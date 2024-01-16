This restaurant does not have any images
The Rolling Pin Artisan Bakery and Cafe 102 W Auglaize st
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
European inspired bakery mixed with modern American delicacies. Artisan bread and pastries.
102 W Auglaize st, Wapakoneta, OH 45895