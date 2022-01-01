Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Robinson 63 East Pine Street

63 East Pine Street

Orlando, FL 32801

Order Again

Popular Items

ROASTED CHICKEN
CHICKEN BREAKFAST
TURKEY AVOCADO SANDWICH

ALL DAY BRUNCH

EGG & CHEESE CROISSANT
$9.95

EGG & CHEESE CROISSANT

$9.95

Free range egg, sharp cheddar served on a flaky croissant.

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$10.95

Avocado smash, pickled red onion, cilantro, virgin kalamata oil, togarashi spice, sea salt on toasted sourdough.

SUPER NOVA LOX TOAST
$13.95

SUPER NOVA LOX TOAST

$13.95

Hand cut smoked salmon, whipped cream cheese, everything seasoning, crispy capers, scallions, lemon on toasted sourdough.

PARFAIT BOWL

PARFAIT BOWL

$14.95

Gf Chobani yogurt blueberries, strawberries, ripe banana, granola, candied walnuts, raw honey and mint.

WAFFLE

WAFFLE

$13.95

Yogurt chantilly, maple syrup, granola, blueberries & strawberries and mint.

CHICKEN BISCUIT
$10.95

$10.95

Flakey buttermilk biscuit, crispy chicken, white cheddar and pepper jelly.

CHICKEN BREAKFAST
$12.95

CHICKEN BREAKFAST

$12.95

Crispy chicken, free range scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar, Robinson sauce, crispy potatoes, garlic & herb wrap

HANDHELDS

ROBINSON BLACK BEAN BURGER

ROBINSON BLACK BEAN BURGER

$12.95Out of stock

Chipotle black bean patty, organic romaine, roma tomato, cilantro aioli served on a King's Hawaiian Bun.

TURKEY AVOCADO SANDWICH
$12.95

TURKEY AVOCADO SANDWICH

$12.95

Roasted free range turkey, avocado smash, roma tomato, organic romaine, roasted garlic aioli served on toasted sourdough or as a wrap.

TUNA CROISSANT
$9.95

TUNA CROISSANT

$9.95

House made tuna salad, sharp cheddar, roasted garlic aioli served on a flaky croissant.

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
$12.95

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.95

Crispy chicken, dill pickles, sharp cheddar, organic romaine, Robinson sauce served on a King's Hawaiian bun.

WRAP/BOWL

SOUTHWEST VEGGIE

SOUTHWEST VEGGIE

$13.95Out of stock

Chipotle black bean patty, rice, barley & quinoa blend, romaine, avocado smash, watermelon radish, cilantro lime dressing served in a spinach wrap.

TUNA SALAD

TUNA SALAD

$13.95

House made tuna salad, rice, barley & quinoa blend, romaine, thyme aioli, toasted almonds, goat cheese, sriracha, sesame seeds served in a garlic & herb wrap.

ROASTED CHICKEN
$13.95

ROASTED CHICKEN

$13.95

Free range chicken breast, rice, barley & quinoa blend, organic kale, sesame garlic dressing, roasted mushrooms, sharp cheddar, avocado smash served in a spinach wrap.

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
$13.95

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$13.95

Roasted chicken, kale & romaine, fresh parmesan, creamy Caesar dressing served in a garlic and herb wrap.

SALADS & EXTRAS

ARUGULA SALAD

ARUGULA SALAD

$14.95

GF wild arugula, white balsamic vinaigrette, organic blueberries & strawberries, goat cheese and candied walnuts.

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
$14.95

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$14.95

Roasted chicken, organic kale & romaine, fresh parmesan, herb croutons tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.

CRISPY BRUSSELS

CRISPY BRUSSELS

$9.95Out of stock

Flash fried Brussel sprouts topped with smoked sweet chili, gochujang and candied walnuts.

PLAIN FRIES

$5.00

Thick cut sidewinder fries

TRUFFLE PARMESAN FRIES
$8.95

TRUFFLE PARMESAN FRIES

$8.95

Thick cut sidewinder fries, thyme aioli, truffle oil topped with parmesan cheese.

GRAB & GO

12oz Coffee Bag
$16.00

$16.00
CELSIUS PEACH VIBE
$5.00

CELSIUS PEACH VIBE

$5.00
CELSIUS SPARKLING ORANGE
$5.00

CELSIUS SPARKLING ORANGE

$5.00
CELSIUS TROPICAL VIBES
$5.00

CELSIUS TROPICAL VIBES

$5.00
COKE BOTTLE

COKE BOTTLE

$4.50
COKE CAN

COKE CAN

$2.50
DIET COKE CAN
$2.50

DIET COKE CAN

$2.50
FIJI

FIJI

$3.50

KOR GUT CHECK
$5.00

$5.00

KOR POTENT-C
$5.00

$5.00

KOR RESTORE

$5.00

KOR WELLNESS
$5.00

$5.00

LIVING VITALITEA BUTTERFLY MINT KOMBUCHA
$6.00

$6.00

LIVING VITALITEA ELDERBERRY KOMBUCHA
$6.00

$6.00

LIVING VITALITEA HIBISCUS MOJITO KOMBUCHA
$6.00

$6.00

LIVING VITALITEA SPICED ROOTS KOMBUCHA
$6.00

$6.00
ODESSEY ELIXER PASSION FRUIT ORANGE GUAVA
$5.00

ODESSEY ELIXER PASSION FRUIT ORANGE GUAVA

$5.00
ODYSSEY COFFEE ENERGY
$5.00

ODYSSEY COFFEE ENERGY

$5.00
ODYSSEY COFFEE FOCUS
$5.00

ODYSSEY COFFEE FOCUS

$5.00
ODYSSEY ELIXIR BLACKBERRY
$5.00

ODYSSEY ELIXIR BLACKBERRY

$5.00
ODYSSEY ELIXIR DRAGONFRUIT
$5.00

ODYSSEY ELIXIR DRAGONFRUIT

$5.00
ODYSSEY ELIXIR ORANGE GINGER
$5.00

ODYSSEY ELIXIR ORANGE GINGER

$5.00
ODYSSEY TEA : IMMUNITY
$5.00

ODYSSEY TEA : IMMUNITY

$5.00
ODYSSEY TEA: MOOD BOOST
$5.00

ODYSSEY TEA: MOOD BOOST

$5.00
ORANGE JUICE
$5.75

ORANGE JUICE

$5.75
PELLEGRINO

PELLEGRINO

$4.50

RECESS PEACH GINGER
$9.00

$9.00

RECESS STRAWBERRY ROSE
$9.00

$9.00
REDBULL

REDBULL

$4.00
REDBULL SF

REDBULL SF

$4.00

ROBINSON TUMBLR
$28.00

$28.00
SPRITE BOTTLE
$4.50

SPRITE BOTTLE

$4.50
SPRITE CAN

SPRITE CAN

$2.50

UNITY Blueberry Lavender
$9.00

$9.00

UNITY Elderberry Rose
$9.00

$9.00

UNITY Ginger Lemonade
$9.00

$9.00

UNITY Strawberry Lemonade
$9.00

$9.00

SIDES

SIDE BACON

$4.00

SIDE VEGGIE SAUSAGE
$5.00

$5.00

SIDE AVOCADO
$4.00

$4.00

SIDE OF CRISPY CHICKEN
$6.00

$6.00

SIDE ROASTED CHICKEN
$6.00

$6.00

SIDE TUNA SALAD
$5.00

$5.00

SIDE BLACK BEAN PATTY

$6.00Out of stock

SIDE BOILED EGG
$2.00

$2.00

SIDE SCRAMBLED EGG
$3.50

$3.50

SIDE SMOKED SALMON
$6.75

$6.75

SIDE TURKEY

$5.00

SIDE EGG PATTY
$2.00

$2.00

PASTRIES

BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE CROISSANT

BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE CROISSANT

$5.50Out of stock

CHAI SPICED BANANA BREAD
$5.50

$5.50
CINNAMON ROLL
$5.50

CINNAMON ROLL

$5.50

CROISSANT

$5.50
GUAVA HIBISCUS POP TART
$5.50

GUAVA HIBISCUS POP TART

$5.50

KENZ KOOKIE: CHOCOLATE CHIP (V)
$6.00

$6.00

Loaded with vegan dark chocolate chips and topped with sea salt flakes. Baked locally from Kenz Kookiez

KENZ KOOKIE: FRUITY PEBBLES

KENZ KOOKIE: FRUITY PEBBLES

$5.50Out of stock

KENZ KOOKIE: KOOKIES & KREAM (V)

$5.50Out of stock

KENZ KOOKIE: SMORES
$5.50

$5.50

MARSHMALLOW COFFEE CHOCOLATE

$5.50Out of stock

MARSHMALLOW PISTACHIO

$5.50Out of stock

MARSHMALLOW STRAWBERRY

$5.50Out of stock
PEANUT BUTTER OAT BAR
$5.50

PEANUT BUTTER OAT BAR

$5.50

PISTACHIO CROISSANT

$5.50Out of stock

PUMPKIN CREAM CHEESE COOKIE
$5.50

$5.50
STRAWBERRY - COCONUT - ALMOND POUND CAKE (V)
$5.50 Out of stock

STRAWBERRY - COCONUT - ALMOND POUND CAKE (V)

$5.50Out of stock

COFFEE

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$3.00

MACCHIATO

$3.25
CORTADO

CORTADO

$3.50
CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$3.75

LATTE

$4.50
BATCH COFFEE
$3.00

BATCH COFFEE

$3.00
ICED COFFEE

ICED COFFEE

$3.25
DRAFT COLD BREW
$5.00

DRAFT COLD BREW

$5.00

AMERICANO

$3.00

FLAT WHITE

$4.00

MATCHA LATTE
$4.75

$4.75
TARO LATTE

TARO LATTE

$4.75

HOT CHOCOLATE
$4.00

$4.00

MILK CUP

$3.00

SPECIALTY COFFEE

SALTED CREAM COFFEE
$5.95

SALTED CREAM COFFEE

$5.95
CEREAL MILK LATTE
$5.95

CEREAL MILK LATTE

$5.95
MATCHA BLOSSOM
$5.95

MATCHA BLOSSOM

$5.95
ROBINSON LATTE
$5.95

ROBINSON LATTE

$5.95

SEASONAL MENU

PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE
$5.95

$5.95

Espresso, pumpkin spice syrup, your choice of milk topped with cold foam and pumpkin spice topping

SALTED CARAMEL MOCHA
$5.95

$5.95

Espresso, salted caramel syrup and chocolate sauce, your choice of milk, topped with cold foam and caramel drizzle

SHAKEN ESPRESSO

SHAKEN MADELEINE ESPRESSO
$5.95

SHAKEN MADELEINE ESPRESSO

$5.95
SHAKEN WHITE CHOCOLATE ESPRESSO
$5.95

SHAKEN WHITE CHOCOLATE ESPRESSO

$5.95

JUST JUICE

RECHARGE

RECHARGE

$9.95
IMMUNITY

IMMUNITY

$9.95
HYDRATION

HYDRATION

$9.95
DETOX

DETOX

$9.95

CAFE BAR

BLOODY MARY

$12.00

GIMLET

$10.00

IRISH COFFEE

$10.00

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$9.00

MANHATTAN

$14.00

MARGARITA

$12.00

MARTINI GIN

$12.25

MARTINI VODKA

$12.25

MILLENIAL MILIEU

$9.00

MIMOSA

$7.75

MINT JULEP

$12.00

MOCKTAIL

$6.00

MOJITO

$12.00

MOSCOW MULE

$11.00

NAKED & FAMOUS

$14.00

NEGRONI

$12.00

NEW YORK SOUR

$14.00

OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

ORANGE HORIZONS

$13.00

PAPER PLANE

$14.00

PISCO SOUR

$12.00

REDBULL VODKA

$10.00

SAZERAC

$14.00

SCREWDRIVER

$10.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$10.00

SIDECAR

$14.00

THE LAST WORD

$14.00

TOASTED ALMOND

$12.00

TOM COLLINS

$8.00

TORONTO

$14.00

VESPER

$14.00

WATERMELON FALLS

$11.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$12.00

ANGELS ENVY BOURBON

$20.75

BULLEIT BOURBON

$12.00

BULLEIT RYE

$13.00

CROWN ROYAL

$11.00

JACK DANIELS

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

OLD FORESTER (HOUSE)

$12.25

Woodford Reserved

$14.00

JW BLACK LABEL

$12.25

SUNTORY TOKI

$12.25

BACARDI

$8.75

DON Q 7

$10.75

DON Q CRISTAL

$10.25

MALIBU

$9.00

GREY GOOSE

$13.25

KETEL ONE

$14.25

TITOS

$11.25

WODKA (HOUSE)

$10.25

BOTANIST

$13.00

HENDRICKS

$13.00

TANQUERAY

$12.25

WATERLOO

$10.25

818 TEQUILA

$14.75

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$13.75

CASAMIGOS REPO

$15.75

DEL MAGUEY VIDA

$12.75

DON JULIO BLANCO

$12.75

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$15.00

ILLEGAL MEZCAL (HOUSE)

$8.00

LIBUELA TEQUILA

$10.00

MILAGRO REPO

$11.25

MILAGRO SILVER

$10.25

PATRON REPO

$15.00

PATRON SILVER

$12.25

AMARO MONTENEGRO

$8.75

APEROL

$9.00

CAMPARI

$9.75

CHAMBORD

$12.75

DISARONNO

$12.75

GREEN CHARTREUSE

$14.00

KUBLER ABSINTHE

$14.00

LICOR 43

$10.00

LUXARDO AMARO ABANO

$9.00

NARDINI AMARO

$8.00

ST GEORGE ABSINTHE

$16.00

YELLOW CHARTREUSE

$14.00

BAILEYS

$10.00

GRAND MARNIER

$12.00

HENNESSEY

$14.00

ANGELS ENVY BOURBON 2 oz

$22.75

BULLEIT BOURB 2 oz

$14.00

BULLEIT RYE 2 oz

$15.00

CROWN ROYAL 2 oz

$13.00

JACK DANIELS 2 oz

$12.00

Jameson 2 oz

$14.00

OLD FORESTER 2 oz

$14.25

Woodford 2 oz

$16.00

JW BLACK LABEL 2 oz

$14.25

SUNTORY TOKI 2 oz

$14.25

BACARDI 2 oz

$10.75

DON Q 7 2 oz

$12.75

DON Q CRISTAL 2 oz

$12.25

MAILBU 2 oz

$11.00

GREY GOOSE 2oz

$15.25

KETEL ONE 2oz

$16.25

TITOS 2oz

$13.25

WODKA 2oz

$12.25

BOTANIST 2oz

$15.00

HENDRICKS 2oz

$15.00

TANQUERAY 2oz

$14.25

WATERLOO 2oz

$12.25

818 TEQUILA 2 oz

$16.75

CASAMIGOS BLANCO 2 oz

$15.75

CASAMIGOS REPO 2 oz

$17.75

DEL MAGUEY VIDA 2 oz

$14.75

DON JULIO BLANCO 2 oz

$14.75

LIBUELA TEQUILA 2 oz

$12.00

MILAGRO REP 2 oz

$13.25

MILAGRO SILVER 2 oz

$12.25

PATRON SILVER 2 oz

$14.25

BAILEYS 2 oz

$12.00

GRAND MARNIER 2 oz

$14.00

Hennesy 2 oz

$16.00

AMARO MONTENEGRO 2 oz

$10.75

APEROL 2 oz

$11.00

CAMPARI 2 oz

$11.75

CHAMBORD 2 oz

$14.75

DISARONNO 2 oz

$14.75

GREEN CHARTREUSE 2 oz

$16.00

KUBLER ABSINTHE 2 oz

$16.00

LICOR 43 2 oz

$10.00

LUXARDO AMARO 2 oz

$11.00

NARDINI AMARO 2 oz

$10.00

ST GEORGE ABSINTHE 2 oz

$18.00

YELLOW CHARTREUSE 2 oz

$16.00

MIMOSA FLIGHT

$36.00

SANGRIA GLASS RED

$5.00

SANGRIA GLASS SPARKLING

$5.00

SANGRIA GLASS WHITE

$5.00

SANGRIA PITCHER RED

$21.00

SANGRIA PITCHER SPARKLING

$21.00

SANGRIA PITCHER WHITE

$21.00

WATERMELON FROZE

$14.00

PINK FLAMINGO ROSE

$14.00

CHALK HILL CHARD

$14.00

SEAGLASS PINOT

$12.00

SIMPLE LIFE CAB

$12.00

KENWOOD YULUPA

$8.00+

SHOCKTOP

$7.00

STELLA

$7.00

PARK HOPPER PILS

$8.00

MICH ULTRA

$7.00

CROOKED STAVE IPA

$9.00

HIGH NOON WATERMELON

$7.00

HIGH NOON PINEAPPLE

$7.00

B-52

$12.00

KAMIKAZI

$8.00

WOO WOO SHOT

$8.00

LEMON DROP SHOT

$8.00

BARBIE SHOT

$8.00

GREEN TEA SHOT

$8.00

WHITE TEA SHOT

$8.00

MARGARITA SHOT

$8.00

HOUSE COCKTAILS

JUST TO BE CLEAR

$12.00

MR FRESIDENT

$12.00

CHEETAH SKATES

$12.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$14.00

COLD BREW OLD FASHIONED

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Robinson is a coffee room, bar and restaurant for all times of the day. A gathering spot for any occasion with innovative, sustainable food and beverage program that offers a wide variety for everyone to enjoy!

Website

Location

63 East Pine Street, Orlando, FL 32801

Directions

Gallery
