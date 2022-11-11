The Rodney
No reviews yet
106 N Main Street
Caldwell, TX 77836
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Out Here Lookin' Like A Snack
That Escalated Quickly
Dropped Fries or Tots covered in Shiner Bock beef chili and topped with shredded cheese.
Notorious P.I.G
Fresh dropped pork rinds with "This is IT" seasoning, served still crackling!
Side Of Fries
Simple side o' fries
Side Of Sweet Potato Fries
Yakitori Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken skewered and topped with crunchy honey peanuts and Japanese BBQ sauce drizzle.
Side Of Queso
Great Balls Of Fire
Leafy greens
House Salad
Full serving of spring lettuce, red onion, cherry tomatoes and cucumber
Roasted Chicken Cobb
Crisp romaine and spring greens, chicken, bacon, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon and croutons.
How about them apples
Spring greens, grilled chicken, thin sliced apples, red onion, walnuts, dried cranberries and of course topped with crumbled bacon paired with maple vinaigrette.
Bowlin' with my Homie's
Sando's
Don't California my Texas
Avocado turkey, bacon, tomato, southern garlic aioli pressed warm on sourdough.
The Beefcake
Smoked tri tip and sliced, caramelized onions, provolone, garlic aioli pressed warm on a ciabatta.
Willie Nelson
Crisp 44 Farms beef dog in a split top buttery bun, layered with house smoked jalapeno cream cheese, cowboy jalapeno candy, and a hearty helping of bacon.
Dog The Bounty Hunter
Crisp 44 Farms beef dog in a split top buttery bun, topped with eloté street corn.
B.F.D. BLT
Not your mamas BLT. Marinated tomatoes in a long held family secret sauce, (no we won't tell you, yes you can taste the difference) bacon, garlic aioli and pressed warm on thick sourdough.
Shiner Bock Chili Dog
Chef George's Shiner Bock beef chili piled on a 44 Farms beef dog sprinkled with shredded cheese.
Jalepeno Bacon Dog
Burgers
Oregon Trail
Bacon, Tillamook cheddar, caramelized onions and BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
The Archie
1/4lb juicy patty, tomato, lettuce, and onion. Why mess with a classic.
Stacked
Savory 1/4 pounder with our house jalapeno cream cheese sauce, bacon, cheddar, and cowboy jalapeno candy on a brioche bun topped wit ha roasted jalapeno.
Whiskey Chicken
Firebird
Fried chicken dripping in buffalo sauce with ranch, lettuce and a pickle. A classic.
Kids
Dessert
Beer
Bud Light BTL
Coors Light - BTL
Michelob Ultra - BTL
Miller light - BTL
Budweiser - BTL
Bud Light - BTL
Yuengling Flight - BTL
Dos XX - BTL
Corona Extra - BTL
Modelo - BTL
Shiner Bock - BTL
Shiner Light Blonde - BTL
Shiner Ruby Red Bird - BTL
Shiner 1909 - BTL
Shiner Premium - BTL
Blue Moon Belgian White - BTL
Topo Chico Strawberry Guava Seltzer - BTL
Not Your Father's Root Beer - BTL
Pilsner Urquell
Yuengling Traditional
Bud Light Can
Coors light - CAN
Miller High Life - CAN
Miller light - CAN
Milwaukee's Best - CAN
Michelob Ultra- CAN
Southern Star Southern Brunch Citrus Shandy - CAN
Southern Brunch Strawberry Blonde - CAN
Karbach Love Street - CAN
Karbach Love Street Light - CAN
Texas Beer Co. Pace Bend Pale Ale - CAN
Texas Beer Co. Bill Pickett Porter - CAN
Hop & Grains Brewing: A Pale Mosiac - CAN
Four Corners Brewing: Heart O' Texas Red Ale -CAN
Four Corners Brewing: Local Buzz Honey Rye Golden Ale - CAN
Four Corners Brewing: El Grito Lager - CAN
Revolver Brewing: Blood & Honey Citrus - CAN
Revolver Brewing: Texas Haze Blackberry IPA - CAN
Blue Moon: Moon Haze IPA - CAN
Austin Eastcider: Pineapple - CAN
Austin Eastcider: Original Dry - CAN
Austin Eastcider: Blackberry - CAN
Fairweather Cider Co: Smell the Van - CAN
Fairweather Cider Co: Common Cider - CAN
Blind Lemon: Berry Seltzer - CAN
Blind Lemon: Peach Seltzer - CAN
Blind Lemon: Lemon Seltzer - CAN
Blind Lemon: Lime Seltzer - CAN
Topo Chico Lemon Lime Seltzer - CAN
Topo Chico Strawberry Guava Seltzer - CAN
Topo Chico Exotic Pineapple Seltzer - CAN
Lone River Ranch Water - CAN
Lone River Spicy Ranch water - CAN
Lone River Prickly Pear Ranch Water - CAN
Lone River Grapefruit Ranch Water - CAN
Blue Agave Lime Seltzer - CAN
Blue Agave Grapefruit Seltzer - CAN
Dos XX Ranch Water - CAN
Free And Easy
Dollar Beer
Liquor
Well Gin
Well Rum
Silver Island Coconut Rum
Bacardi
DBL Well Gin
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Gordons
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Well Rum
DBL Admiral Nelson
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi Limon
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Gosling'S
DBL Meyers
DBL Meyers Silver
DBL Mount Gay
DBL Malibu Coconut Rum
Well Tequila
Exotico
Casa Amigos
512 Tequila
Casadorez
Casa Noble
Corazon Reposado
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio Anejo
Patron Anejo
Patron Café
Patron Gran Platinum
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Patron Xo Café
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Exotico
DBL Casa Amigos
DBL 512 Tequila
DBL Casadorez
DBL Casa Noble
DBL Corazon Reposado
DBL Cuervo Silver
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Patron Anejo
DBL Patron Café
DBL Patron Gran Platinum
DBL Patron Reposado
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Patron Xo Café
Well Whiskey
Pendleton
Crown
Apple Crown
Maker's Mark
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Pendleton
DBL Crown
DBL Apple Crown
Maker's Mark
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal 18Yr
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr
DBL Dewars
DBL Dewars 12Yr
DBL J & B
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Molly's Irish Cream
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Aperol
DBL Campari
DBL Chartreuse, Green
DBL Cointreau
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Godiva Chocolate
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Irish Mist
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Lemoncello
DBL Licor 43
DBL Mathilde Cassis
DBL Molly's Irish Cream
Cocktails
Tequila-ya-later lime
FRESH made classic lime margarita with Exotico tequila. Frozen or on the rocks.
Tequila-ya-later Pouch
Dolly Parton
The BDE
RANCH WATER
Whiskey Sour
Colorado Bulldog
Mimosa
Cherry Limeade
Cocktail Sixer
Watermlon Crawl
Crazy Red Head
Basic B
Saw Em Off
Mojito
Adult Float
Small Batch
Spicy Pineapple Mard
Hot Toddi
Hocus Pocus
Wine
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Good mood food, cocktails and cold ones.
106 N Main Street, Caldwell, TX 77836