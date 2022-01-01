Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Road Toad

review star

No reviews yet

2726 Route 30

Ligonier, PA 15658

Order Again

SIDES & Bread

Bread

Soup Du Jour

$3.00+

Cream of Mushroom Soup

$3.00+

Chili Du Jour

$3.00+

Maryland Crab Soup

$4.00+Out of stock

Plain Pretzel Logs

$6.00

Sautéed Garlic Spinach

$0.00+

Seasoned Broccoli

$0.00+

Garlic Green Beans

$0.00+

Brussel Sprouts

$0.00+

Side Salad

$3.00+

Side Caesar

$3.00+

Side Wedge

$4.00+

Coleslaw

$0.00+

Applesauce

$0.00+

Baked Potato

$0.00+

Fresh Cut Seasoned Fries

$0.00+

Sweet Potato Fries

$0.00+

Parsley Buttered Red Skins

$0.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$0.00+

Rice Pilaf

$0.00+

Side Pasta

$0.00+

Side Onion Rings

$2.00+

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.00+

Side Pierogi & Onions

$2.00+

Sunday Home style Menu

Beef Liver & Onions

$21.00

Lightly floured, seasoned & pan fried with sweet white onions

Broasted Porkchop

$39.00

CBA Chopped Beef Steak (8oz.)

$21.00

with sautéed mushrooms & gravy

Home Style Meat Loaf

$21.00

Three slices of pan fried meat loaf with or without beef gravy

Mac & Cheese Bake DINNER

$18.00

Pasta Marinara & Meatballs

$19.00

Pierogies & Sausage

$19.00

Southern Fried Chicken

$23.00

Southern breading, deep fried & topped with country gravy

Weekly Features

Ravioli Ball Bleu

$24.00

Appetizers

Shrimp Cocktail Martini

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp served chilled with cocktail sauce and fresh lemon

Asian Seared Ahi Tuna

$19.00

Sesame seed & black cracked pepper encrusted: with Asian sauce

Italian Meat Ball Bake

$15.00

With marinara sauce, fresh sliced mozzarella & toasted baguettes

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

w/ toasted Flat Bread

Chilean Mussels

$13.00+

Sautéed with olive oil, white wine, minced garlic & tomatoes

Fried Strips of Zucchini

$14.00

w/ marinara

Basket of Fries

$11.00+

Basket of Onion Rings

$12.00

Fried Provolone Cheese Sticks

$12.00

w/ marinara

Chicken Tenders APP

$14.00

Available breaded & fried *Plain or Buffalo* or Pan Blackened

Sausage Stuffed Banana Peppers

$16.00

Baked w/ sweet Italian sausage, topped with marinara & mozzarella

Pot Stickers

$16.00

Lightly floured and flash fried Asian dumplings, with Asian slaw & peanut sauce

Bavarian Pretzels & Queso

$11.00

Breaded & Fried Clam Strips

$13.00

w/ tartar Sauce

Bruschetta APP

$13.00Out of stock

Served over toasted baguettes with asiago cheese & a balsamic reduction

Fried Shrimp APP

$16.00

Crab Stuffed Drunken Mushrooms

$18.00Out of stock

Topped with a white cheese blend and oven baked

Crab Stuffed Pretzel Logs

$18.00Out of stock

Cream cheese, crab cake blend, mozzarella cheese & old bay

Mac & Cheese APP

$13.00

Macaroni & cheese, topped with a buttered panko breading and oven baked

Maryland Crab Spread

$10.00+Out of stock

Piping hot lump crab dip with toasted & seasoned flat bread points

Pierogi & Onions APP

$14.00

Potato and cheese filled, pan fried with butter and sweet white onions

Steak Julienne

$22.00

Pierogies & Sausage

$19.00

Flat Bread Pizza

4 Cut Red Sauce Pizza

$9.00+

Topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella & provolone cheese

4 Cut White Pizza

$9.00+

Olive oil, minced garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese & sliced tomato

8 Cut Broccoli Mac n cheese pizza

$18.00

8 Cut Chicken & Broccoli White Pizze

$21.00

Mediterranean Pizza

$18.00

8 Cut Philly Steak & Cheese Pizza

$22.00

8 Cut Pierogi Pizza

$17.00

8 Cut Red Sauce Pizza

$14.00

Topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella & provolone cheese

8 Cut Reuben Pizza

$17.00

8 Cut White Florentine Pizza

$18.00

8 Cut White Pizza

$14.00

Olive oil, minced garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese & sliced tomato

Chicken Florentine Pizza (Copy)

$22.00

Italian Sausage Florentine Pizza

$21.00

Three Little Pigs Pizza

$21.00

Sicilian Pizza

$17.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$16.00

Fresh chicken breast, panko breaded & pan fried, grilled or pan blackened

Sausage Sandwich

$16.00

Sweet Italian sausage with sweet white onions, roasted red peppers & provolone cheese

French Dip Sandwich

$16.00

Turkey Burger

$17.00

Half Pound O' Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Atlantic cod; hand breaded & deep fried or oven broiled

Black Angus Hamburger

$16.00

Half pound of hand formed, flame grilled to perfection black angus beef

Reuben Sandwich

$16.00

Tender corned beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 island dressing

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$17.00

Skillet grilled thinly sliced chicken with mushrooms, onions, red peppers & provolone cheese

Steak Philly Sandwich

$17.00

Skillet grilled thinly sliced ribeye steak with mushrooms, onions, red peppers & provolone cheese

Seafood

Norwegian Salmon

$29.00

Sushi Grade Salmon; flame grilled or pan blackened

Salmon New Orleans

$34.00

Pan blackened salmon with grilled jumbo shrimp & Cajun cream sauce

Salmon Cakes

$29.00

Fried Atlantic Cod

$24.00

Two four ounce Atlantic cod filets, panko breaded and deep fried

Baked Cod Nantucket

$26.00

Two four ounce Atlantic cod filets, topped w/ sliced tomato & panko breading

Ahi Tuna Steak

$29.00

Suggested Rare to Medium Rare; available flame grilled or pan blackened

Jumbo Shrimp

$29.00

Hand breaded & fried, flame grilled or scampi style

Louisiana Catfish

$24.00

Available breaded southern fried or skillet pan blackened

Sea Scallops

$41.00

Pan seared in butter with minced garlic, fresh spinach and crispy bacon

Crab Stuffed Salmon

$34.00Out of stock

Salmon stuffed with our jumbo lump crab meat blend and oven baked

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$39.00Out of stock

*Guest favorite* our own made crab cake, pan seared and oven finished

The Old Bay Broiler

$39.00

Sea scallops, jumbo shrimp & crab cake blend with old bay seasoning

Clam Strip DINNER

$17.00

Chicken

Chicken Tuscany

$23.00

A lightly panko breaded pan fried chicken breast medallion, topped with pan sautéed roasted red peppers, fresh spinach, mushrooms and our garlic cream sauce

Chicken Asiago

$23.00

A lightly panko breaded pan fried chicken breast medallion, topped with sautéed fresh sliced mushrooms and grated asiago cheese

Mediterranean Chicken

$23.00

Southern Fried Chicken

$23.00

Southern breading, deep fried & topped with country gravy

Plain Chicken

$20.00+

Chicken Parmigiana

$23.00

Chicken Bruschetta

$24.00Out of stock

A lightly panko breaded pan fried chicken breast medallion, topped with our own made bruschetta, oven finished with melted provolone cheese, topped with grated asiago cheese

Chicken & Shrimp Piccata

$28.00

A lightly floured chicken breast medallion, pan sautéed in our garlic white wine sauce, with two jumbo shrimp, capers, fresh sliced mushrooms and lemon slice

Texas Fried Chicken

$23.00

Beef & Pork

NY Strip

$59.00Out of stock

Porterhouse Pork Chop

$37.00

CBA Chopped Beef Steak (8oz.)

$21.00

with sautéed mushrooms & gravy

6oz Butt Steak

$30.00

with peppers, mushrooms &onions

Steak (6 oz.) & Shrimp

$39.00

Beef Liver & Onions

$21.00

Lightly floured, seasoned & pan fried with sweet white onions

Home Style Meat Loaf

$21.00

Three slices of pan fried meat loaf with or without beef gravy

8oz Filet

$49.00

1/2 lb. Saint Louis Style Ribs

$25.00

1 lb. Saint Louis Style Ribs

$41.00

Steak, Shrimp & Ribs

$50.00Out of stock

Pasta

Blackened Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$23.00

Pan blackened strips of chicken breast, broccoli and our own made creamy garlic alfredo sauce

Seafood Arrabbiata

$32.00

Jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, mussels, hot banana peppers, red pepper flakes, minced garlic, olive oil, Chablis & tomato sauce

Spicy Chicken & Sausage

$22.00

Sweet Italian sausage, pan blackened strips of chicken breast, roasted red peppers, banana peppers and spinach in our garlic white wine sauce

Mediterranean Pasta

$19.00

Black olives, mushrooms, spinach, marinated artichoke hearts and roasted red peppers with our garlic white wine sauce

Shrimp Aglio e' Olio

$28.00

Jumbo tail on shrimp, pan sautéed with olive oil, white wine and minced garlic

Clam Sauce Pasta

$23.00

White or red sauce, tender chopped clam meat, white wine, olive oil, natural clam juice and minced garlic

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

A panko breaded and pan fried chicken breast medallion, oven finished with provolone cheese and topped with marinara sauce and more cheese

Pasta Marinara & Meatballs

$19.00

Stuffed Banana Pepper Parmigiana

$24.00

Blackened Steak Tuscany

$29.00

Salads

Nuts & Berries Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Bacon-Blue Berg Wedge

$9.00+

Iceberg lettuce wedge with bacon, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, hard-boiled white egg and warmed parsley buttered red skin potatoes

The Pittsburgh Style

$11.00+

Mixed garden greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, hard- boiled white egg, fresh cut fries and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese

Grilled Romaine Wedge

$15.00

A wedge of Romaine lettuce, flame grilled with olive oil and topped with tomato, chopped hard-boiled white egg, crispy fried bacon and asiago cheese

Dinner Caesar

$8.00+

Mediterranean Salad

$21.00

The Nutty Professor Salad

$21.00

*Guest Favorite* pecan crusted chicken, salmon, or shrimp, served over spring mix with crispy bacon, tomato, crumbled bleu cheese, sweet potato fries and raspberry walnut dressing

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers (6oz) KIDS

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Breast (6oz) KIDS

$8.00

Cheese Ravioli w/ Marinara KIDS

$7.00

Cheese Pizza KIDS

$7.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich KIDS

$5.00

Hamburger (Quarter Pounder) KIDS

$8.00

Pasta & 2 Meatballs KIDS

$7.00

Pepperoni Pizza KIDS

$7.50

Macaroni & Cheese KIDS

$7.00

Breaded Fried Fish KIDS

$8.50

Grilled Hot Dog KIDS

$7.50

Cheese Stick Dinner KIDS

$8.00

Desserts

Plain Cheesecake

$9.00

Speciality Cheesecake

$12.00

Deep Dish Apple Crisp

$9.00

Deep Dish Blueberry Crisp

$9.00

Peanut Butter Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Pecan Ball

$9.00

Kid's Sundae

$3.50

Sundae

$9.00

Lemon Blueberry Cake

$9.00

Pumpkin Spice Cake

$9.00

Limoncello Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$8.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Ala Mode

$9.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Italian Cream Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Coconut Cake

$9.00Out of stock

PAST Features

B.B.C Chicken

$23.00

Beer Battered Cod

$25.00Out of stock

Blackened Chicken Bruschetta-Alfredo Pasta

$20.00

Blackened Shrimp and Broccoli Alfredo

$24.00

Blackened Steak Pasta Alfredo

$29.00

Blood Orange Glazed Salmon

$29.00

Chicken & Shrimp Piccata Pasta

$29.00

Clams Casino Pasta

$23.00

Coconut Crusted Shrimp

$26.00

Coconut Salmon

$29.00

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$36.00

Filet & Crab Hoelzel

$59.00

Filet Au Poivre

$54.00

Filet Au Poivre

$54.00

French Onion Chicken

$22.00

French Onion Steak

$57.00

French Onion Steak

$57.00

Honey Glazed Hawaiian Pork Chop

$37.00

K.O. Special

$21.00

Maple Bacon Glazed Pork Chop

$38.00

Margherita Pizza

$22.00

Maui Maui Tuna Steak

$29.00

Monterey Chicken

$25.00

Open Faced Chicken Cordon Bleu

$25.00

Open Faced Chicken Cordon Bleu

$25.00

Pork Chop Cacciatore

$40.00

Ribs, Rings & Sticks APP

$21.00

Roasted Pepper Bleu Steak

$57.00

Salmon Cakes

$29.00

Salmon Florentine

$32.00

Salmon Veracruz

$29.00

Seafood Alexander

$39.00

Seafood Pomodoro

$31.00

Shrimp Rockefeller pasta

$29.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

w/ toasted Flat Bread

Spinach Artichoke Stuffed Salmon

$30.00

Surf & Turf

$74.00

Tuna Piccata Pasta

$28.00

Twin Lobster Tails

$51.00

Pasta Your Way

Pasta your Way

$14.00

Italian Trio

$24.00

Cold Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

IBC Root Beer

$2.00

Un-Sweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Raspberry Winnie Palmer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.25

Roy Rogers

$2.25

Water

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Hot Drinks

Regular Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Decaf Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic Bar Drinks

Perrier

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.00+

Cranberry Juice

$2.00+

Pineapple Juice

$2.00+

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00+

Apple Juice

$2.00+

Virgin Daquiri

$4.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.50

White Wine

HOUSE -- Jacob's Creek

$8.00+

Francis Coppola

$10.00+

William Hill Estate

$14.00+

HOUSE -- Jacob's Creek

$7.00+

Francis Coppola

William Hill Estate

Chateau St. Michelle

$9.00+

HOUSE -- Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Kim Crawford

$12.00+

HOUSE -- Cavit Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

14 Hands Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Red Wine

Heritage Red, Mondavi

$9.00+

Hot to Trot, 14 Hands

$9.00+

Straccali Chianti

$9.00+

Trapiche

$9.00+

Cline

$10.00+

HOUSE -- Cavit Pinit Noir

$8.00+

Arrogant Frog

$9.00+

Rodney Strong Bottle

$54.00

HOUSE -- Beringer Cab

$8.00+

Beringer Founder's Estate

$10.00+

Josh Cellars

$11.00+

Mondavi, Bourbon Barrel

$10.00+

Beaulieu Vineyards

$59.00

HOUSE -- Dark Horse

$8.00+

Joel Gott

$10.00+

Decoy

$56.00

Blush Wine

White Zinfandel

$8.00+

White Merlot

$8.00+

Josh Cellars Rose

$9.00+

Kim Crawford Rose

$12.00+

Sparkly

Moscato

$9.00+

Champagne

$9.00+

Prosecco

$9.00+

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$10.00

Beer (BTL)

Amstel Light

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.65

Bud Light Lime

$4.65

Budweiser

$4.65

Coors Light

$4.65

Corona

$6.00

Goose Island IPA

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

I.C. Light

$4.65

M.G.D.

$4.65

Medelo Espicial

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.65

Mikes Variety Pak

$5.00

Miller 64

$4.65

Miller Lite

$4.65

Molson Canadian

$4.65

Negra Medelo

$6.00

O'Douls

$4.65

Rolling Rock

$4.65

Sam Adams

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Truly

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.65

Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy

$6.00

DRAFT BEER

DFT Miller Lite

$3.60

DFT Mich Ultra

$3.60

DFT Yuengling

$3.60

DFT Great Lakes

$5.75

DFT 2X IPA

$5.75

DFT Chinookie

$5.75

DFT Blue Moon

$5.75

DFT Summer Shandy

$5.75

DFT Whole Hog Pumpkin

$8.00

Single Malt Scotch Whiskey

Macallan 12 year

$18.00+

Glenlivet

$13.00+

Glenfiddich

$13.00+

Irish Scotch Whiskey

Bushmills

$7.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

Jameson Black Barrel

$12.00+

Blended Scotch Whiskey

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.25+

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.25+

Chivas Regal

$8.50+

Dewars

$7.00+

Cutty Sark

$7.00+

J&B

$7.00+

WELL -- Grants

$6.75+

Brandy

E&J

$5.75+

Apricot Brandy

$5.75+

Peach Brandy

$5.75+

Gin

WELL -- Gordon's

$4.50+

Hendricks

$14.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Beefeater

$7.00+

Vodka

WELL -- Jacquins Vodka

$4.50+

Smirnoff

$6.25+

Ketel One

$7.25+

Tito's

$6.75+

Grey Goose

$8.50+

Stoli

$6.75+

Absolut

$6.75+

Three Olives Grape

$6.75+

Three Olives Cherry

$6.75+

Firefly Sweet Tea

$6.75+

Salted Karamel Stoli

$6.75+

Absolut Citron

$6.75+

Absolut Mandarin

$6.75+

Absolut Peppar

$6.75+

Absolut Peach

$6.75+

Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$13.00+

Basil Hayden's

$11.00+

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$14.00+

WELL -- Jim Beam

$5.75+

Jim Beam Fire

$6.75+

Wild Turkey 101

$6.25+

Knob Creek

$9.00+

Makers Mark

$8.00+

Old Grand Dad

$6.25+

Bulleit Frontier

$9.50+

Bulleit Rye

$9.50+

Southern Comfort 80 pf.

$6.25+

Jack Daniels

$6.75+

Jack Fire

$6.75+

Blended Canadian Whiskey

WELL -- Windsor Canadian

$4.50+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Crown Apple

$8.00+

Crown Peach

$8.00+

Seagrams 7

$6.00+

Seagrams V.O.

$6.25+

Canadian Club

$5.75+

Canadian Club 100% Rye

$6.25+

Rum

WELL -- Jacquins Rum

$4.50+

Mount Gay

$6.00+

Bacardi Superior

$6.00+

Parrot Bay

$6.25+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Myers Dark Rum

$6.25+

Rum-Chatta

$6.00+

Tequila

Jose Cuervo

$6.25+

Casamigos 100

$15.00+

WELL -- Tortilla Gold

$6.00+

Patron Silver

$14.00+

Tequila Rose

$6.00+

Cordials

Bailey

$7.00+

Kahlua

$6.50+

Cointreau

$8.00+

Fireball Whiskey

$6.75+

Schnapps

$4.50+

Sandeman Porto

$6.75+

Chambord

$8.00+

Courvoisier V.S.

$8.00+

Disaronno

$7.00+

Red Stag

$6.25+

Limoncello

$6.50+

B&B

$9.00+

Yukon Jack

$6.00+

Grand Marnier

$8.00+

Campari

$9.00+

Godiva White Chocolate

$8.00+

Godiva Milk Chocolate

$8.00+

Drambuie

$8.00+

Sambvca

$7.00+

Frangelico

$7.00+

Aperol Apertivo

$9.00+

Fall Seasonal Cocktails

Caramel Apple Mule

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Fall Sangria

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate-Tini

$9.00

Hot Toady

$9.00

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

Pear Martini

$9.00+

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$9.00

Salted Caramel-Tini

$9.00

Spiked Arnie

$9.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

Summer Seasonal Cocktails

Garden Mule

$9.00

Pineapple Mule

$9.00

RT Signature Mule

$9.00

Bikini Tini

$9.00

Pear Martini

$9.00+

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Spiked Arnie

$9.00

Cucumber Lemonade

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Blueberry Mojito

$9.00

Summer Sangria

$9.00+

Baybreeze

$9.00

Spring Seasonal Cocktails

Sparkling Spring Sangria

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Raspberry Lemoncello Prosecco

$9.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

RT Signature Mule

$9.00

Spiked Arnie

$9.00

Cucumber Lemonade

$9.00

Royal Peach Tea

$9.00

Pear Martini

$9.00+

Signature Cocktails

Irish Mule

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Nutty Irishman

$9.00

Godiva Valentini

$9.00

Salted Caramel-Tini

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate-Tini

$9.00

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

Spiked Arnie Palmer

$9.00

Pineapple Mule

$9.00

Dark n Stormy

$9.00

Mule & Rita Monday

WELL -- Jacquins Vodka MULE

$6.50

Smirnoff MULE

$8.25

Ketel One MULE

$9.25

Tito's MULE

$8.75

Grey Goose MULE

$10.50

Stoli MULE

$8.75

Absolut MULE

$8.75

Jose Cuervo Margarita

$8.25

Casamigos 100 Margarita

$17.00

WELL -- Tortilla Gold Margarita

$8.00

Patron Silver Margarita

$16.00

Tequila Rose Margarita

$8.00

Wine & Dine Thursday

HOUSE -- Jacob's Creek BOTTLE

$28.00

Francis Coppola BOTTLE

$36.00

William Hill Estate BOTTLE

$52.00

HOUSE -- Jacob's Creek

$7.00+

Francis Coppola

William Hill Estate

St. Michelle Reisling BOTTLE

$32.00

HOUSE -- Sauvignon Blanc BOTTLE

$32.00

Kim Crawford BOTTLE

$44.00

HOUSE -- Cavit Pinot Grigio BOTTLE

$28.00

14 Hands Pinot Grigio BOTTLE

$32.00

Heritage Red, Mondavi BOTTLE

$32.00

Hot to Trot, 14 Hands BOTTLE

$32.00

Straccali BOTTLE

$32.00

Trapiche BOTTLE

$32.00

Cline BOTTLE

$36.00

HOUSE -- Cavit Pinit Noir BOTTLE

$28.00

Arrogant Frog BOTTLE

$32.00

Rodney Strong BOTTLE

$52.00

Beringer Founder's Estate BOTTLE

$36.00

Josh Cellars BOTTLE

$40.00

Mondavi, Bourbon Barrel BOTTLE

$36.00

Beaulieu Vineyards BOTTLE

$59.00

HOUSE -- Dark HorseBOTTLE

$28.00

Joel Gott BOTTLE

$36.00

Decoy BOTTLE

$56.00

White Zinfandel

$7.00+

White Merlot

$7.00+

Moscato BOTTLE

$36.00

Winter Seasonal Cocktails

Blood Orange Martini

$9.00

Jack Frost Martini

$9.00+

Sex on a Snow Bank

$9.00

Rosemary Pomegranate Mule

$9.00

Hot Toady

$9.00

Snow Flake Martini

$9.00

Bailey's Hot Cocoa

$9.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$6.75

Amaretto Sour

$4.75

Appletini

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Daiquiri FROZEN

$7.25

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Gimlet

$7.75

Hot Toady

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Mai Tai

$7.25

Mimosa

$7.25

Mojito

$9.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Rob Roy

$8.75

Salted Caramel Martini

$9.00

Screwdriver

$4.75

Sea Breeze

$4.75

Sidecar

$6.75

Tequila Sunrise

$6.75

Tom Collins

$5.00

Whiskey Sour

$4.75

White Russian

$6.75
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Over the years there have been several types of dining and drinking establishments at this location. During the 30’s & 40’s it was called the Long Beach Hotel, featuring a restaurant, bar and rooms for rent. The McCance One Room School House was also located at this location. It then became the Idle Inn for many years. Then during the early1980’s it was called The Station. The Road Toad was first established in 1989, and then re-established in 2008.

2726 Route 30, Ligonier, PA 15658

