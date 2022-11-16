Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Roar on Rush

review star

No reviews yet

437 N Rush St, 2nd Floor

Chicago, IL 60611

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Bubbles/Sparkling

Champagne GLS

$15.00

Luxe Champagne from France.

Mimosa

$12.00

Scotch

Macallan 12 Yr

$18.00

Macallan 12 Yr Double

$24.00

Shots

Daylight

$10.00

Clase Azul Shot

$40.00

Don Julio 1942 Shot

$40.00

Clase Azul Double

$80.00

Don Julio 1942 Double

$80.00

Jackscrew Shot

$8.00

Everleigh Shot

$9.00

Wolf Point Bourbon Shot

$10.00

Florence Field Gin Shot

$9.00

Tequila

Casa Noble Anejo

$16.00

Casa Noble Anejo Shot

$14.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$12.00

Casa Noble Blanco Shot

$10.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$14.00

Casa Noble Reposado Shot

$12.00

Clase Azul (1 oz)

$30.00

Clase Azul (2oz)

$40.00

Don Julio 1942 (1 oz)

$30.00

Don Julio 1942 (2 oz)

$40.00

Spice Note Cumin Tequila

$10.00

Spice Note Tequila Shot

$8.00

The Roar Cocktails

75 Flappers (French and Fancy)

$18.00

Florence Field Gin, Lemon Juice, Simple, Champagne Float

The Bosses Barrel (Roaring Old Fashion)

$18.00

Wolfe's Point Single Barrel Bourbon, Black Tea Syrup, Angostura bitters, Angostura Orange Bitters.

Just a Cup of Joe

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

A Roaring 1920's Speak Easy Experience Combined With Live 20s Music, Craft Prohibition Era Cocktails, and Delicious Louisiana Bites Provided By Junebug Cafe.

Location

437 N Rush St, 2nd Floor, Chicago, IL 60611

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bar Goa - 116 West Hubbard Street
orange starNo Reviews
116 West Hubbard Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Flight Club - West Wacker
orange starNo Reviews
111 West Wacker Dr Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Weber Grill Restaurants - Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
539 North State Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Catch 35 - Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
35 W Wacker Dr Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
orange starNo Reviews
44 East Grand Ave Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,726
216 N Wabash Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston