The Rock Sports Bar - Round Rock

review star

No reviews yet

114 East Main Street

Round Rock, TX 78664

Order Again

Pre-Game

3 Pointer

3 Pointer

$15.00

Choice of 3 of your favorites

Warrior Wings

Warrior Wings

$10.50

Minimum 6 Wings, $1/Wing after 6 Minimum

Batter-Fried Mushrooms

Batter-Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

English Style Beer Battered Fried Mushrooms served with Ranch

Boneless Wings

$11.50

Chicken Ranch Quesadilla

$13.00

Quesadilla filled with Fajita Chicken, Shredded Mix Cheese, Corn Pico, Bacon, Jalapenos, and Jalapeno Ranch

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.00

Waffle Fries topped with Homemade Chili, Shredded Mix Cheese, and Onions

Chips and Queso

$10.00

Homemade Queso and Salsa

Chips And Salsa

$6.00

Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Traditional Flour Battered Chicken Tenders served with Waffle Fries

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Spicy Breaded Pickle Chips served with Ranch

Frito Pie

Frito Pie

$10.00

Frito Chips, Chili, Shredded Mix Cheese, and Onions

Fried Cheese Sticks

$9.00

8 Primium Garlic Provolone Cheese Sticks, Served with Marinara

Large Waffle Fries

$6.50

Large Portion of Waffle Fries

Loaded Baked Potato Fries

Loaded Baked Potato Fries

$11.00

Waffle Fries topped with Queso, Sour Cream, Bacon, and Green Onions

Raider Quesadilla

Raider Quesadilla

$11.00

Quesadillas filled with Shredded Mix Cheese, Green Pepper, Onions, Corn Pico and Ground Beef

Queso Fiesta

Queso Fiesta

$11.50

Homemade Queso with Fajita Beef, Avocado, and Pico in a Taco Shell Bowl

Reuben Fries

$11.00

Waffle Fries topped with Corned Beef, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing

Southwestern Eggrolls

Southwestern Eggrolls

$11.50

Chicken Breast, Spinach, Corn, Black beans, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, and Green Peppers, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and Fried. Served with a Jalapeno Ranch

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Spinach, Artichoke, Parmesan Cheese, Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Asiago Cheese, And Romano Cheese

Texas Toothpicks

$9.00Out of stock

Thinly Sliced Onions and Jalapenos, Lightly Battered and Fried

The Rock Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla Chips topped with Ground Beef, Queso, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Blakc Olives, Black Beans, and Pico

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Soups and Salads

Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$8.50
Bowl Soup of the Day

Bowl Soup of the Day

$8.50
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce topped with Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Tomatos, Bacon, Avocado, and Roasted Red Peppers

Cup of Chili

$5.00
Cup Soup of the Day

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.00
Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and Grilled Chicken

Pick Your Pair

Pick Your Pair

$11.00

Pick 1 item form any 2 categories

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.00

A Flour Tortilla Bowl filled with Rice, Lettuce, Pico, Shredded Mix Cheese, Sour Cream and Ground Beef

Tex Mex Salad

Tex Mex Salad

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce topped with Black Beans, Corn Pico, Shredded Mix Cheese, Totilla Strips, and Avocado

Maverick Chopped Salad

Maverick Chopped Salad

$12.00

Chopped lettuce topped with turkey, ham, bacon, cucumbers, tomatoes and shredded cheddar jack cheese.

Burgers, Sandwiches & Such

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$14.00

Angus Beef Patty topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon and Onions Rings

BLT

$11.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried or Grillled Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, with Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Bleu Cheese Crumbles on a Kaiser Roll

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Fried or Grilled Chicken wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Mix Cheese, and a Santa Fe Dressing

Californian Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Deli Sliced Turkey with Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, and 100 Island Dressing served on a Hoagie roll

Catfish Po'Boy

$12.00

Fried Catfish with Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions on a Hoagie roll

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

Grilled Beef with Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Chipotle Mayo, and Melted Probolone Cheese on a Hoagie roll

Chicken Club Sandwich

$13.00

Fried or Grilled Chicken served with Chipotle Mayo, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Bacon, and Avocado on a Kaiser Roll

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Fried or Grilled Chicken wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Mix Cheese, and a Santa Fe Dressing

Dragon Burger

$14.00

Angus Beef Patty topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Fried Jalapeno and Onion Strips

Frito Pie Burger

$14.00

Angus Beef Patty topped with Frito Chips, homemade Chili, Cheddar Cheese, and Onions

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Basil

$11.00

Classic Grilled Cheese with melted Cheddar Cheese on Texas Toast, Served with a cup of Tomato Basil Soup

Italian Stallion

$12.00

Sliced Salami, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo, Melted Provolone Cheese, and Mayo on a Hoagie roll

Patty Melt

$13.00

Angus Beef Patty topped with Swish Cheese and Grilled Onions on a Marble Rye Bread

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Grilled Beef with Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Chipotle Mayo, and Melted Provolone Cheese on a Hoagie roll

Reuben on Rye

Reuben on Rye

$12.00

Corned Beef with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and 1ooo Island Dressing

RR Express Burger

$13.00

Angus Beef Patty topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Onion with your choice of cheese and condiments

Sam Bass Club

Sam Bass Club

$12.00

Deli Sliced Ham and Turkey with Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatos, and Mayo on Texas Toast

Turkey 'N Bacon on Wheat

$12.00

Deli Sliced Turkey with Bacon, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions

Shrimp Po'Boy

$12.00

Entrees

Beef Tacos

$13.00
Catfish Dinner

Catfish Dinner

$13.50

Fried or Blackened Catfish, served with choice of 2 sides.

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.00

Country Fried Chicken Breast with Cream Gravy and choice of 2 side

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.00

Country Fried Steak with Cream Gravy and choice of 2 side

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$13.50

Beer Battered Fish served with Waffle Fries

Fish and Shrimp

$14.00

Fried Cornmeal Battered Catfish and Shrimp served with Waffle Fries and Coleslaw

Grilled Chicken Dinner

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Breast with choice of 2 sides

Tiger Mac & Cheese Dinner

Tiger Mac & Cheese Dinner

$13.00

a Large Portion of our Homemade Macaroni and Cheese served with Garlic Texas Toast and topped with Grilled Chicken

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$14.00

Monterrey Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Stewed Tomato, Onions, and Green Peppers, Shredded Mix Cheese and Avocado. Served with choice of 2 sides

Sides

Waffle Fries

$2.00

Broccoli

$2.00

Fried Okra

$2.00

Green Beans

$2.00Out of stock

Black Beans

$2.00

Rice

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.00

Mixed Veggies

$2.00

Side Mac and Cheese

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Caesar Salad

$3.00

House Salad

$3.50

Sd Grilled Chkn

$4.00

Avocado

$2.00

Side Frito Pie

$2.50

Deserts

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$5.50

Key Lime

$5.50

Peach Cobbler

$5.50

Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Chz Qdilla

$5.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Soda Water

Lemonade

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Red Bull

$2.25

Red Bull SF

$2.25

Red Bull Yellow

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Red Bull Coconut

$2.25
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hometown sports bar. Cold Beer. Great food. TV lined walls.

Website

Location

114 East Main Street, Round Rock, TX 78664

Directions

Gallery
The Rock Sports Bar - Round Rock image
The Rock Sports Bar - Round Rock image
The Rock Sports Bar - Round Rock image

