The Riverhouse 101 Commercial Street
101 Commercial Street
Atchison, KS 66002
Appetizer
Baked Brie
Assorted cheeses & accoutrements
Calamari
Salt & Pepper Calamri with lightly breaded & fried calamari & shishito peppers, sea salt & cracked black pepper seasoned, tomato aioli
Chicken Tenders
Crab Cakes
Lump crab cake, chipotle remoulade, roasted corn pablano salsa
Double Dip
Artichoke-asiago-spinach dip, smoked tomato salsa, cheesy lavosh cracker, sour cream
Firecracker Shrimp
Onion Rings
Breaded fried onion rings, paprika fry sauce
Potato Soup
Poutine
Fries, cheese curds, pork gravy, pulled pork, green onions
Tomato Caprese
Fried green tomatos, mozzarella, basil pesto, balsamic redution
Wings
Dill pickle brined smoked wings, ranch
App Special
Cajun Shrimp
Salads & Handhelds
BBQ Chicken Salad
Full size salad, sweet corn, pinto beans, cheddar, jack, tomato, cilantro, bbq chicken, chipotle ranch
BLT Chop
Full size salad, bacon, tomato, cucumber, onion, buttermilk ranch
Salmon Caesar
Full size salad, parmesan, creamy caesar dressing, olives, caramelized onions, tomato, italian breaded fried cheese stuffed croutons
RH Classic Salad
Full sized, shredded cheddar, cucumber, tomato, onion, artichoke, creamy balsamic
Side House
Burger Stack
Bricoche, hamburger patty, brisket, melted pepperjack, bbq sauce, onion rings, garlic aioli
Brisket Philly
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Side Caesar Salad
Entrees
Beef Short Rib
Braised short rib, mashed, veggie du jour, au jus
Pork Chop
Double pork chop, bourbon blackberry glaze, mashed, veggie
Fish & Chips
Fried fish, fries, slaw, tartar sauce
Mac Cheese Entree
White cheddar, gouda, sharp cheddar, smoked, jalopenos, pulled pork
Chicken & Grits
BBQ roasted chicken, bacon cheddar grits, green beans
Salmon Pasta
6oz Sirloin
10oz Sirloin
16oz Ribeye
14oz KC Strip
Angus Burger Special
Basil pesto cream sauce, olives, onion, tomato, artichoke, balsamic reduction
Pasta Special
Pork Nachos Special
Seafood Special
Salmon Special
Country Fried steak
Shrimp N Grits
Surf N Turf
Chicken Noodles\Mash
French Dip
Sides & Additions
Add Chicken Grilled
Add Chicken Tenders
Add 1 Crab Cake
Add Salmon
Add Grilled Steak
Add Bacon
Add Extra Side of Dressing
Side of Sauce
Side of Carrots
Side of Coleslaw
Side of French Fries
Side Onion Rings
Side of Green Beans
Side of Grits
Side Mac & Cheese
Side of Mashed Potato
Loaded Mash - Sour Crm, Cheese, Bacon
Side Brisket
Side Pulled Pork
Side Pasta Basil Pesto
Side Buttered Noodles
Side Corn
Side of Bacon Crumbles
Chips - Side of chips
Bread Plate (5pieces)
Other
Desserts
Kids
LIQUOR
Well Vodka
360 huckleberry vodka
360 lemonda vodka
Till Vodka
Titos Vodka
Smirnoff Vodka
UV cake Vodka
New Amsterdam cocoanut vodka
Well Gin
Bombay Saphire Gin
Tanqueray Gin
green hat gin
Well Rum
Cruzan Black Cherry Rum
Bacardi Rum
Captain Morgan Rum
Malibu Rum
Rumchata Rum
Jose Cuervo Tequila
Casamigos Blanco Tequila
Patron
Dos Primos
Well Whiskey
Jim Beam Whiskey
Jack Daniels Whiskey
Wild Turkey Whiskey
Makers Mark Whiskey
Crown Royal Whiskey
Crown Apple Whiskey
Remus
Jameson Whiskey
Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey
Knob creek
Bullett
Bullet Rye
Gentlman Jack
Screwball
Well Scotch
Dewars
Johnnie Walker Black
Hennessey
E&J
Glenlivet
Dekuyper Peachtree
Midori Melon
Well Amaretto
Baileys Irish Cream
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Triple Sec
Blue Cuarcao
Rumchata
Tequila Rose
RH COCKTAILS
$4 House Margarita
Liquid Ghost
Malibu-1 oz. Melon liquor/Midori ¾ oz. Crème Banana- ½ oz. Pineapple juice- 2 oz. Topped with whipped cream and cherry Shaken, served over ice
Solo Flight
Riverhouse Rita
Bloody Sallie
Cosmo
Golden Spike
Chillin' by the River
Manhattan
Nonalcoholic Cocktail
Espresso Martini
BEER
$3 16oz Draft
Budlight Draft Beer
Blue Moon
Pale
Lagunitas
Budlight Bottle Beer
Coors Lite Bottle Beer
Mich Ultra Bottle Beer
Corona Bottle Beer
Pale Bottle Beer
Wheat Bottle Beer
Dunkle Bottle Beer
Tank 7 Bottle Beer
Mike's Hard Lemonade
Founders Porter
Fallen Angel
Miller Light
Bud bottle
Ace cider
Stella
Smirnoff
Odouls
Bucket of beer (put types in special request)
Luponic Distortion IPA
Mind Haze IPA
Space Camper
Quirk Strawberry Lemon Basil
Quirk Cherry Blossom and Lime
PBR
Busch lite
Ultra Tall Boy
Bud Light Tall Boy
WINE
Cork Fee
House Cab Red
House Pinot Noir Red
Purple Cowboy cab
Shannon Petite Syrah Red
Alamos Malbec
Merlot
Kris Pinot Noir
Red Btl Wine
Bottle Apothic Merlot
House Moscato
House Pinot Gri
Clay Shannon Chardonnay
Shannon Sauv Blanc
Carl Graff Riesling
Kendall Jackson rose wine
Brut Rose
Prosecco
Champagne
Happy Hour food
HH Chips and salsa
HH Cheesy fries
HH Creamy artichoke and spinich dip with chips
HH Pulled pork pontine with cheese curds
HH Fried pickles with buttermilk ranch
HH Onion rings with fry sauce
HH tater tot kegs
HH Fried green tomato caprese
HH Smoked Mac and cheese with pulled pork
HH 7oz fried filet catfish and fries
HH 2 crab cakes with remoulade sauce
Happy Hour Drinks
Well Vodka
Absolut Vodka
Tilll Vodka
360 Blueberry Vodka $3.00
360 Cherry Vodka
Smirnoff Cranberry Vodka
Chilled Dills Pickle Vodka
Smirnoff Blue Raspberry Vodka
Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka
Smirnoff Citrus Vodka
HH Moscato
HH Pinot grigio
HH Pinot noir
HH Cabernet
Merlot
Drinks
$6 Cocktail
$5 Beer
$6 Wine
Bev (N/A)
$7 Cocktail
Order
Buffet
Entrees
Eggs Benedict
6oz Steak & Eggs
10oz Steak & Eggs
Chicken & Waffles
Fish n' Fry
Fried fish, fries, slaw, tartar sauce
Burger Stack
Bricoche, hamburger patty, brisket, melted pepperjack, bbq sauce, onion rings, garlic aioli
Pulled Pork Mac N Cheese Entree
White cheddar, gouda, sharp cheddar, smoked, jalopenos, pulled pork
Pork Tenderloin
Appetizers
Salads
Brunch Drinks
Sides
Add 1 Egg
Add 2 Eggs
Hashbrowns
Brkfst Potatoes
Biscuit
Sourdough
Wheat
Side of Gravy
Side of Bacon
Breakfast Sausage
Side of Ham
Side of Pulled Pork
Side 1 Crab Cake
Side of Chicken
6oz Sirloin
10oz
Side of fruit
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Of Cheesy Grits
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
101 Commercial Street, Atchison, KS 66002
Photos coming soon!