The Rolling Spring Roll - Farmingdale imageView gallery

The Rolling Spring Roll - Farmingdale - 189 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

189 Main Street

Farmingdale, NY 11735

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pho Bo (beef)
Pho Ga (chicken)
Spring Rolls (8)

Appetizers (An Choi)

Spring Rolls (4)

Spring Rolls (4)

$7.00

Crispy pork spring rolls served with a vinaigrette and lettuce....our signature dish!

Spring Rolls (8)

Spring Rolls (8)

$11.00

Crispy pork spring rolls served with a vinaigrette and lettuce....our signature dish!

Shrimp Spring Rolls (4)

Shrimp Spring Rolls (4)

$12.00

Our signature crispy pork spring rolls with a whole shrimp

Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)

$6.00

The vegetarian version of our signature spring rolls served with peanut sauce and lettuce

Vegetable Spring Rolls (4)

$10.00

The vegetarian version of our signature spring rolls served with peanut sauce and lettuce

Summer Rolls (2)

Summer Rolls (2)

$10.00

2 delicious rolls of rice noodles, shrimp and pork rolled in a rice paper wrapper and served with peanut sauce

Vegetable Summer Rolls (2)

Vegetable Summer Rolls (2)

$10.00

2 delicious rolls of noodles, tofu & vegetable rolled in a rice paper wrapper and served with peanut sauce

Tan Binh Chicken Wings

Tan Binh Chicken Wings

$11.00

Crispy fried chicken wings glazed with a sweet chili sauce inspired by Central Vietnam

Summer roll (1)

$5.00

Spring roll (1)

$1.75

Pho

Pho Bo (beef)

Pho Bo (beef)

with sliced beef, beef brisket and beef meatballs

Pho Ga (chicken)

Pho Ga (chicken)

with slices of chicken

Pho Chay (vegetable)

Pho Chay (vegetable)

with tofu and seasonal vegetable

Pho Do Bien (seafood)

with shrimp, squid and fishballs

Beef broth

$6.00

Chicken broth

$6.00

Vegetable broth

$6.00

Side of Pho noodles

$6.00

Sandwiches (Banh Mi)

Classic (pork) Banh Mi

Classic (pork) Banh Mi

$9.95

Grilled pork belly, Cha (a Vietnamese cold cut) and a house special pate served on a toasted fresh baguette filled w/cilantro, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon

Angus Beef Satay Banh Mi

$9.95

Tender angus beef cook to perfection and served with Chef Bui's signature peanut sauce and cilantro, cucumber & pickled carrot/daikon

Tofu Banh Mi

$8.95

Lightly fired tofu paired with bean sprouts, cauliflower/zucchini w/cilantro, cucumber & pickled carrot/daikon

Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi

$8.95

Lean chicken breast seasoned with a lemongrass marinade and grilled, served on baguette along w/cilantro, cucumber & pickled carrot/daikon

Barbeque Chicken Banh Mi

$8.95

Juicy chicken legs seasoned with a Vietnamese barbeque marinade and grilled w/cilantro, cucumber & pickled carrot/daikon

Entrees (Bun/Com)

Angus Beef Short Ribs

Angus Beef Short Ribs

$20.95

A Rolling Spring Roll favorite! Sliced short ribs that are marinated and then grilled. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette

Grilled Angus Beef Satay

$17.95

Tender angus beef grilled to perfection and served with Chef Bui's signature peanut sauce. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette

Grilled Barbeque Chicken

$13.95

Juicy, grilled seasoned chicken legs w/a Vietnamese barbeque marinade. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$20.95

Asian spices shrimp grilled and served while still tender. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

$13.95

Lean chicken breast seasoned with a lemongrass marinade and grilled. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette

Grilled Salmon

$20.95

A delicious salmon steak that is grilled and served with satueed tomato, garlic and cilantro. Your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette

Marinated Grilled Pork Chop

Marinated Grilled Pork Chop

$16.95

Tender succulent marinated grilled pork chop. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette

Sauteed Tofu

Sauteed Tofu

$13.95

Lightly fired tofu sauteed with diced tomato, cilantro, garlic and served w/vegetable and your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and ginger/scallion soy sauce

Side of pickle daikon/carrot

$5.00

Side of rice

$6.00

Side of vermicelli noodles

$6.00

Spring Roll Bowl (meat)

$13.95

Our signature dish cut into pieces and served over vermicelli noodles w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette

Spring Roll Bowl (w/shrimp)

$19.95

Spring Roll Bowl (w/vegetable)

$13.95

House Specialties (Dac Biet)

Bo Luc Lac (Shaking beef)

$21.95

Inspired by the French, Bo Luc Lac (shaking beef) is so named for the way the pan is shaken while cooking. A favorite for steak lovers, this dish sautes well seasoned angus beef cubes with red onions over rice

double meat (bo luc lac)

$12.00

Desserts

Che Chuoi, Banana

$6.00

Banana w/coconut milk & tapioca pearl

Non-alcoholic drink

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Water

Bottle water

$3.00

Tea/Coffee

Hot Tea

Cafe du Monde (iced)

Cafe du Monde (iced)

$6.00

Cafe du Monde (hot)

$6.00

Beer

Saigon, Vietnam, abv: 4.9%

$9.00

Tsingtao, China, abv: 4.8%

$9.00

Sapporo, Japan, abv: 4.9%

$9.00

White Wine

Chardonnay, Vin Vault, California

$9.00Out of stock

Pinot Grigio, Vin Vault, California

$9.00Out of stock

Red Wine

Malbec, Vin Vault, California

$9.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir, Vin Vault, California

$9.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy a fresh and healthy cuisine.

Location

189 Main Street, Farmingdale, NY 11735

Directions

Gallery
The Rolling Spring Roll - Farmingdale image

Similar restaurants in your area

The MeetBall Place - Farmingdale - TMP Farmingdale
orange starNo Reviews
206 main st Farmingdale, NY 11736
View restaurantnext
Vico Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
313 Main Street Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
Kick'n Chicken - 342 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
342 Main Street Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
MÓGŪ CENTRAL KITCHEN
orange starNo Reviews
300 FULTON STREET FARMINGDALE, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pizza Company- South Farmingdale - FARMINGDALE
orange starNo Reviews
302 Main Street South Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
Flavor-A-Bowl - 503 Conklin Street
orange starNo Reviews
503 Conklin Street Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Farmingdale

The Melting Pot - Farmingdale NY
orange star4.2 • 1,512
2377 Broad Hollow Road Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale - 122 Secatogue Ave
orange star4.3 • 790
122 secatogue Ave farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
Burger Village - Farmingdale
orange star4.6 • 438
901 broad hollow road Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
Arrosto Italian Rotisserie
orange star4.7 • 61
2263 Broadhollow Rd Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Farmingdale
Massapequa Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Melville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Plainview
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Hicksville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Massapequa
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Amityville
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Woodbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
East Meadow
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston