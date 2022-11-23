Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
The Roe Market

100 S Broad Street

Monroe, GA 30655

Disposable Charcuterie Board

Small Meat and Cheese (4-8)

$30.00

Medium Meat and Cheese (8-12)

$55.00

Large Meat and Cheese (12-16)

$80.00

Charcuterie on Teak Board

Small Meat and Cheese (4-8) (Wood)

$80.00

Medium Meat and Cheese (8-12) (Wood)

$95.00

Large Meat and Cheese (12-16) (Wood)

$135.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Market offering Whole Animal Butchery, house made sausage and deli meats, charcuterie boards, seafood, fresh baked goods, Select Wine/Beer List and more...

100 S Broad Street, Monroe, GA 30655

