The Riverside Airport Cafe 6951 Flight Rd
6951 Flight Rd
Riverside, CA 92504
Breakfast Platters
Amy's Tacos
Two hashbrown tacos w/ scrambled eggs, cheese, and guacamole
Bonjour Breakfast
French Toast, two eggs, & two bacon or sausage
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, hashbrowns, cheese, & choice of meat
Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs, cheese, mayonnaise, & choice of bacon, ham or sausage served on choice of bread & hashbrowns
Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips smothered in signature Riverside Cafe pork chili verde sauce topped w/ an egg, onions, cilantro, and queso fresco served w/ refried beans
Chorizo Biscuits and Gravy
One biscuit smothered in gravy topped with chorizo
French Toast Combo
Two slices of french toast, two eggs, hashbrowns, & two bacon or sausage
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs served on corn tortillas covered in ranchero sauce served with refried beans & choice of corn or flour tortilla
Jen Jen Avocado Toast
One slice of toasted squaw bread topped w/ guacamole , two tomatoes, & one egg served with fruit
Machaca
Shredded beef, onions, & bell peppers scrambled together served w/ refried beans and choice of corn or flour tortilla
Mile High
Sausage & hashbrowns sandwhiched between two biscuits smothered in gravy and topped with one egg
Riverside Bell
Two eggs, two bacon & sausage, hashbrowns & toast
Runway
Two pancakes, two eggs, & two bacon or sausage
The Go Around
Two pancakes, two eggs, hashbrowns, & two bacon or sausage
Waffle Combo
One waffle, two eggs, hashbrowns, & two bacon or sausage
Breakfast
10oz Ribeye
3.5oz Ham & Two eggs
3.5oz ham, two eggs, and two side choices
5oz Burger Patty & Two eggs
5oz burger patty, two eggs, & two side choices
8oz Angus Sirloin & Two eggs
8oz sirloin, two eggs, & two side choices
8oz Burger Steak & Two eggs
8oz burger steak, two eggs, & two side choices
8oz Ham Steak & Two eggs
Ham steak, two eggs, and two side choices
Bacon & Eggs
Two eggs, 4 bacon, & two side choices
Chicken Fried Steak & Two Eggs
Chicken fried steak, two eggs, & two side choices
Corned Beef Hash & Two Eggs
Corned beef, two eggs, and two side choices
Polish Sausage & Two Eggs
Polish sausage, two eggs, & two side choices
Pork Chops
Two pork chops, two eggs, & two side choices
Sausage & Eggs
Two eggs, 3 sausage, & two side choices
Pilot Breakfast Specials
10oz New York Strip
14oz Ribeye
2 Egg Breakfast
3oz Chicken Fried Steak
One egg, hashbrowns, & one slice of toast
3oz Corned Beef Hash
One egg, hashbrowns, & one slice of toast
Baseball Steak
Early Bird
Two bacon or sausage, one egg, one slice of toast, & hashbrowns
Full Bomber
Half Bomber
Two eggs w/ onions, bell peppers, polish sausage & cheese scrambled and served on top of homefries sprinkled with cajun seasoning
Half Mile High
One sausage, one egg, and one biscuit sandwhiched on top of hashbrowns smothered in gravy
P-51
One pancake, one egg, & one bacon or sausage
P-52
Two pancakes, two eggs, & two bacon or sausage
Omelettes/Scrambles
Boss Babe Omel/Scram
mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, turkey, & swiss cheese
Carne Asada Street Taco Omel/Scram
carne asada, topped with chili verde, onions, & cilantro
CFS Omel/Scram
Cheese Omel/Scram
cheese omelette
Cheeseburger Omel/Scram
5oz angus ground beef, tomatoes, onions, pickles, american cheese, & drizzled w/ mustard
Chili Cheese Omel/Scram
Denver Omel/Scram
ham, bell pepper, & onions
Meatlovers Omel/Scram
bacon, sausage, & ham
Mushroom & Spinach Omel/Scram
mushrooms, spinach, & cheese
Pastrami Omel/Scram
pastrami, grilled onions, tomatoes, & swiss cheese
Riv Veggie Omel/Scram
tomatoes,onions,bell peppers,mushrooms, cheese & avocado
Mt. Rubidoux
Pre-flight Options
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Six breaded cauliflower bites in buffalo sauce
Carne Asada Fries
Fries served w/ onions, tomatoes, cilantro w/ queso cheese sauce
Chili Cheese Fries
Chips and Queso Cheese
Jet Lag Fries
Fries served w/ queso cheese sauce, onions, pork chili verde, tomatoes, & topped w/ an egg
Layover
Mac Cheese Bites
Six jalapeno breaded mac cheese bite
Nexgen Burrito
Carne asada, queso cheese sauce, french fries, onions, tomatoes, & cilantro rolled into a flour tortilla
Pastrami Fries
Fries served w/ onions, tomatoes, pickles, queso cheese, & pastrami drizzled w/ 1000 island dressing
Pretzel Bites
Wings
Six count classic wings served w/ choice of buffalo or bbq
Wings & Fries
Six count classic wings served w/ fries
Melts
Chicken Bacon Swiss
grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, swiss cheese on a brioche bun
Chicken Melt
chicken, grilled onions, tomatoes, & swiss cheese on grilled parmesan sourdough
Ham Melt
ham & cheddar cheese on choice of bread
Monte Cristo
French toast sandwhich w/ ham, turkey, american/ swiss cheese, & mayo w/ choice of strawberry or boysenberry dip
Pastrami Melt
pastrami, grilled onions,tomatoes, & swiss cheese on grilled parmesan sourdough
Patty Melt
Burger patty w/ grilled onions, cheddar cheese on rye
Polish Melt
Grilled polish sausage, swiss cheese on choice of bread
Tuna Melt
tuna, cheddar cheese on choice of bread
Turkey Melt
turkey & swiss cheese on choice of bread
Soups & Salads
Carne Asada Tostada Salad
Mixed greens, corn, tomatoes, onions, avocado & cheese w/ carne asada
Chef Salad
mixed greens, cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, ham, & turkey
Chicken Cobb Salad
mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, corn, chopped bacon, tomatoes, avocado, grilled or fried chicken
Chicken Salad
mixed greens, cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, & grilled or fried chicken
Chicken Tostada Salad
mixed greens, corn, tomatoes, onions, avocado & cheese w/ chicken
Tuna Salad
mixed greens, cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, & tuna
Four Cheese Grill Cheese
parmesan, cheddar, american & swiss on parmesan texas toast
Riverside BLT
classic bacon, lettuce and tomato served w/ mayo on parmesan texas toast
Soup, Salad, & Garlic Bread
choice of soup, small salad, & 1 slice of garlic bread
Albondigas Soup
Poblano
Tomato Bisque
Chili
Sandwiches
BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Grilled Cheese
american cheese served on choice of bread
Half BLT
Half Ham Sandwich
ham, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Half Tuna Sandwich
tuna, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Half Turkey Sandwich
turkey, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Ham Sandwich
ham, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Pastrami Dip
pastrami on french roll
Roast Beef Dip
roast beef on french roll
Tuna Sandwich
tuna, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Turkey Bacon Club
turkey , bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Turkey Sandwich
turkey, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Fish Sandwich
Burgers
Boss Babe Burger
lettuce, tomato, bacon & cheese on grilled parmesan sourdough
Hamburger
1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, onions
Jamila Burger
bacon cheeseburger w/ one egg, lettuce, tomato, & 1000 island dressing
Mushroom Swiss Burger
mushrooms and swiss cheese
Ortega Cheeseburger
ortega chili, swiss cheese & onions
Pastrami Burger
1000 island dressing, grilled onions, pastrami & swiss cheese
Riverside Bacon Cheeseburger
1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese & bacon
Taco Burger
Western Bacon Cheeseburger
bbq sauce, bacon, cheese & onion ring
Tiny Pilots
Jr Bird
One egg, hashbrowns, & one slice of toast
Jr Burger
hamburger & fries
Jr Cakes
two pancakes & one egg
Jr Chicken Strips
2 chicken strips & fries
Jr Egg Sandwich
egg sandwich & one side
Jr French Toast
one slice of french toast & one egg
Jr Grilled Cheese
grilled cheese & fries
Jr Mac & Cheese
mac & cheese & fries
Jr Mini Corn Dogs
mini corn dogs & fries
Senior Pilots
Sr Bird
One egg, hashbrowns, & one slice of toast
Sr Burger
hamburger & fries
Sr Cakes
two pancakes & one egg
Sr Chicken Strips
2 chicken strips & fries
Sr Egg Sandwich
egg sandwich & one side
Sr Fish
fish filet & fries
Sr French Toast
one slice of french toast & one egg
Sr Grilled Cheese
grilled cheese & fries
Sr Waffle
Side Items
1 Egg
1 Pancake
1 Slice French Toast
Biscuit & Gravy
Cream of Wheat
French Toast
Grits
Oatmeal
Onion Rings
Short Stack(2)
Stack (3)
Tator Tots
Tortillas
Waffle
Cinnamon Roll
S/ 1 Bacon
S/ 1 Chicken Strip
S/ 1 Sausage
S/ 2 Tomatos
S/ 4 Tomatos
S/ 5 Fried Shrimp
S/ 5oz Burger Patty
S/ 8oz Burger Steak
S/ Asparagus
S/ Avacado
S/ Bacon 4
S/ Bacon Wrapped Asparagus
S/ Baked Potato
S/ Carne Asada
S/ Cb Hash
S/ Chicken Breast
S/ Chicken Fried Steak
S/ Chorizo
S/ Corn
S/ Cottage Cheese
S/ Dressing
S/ Fries
S/ Fruit
S/ Garlic Bread
S/ Gravy
S/ Guacamole
S/ Ham
S/ Ham Steak
S/ Hashbrown
S/ Homefries
S/ Jalapeno
S/ Polish
S/ Raisins
S/ Ranchero Sauce
S/ Refried Beans
S/ Sausage 3
S/ Shrimp Skewer
S/ Sour Cream
S/ Steak
S/ Strawberry
S/ Toast
S/ Tuna
S/ Veggie Patty
Beer & Wine
16 oz Domestic Michelada
16oz Import Michelada
805
805 Cervesa
8oz Domestic Michelada
8oz Import Michelada
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona
Domestic Bucket
Dos Equis
Elysian Space Dust
Estrella Jalisco
Green Goose Island
Import Bucket
Jalsico Bucket
Mango Cart
Michelob Ultra
Miller Light
Mimosa
Modelo
Pacifico
Stella Artois
Ultra Seltzer
Ultra Seltzer Bucket
Unlimited Mimosa
Wine Glass
Modelo Tall Can
Terminal Beer
Terminal Seltzer
Terminal Michelada
Terminal Wine
Draft Beer
Drinks
Apple Juice
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Cold Brew
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Diet Dr Pepper
Dr Pepper
French Vanilla Cappuccino
Fruit Punch
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Jr Beverage
Jr Drink
Lemonade
Limited Edition Red Bull
Milk
Mocha Cappuccino
Orange Juice
Raspberry Tea
Red Bull
Rootbeer
Sprite
Sr Beverage
Strawberry Lemonade
Sugar Free Red Bull
Tomato Juice
Watermelon Red Bull
Cup of Joe
10oz Ribeye
14 oz Ribeye
Baseball Steak
BBQ Pulled Pork Burger
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders
Boss Babe Burrito
Cajun Shrimp Fries
Carne Asada Taco
Cheese Quesidilla
Fried Fish Dinner
Fried Seafood Platter
Grilled Seafood Platter
Ground Beef Tostada Salad
Meatloaf
Pork Belly Sandwich
Pulled Pork Fries
Taco
Taco Combo
Taco Plate
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
6951 Flight Rd, Riverside, CA 92504