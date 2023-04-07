Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Chicken

The Rock Bar & Grill

134 Reviews

$$

101 Maple Ave

Beloit, WI 53511

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cobb Salad
Bacon Badger Burger
Cheese Curds

Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

$7.99

A hot and creamy blend of artichoke hearts, cream cheese, jalapenos, spices, onions and pepper jack cheese served with tortilla chips

Cheese Curds

$5.99

Golden fried Wisconsin cheddar curds.

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Lightly grilled tortilla filled with grilled chicken, Pico de Gallo, and shredded cheddar and monterey jack cheese.

Chicken Tender Meal

$7.99

Four breaded chicken tenderloin pieces deep fried and served with your choice of dipping sauce and side.

Combo Platter

$20.99

A combination of our Artichoke Dip, Onion Rings, Cheese Curds, and an order of boneless wings tossed in your choice of signature sauce.

Nachos

$7.99

Tortilla chips and seasoned beef, baked with nacho cheese, topped with green onions, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives and served with salsa and sour cream.

Potato Skins

$4.99

Frickles Roll

$6.99

Three pickle spears wrapped with ham and cream cheese rolled in egg roll wrappers and deep fried.

Badger Nachos

$8.99

Banging Shrimp Tacos

$8.99

Deep fried breaded shrimp tossed in our Rock'd Up sauce and served on a bed of red cabbage marinated with chipotle mayo. Topped with green onions.

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Hush Puppies

$5.99

Salads

Soup & Sandwich

$9.99

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens topped with crispy or grilled chicken, bacon bits, shredded cheese, hard boiled egg, black olives, capers, tomatoes, green peppers and croutons.

Cranberry Bacon Blue Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles and bacon.

Southwest Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Crispy or grilled chicken on a bed of romaine lettuce topped with creamy Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons.

Taco Salad

$10.99

Seasoned beef, shredded cheese, lettuce, green onion, black olives, diced tomatoes and jalapenos served in a crisp tortilla bowl.

Buffalo Salad

$8.99

Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, mixed greens, tomato and blue cheese dressing.

Chef's Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens topped with sliced ham, roasted turkey, diced tomatoes, green peppers, diced cucumbers, black olives, shredded cheese and a hard boiled egg.

Smokehouse Salad

$9.99

Caprese Salad

$9.99

Ranch BLT Salad

$9.99

Burgers

Bacon Badger Burger

$13.99

Two slices of melted Wisconsin cheddar cheese and two strips of applewood smoked bacon.

Blue Bayou Burger

$13.99

Topped with melted crumbled blue cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and sauteed onions.

Cheesy Badger Burger

$10.99

Your choice of two slices of great Wisconsin cheese melted on top.

Cowboy

$13.99

Topped with two slices of cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, onion strings and drizzled with America's favorite Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Topped with two slices of baby swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms.

Patty Melt

$12.99

Topped with melted provolone and cheddar cheese, two strips of applewood smoked bacon and a jalapeno cream cheese spread served on a Hawaiian bun.

Garlic Burger

$11.99

Black Bean Burger

$11.99

Beyond Burger

$10.99

This vegetarian favorite is grilled & topped with any of our cheese selections. Served with lettuce ,tomato ,and onion.

Jalapeno Pepperjack Burger

$11.99

Wrap Or Sandwiches

Smoky Chicken

$12.99

Crispy or grilled chicken topped with melted pepper jack cheese, Chipotle BBQ and applewood smoked bacon.

Cuban

$12.99

A toasted hoagie layered with pulled pork, turkey, sliced ham, applewood smoked bacon, sweet chili mayo, cheddar and Swiss cheese.

Italian Beef

$12.99

Thin sliced Italian beef topped with provolone cheese on toasted Italian bread. Served with a side of au jus for dipping.

BLT

$9.99

Four slices of Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise on toasted white bread.

Chicken Cordon Blue

$12.99

Caprese Chicken

$11.99

Crispy or grilled chicken, topped with melted provolone, tomato and fresh spinach. Drizzled with basil mayo and served on a bakery bun.

Rock Club

$11.99

A triple-decker sandwich with turkey, ham, Applewood smoked bacon, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on three pieces of toasted white bread to contain all the flavor.

Reuben

$12.99

Your choice of corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, baby swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye.

Ranch Chicken BLT

$12.99

Pulled Pork

$10.99

Slow roasted pulled pork, topped with crispy onion strings, chipotle BBQ sauce and coleslaw on a toasted bakery bun.

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Crispy or grilled chicken, romaine lettuce and Parmesan cheese with creamy Caesar dressing.

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled or Crispy with any topping you choose. Make it your own.

Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Prime Rib Philly

$15.99Out of stock

Main Stage

Rib Tips

$17.99

Salmon Dinner

$19.99

2pc Fried Chicken

$9.99

Delicious Fried Chicken. Includes slaw, mashed potato and roll.

4pc Fried Chicken

$13.99

Delicious Fried Chicken. Includes slaw, mashed potato and roll.

8pc Fried Chicken with mashed, coleslaw, and rolls

$23.99

Delicious Fried Chicken. Includes pt. of slaw, pt. mashed potato and 4 rolls.

12pc Fried Chicken with mashed, coleslaw and rolls

$31.99

Delicious Fried Chicken. Includes Qt. of slaw, Qt. mashed potato and 6 rolls.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$3.49

2pc Includes French Fries and drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.49

Includes French Fries and drink

Kids Mac&Cheese

$2.99

Includes drink

Kids Mini Cheeseburgers

$3.99

2 minis with French Fries and drink

Kids Mini Hamburgers

$3.49

2 minis with French Fries and drink

Wings

Jumbo Bone-In Snack

$8.99

5 piece hand breaded wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

Jumbo Bone-In Wings Regular

$15.99

10 pc hand breaded, deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce

Jumbo Bone-In Wings Large

$28.99

20 pc hand breaded, deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce

Boneless Regular

$10.99

12-14 pc chicken breast tossed in your choice of sauce

Boneless Large

$19.99

24-28 pc chicken breast tossed in your choice of sauce

Boneless Basket

$13.99

10-14 pc with French Fries

Family Boneless

$22.99Out of stock

36-42 pc with French Fries

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Potato Chips

$2.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Cup of Chili

$3.49

Bowl of Chili

$4.49

Side Applesauce

$1.00

Cooked Carrots

$1.99

OCTOBER FEATURES

Bavarian Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

$9.99Out of stock

Grilled Bratwurst

$9.99

Bratchos

$9.99Out of stock

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$10.99Out of stock

German Schnitzel

$14.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Rock Bar & Grill is located on the shore of the Rock River in Beloit Wisconsin. The Rock Bar & Grill offers a full menu of casual dining choices including Appetizers, Chicken Wings, Signature Burgers & Sandwiches, Salads, Wraps and Fried Chicken Dinners. And of course, a Craft Beer Wisconsin Friday Night Fish Fry and Saturday Night Prime Rib.

Website

Location

101 Maple Ave, Beloit, WI 53511

Directions

Gallery
The Rock Bar & Grill image
The Rock Bar & Grill image
The Rock Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bucky's Lucky Bell Grill
orange star4.4 • 48
1804 Center Ave Janesville, WI 53546
View restaurantnext
Whiskey Ranch - Janesville
orange star4.1 • 1,086
24 N Main St Janesville, WI 53545
View restaurantnext
Fozzy's Bar & Grill - Loves Park, IL
orange starNo Reviews
6246 East Riverside BLVD Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurantnext
Trop Club
orange star4.6 • 40
6282 E. Riverside Blvd. Loves Park, IL 61111
View restaurantnext
RBI's Restaurant and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3870 N Perryville Rd Rockford, IL 61114
View restaurantnext
Baker Street Burgers
orange star4.5 • 554
1603 N Alpine Rd Rockford, IL 61107
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Beloit

Doc's - Beloit
orange star4.5 • 841
2789 Milwaukee Rd Beloit, WI 53511
View restaurantnext
Fresco Fajita House
orange star4.8 • 191
315 State St Beloit, WI 53511
View restaurantnext
Jerry's Cafe - Beloit
orange star4.5 • 131
935 4th St Beloit, WI 53511
View restaurantnext
Pig Iron Pub and Grub - Beloit
orange star4.7 • 49
614 Broad St Beloit, WI 53511
View restaurantnext
Blender Cafe - Beloit Public Library
orange star4.7 • 23
605 Eclipse Blvd Beloit, WI 53511
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Beloit
Janesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Loves Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Poplar Grove
review star
Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Belvidere
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Delavan
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Edgerton
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Williams Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston