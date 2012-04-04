Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Soul Food

THE ROLLING RIB

review star

No reviews yet

9423-a Marlboro Pike

Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pick 2
Pork Rib
Fat Box (Pork)

Pork

Pork Rib

$15.99

Chopped Bbq (Pork)

$13.99

Pork Tips

$14.99

FriedPork Chops (2)

$13.99Out of stock

W

Smothered pork chops W\rice(SUN.only)

$13.99Out of stock

Beef

Beef Rib

$16.39

Sliced Beef Brisket

$16.39Out of stock

Poultry

Fried Chicken Half

$13.49Out of stock

Fried Wings (5)

$13.49

Baked Turkey Wings (SUN. ONLY)

$13.99Out of stock

AVAIL SUNDAY ONLY W/stuffin and 2 sides

BAKE CHICKEN(SUNDAY ONLY)

$13.49Out of stock

AVAIL SUNDAY ONLY W/STUFFING AND 2 SIDES

1\2 Bbq Chicken

$13.49

SmokedBbq Turkey Wings (3)

$13.99Out of stock

Seafood

Whiting Fish

$12.99

Bone Croaker

$13.49Out of stock

Catfish

$13.99Out of stock

Seafood Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Desserts

Slice Sweet Potato Pie

$3.89Out of stock

Whole Sweet Pot Pie

$15.99Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$5.25Out of stock

Lemon Iced Pond Cake

$3.99Out of stock

PEACH COBBLER

$4.99Out of stock

Pie Kit Take & Bake)

$29.99Out of stock

Combos

Pick 2

$20.95

Family

FM Slab Pork w/2 lg sides

$36.69

FM Slab Beef w/2lg sides

$38.99Out of stock

FM BBQ Chicken(12pc)w/2lg sides

$27.95

3( half chicken 12pc)

FM Fried Chicken (12pc)w/ 2 lg sides

$27.95Out of stock

3 (half chicken 12pc)

Pints

Pint Chopped Chickenw/slaw

$13.99Out of stock

Pint Chopped Bbq ( Pork)

$13.99

Sides

Sm Collard Greens

$4.15Out of stock

Sm Candi Yams

$4.15

Sm String Beans

$4.15

Sm Mac & Cheese

$4.15Out of stock

Sm Potato Salad

$4.15

Sm Cole Slaw

$4.15

Sm FRIES BBQ SEASNG

$4.25Out of stock

Sm BBQ BkBeans

$4.15

Sm Cabbage

$4.15Out of stock

Sm Fried Okra

$4.15Out of stock

Sm Rice gravy Sun Only

$4.15Out of stock

Jmb Collard Greens

$6.25Out of stock

Jmb Candi Yams

$6.25

Jmb String Beans

$6.25

Jmb Mac & Cheese

$6.25Out of stock

Jmb Potato Salad

$6.25

Jmb Cole Slaw

$6.25

Jmb FRIES BBQ SEASN

$6.25Out of stock

Jmb BBQ Bk Beans

$6.25

Jmb Fried Okra

$6.25Out of stock

Jmb Stuffin

$6.25Out of stock

Jmb Rice\gravy Sun Only

$6.25Out of stock

Veggie Plate

Veggie Plate

$9.35

Wings

Fried Wings

$2.00

Slab

1/2 Pork Slab

$17.00

Whole Pork Slab

$29.00

1/2 Beef Slab

$18.00

Whole Beef Slab

$31.95

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken BBQ

$13.99

Whole Fried Chicken

$13.99Out of stock

Bread

Cornbread

$0.65

White brd

$0.50

Wheat brd

$0.50

Sauces

Bbq Mild

Bbq Hot

Tartar

Fat

Gravy

Catering Pan

Catering Pan

$1.95

Wh Smoked Turkey

$62.00Out of stock

FATBERRY

Sm Iced Tea

$1.95

Large Iced Tea

$2.50

Sm Lemonade

$1.95

Large Lemonade

$2.50

Sm Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

LG STRB LEMONADE

$3.50Out of stock

Bottle Water

$1.75

Bottle Soda

$1.99

Sm Tea/Lemon

$1.95

Sm Cup Ice

$0.75

Lg Cup Ice

$1.00

Large Tea/Lemon

$2.50

Sandwiches

Pork Rib

$12.49

Beef Rib

$13.49

Half BBQ Chicken

$7.55

Beef Brisket

$9.99Out of stock

Pork Tips

$9.99

Chopped Bbq (Pork)w/slaw

$7.49

Chopped Bbq (Chicken)

$7.49Out of stock

Fried Whiting

$8.39

Fried Bone Croaker

$8.99

Fried Pork Chop (2)

$8.99Out of stock

Half Fried Chicken

$7.39Out of stock

SmokedBBQ Turkey Wing

$9.99Out of stock

FRIED CATFISH

$9.99Out of stock

Fat Box

Fat Box (Pork)

$11.50

Fat Box (BEEF)

$12.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! FOR CATERING ORDERS 15 OR MORE PEOPLE rollingrib@gmail.com/301-599-0099 Must PRESENT credit card w\ ID FRI-SAT 11-6 SUNDAY 11-4

Location

9423-a Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

Directions

Gallery
The Rolling Rib Pt Two image
The Rolling Rib Pt Two image
The Rolling Rib Pt Two image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Uncaged Chefs - District Heights
orange star4.3 • 1,026
6027 Marlboro Pike District Heights, MD 20747
View restaurantnext
Porkey's BBQ
orange star4.4 • 12
5482 Southern Maryland Blvd. Lothian, MD 20711
View restaurantnext
Ardmore
orange starNo Reviews
8307 Ardwick Ardmore Rd Landover, MD 20785
View restaurantnext
Stadium Sports Bar + Smokehouse
orange star3.6 • 80
300 Tingey St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Horace & Dickies Seafood of Glenarden
orange starNo Reviews
7905 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway Glenarden, MD 20706
View restaurantnext
Smokin' Pig
orange starNo Reviews
1208 H St. NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Upper Marlboro

Vibes Southern Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 32
5050 Brown Station Rd. 105 Upper Marlboro, MD 20772
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Upper Marlboro
District Heights
review star
Avg 2.7 (5 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Bowie
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Brandywine
review star
No reviews yet
Lanham
review star
No reviews yet
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
North Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston