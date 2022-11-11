Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Rodney

review star

No reviews yet

106 N Main Street

Caldwell, TX 77836

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Don't California my Texas
How about them apples
The Archie

Out Here Lookin' Like A Snack

That Escalated Quickly

$7.95

Dropped Fries or Tots covered in Shiner Bock beef chili and topped with shredded cheese.

Notorious P.I.G

Notorious P.I.G

$6.00

Fresh dropped pork rinds with "This is IT" seasoning, served still crackling!

Side Of Fries

$4.00

Simple side o' fries

Side Of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50
Yakitori Chicken

Yakitori Chicken

$8.95

Marinated grilled chicken skewered and topped with crunchy honey peanuts and Japanese BBQ sauce drizzle.

Side Of Queso

$3.50

Great Balls Of Fire

$9.95Out of stock

Leafy greens

House Salad

$7.95

Full serving of spring lettuce, red onion, cherry tomatoes and cucumber

Roasted Chicken Cobb

Roasted Chicken Cobb

$12.95

Crisp romaine and spring greens, chicken, bacon, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon and croutons.

How about them apples

How about them apples

$12.95

Spring greens, grilled chicken, thin sliced apples, red onion, walnuts, dried cranberries and of course topped with crumbled bacon paired with maple vinaigrette.

Bowlin' with my Homie's

Chicken Yakitori Bowl

$10.95

Sando's

Don't California my Texas

Don't California my Texas

$10.95

Avocado turkey, bacon, tomato, southern garlic aioli pressed warm on sourdough.

The Beefcake

The Beefcake

$10.95

Smoked tri tip and sliced, caramelized onions, provolone, garlic aioli pressed warm on a ciabatta.

Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson

$9.95

Crisp 44 Farms beef dog in a split top buttery bun, layered with house smoked jalapeno cream cheese, cowboy jalapeno candy, and a hearty helping of bacon.

Dog The Bounty Hunter

Dog The Bounty Hunter

$9.95

Crisp 44 Farms beef dog in a split top buttery bun, topped with eloté street corn.

B.F.D. BLT

B.F.D. BLT

$10.95

Not your mamas BLT. Marinated tomatoes in a long held family secret sauce, (no we won't tell you, yes you can taste the difference) bacon, garlic aioli and pressed warm on thick sourdough.

Shiner Bock Chili Dog

Shiner Bock Chili Dog

$9.95

Chef George's Shiner Bock beef chili piled on a 44 Farms beef dog sprinkled with shredded cheese.

Jalepeno Bacon Dog

$9.95

Burgers

Oregon Trail

Oregon Trail

$12.95

Bacon, Tillamook cheddar, caramelized onions and BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

The Archie

$11.95

1/4lb juicy patty, tomato, lettuce, and onion. Why mess with a classic.

Stacked

Stacked

$12.95

Savory 1/4 pounder with our house jalapeno cream cheese sauce, bacon, cheddar, and cowboy jalapeno candy on a brioche bun topped wit ha roasted jalapeno.

Whiskey Chicken

Whiskey Chicken

$12.95
Firebird

Firebird

$12.95

Fried chicken dripping in buffalo sauce with ranch, lettuce and a pickle. A classic.

Kids

Nugs

$6.50

Chicken nugget bites

Peanut butter and Jealous

$6.00

PB&J on white.

Baby Cheesus

$6.00

Grilled Cheese Sando

Basic Dog

$6.00

Basic hotdog on a bun

Bacon Wrapped Dog

$7.00

Dessert

Old Faithful

$2.95

Blue Bell Sundae or Vanilla ice cream in a cup.

Rootbeer Float

$5.95

Ice Cream Sand

$5.00

Beer

Bud Light BTL

$3.50

Coors Light - BTL

$3.50

Michelob Ultra - BTL

$3.50

Miller light - BTL

$3.50

Budweiser - BTL

$3.50

Bud Light - BTL

$3.50

Yuengling Flight - BTL

$3.50

Dos XX - BTL

$4.50

Corona Extra - BTL

$4.50

Modelo - BTL

$4.50

Shiner Bock - BTL

$5.00
Shiner Light Blonde - BTL

Shiner Light Blonde - BTL

$5.00

Shiner Ruby Red Bird - BTL

$5.00

Shiner 1909 - BTL

$5.00

Shiner Premium - BTL

$5.00

Blue Moon Belgian White - BTL

$6.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava Seltzer - BTL

$4.50

Not Your Father's Root Beer - BTL

$4.50

Pilsner Urquell

$5.00

Yuengling Traditional

$3.50

Bud Light Can

Coors light - CAN

$3.50

Miller High Life - CAN

$3.50

Miller light - CAN

$3.50

Milwaukee's Best - CAN

$3.50

Michelob Ultra- CAN

$3.50

Southern Star Southern Brunch Citrus Shandy - CAN

$6.00

Southern Brunch Strawberry Blonde - CAN

$6.00

Karbach Love Street - CAN

$6.00

Karbach Love Street Light - CAN

$6.00

Texas Beer Co. Pace Bend Pale Ale - CAN

$6.00

Texas Beer Co. Bill Pickett Porter - CAN

$6.00

Hop & Grains Brewing: A Pale Mosiac - CAN

$6.00

Four Corners Brewing: Heart O' Texas Red Ale -CAN

$6.00

Four Corners Brewing: Local Buzz Honey Rye Golden Ale - CAN

$6.00

Four Corners Brewing: El Grito Lager - CAN

$6.00

Revolver Brewing: Blood & Honey Citrus - CAN

$6.00

Revolver Brewing: Texas Haze Blackberry IPA - CAN

$6.00

Blue Moon: Moon Haze IPA - CAN

$6.00

Austin Eastcider: Pineapple - CAN

$6.00

Austin Eastcider: Original Dry - CAN

$6.00

Austin Eastcider: Blackberry - CAN

$6.00

Fairweather Cider Co: Smell the Van - CAN

$6.00

Fairweather Cider Co: Common Cider - CAN

$6.00

Blind Lemon: Berry Seltzer - CAN

$6.00

Blind Lemon: Peach Seltzer - CAN

$6.00

Blind Lemon: Lemon Seltzer - CAN

$6.00

Blind Lemon: Lime Seltzer - CAN

$6.00

Topo Chico Lemon Lime Seltzer - CAN

$4.50

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava Seltzer - CAN

$4.50

Topo Chico Exotic Pineapple Seltzer - CAN

$4.50

Lone River Ranch Water - CAN

$6.00

Lone River Spicy Ranch water - CAN

$6.00

Lone River Prickly Pear Ranch Water - CAN

$6.00

Lone River Grapefruit Ranch Water - CAN

$6.00

Blue Agave Lime Seltzer - CAN

$4.50

Blue Agave Grapefruit Seltzer - CAN

$4.50

Dos XX Ranch Water - CAN

$4.50

Free And Easy

$6.00

Dollar Beer

$1.00

Liquor

Well Gin

$7.00

Well Rum

Silver Island Coconut Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

DBL Well Gin

$11.00

DBL Beefeater

DBL Bombay Saphire

DBL Gordons

DBL Hendricks

DBL Tanqueray

DBL Well Rum

$11.00

DBL Admiral Nelson

DBL Bacardi

$13.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

DBL Captain Morgan

DBL Gosling'S

DBL Meyers

DBL Meyers Silver

DBL Mount Gay

DBL Malibu Coconut Rum

$13.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Exotico

$6.50

Casa Amigos

$8.00

512 Tequila

$7.00

Casadorez

$7.00

Casa Noble

Corazon Reposado

Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Don Julio Anejo

Patron Anejo

$7.00

Patron Café

$7.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$9.00

Patron Reposado

$8.00

Patron Silver

Patron Xo Café

DBL Well Tequila

$12.00

DBL Exotico

$12.00

DBL Casa Amigos

$9.50

DBL 512 Tequila

$8.00

DBL Casadorez

$8.00

DBL Casa Noble

$8.00

DBL Corazon Reposado

DBL Cuervo Silver

$8.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

DBL Patron Anejo

DBL Patron Café

$8.00

DBL Patron Gran Platinum

$10.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$8.00

DBL Patron Silver

$8.00

DBL Patron Xo Café

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$7.50

Pendleton

$9.00

Crown

$9.00

Apple Crown

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$11.00

DBL Pendleton

$14.00

DBL Crown

$14.00

DBL Apple Crown

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$15.00

Well Scotch

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

DBL Well Scotch

DBL Chivas Regal

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

DBL Dewars

DBL Dewars 12Yr

DBL J & B

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

DBL Aperol

DBL Campari

DBL Chartreuse, Green

DBL Cointreau

DBL Drambuie

DBL Frangelico

DBL Godiva Chocolate

DBL Grand Marnier

DBL Irish Mist

DBL Jagermeister

DBL Kahlua

DBL Lemoncello

DBL Licor 43

DBL Mathilde Cassis

DBL Molly's Irish Cream

Cocktails

Tequila-ya-later lime

$9.00

FRESH made classic lime margarita with Exotico tequila. Frozen or on the rocks.

Tequila-ya-later Pouch

$12.00

Dolly Parton

$10.00

The BDE

$11.00

RANCH WATER

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Colorado Bulldog

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Cherry Limeade

$12.00

Cocktail Sixer

$24.00

Watermlon Crawl

$11.00

Crazy Red Head

$8.00

Basic B

$10.00

Saw Em Off

$11.00

Mojito

$12.00

Adult Float

$10.00

Small Batch

$10.00

Spicy Pineapple Mard

$11.00

Hot Toddi

$9.00

Hocus Pocus

$13.00

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Jack O Lantern

$4.50

Carmel Apple

$6.00

Jello Shot

$2.00

Proczecho

$6.00

Beverages

House coffee

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Sprite

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Kids Float

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Good mood food, cocktails and cold ones.

Website

Location

106 N Main Street, Caldwell, TX 77836

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

MasFajitas- Caldwell
orange starNo Reviews
305 TX 36 Caldwell, TX 77836
View restaurantnext
Tortilleria Mi Tierra
orange starNo Reviews
525 Texas 36 Caldwell, TX 77836
View restaurantnext
Lo Nuestro De Mexico - Caldwell
orange star4.2 • 211
1512 Texas Highway 21 Caldwell, TX 77836
View restaurantnext
Gate 12 Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 46
1770 George Bush Dr West College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Polite Coffee
orange star4.9 • 15
800 S Bryan Ave Bryan, TX 77803
View restaurantnext
Amico Nave Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
203 E Villa Maria Rd Bryan, TX 77840
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Caldwell

Lo Nuestro De Mexico - Caldwell
orange star4.2 • 211
1512 Texas Highway 21 Caldwell, TX 77836
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Caldwell
Bryan
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
College Station
review star
Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)
Brenham
review star
No reviews yet
Elgin
review star
No reviews yet
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Bastrop
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Temple
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston