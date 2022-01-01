A map showing the location of The Riverhouse 101 Commercial StreetView gallery
American
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

The Riverhouse 101 Commercial Street

101 Commercial Street

Atchison, KS 66002

Appetizer

Baked Brie

$14.00

Assorted cheeses & accoutrements

Calamari

$15.00

Salt & Pepper Calamri with lightly breaded & fried calamari & shishito peppers, sea salt & cracked black pepper seasoned, tomato aioli

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Lump crab cake, chipotle remoulade, roasted corn pablano salsa

Double Dip

$12.50

Artichoke-asiago-spinach dip, smoked tomato salsa, cheesy lavosh cracker, sour cream

Firecracker Shrimp

$12.50

Onion Rings

$10.00

Breaded fried onion rings, paprika fry sauce

Potato Soup

$6.00+

Poutine

$12.50

Fries, cheese curds, pork gravy, pulled pork, green onions

Tomato Caprese

$11.50

Fried green tomatos, mozzarella, basil pesto, balsamic redution

Wings

$13.90

Dill pickle brined smoked wings, ranch

App Special

$8.00

Cajun Shrimp

$13.99

Salads & Handhelds

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.00

Full size salad, sweet corn, pinto beans, cheddar, jack, tomato, cilantro, bbq chicken, chipotle ranch

BLT Chop

$11.00

Full size salad, bacon, tomato, cucumber, onion, buttermilk ranch

Salmon Caesar

$16.00

Full size salad, parmesan, creamy caesar dressing, olives, caramelized onions, tomato, italian breaded fried cheese stuffed croutons

RH Classic Salad

$9.50+

Full sized, shredded cheddar, cucumber, tomato, onion, artichoke, creamy balsamic

Side House

$5.00

Burger Stack

$16.50

Bricoche, hamburger patty, brisket, melted pepperjack, bbq sauce, onion rings, garlic aioli

Brisket Philly

$14.50

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$13.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.50

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Entrees

Beef Short Rib

$26.00

Braised short rib, mashed, veggie du jour, au jus

Pork Chop

$17.00

Double pork chop, bourbon blackberry glaze, mashed, veggie

Fish & Chips

$18.50

Fried fish, fries, slaw, tartar sauce

Mac Cheese Entree

$14.90

White cheddar, gouda, sharp cheddar, smoked, jalopenos, pulled pork

Chicken & Grits

$22.50

BBQ roasted chicken, bacon cheddar grits, green beans

Salmon Pasta

$19.90

6oz Sirloin

$16.00

10oz Sirloin

$22.00

16oz Ribeye

$24.00

14oz KC Strip

$26.00

Angus Burger Special

$13.00

Basil pesto cream sauce, olives, onion, tomato, artichoke, balsamic reduction

Pasta Special

$13.99

Pork Nachos Special

$11.00

Seafood Special

$15.99

Salmon Special

$15.99

Country Fried steak

$13.99

Shrimp N Grits

$16.00

Surf N Turf

$19.99

Chicken Noodles\Mash

$9.99

French Dip

$14.50

Sides & Additions

Add Chicken Grilled

$4.00

Add Chicken Tenders

$4.00

Add 1 Crab Cake

$7.00

Add Salmon

$7.00

Add Grilled Steak

$11.00

Add Bacon

$3.90

Add Extra Side of Dressing

$0.50

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Side of Carrots

$3.50

Side of Coleslaw

$3.00

Side of French Fries

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side of Green Beans

$3.50

Side of Grits

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side of Mashed Potato

$4.00

Loaded Mash - Sour Crm, Cheese, Bacon

$1.75

Side Brisket

$7.00

Side Pulled Pork

$5.00

Side Pasta Basil Pesto

$7.00

Side Buttered Noodles

$4.00

Side Corn

$3.00

Side of Bacon Crumbles

$1.00

Chips - Side of chips

$1.00

Bread Plate (5pieces)

$5.00

Other

Desserts

Apple Pecan

$8.00

Pumkin Pie

$8.00

Peanut Butter Choc Pie

$9.00

Flourless Chocolate

$9.00

Lemon

$8.00

Cinnamon Cake

$6.00

Flourless Choc Cake

$8.00

Berry

$8.00

bread pudding

$8.00

Fried Twinkies

$8.00

Other

$8.00

Outside Dessert Fee

$10.00

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Finger

$6.00

Kid Grilled Chicken & Mashed

$8.00

Kids Brisket Sandwich

$8.00

Kid Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.00

NA BEVERAGES

N/A Beverage

$2.75

Mount Dew

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Orange

$2.75

Strawberry

$2.75

Rootbeer

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.75

OJ

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.75

Pineapple

$2.75

Grapefruit

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet pepsi

$2.75

LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$4.00+

360 huckleberry vodka

$5.00+

360 lemonda vodka

$5.00+

Till Vodka

$5.00+

Titos Vodka

$5.00+

Smirnoff Vodka

$5.00+

UV cake Vodka

$5.00+

New Amsterdam cocoanut vodka

$5.00+

Well Gin

$4.00+

Bombay Saphire Gin

$7.00+

Tanqueray Gin

$7.00+

green hat gin

$7.00+

Well Rum

$4.00+

Cruzan Black Cherry Rum

$5.00+

Bacardi Rum

$5.00+

Captain Morgan Rum

$5.00+

Malibu Rum

$5.00+

Rumchata Rum

$5.00+

Jose Cuervo Tequila

$5.00+

Casamigos Blanco Tequila

$6.00+

Patron

$6.00+

Dos Primos

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00+

Jim Beam Whiskey

$6.00+

Jack Daniels Whiskey

$6.00+

Wild Turkey Whiskey

$6.00+

Makers Mark Whiskey

$7.00+

Crown Royal Whiskey

$7.00+

Crown Apple Whiskey

$7.00+

Remus

$8.00+

Jameson Whiskey

$6.00+

Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey

$5.00+

Knob creek

$7.00+

Bullett

$7.00+

Bullet Rye

$7.00+

Gentlman Jack

$6.00+

Screwball

$6.00+

Well Scotch

$4.00+

Dewars

$6.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00+

Gentlman Jack

$6.00+

Hennessey

$7.00+

E&J

$7.00+

Dekuyper Peachtree

$4.00+

Midori Melon

$5.00+

Well Amaretto

$4.00+

Baileys Irish Cream

$5.00+

Jagermeister

$5.00+

Kahlua

$5.00+

Triple Sec

$5.00+

Blue Cuarcao

$5.00+

Rumchata

$5.00+

Tequila Rose

$5.00+

RH COCKTAILS

$4 House Margarita

$4.00

Liquid Ghost

$8.00+

Malibu-1 oz. Melon liquor/Midori ¾ oz. Crème Banana- ½ oz. Pineapple juice- 2 oz. Topped with whipped cream and cherry Shaken, served over ice

Solo Flight

$8.00+

Riverhouse Rita

$8.00+

Bloody Sallie

$8.00+

Cosmo

$8.00+

Golden Spike

$8.00+

Chillin' by the River

$8.00+

Manhattan

$8.00+

Nonalcoholic Cocktail

$4.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

$7.00+

Appletini

$8.00+

Bloody Mary

$8.00+

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00+

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00+

Liquid Ghost

$8.00+

Solo Flight

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00+

Whiskey Sour

$8.00+

High Ball

$8.00+

Chocolate martini

$8.00

BEER

$3 16oz Draft

$3.00

Budlight Draft Beer

$4.00+

Blue Moon

$5.50+

Pale

$5.50+

Lagunitas

$6.50+

Budlight Bottle Beer

$4.75

Coors Lite Bottle Beer

$4.95

Mich Ultra Bottle Beer

$4.95

Corona Bottle Beer

$5.00

Pale Bottle Beer

$5.00

Wheat Bottle Beer

$5.00

Dunkle Bottle Beer

$5.50

Tank 7 Bottle Beer

$6.75

Blue moon

$5.00

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$4.50

Founders Porter

$5.75

Fallen Angel

$5.75

Miller Light

$4.95

Bud bottle

$4.95

Ace cider

$5.50

Stella

$5.50

Smirnoff

$4.50

Odouls

$3.75

Bucket of beer (put types in special request)

$20.00

Luponic Distortion IPA

$5.75Out of stock

Blue moon

$5.00

Mind Haze IPA

$5.75

Space Camper

$5.75Out of stock

Quirk Strawberry Lemon Basil

$4.00

Quirk Cherry Blossom and Lime

$4.00

PBR

$4.00Out of stock

Busch lite

$3.50

Ultra Tall Boy

$4.75

Bud Light Tall Boy

$4.75

WINE

Cork Fee

$15.00

House Cab Red

$6.00+

House Pinot Noir Red

$6.00+

Purple Cowboy cab

$9.00+

Shannon Petite Syrah Red

$8.00+

Alamos Malbec

$9.00+

Merlot

$9.00

Kris Pinot Noir

$8.00

Red Btl Wine

$38.00

Bottle Apothic Merlot

$38.00

House Moscato

$6.00+

House Pinot Gri

$6.00+

Clay Shannon Chardonnay

$10.00+

Shannon Sauv Blanc

$8.00+

Carl Graff Riesling

$8.50+

Kendall Jackson rose wine

$8.00+

Brut Rose

$9.00+

Prosecco

$8.00+

Champagne

Andre

$40.00

Happy Hour food

HH Chips and salsa

$3.00

HH Cheesy fries

$3.00

HH Creamy artichoke and spinich dip with chips

$6.00

HH Pulled pork pontine with cheese curds

$6.00

HH Fried pickles with buttermilk ranch

$6.00

HH Onion rings with fry sauce

$6.00

HH tater tot kegs

$6.00

HH Fried green tomato caprese

$6.00

HH Smoked Mac and cheese with pulled pork

$9.00

HH 7oz fried filet catfish and fries

$9.00

HH 2 crab cakes with remoulade sauce

$9.00

Happy Hour Drinks

Well Vodka

$3.00

Absolut Vodka

$3.00

Tilll Vodka

$5.00

360 Blueberry Vodka $3.00

$3.00

360 Cherry Vodka

$3.00

Smirnoff Cranberry Vodka

$3.00

Chilled Dills Pickle Vodka

$3.00

Smirnoff Blue Raspberry Vodka

$3.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka

$3.00

Smirnoff Citrus Vodka

$3.00

Budlight

$3.00+Out of stock

Coors

$3.00Out of stock

Mich ultra

$3.00Out of stock

Blvd seasonal

$5.00Out of stock

Budlight

$4.00

Busch

$4.00

Coors lite

$4.00

Mich ultra

$4.00

Miller lite

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Pale

$4.00

Wheat

$4.00

Ace hard cider

$4.00

Coors lite - Canned Beer

$3.00

Miller lite - Canned Beer

$3.00

Blvd seasonal variety - Canned Beer

$3.00

Malibu hard seltzer - Canned Beer

$3.00

Quirks

$3.00

Sample Red Wine

$5.00

KJ Merlot Red Wine

$5.00

House Malbec Red Wine

$5.00

House Cab Red Wine

$5.00

House Pinot Noir Red Wine

$5.00

House Zen Red Wine

$5.00

Shannon Sauv Blanc Wine

$5.00

House Chardonnay

$5.00

House Pinot Grigio Wine

$5.00

House Sparkling White Wine

$5.00

Brut Rose White Wine

$5.00

House Riesling White Wine

$5.00

Sample Rose

$5.00

Sample Champagne

$5.00

$65 Dinner

Crab cake

Tomato caprese

Brie

Tenderloin

$71.00

Salmon

$65.00

Short Rib

$65.00

Duck

$65.00

Wine pairing

Wine pairin

$28.00

Pricing

$45 Per Couple

$45.00

$25 Single

$25.00

+$10 Add An App

$10.00

Add a Dessert

$8.00

Order

Firecracker Shrimp

Spinach Dip

Tater Kegs

Side Cup Potato

Side Salad

Side Caesar

Brisket French Dip

Pork Chop

Smoked Mac & Cheese

Blackened Salmon Caesar

Chocolate Cake

Cheesecake

$ Side Salad

$3.50

$ Side Caesar

$3.50

$ Cup Potato Soup

$5.00

Buffet

Buffet Adult

$15.99

Buffet Kid

$9.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Bloody Mary $5

$5.00

Beverage

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

OJ

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.75

Soda

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Entrees

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

6oz Steak & Eggs

$16.00

10oz Steak & Eggs

$22.00

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Fish n' Fry

$14.00

Fried fish, fries, slaw, tartar sauce

Burger Stack

$16.50

Bricoche, hamburger patty, brisket, melted pepperjack, bbq sauce, onion rings, garlic aioli

Pulled Pork Mac N Cheese Entree

$14.90

White cheddar, gouda, sharp cheddar, smoked, jalopenos, pulled pork

Pork Tenderloin

$13.50

Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Lump crab cake, chipotle remoulade, roasted corn pablano salsa

Wings

$13.90

Dill pickle brined smoked wings, ranch

Calamari

$15.00

Fried Green Tom

$11.50

Salads

BLT Chop - Full

$11.00

Full size salad, bacon, tomato, cucumber, onion, buttermilk ranch

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.00

Full size salad, sweet corn, pinto beans, cheddar, jack, tomato, cilantro, bbq chicken, chipotle ranch

Side House Salad

$5.00

Kids

Kid Pulled Pork w/ FF

$6.00

Kid Mac & cheese

$6.00

Chicken Poppers & Fries

$6.00

Kid BBQ Brisket

$8.00

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Beverage

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Bloody Mary $5

$5.00

OJ

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.75

Mom Mimosa

Mom Bloody

Mom Dessert

Sides

Add 1 Egg

$2.00

Add 2 Eggs

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Brkfst Potatoes

$4.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Sourdough

$2.00

Wheat

$2.00

Side of Gravy

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Breakfast Sausage

$4.00

Side of Ham

$4.00

Side of Pulled Pork

$4.00

Side 1 Crab Cake

$6.00

Side of Chicken

$4.00

6oz Sirloin

$10.00

10oz

$18.00

Side of fruit

$3.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Of Cheesy Grits

$4.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 Commercial Street, Atchison, KS 66002

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

