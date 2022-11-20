A map showing the location of The Rolling Firestone's Food TruckView gallery

The Rolling Firestone's Food Truck

105 N. Market Street

Frederick, MD 21701

Popular Items

PF PASTRAMI
SAVORY DAWG

Pre-Fab Guys

PF PASTRAMI

$12.00

Potato Roll, Caramelized Swiss, Pickled Onions & Peppers, Two Mustard Aioli

PF CHORIZZO

$12.00

Cream Cheese, Roasted Mushrooms, Jalapeno Jam, Aioli

SAVORY DAWG

$12.00

Potato Roll, Red Onion Marmalade, Bacon Jam, Smoked Gouda, Two Mustard Aioli

PF CHICKEN

$12.00

Pickled cabbage, rosemary shoe string potatoes, Gouda, sundries tomato aioli

PF BEYOND

$12.00

Potato Roll, Roasted Mushrooms, Pickled Onion, Tomato Jam

SURFER DOG

$12.00

Potato Roll, Cheese Sauce, Pickled Jalapeno, Caramelized Onion, Bacon Lardons

Corn Dog

$12.00Out of stock

Choose Your Dawg

PASTRAMI SAUSAGE

$10.00

DUCK SAUSAGE

$10.00

CHICKEN SAUSAGE

$10.00

BEYOND SAUSAGE

$10.00

Hot Italian

$10.00

HOT DOG

$8.00

Sides

Shoestring Potato

$4.00

BBQ Chips

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Cupcake

$4.00

Ice Cream

Vanilla

$6.00

Banana Chocolate

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Mixed Fruit Sorbet

$6.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water Bottle

$1.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

