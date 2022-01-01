The Road Toad
2726 Route 30
Ligonier, PA 15658
SIDES & Bread
Bread
Soup Du Jour
Cream of Mushroom Soup
Chili Du Jour
Maryland Crab Soup
Plain Pretzel Logs
Sautéed Garlic Spinach
Seasoned Broccoli
Garlic Green Beans
Brussel Sprouts
Side Salad
Side Caesar
Side Wedge
Coleslaw
Applesauce
Baked Potato
Fresh Cut Seasoned Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Parsley Buttered Red Skins
Mashed Potatoes
Rice Pilaf
Side Pasta
Side Onion Rings
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Pierogi & Onions
Sunday Home style Menu
Beef Liver & Onions
Lightly floured, seasoned & pan fried with sweet white onions
Broasted Porkchop
CBA Chopped Beef Steak (8oz.)
with sautéed mushrooms & gravy
Home Style Meat Loaf
Three slices of pan fried meat loaf with or without beef gravy
Mac & Cheese Bake DINNER
Pasta Marinara & Meatballs
Pierogies & Sausage
Southern Fried Chicken
Southern breading, deep fried & topped with country gravy
Weekly Features
Appetizers
Shrimp Cocktail Martini
Jumbo shrimp served chilled with cocktail sauce and fresh lemon
Asian Seared Ahi Tuna
Sesame seed & black cracked pepper encrusted: with Asian sauce
Italian Meat Ball Bake
With marinara sauce, fresh sliced mozzarella & toasted baguettes
Spinach Artichoke Dip
w/ toasted Flat Bread
Chilean Mussels
Sautéed with olive oil, white wine, minced garlic & tomatoes
Fried Strips of Zucchini
w/ marinara
Basket of Fries
Basket of Onion Rings
Fried Provolone Cheese Sticks
w/ marinara
Chicken Tenders APP
Available breaded & fried *Plain or Buffalo* or Pan Blackened
Sausage Stuffed Banana Peppers
Baked w/ sweet Italian sausage, topped with marinara & mozzarella
Pot Stickers
Lightly floured and flash fried Asian dumplings, with Asian slaw & peanut sauce
Bavarian Pretzels & Queso
Breaded & Fried Clam Strips
w/ tartar Sauce
Bruschetta APP
Served over toasted baguettes with asiago cheese & a balsamic reduction
Fried Shrimp APP
Crab Stuffed Drunken Mushrooms
Topped with a white cheese blend and oven baked
Crab Stuffed Pretzel Logs
Cream cheese, crab cake blend, mozzarella cheese & old bay
Mac & Cheese APP
Macaroni & cheese, topped with a buttered panko breading and oven baked
Maryland Crab Spread
Piping hot lump crab dip with toasted & seasoned flat bread points
Pierogi & Onions APP
Potato and cheese filled, pan fried with butter and sweet white onions
Steak Julienne
Pierogies & Sausage
Flat Bread Pizza
4 Cut Red Sauce Pizza
Topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella & provolone cheese
4 Cut White Pizza
Olive oil, minced garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese & sliced tomato
8 Cut Broccoli Mac n cheese pizza
8 Cut Chicken & Broccoli White Pizze
Mediterranean Pizza
8 Cut Philly Steak & Cheese Pizza
8 Cut Pierogi Pizza
8 Cut Red Sauce Pizza
Topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella & provolone cheese
8 Cut Reuben Pizza
8 Cut White Florentine Pizza
8 Cut White Pizza
Olive oil, minced garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese & sliced tomato
Chicken Florentine Pizza (Copy)
Italian Sausage Florentine Pizza
Three Little Pigs Pizza
Sicilian Pizza
Sandwiches
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Fresh chicken breast, panko breaded & pan fried, grilled or pan blackened
Sausage Sandwich
Sweet Italian sausage with sweet white onions, roasted red peppers & provolone cheese
French Dip Sandwich
Turkey Burger
Half Pound O' Fish Sandwich
Atlantic cod; hand breaded & deep fried or oven broiled
Black Angus Hamburger
Half pound of hand formed, flame grilled to perfection black angus beef
Reuben Sandwich
Tender corned beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 island dressing
Chicken Philly Sandwich
Skillet grilled thinly sliced chicken with mushrooms, onions, red peppers & provolone cheese
Steak Philly Sandwich
Skillet grilled thinly sliced ribeye steak with mushrooms, onions, red peppers & provolone cheese
Seafood
Norwegian Salmon
Sushi Grade Salmon; flame grilled or pan blackened
Salmon New Orleans
Pan blackened salmon with grilled jumbo shrimp & Cajun cream sauce
Salmon Cakes
Fried Atlantic Cod
Two four ounce Atlantic cod filets, panko breaded and deep fried
Baked Cod Nantucket
Two four ounce Atlantic cod filets, topped w/ sliced tomato & panko breading
Ahi Tuna Steak
Suggested Rare to Medium Rare; available flame grilled or pan blackened
Jumbo Shrimp
Hand breaded & fried, flame grilled or scampi style
Louisiana Catfish
Available breaded southern fried or skillet pan blackened
Sea Scallops
Pan seared in butter with minced garlic, fresh spinach and crispy bacon
Crab Stuffed Salmon
Salmon stuffed with our jumbo lump crab meat blend and oven baked
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
*Guest favorite* our own made crab cake, pan seared and oven finished
The Old Bay Broiler
Sea scallops, jumbo shrimp & crab cake blend with old bay seasoning
Clam Strip DINNER
Chicken
Chicken Tuscany
A lightly panko breaded pan fried chicken breast medallion, topped with pan sautéed roasted red peppers, fresh spinach, mushrooms and our garlic cream sauce
Chicken Asiago
A lightly panko breaded pan fried chicken breast medallion, topped with sautéed fresh sliced mushrooms and grated asiago cheese
Mediterranean Chicken
Southern Fried Chicken
Southern breading, deep fried & topped with country gravy
Plain Chicken
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Bruschetta
A lightly panko breaded pan fried chicken breast medallion, topped with our own made bruschetta, oven finished with melted provolone cheese, topped with grated asiago cheese
Chicken & Shrimp Piccata
A lightly floured chicken breast medallion, pan sautéed in our garlic white wine sauce, with two jumbo shrimp, capers, fresh sliced mushrooms and lemon slice
Texas Fried Chicken
Beef & Pork
NY Strip
Porterhouse Pork Chop
CBA Chopped Beef Steak (8oz.)
with sautéed mushrooms & gravy
6oz Butt Steak
with peppers, mushrooms &onions
Steak (6 oz.) & Shrimp
Beef Liver & Onions
Lightly floured, seasoned & pan fried with sweet white onions
Home Style Meat Loaf
Three slices of pan fried meat loaf with or without beef gravy
8oz Filet
1/2 lb. Saint Louis Style Ribs
1 lb. Saint Louis Style Ribs
Steak, Shrimp & Ribs
Pasta
Blackened Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Pan blackened strips of chicken breast, broccoli and our own made creamy garlic alfredo sauce
Seafood Arrabbiata
Jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, mussels, hot banana peppers, red pepper flakes, minced garlic, olive oil, Chablis & tomato sauce
Spicy Chicken & Sausage
Sweet Italian sausage, pan blackened strips of chicken breast, roasted red peppers, banana peppers and spinach in our garlic white wine sauce
Mediterranean Pasta
Black olives, mushrooms, spinach, marinated artichoke hearts and roasted red peppers with our garlic white wine sauce
Shrimp Aglio e' Olio
Jumbo tail on shrimp, pan sautéed with olive oil, white wine and minced garlic
Clam Sauce Pasta
White or red sauce, tender chopped clam meat, white wine, olive oil, natural clam juice and minced garlic
Chicken Parmigiana
A panko breaded and pan fried chicken breast medallion, oven finished with provolone cheese and topped with marinara sauce and more cheese
Pasta Marinara & Meatballs
Stuffed Banana Pepper Parmigiana
Blackened Steak Tuscany
Salads
Nuts & Berries Salad
Bacon-Blue Berg Wedge
Iceberg lettuce wedge with bacon, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, hard-boiled white egg and warmed parsley buttered red skin potatoes
The Pittsburgh Style
Mixed garden greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, hard- boiled white egg, fresh cut fries and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese
Grilled Romaine Wedge
A wedge of Romaine lettuce, flame grilled with olive oil and topped with tomato, chopped hard-boiled white egg, crispy fried bacon and asiago cheese
Dinner Caesar
Mediterranean Salad
The Nutty Professor Salad
*Guest Favorite* pecan crusted chicken, salmon, or shrimp, served over spring mix with crispy bacon, tomato, crumbled bleu cheese, sweet potato fries and raspberry walnut dressing
Kids Menu
Chicken Fingers (6oz) KIDS
Grilled Chicken Breast (6oz) KIDS
Cheese Ravioli w/ Marinara KIDS
Cheese Pizza KIDS
Grilled Cheese Sandwich KIDS
Hamburger (Quarter Pounder) KIDS
Pasta & 2 Meatballs KIDS
Pepperoni Pizza KIDS
Macaroni & Cheese KIDS
Breaded Fried Fish KIDS
Grilled Hot Dog KIDS
Cheese Stick Dinner KIDS
Desserts
Plain Cheesecake
Speciality Cheesecake
Deep Dish Apple Crisp
Deep Dish Blueberry Crisp
Peanut Butter Brownie Sundae
Key Lime Pie
Pecan Ball
Kid's Sundae
Sundae
Lemon Blueberry Cake
Pumpkin Spice Cake
Limoncello Cake
Carrot Cake
Coconut Cream Pie
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Ala Mode
Bread Pudding
Chocolate Cake
Italian Cream Cake
Coconut Cake
PAST Features
B.B.C Chicken
Beer Battered Cod
Blackened Chicken Bruschetta-Alfredo Pasta
Blackened Shrimp and Broccoli Alfredo
Blackened Steak Pasta Alfredo
Blood Orange Glazed Salmon
Chicken & Shrimp Piccata Pasta
Clams Casino Pasta
Coconut Crusted Shrimp
Coconut Salmon
Crab Stuffed Shrimp
Filet & Crab Hoelzel
Filet Au Poivre
Filet Au Poivre
French Onion Chicken
French Onion Steak
French Onion Steak
Honey Glazed Hawaiian Pork Chop
K.O. Special
Maple Bacon Glazed Pork Chop
Margherita Pizza
Maui Maui Tuna Steak
Monterey Chicken
Open Faced Chicken Cordon Bleu
Open Faced Chicken Cordon Bleu
Pork Chop Cacciatore
Ribs, Rings & Sticks APP
Roasted Pepper Bleu Steak
Salmon Cakes
Salmon Florentine
Salmon Veracruz
Seafood Alexander
Seafood Pomodoro
Shrimp Rockefeller pasta
Spinach Artichoke Dip
w/ toasted Flat Bread
Spinach Artichoke Stuffed Salmon
Surf & Turf
Tuna Piccata Pasta
Twin Lobster Tails
Pasta Your Way
Cold Drinks
Hot Drinks
Non-Alcoholic Bar Drinks
White Wine
Red Wine
Heritage Red, Mondavi
Hot to Trot, 14 Hands
Straccali Chianti
Trapiche
Cline
HOUSE -- Cavit Pinit Noir
Arrogant Frog
Rodney Strong Bottle
HOUSE -- Beringer Cab
Beringer Founder's Estate
Josh Cellars
Mondavi, Bourbon Barrel
Beaulieu Vineyards
HOUSE -- Dark Horse
Joel Gott
Decoy
Corkage Fee
Beer (BTL)
Amstel Light
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Bud Light Lime
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona
Goose Island IPA
Guinness
Heineken
I.C. Light
M.G.D.
Medelo Espicial
Michelob Ultra
Mikes Variety Pak
Miller 64
Miller Lite
Molson Canadian
Negra Medelo
O'Douls
Rolling Rock
Sam Adams
Stella Artois
Truly
Yuengling
Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy
Single Malt Scotch Whiskey
Irish Scotch Whiskey
Blended Scotch Whiskey
Vodka
Kentucky Straight Bourbon
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
Basil Hayden's
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
WELL -- Jim Beam
Jim Beam Fire
Wild Turkey 101
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Old Grand Dad
Bulleit Frontier
Bulleit Rye
Southern Comfort 80 pf.
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Blended Canadian Whiskey
Rum
Tequila
Cordials
Bailey
Kahlua
Cointreau
Fireball Whiskey
Schnapps
Sandeman Porto
Chambord
Courvoisier V.S.
Disaronno
Red Stag
Limoncello
B&B
Yukon Jack
Grand Marnier
Campari
Godiva White Chocolate
Godiva Milk Chocolate
Drambuie
Sambvca
Frangelico
Aperol Apertivo
Fall Seasonal Cocktails
Summer Seasonal Cocktails
Spring Seasonal Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
Mule & Rita Monday
Wine & Dine Thursday
HOUSE -- Jacob's Creek BOTTLE
Francis Coppola BOTTLE
William Hill Estate BOTTLE
HOUSE -- Jacob's Creek
Francis Coppola
William Hill Estate
St. Michelle Reisling BOTTLE
HOUSE -- Sauvignon Blanc BOTTLE
Kim Crawford BOTTLE
HOUSE -- Cavit Pinot Grigio BOTTLE
14 Hands Pinot Grigio BOTTLE
Heritage Red, Mondavi BOTTLE
Hot to Trot, 14 Hands BOTTLE
Straccali BOTTLE
Trapiche BOTTLE
Cline BOTTLE
HOUSE -- Cavit Pinit Noir BOTTLE
Arrogant Frog BOTTLE
Rodney Strong BOTTLE
Beringer Founder's Estate BOTTLE
Josh Cellars BOTTLE
Mondavi, Bourbon Barrel BOTTLE
Beaulieu Vineyards BOTTLE
HOUSE -- Dark HorseBOTTLE
Joel Gott BOTTLE
Decoy BOTTLE
White Zinfandel
White Merlot
Moscato BOTTLE
Winter Seasonal Cocktails
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Chocolate Martini
Daiquiri FROZEN
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Hot Toady
Lemon Drop
Mai Tai
Mimosa
Mojito
Mudslide
Rob Roy
Salted Caramel Martini
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Over the years there have been several types of dining and drinking establishments at this location. During the 30’s & 40’s it was called the Long Beach Hotel, featuring a restaurant, bar and rooms for rent. The McCance One Room School House was also located at this location. It then became the Idle Inn for many years. Then during the early1980’s it was called The Station. The Road Toad was first established in 1989, and then re-established in 2008.
