnext
Lucky Wishbone #5 - 3979 N. Oracle Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3979 N Oracle Rd Tucson, AZ 85705
View restaurantnext
Fatboy Sandos Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
4004 North Stone Avenue Tucson, AZ 85705
View restaurantnext
Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
1801 North Stone Ave Tucson, AZ 85705
View restaurantnext
Teresa's Mosaic Cafe
orange star5.0 • 160
2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr Tucson, AZ 85745
View restaurantnext
NOSH TUCSON - 4695 North Oracle Road, Ste 108
orange starNo Reviews
4695 North Oracle Road Tucson, AZ 85705
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tucson

Vivace Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 7,287
6440 N Campbell Ave Tucson, AZ 85718
View restaurantnext
Piazza Gavi
orange star4.4 • 3,158
5415 N Kolb Road Tucson, AZ 85750
View restaurantnext
Lucky Wishbone - 1- 5220 S. Nogales Hwy
orange star4.6 • 2,828
5220 South Nogales Highway Tucson, AZ 85706
View restaurantnext
The Parish
orange star4.6 • 2,701
6453 N Oracle Rd Tucson, AZ 85704
View restaurantnext
Greek House - Tucson
orange star4.5 • 2,497
1710 E. Speedway Blvd Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Tucson Broadway - Tucson Broadway
orange star4.6 • 2,301
6307 E Broadway Tucson, AZ 85710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tucson
Green Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston