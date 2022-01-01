The Riverside Airport Cafe 6951 Flight Rd

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Breakfast Platters

Amy's Tacos

$11.00

Two hashbrown tacos w/ scrambled eggs, cheese, and guacamole

Bonjour Breakfast

$15.00

French Toast, two eggs, & two bacon or sausage

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Eggs, hashbrowns, cheese, & choice of meat

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Two eggs, cheese, mayonnaise, & choice of bacon, ham or sausage served on choice of bread & hashbrowns

Chilaquiles

$17.00

Tortilla chips smothered in signature Riverside Cafe pork chili verde sauce topped w/ an egg, onions, cilantro, and queso fresco served w/ refried beans

Chorizo Biscuits and Gravy

$9.00

One biscuit smothered in gravy topped with chorizo

French Toast Combo

$16.50

Two slices of french toast, two eggs, hashbrowns, & two bacon or sausage

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Two eggs served on corn tortillas covered in ranchero sauce served with refried beans & choice of corn or flour tortilla

Jen Jen Avocado Toast

$11.00

One slice of toasted squaw bread topped w/ guacamole , two tomatoes, & one egg served with fruit

Machaca

$15.00

Shredded beef, onions, & bell peppers scrambled together served w/ refried beans and choice of corn or flour tortilla

Mile High

$14.00

Sausage & hashbrowns sandwhiched between two biscuits smothered in gravy and topped with one egg

Riverside Bell

$14.00

Two eggs, two bacon & sausage, hashbrowns & toast

Runway

$13.00

Two pancakes, two eggs, & two bacon or sausage

The Go Around

$15.00

Two pancakes, two eggs, hashbrowns, & two bacon or sausage

Waffle Combo

$18.50

One waffle, two eggs, hashbrowns, & two bacon or sausage

Breakfast

10oz Ribeye

$23.00

3.5oz Ham & Two eggs

$14.00

3.5oz ham, two eggs, and two side choices

5oz Burger Patty & Two eggs

$14.00

5oz burger patty, two eggs, & two side choices

8oz Angus Sirloin & Two eggs

$18.00

8oz sirloin, two eggs, & two side choices

8oz Burger Steak & Two eggs

$16.00

8oz burger steak, two eggs, & two side choices

8oz Ham Steak & Two eggs

$16.00

Ham steak, two eggs, and two side choices

Bacon & Eggs

$14.00

Two eggs, 4 bacon, & two side choices

Chicken Fried Steak & Two Eggs

$17.00

Chicken fried steak, two eggs, & two side choices

Corned Beef Hash & Two Eggs

$16.00

Corned beef, two eggs, and two side choices

Polish Sausage & Two Eggs

$15.00

Polish sausage, two eggs, & two side choices

Pork Chops

$16.00

Two pork chops, two eggs, & two side choices

Sausage & Eggs

$14.00

Two eggs, 3 sausage, & two side choices

Pilot Breakfast Specials

10oz New York Strip

$21.00

14oz Ribeye

$38.99

2 Egg Breakfast

$7.00

3oz Chicken Fried Steak

$11.00

One egg, hashbrowns, & one slice of toast

3oz Corned Beef Hash

$10.00

One egg, hashbrowns, & one slice of toast

Baseball Steak

$21.99

Early Bird

$9.00

Two bacon or sausage, one egg, one slice of toast, & hashbrowns

Full Bomber

$14.00

Half Bomber

$10.00

Two eggs w/ onions, bell peppers, polish sausage & cheese scrambled and served on top of homefries sprinkled with cajun seasoning

Half Mile High

$10.00

One sausage, one egg, and one biscuit sandwhiched on top of hashbrowns smothered in gravy

P-51

$6.00

One pancake, one egg, & one bacon or sausage

P-52

$9.00

Two pancakes, two eggs, & two bacon or sausage

Omelettes/Scrambles

Boss Babe Omel/Scram

$17.00

mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, turkey, & swiss cheese

Carne Asada Street Taco Omel/Scram

$15.00

carne asada, topped with chili verde, onions, & cilantro

CFS Omel/Scram

$18.00

Cheese Omel/Scram

$13.00

cheese omelette

Cheeseburger Omel/Scram

$16.00

5oz angus ground beef, tomatoes, onions, pickles, american cheese, & drizzled w/ mustard

Chili Cheese Omel/Scram

$15.00

Denver Omel/Scram

$14.00

ham, bell pepper, & onions

Meatlovers Omel/Scram

$15.00

bacon, sausage, & ham

Mushroom & Spinach Omel/Scram

$15.00

mushrooms, spinach, & cheese

Pastrami Omel/Scram

$15.00

pastrami, grilled onions, tomatoes, & swiss cheese

Riv Veggie Omel/Scram

$15.00

tomatoes,onions,bell peppers,mushrooms, cheese & avocado

Mt. Rubidoux

$14.00

Pre-flight Options

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$8.00

Six breaded cauliflower bites in buffalo sauce

Carne Asada Fries

$15.00

Fries served w/ onions, tomatoes, cilantro w/ queso cheese sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

$14.00

Chips and Queso Cheese

$5.00

Jet Lag Fries

$14.00

Fries served w/ queso cheese sauce, onions, pork chili verde, tomatoes, & topped w/ an egg

Layover

$14.00

Mac Cheese Bites

$8.00

Six jalapeno breaded mac cheese bite

Nexgen Burrito

$13.00

Carne asada, queso cheese sauce, french fries, onions, tomatoes, & cilantro rolled into a flour tortilla

Pastrami Fries

$15.00

Fries served w/ onions, tomatoes, pickles, queso cheese, & pastrami drizzled w/ 1000 island dressing

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Wings

$9.00

Six count classic wings served w/ choice of buffalo or bbq

Wings & Fries

$13.00

Six count classic wings served w/ fries

Melts

Chicken Bacon Swiss

$16.00

grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, swiss cheese on a brioche bun

Chicken Melt

$15.00

chicken, grilled onions, tomatoes, & swiss cheese on grilled parmesan sourdough

Ham Melt

$14.00

ham & cheddar cheese on choice of bread

Monte Cristo

$15.00

French toast sandwhich w/ ham, turkey, american/ swiss cheese, & mayo w/ choice of strawberry or boysenberry dip

Pastrami Melt

$15.00

pastrami, grilled onions,tomatoes, & swiss cheese on grilled parmesan sourdough

Patty Melt

$15.00

Burger patty w/ grilled onions, cheddar cheese on rye

Polish Melt

$14.00

Grilled polish sausage, swiss cheese on choice of bread

Tuna Melt

$14.00

tuna, cheddar cheese on choice of bread

Turkey Melt

$14.00

turkey & swiss cheese on choice of bread

Soups & Salads

Carne Asada Tostada Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, corn, tomatoes, onions, avocado & cheese w/ carne asada

Chef Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, ham, & turkey

Chicken Cobb Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, corn, chopped bacon, tomatoes, avocado, grilled or fried chicken

Chicken Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, & grilled or fried chicken

Chicken Tostada Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, corn, tomatoes, onions, avocado & cheese w/ chicken

Tuna Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, & tuna

Four Cheese Grill Cheese

$13.00

parmesan, cheddar, american & swiss on parmesan texas toast

Riverside BLT

$14.00

classic bacon, lettuce and tomato served w/ mayo on parmesan texas toast

Soup, Salad, & Garlic Bread

$12.00

choice of soup, small salad, & 1 slice of garlic bread

Albondigas Soup

$7.00

Poblano

$5.00

Tomato Bisque

$5.00

Chili

$5.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$12.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

american cheese served on choice of bread

Half BLT

$10.00

Half Ham Sandwich

$10.00

ham, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Half Tuna Sandwich

$10.00

tuna, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Half Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

turkey, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Ham Sandwich

$13.00

ham, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Pastrami Dip

$13.00

pastrami on french roll

Roast Beef Dip

$13.00

roast beef on french roll

Tuna Sandwich

$13.00

tuna, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Turkey Bacon Club

$14.00

turkey , bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

turkey, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Burgers

Boss Babe Burger

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, bacon & cheese on grilled parmesan sourdough

Hamburger

$14.00

1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, onions

Jamila Burger

$17.00

bacon cheeseburger w/ one egg, lettuce, tomato, & 1000 island dressing

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

mushrooms and swiss cheese

Ortega Cheeseburger

$15.00

ortega chili, swiss cheese & onions

Pastrami Burger

$17.00

1000 island dressing, grilled onions, pastrami & swiss cheese

Riverside Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese & bacon

Taco Burger

$15.00

Western Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

bbq sauce, bacon, cheese & onion ring

Tiny Pilots

Jr Bird

$8.00

One egg, hashbrowns, & one slice of toast

Jr Burger

$8.00

hamburger & fries

Jr Cakes

$8.00

two pancakes & one egg

Jr Chicken Strips

$8.00

2 chicken strips & fries

Jr Egg Sandwich

$8.00

egg sandwich & one side

Jr French Toast

$8.00

one slice of french toast & one egg

Jr Grilled Cheese

$8.00

grilled cheese & fries

Jr Mac & Cheese

$8.00

mac & cheese & fries

Jr Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

mini corn dogs & fries

Senior Pilots

Sr Bird

$10.00

One egg, hashbrowns, & one slice of toast

Sr Burger

$10.00

hamburger & fries

Sr Cakes

$10.00

two pancakes & one egg

Sr Chicken Strips

$10.00

2 chicken strips & fries

Sr Egg Sandwich

$10.00

egg sandwich & one side

Sr Fish

$10.00

fish filet & fries

Sr French Toast

$10.00

one slice of french toast & one egg

Sr Grilled Cheese

$10.00

grilled cheese & fries

Sr Waffle

$10.00

Side Items

1 Egg

$2.00

1 Pancake

$2.00

1 Slice French Toast

$3.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.75

Cream of Wheat

$5.00

French Toast

$8.00

Grits

$5.00

Oatmeal

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Short Stack(2)

$4.00

Stack (3)

$6.00

Tator Tots

$5.00

Tortillas

$2.00

Waffle

$9.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

S/ 1 Bacon

$1.75

S/ 1 Chicken Strip

$3.00

S/ 1 Sausage

$1.75

S/ 2 Tomatos

$1.25

S/ 4 Tomatos

$2.00

S/ 5 Fried Shrimp

$6.00

S/ 5oz Burger Patty

$6.00

S/ 8oz Burger Steak

$8.00

S/ Asparagus

$3.00

S/ Avacado

$1.25

S/ Bacon 4

$6.00

S/ Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

$4.25

S/ Baked Potato

$4.50

S/ Carne Asada

$5.00

S/ Cb Hash

$5.00

S/ Chicken Breast

$5.00

S/ Chicken Fried Steak

$6.00

S/ Chorizo

$4.00

S/ Corn

$2.75

S/ Cottage Cheese

$3.00

S/ Dressing

$0.25

S/ Fries

$4.00

S/ Fruit

$3.29

S/ Garlic Bread

$2.50

S/ Gravy

$1.50

S/ Guacamole

$3.25

S/ Ham

$5.00

S/ Ham Steak

$6.95

S/ Hashbrown

$4.00

S/ Homefries

$4.50

S/ Jalapeno

$0.59

S/ Polish

$4.75

S/ Raisins

$0.40

S/ Ranchero Sauce

$2.00

S/ Refried Beans

$3.25

S/ Sausage 3

$4.00

S/ Shrimp Skewer

$5.00

S/ Sour Cream

$0.59

S/ Steak

$11.00

S/ Strawberry

$1.50

S/ Toast

$2.25

S/ Tuna

$3.25

S/ Veggie Patty

$6.00

Beer & Wine

16 oz Domestic Michelada

$12.00

16oz Import Michelada

$12.50

805

$6.50

805 Cervesa

$6.50

8oz Domestic Michelada

$9.00

8oz Import Michelada

$9.50

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.50

Domestic Bucket

$20.00

Dos Equis

$6.50

Elysian Space Dust

$6.50

Estrella Jalisco

$6.00

Green Goose Island

$6.50

Import Bucket

$25.00

Jalsico Bucket

$20.00

Mango Cart

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Light

$6.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Modelo

$6.50

Pacifico

$6.50

Stella Artois

$6.50

Ultra Seltzer

$3.50

Ultra Seltzer Bucket

$20.00

Unlimited Mimosa

$18.95

Wine Glass

$9.00

Modelo Tall Can

$8.00

Terminal Beer

$5.00

Terminal Seltzer

$3.50

Terminal Michelada

$8.00

Terminal Wine

$5.00

Draft Beer

16 oz Big Wave

$8.00

16 oz Four Peaks Hazy

$8.00

16 oz Mango Cart

$8.00

16 oz RAC Lager

$8.00

16 oz Space Dust

$8.00

16 oz Ultra

$7.00

Drinks

Apple Juice

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Coffee

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Diet Coke

$3.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.75

Dr Pepper

$3.75

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$4.75

Fruit Punch

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Limited Edition Red Bull

$3.75

Milk

$4.00

Mocha Cappuccino

$4.75

Orange Juice

$6.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.75

Red Bull

$3.75

Rootbeer

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.75

Tomato Juice

$6.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$3.75

Cup of Joe

$3.00

Merchandise

Beer Mug

$20.00

Keychain

$15.00

Large Sticker

$5.00

Mug

$8.00

Shirt

$25.00

Small Sticker

$3.00

Tank Top

$23.00

Appetizers

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.00

Carne Asada Fries

$15.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$14.00

Chips and Guacamole

$8.00

Mac Cheese Bites

$8.00

Pastrami Fries

$16.00

Shrimp Coctail

$10.00

Wings

$10.00

Wings & Fries

$14.00

Chips and Queso Cheese

$5.00

Carne Asada Nachos

$14.00

Burgers

Chili Size

$10.00

Hamburger

$13.00

Riverside Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Western Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Pastrami Burger

$16.00

Boss Babe Burger

$15.00

Desserts

2 Scoop Ice cream

$4.50

Apple Tart

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Milkshake

$6.00

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$7.00

Rootbeer Float

$5.00

Scoop of Ice cream

$2.50

Sundae

$6.00

Dinner Pilots Special

3 oz. Chicken Fried Steak

$10.00

5 oz. Burger Patty

$10.00

5 oz. Hamburger

$9.00

Chicken Strip (2)

$10.00

Fried Fish (1)

$10.00

Half Sandwich

$8.00

Dinner Plates

6oz Country Fired Steak Dinner

$15.00

6oz Pork Chop Dinner

$15.00

5oz Burger Patty Dinner

$14.00

8oz Burger Steak Dinner

$16.00

10oz New York Strip Dinner

$19.00

8oz Top Sirloin Dinner

$18.00

8oz Salmon Dinner

$19.00

6oz Mahi Mahi Dinner

$20.00

Chicken Strips Dinner

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Sandwich and Melts

Riverside BLT

$13.00

Pastrami Melt

$14.00

Turkey Melt

$13.00

Ham Melt

$13.00

Tuna Sandwich

$12.00

Roast Beef Dip

$13.00

Pastrami Dip

$13.00

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$14.00

Four Cheese Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Soups & Salads

Ceasar Salad

$8.00

Riverside Steak Ceasar Salad

$18.00

Chef Salad

$12.00

Chicken Cobb Salad

$13.00

Soup Salad & Bakery

$11.00

Bowl of Chili & Cornbread

$7.00

House Side Salad

$4.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Weekly Specials

10oz Ribeye

$25.00

14 oz Ribeye

$39.99

Baseball Steak

$24.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Burger

$17.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$16.00

Boss Babe Burrito

$15.00

Cajun Shrimp Fries

$12.00

Carne Asada Taco

$1.95

Cheese Quesidilla

$10.00

Fried Fish Dinner

$19.00

Fried Seafood Platter

$25.00

Grilled Seafood Platter

$20.00

Ground Beef Tostada Salad

$14.00

Meatloaf

$15.00

Pork Belly Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled Pork Fries

$15.00

Taco

$1.75

Taco Combo

$13.00

Taco Plate

$12.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
6951 Flight Rd, Riverside, CA 92504

Directions

