The Robinson Room 1614 Main Street

1614 Main Street

Columbia, SC 29201

Sweet Menu

Sweet

Strawberry Cheesecake

$11.00

Pavlola

$11.00

Lemon Tartlet

$11.00

White Peach Mille Fueille

$9.00

Bourbon Banana Pudding

$13.00

Chocolate Buttercream Board

$19.00

Cheesecake Board

$19.00

Salted Caramel Buttercream Board

$19.00

Savory Menu

Charcuterie Boards

Soft Cheese Board

$17.00

Sharp Cheese Board

$17.00

Robinson Board

$25.00

Butter Board

$17.00Out of stock

Antipasto Board

$21.00

Extra Bread

Tapas

Gourmet Meatballs

$15.00

Crispy Chick Peas

$7.00

Boursin Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00Out of stock

Goat Cheese Pita

$9.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Spinach Feta Salad

$11.00

Robinson Salad

$13.00

Drinks

N/A

COKE

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

GINGER ALE

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.75

MOCKTAIL

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1614 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Directions

