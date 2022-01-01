The Riverside Inn
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Riverside Inn has been a Leland landmark and beacon of warm hospitality since the beginning of the last century. It's a come as you are kind of place, fondly known as a home away from home to locals and travelers alike, and host to many a spirited gathering. The Riv offers delicious seasonal fare, an eclectic wine list, and excellent service.
302 River St, Leland, MI 49654
