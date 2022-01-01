Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Riverside Inn

review star

No reviews yet

302 River St

Leland, MI 49654

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Plates

Arancini

$9.00

Bread & Butter

$5.00

Carlson's Whitefish Pate

$13.00

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Meat & Cheese Board

$24.00

2 cheese, 2 meats, pickled vegetables, accoutrements

Mussels

$18.00

Soup

$9.00

Riv Caesar

$13.00

Farm Salad

$13.00

Celery Salad

$13.00

Large Plates

Filet Mignon

$55.00

Hand- cut, salt & vinegar potato, crushed turnip, bone marrow bordelaise

Halibut

$45.00

Wilted greens, kohlrabi, buttermilk, french sorrel butter

Lamb Chops

$52.00

Mushroom Campanelle

$38.00

Scallops

$46.00

Add Scallops (per scallop)

$8.00

Add Brocollini

$6.00

Add Petit Filet

$20.00

Dessert

Apple Sundae

$13.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Basque Cheesecake

$13.00

Complimentary

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Cake Fee

$3.00

Sundae

$8.00

Ala Mode

$3.00

Kids

K- Buttered

$12.00

K-Alfredo

$15.00

K-Steak

$22.00

Sunday Supper

Pasta Sunday Supper

$32.50

Chicken Biscuit

$32.50

N/a Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Leaf Pile

$7.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

PaNOma

$10.00

Raspberry Cooler

$6.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sparkling- large

$8.00

Sparkling- small

$4.50

Spiced Ginger Highball

$10.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sparkle Up Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Espresso Drinks

$5.00

Orange Juice-Small

$3.00

Orange Juice- large

$5.00

Cranberry Juice- small

$3.00

Cranberry Juice- large

$5.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Liquor

Abolut Citron

$8.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Effen Blood Orange

$7.50

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Valentine

$8.00

Well Vodka

$7.50

Well Gin

$7.50

Hendricks

$9.00

Iron Fish

$7.50

Malfy Limone

$8.00

Martin Miller

$8.00

Moletto

$9.00

Monkey 47

$14.00

Plymouth

$9.00

Sapphire-Bombay

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Rum

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Goslings

$7.50

Mount Gay

$7.50

Pusser's

$9.00

Cantera Anejo

$13.00

Cantera Coffee

$9.00

Cantera Reposado

$13.00

Corralejo

$8.50

Del Maguey Mezcal

$9.00

El Silenco Mezcal

$10.00

Maestro Diamante

$11.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Well Tequila

$7.50

Angels Envy

$12.00

Breckenridge

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Dickel Rye

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$15.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Old Forrester

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

TC Whiskey

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Well Bourbon

$7.50

Well Whiskey

$7.50

Wild Turkey

$7.50

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Whistlepig Rye

$17.00

Ardbeg 10 yr

$12.00

Ben Riach 10 yr

$14.00

Bunnahabhain 12 yr

$12.00

Cragganmore 12 yr

$15.00

Dalwhinnie 15 yr

$15.00

Dewars

$9.00

Glenkinchie 12 yr

$15.00

Glenmorangie 18 yr

$22.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Lagavulin 16 yr

$18.00

McCallan 12

$15.00

Old Pulteney 12 yr

$10.00

Talisker

$15.00

Well Scotch

$7.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Absinthe

$10.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Amaro Nonino

$12.00

Aperol

$7.50

Baileys

$8.00

Benedictine

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Cardamaro

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Chartreuse, Green

$13.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Courvoisier

$9.00

Domaine Canton

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Grappa

$9.00

Hennessey VSOP

$12.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Luxardo Marachino

$9.00

Pernod

$9.00

Pimms

$7.50

Remy XO

$40.00

Rothman Creme Violette

$7.50

Sambucca

$9.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Aviation

$13.00

Baileys & Coffee

$11.00

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Bellini

$11.00

Big Apple

$13.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Brandy Alexander

$16.00

Campari Cocktail

$11.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Coffee Cube

$12.00

Collins

$11.00

Cosmo

$13.00

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Elderflower Martini

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

French 75

$12.00

French Martini

$14.00

Ginger Martini

$13.00

Grasshopper

$16.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Hummer

$16.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Italian 75

$12.00

Kahlua & Cream

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$11.00

Kir

$11.00

Kir Royale

$12.00

Last Word

$13.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$13.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$14.00

Margarita -spicy

$12.00

Mexican Mule

$11.00

Mezcal Margarita

$12.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Mudslide

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

Nuts & Berries

$12.00

Nutty Irishman

$11.00

Orange Crush

$11.00

Painkiller

$14.00

Paloma

$11.00

Paper Plane

$13.00

Perfect Ending

$11.00

Pimms Cup

$10.00

Rio Rita

$13.00

Rob Roy

$11.00

Rooster Cube

$2.00

Rusty Nail

$11.00

Rye Down Goodnight

$13.00

Sage Coach

$12.00

Vodka, sage simple syrup, lime, soda water, tall

Sazerac

$13.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

SideCar

$13.00

Smoked Cube

$1.00

Spanish Coffee

$13.00

Sparkling Elderflower

$12.00

St. Germaine Cocktail

$13.00

Stinger

$11.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$11.00

Vesper

$13.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$11.00

Angry Rooster

$16.00

Big Apple

$13.00

Black Walnut Old Fashion

$13.00

Death in the Afternoon

$13.00

Dob-Hattan

$14.00

Fall Harvest

$12.00

Garden Martini

$14.00

Naked & Famous

$14.00

Posh Spice

$12.00

Rio Rita

$13.00

Rockin' Rye

$14.00

Smoke & Honey

$14.00

Smooth Operator

$12.00

Bellini

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Campari Cocktail

$11.00

Mimosa

$11.00

OJ Carafe

$5.00

Greg. Prosecco

$36.00

Brys Bubbly

$55.00

Jean Laurent

$85.00

Beer

Bells Porter

$6.00

Bells Two Hearted

$6.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Draft Octoberfest

$6.00

Drink In Sun NA

$6.00Out of stock

Guinness

$6.00

IPA Draft

$7.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Peroni

$5.00

Shorts Locals Light

$6.00

Stiegl Radler

$6.00

Tanden Greenman

$7.00

Athletic NA

$6.00

Wine

Corkage Fee

$20.00

AldenAlli Pinot Noir

$95.00

Anthill Pinot Noir

$74.00

Beaucanon Cabernet

$50.00

Bel Lago Pinot Noir

$40.00

Bel Lago Pinot Noir

$40.00

BOS Cab

$105.00

Brittan Vineyards

$90.00

Brys Pinot Noir

$60.00

Cap Royal Bordeaux

$44.00

Capezzana Ghiaie della Furba

$64.00

Cardwell Hills

$45.00

Castello di Verduno Barbaresco

$80.00

Catena 'Siesta' Malbec

$52.00Out of stock

Chapellet

$76.00

Chat. Kirwan

$145.00

Chateau Angludet

$135.00

Chateau d’Issan,

$150.00

Chateau Lascombes Margaux

$170.00

Chateau Thivin

$24.00

Cht. Argadens

$48.00

Cht. Ducasse

$48.00

Clos Fourtet

$260.00

Cocito Baluchin Barbaresco

$92.00

Domaine du Seminaire

$45.00

Domaine Henri Gouges

$140.00

Domaine Lapierre Morgon

$78.00

Donkey & Goat Gallivanter

$56.00

Dupeuble Beaujolais

$39.00

Faust 1/2

$55.00

Foillard

$420.00

Forlorn Hope Queen of the Sierra

$45.00

Frank Family Cabernet Sauv.

$125.00

Gargiulo

$160.00

Geggiano Chianti Classico

$68.00

Grace Grenache

$86.00Out of stock

Gros Nores Bandol Rouge

$88.00

Hedges Red Mountain Cuvee

$75.00

Heitz Cellar

$110.00

Ilahe Pinot Noir

$68.00

JL Chave Saint Joseph

$145.00

Joseph Swan

$65.00

King Estate Inscription

$56.00

Kosta Brown 1/2

$90.00

La Miraja Barbera D'Asti

$49.00

Le Ronsay

$48.00

Leon Barral Fougeres

$82.00

Les Heretiques

$44.00

Leviathan

$68.00

Lou Dumont Passe-Tout-Grains

$55.00

Nicolas Potel Beaujolais

$38.00

Oakville Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon

$185.00

Patton Valley Pinot Noir

$72.00

Penner Ashe Shea

$100.00

Pisoni Magnum

$230.00

R Lopez Rioja

$92.00

Raul Perez Ultreia

$45.00

Ridge 3 Valleys Zinfandel

$58.00

Santini Poggio

$55.00

Shafer 1.5 1/2

$70.00

Spottswoode Cab

$370.00

Stolpman Syrah

$62.00

Tempier Bandol Rouge

$116.00

Tempier La Migoua

$125.00

Terres Dorées Cote de Brouilly

$45.00

Texier Brezeme Rouge

$75.00

Turley

$60.00Out of stock

Urbina Rioja

$62.00

Vietti Barolo

$90.00

Vieux Telegrame Chataneuf de Pape

$96.00

Lapierre Morgon

$64.00

GLS Inscription

$14.00

GLS Chappellet

$19.00

GLS Ducasse Graves Rouge

$12.00

GLS Le Ronsay

$12.00

GLS Les Heretiques

$11.00

GLS Clos Cibonne

$13.00

GLS Pierre Sparr

$11.00

GLS Tentations Rose

$13.00

Avinyo Cava

$45.00

Baron-Fuente Demi

$60.00

Bastide Rose

$36.00

Billecart-Salmon 1/2

$55.00

Bolney Estate Classic

$65.00

Brys Bubbly

$60.00

Charles Joguet Chinon Rose

$66.00

Clos Cibonne Rose

$58.00

Dom Perignon

$280.00

Dom. Astruc

$48.00

Domaine Tempier Rose

$72.00

Domaine Thibert Cremant

$50.00

Gaston Chiquet Brut

$85.00

Gregoletto Prosecco

$36.00

Gros Nore Rose

$56.00

Jean Laurent

$85.00

Larmandier-Bernier

$100.00

Mawby 1/2

$28.00

Pierre Sparr

$45.00

RH Coutier Rose

$98.00

Stolpman Para Maria Rose

$48.00

Summer Sault Rose

$45.00

Troon Vineyard Pet tanNat

$50.00

VMV Cuvee 3 Messes Basses

$38.00

Tentations Rose

$48.00

3 Brooms Sauvignon Blanc

$39.00

BSF Sauv. Blanc

$40.00

Cantina Andrian

$48.00

Champalou Vouvray

$45.00

Cht. Fontaine Chard

$30.00

Dog Point Sauv. Blanc

$48.00

Dom. Sichel 1/2

$40.00

Dom. Vacheron Sancerre

$85.00

Domaine Laflaive

$75.00

Donnhoff Riesling

$60.00

Frank Family Chardonnay

$90.00

Hanzell Chardonnay

$70.00

Henri Costal Chablis

$65.00

Jean-Louis Mothe Chablis

$48.00

Jo Landron Musc.

$48.00

Joh. Jos Prüm

$70.00

La Spinetta 1/2

$26.00

Lamblin Bourgogne Blanc

$50.00

Louis Michel Grand Cru 1/2

$65.00

Lucia Chard.

$75.00

Merry Edward

$80.00

Neyers 304

$55.00

Pride Mnt. 1/2

$44.00

Ramey

$68.00

Sandhi Santa Rita Chardonnay

$55.00

Shady Lane Pinot Gris

$38.00

Shady Lane Pomeranz Ferment Riesling

$40.00

Terlaner

$50.00

Vaiven Blanc de Noir

$30.00Out of stock

Verterra Late Harvest Reisling

$40.00

Vincent Girardin Mersault

$140.00

Domaine Reverdy Sancerre

$82.00

Ostertag Heissenberg Riesling

$86.00

Taupenot Mereme Aligote

$68.00

Clos Saint Magdeilene Cassis

$84.00

GLS Andrian Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GLS Arcturos Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GLS Bourgogne Blanc

$13.00

GLS Ramey

$16.00

GLS Verterra Late Harvest Reisling

$9.00

Digestifs

LBV Port

$9.00

Feirerra 20 year Tawny Port

$9.00

Madeira

$9.00

Pineau des Charentes

$8.00

Rivesaltes

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Cardamaro

$9.00

Grappa

$9.00

Infantado Tawny Port Reserve

$8.00

Shiftys

Shifty

$1.00

Yoga

Yoga

$20.00

Fish Boil

Fish Boil

$45.00

Lena's Passed Apps

party apps

$375.00

King Suite

King Suite

$450.00

Queen Room

1 night

$350.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Riverside Inn has been a Leland landmark and beacon of warm hospitality since the beginning of the last century. It's a come as you are kind of place, fondly known as a home away from home to locals and travelers alike, and host to many a spirited gathering. The Riv offers delicious seasonal fare, an eclectic wine list, and excellent service.

Location

302 River St, Leland, MI 49654

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Madcap Coffee - Leland
orange starNo Reviews
106 North Main Street, Unit 5 Leland, MI 49654
View restaurantnext
Harbor House Trading Company
orange star5.0 • 19
101 N Main St. Leland, MI 49654
View restaurantnext
Fiddleheads Sandwich Shop
orange starNo Reviews
202 W Main St Lake Leelanau, MI 49654
View restaurantnext
V.I. Grill
orange star4.3 • 1,279
201 N. St. Joseph St. Suttons Bay, MI 49682
View restaurantnext
Hearth and Vine Cafe - Located at the beautiful Black Star Farms in Sutton's Bay, Michigan - - Call 231-944-1297 upon arrival, we can bring it out to you!
orange starNo Reviews
10844 E. Revold Rd Suttons Bay, MI 49682
View restaurantnext
The Union - 110 East Nagonaba st
orange starNo Reviews
110 East Nagonaba st Northport, MI 49670
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Leland

Harbor House Trading Company
orange star5.0 • 19
101 N Main St. Leland, MI 49654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Leland
Northport
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Traverse City
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Kalkaska
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Cadillac
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Ludington
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Marinette
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Crivitz
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston