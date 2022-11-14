The Rolling Spring Roll - Syosset 228 West Jericho Turnpike

  • Home
Popular Items

Pho Bo (beef)
Spring Rolls (8)
Summer Rolls

Appetizers (An Choi)

Spring Rolls (4)

Spring Rolls (4)

$7.00

Crispy pork spring rolls served with a vinaigrette and lettuce....our signature dish!

Spring Rolls (8)

Spring Rolls (8)

$11.00

Crispy pork spring rolls served with a vinaigrette and lettuce....our signature dish!

Shrimp Spring Rolls (4)

Shrimp Spring Rolls (4)

$12.00

Our signature crispy pork spring rolls with a whole shrimp

Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)

$6.00

The vegetarian version of our signature spring rolls served with peanut sauce and lettuce

Vegetable Spring Rolls (4)

$10.00

The vegetarian version of our signature spring rolls served with peanut sauce and lettuce

Summer Rolls

Summer Rolls

$10.00

2 delicious rolls of rice noodles, shrimp and pork rolled in a rice paper wrapper and served with peanut sauce

Vegetable Summer Rolls

Vegetable Summer Rolls

$10.00

2 delicious rolls of noodles, tofu & vegetable rolled in a rice paper wrapper and served with peanut sauce

Vietnamese Dumpling

Vietnamese Dumpling

$11.00

A steamed Asian classic made with pork and paired with a ginger and scallion soy dipping sauce

Tan Binh Chicken Wings

Tan Binh Chicken Wings

$11.00

Crispy fried chicken wings glazed with a sweet chili sauce inspired by Central Vietnam

Pho

Pho Bo (beef)

Pho Bo (beef)

with sliced beef, beef brisket and beef meatballs

Pho Ga (chicken)

Pho Ga (chicken)

with slices of chicken

Pho Chay (vegetable)

Pho Chay (vegetable)

with tofu and seasonal vegetable

Pho Do Bien (seafood)

with shrimp, squid and fishballs

Beef broth

$6.00

Chicken broth

$6.00

Vegetable broth

$6.00

Side of Pho noodles

$6.00

Sandwiches (Banh Mi)

Classic (pork) Banh Mi

Classic (pork) Banh Mi

$9.95

Grilled pork belly, Cha (a Vietnamese cold cut) and a house special pate served on a toasted fresh baguette filled w/cilantro, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon

Angus Beef Satay Banh Mi

$9.95

Tender angus beef cook to perfection and served with Chef Bui's signature peanut sauce and cilantro, cucumber & pickled carrot/daikon

Tofu Banh Mi

$8.95

Lightly fired tofu paired with bean sprouts, cauliflower/zucchini w/cilantro, cucumber & pickled carrot/daikon

Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi

$8.95

Lean chicken breast seasoned with a lemongrass marinade and grilled, served on baguette along w/cilantro, cucumber & pickled carrot/daikon

Barbeque Chicken Banh Mi

$8.95

Juicy chicken legs seasoned with a Vietnamese barbeque marinade and grilled w/cilantro, cucumber & pickled carrot/daikon

Entrees (Bun/Com)

Angus Beef Short Ribs

Angus Beef Short Ribs

$20.95

A Rolling Spring Roll favorite! Sliced short ribs that are marinated and then grilled. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette

Grilled Angus Beef Satay

$17.95

Tender angus beef grilled to perfection and served with Chef Bui's signature peanut sauce. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette

Grilled Barbeque Chicken

$13.95

Juicy, grilled seasoned chicken legs w/a Vietnamese barbeque marinade. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$20.95

Asian spices shrimp grilled and served while still tender. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

$13.95

Lean chicken breast seasoned with a lemongrass marinade and grilled. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette

Grilled Salmon

$20.95

A delicious salmon steak that is grilled and served with satueed tomato, garlic and cilantro. Your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette

Marinated Grilled Pork Chop

Marinated Grilled Pork Chop

$16.95

Tender succulent marinated grilled pork chop. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette

Nem Nuong & Spring Rolls

$16.95

A traditional Vietnamese dish of cured grounded pork that is grilled & served with Spring Rolls over noodles

Sauteed Tofu

Sauteed Tofu

$13.95

Lightly fired tofu sauteed with diced tomato, cilantro, garlic and served w/vegetable and your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and ginger/scallion soy sauce

Side of steam rice

$6.00

Side of vermicelli noodles

$6.00

Spring Roll Bowl (meat)

$13.95

Our signature dish cut into pieces and served over vermicelli noodles w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette

Spring Roll Bowl (w/vegetable)

$13.95

Spring Roll Bowl (w/shrimp)

$19.95

Side of Salad

$5.00

Side of pickled daikon/carrot

$5.00

House Specialties (Dac Biet)

Bo Luc Lac (Shaking beef)

$21.95

Inspired by the French, Bo Luc Lac (shaking beef) is so named for the way the pan is shaken while cooking. A favorite for steak lovers, this dish sautes well seasoned angus beef cubes with red onions over rice

Banh Xeo (Pork & Shrimp Crepe)

Banh Xeo (Pork & Shrimp Crepe)

$18.95

Literally named for the sizzling sound the batter makes with it is poured into the crepe pan, banh xeo is made of a rice flour, coccount milk and turmeric batter and filled with a mix of bean sprouts, onions, pork and shrimp. It is served with a variety of herbs and lettuce and paired w/our vinaigrette.

Banh Xeo Chay (Vegetable Crepe)

Banh Xeo Chay (Vegetable Crepe)

$18.95

Our banh xeo vegetable prepared with additional mixed vegetables to replace the pork and shrimp

Chao Tom & Nem Nuong

Chao Tom & Nem Nuong

$19.95

From the Imperial city of Hue, located in central Vietnam comes Chao Tom. This dish takes a fragrant and well seasoned shrimps paste and ground pork, wraps it on sugar cane before gently frying it. This dish is paired w/nem nuong & served over noodles

Double meat(go luc lac)

$12.00

Desserts

Che Chuoi, Banana dessert

$6.00

Banana w/coconut milk & tapioca pearl

Che Ba Mau, Vietnamese three color bean dessert

$6.00Out of stock

Non-alcoholic drink

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Water

Bottle water

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Tea/Coffee

Hot Tea

Cafe du Monde (iced)
$6.00

Cafe du Monde (iced)

$6.00

Cafe du Monde (hot)

$6.00

Beer

Beerlao dark, Laos, abv: 6.5%

$9.00Out of stock

Founders, All day IPA, abv: 4.7%

$9.00Out of stock

Tap

Prohibition, Speakeasy, abv: 6.1% amber ale

$9.00Out of stock

Saigon, Vietnam, abv: 4.9%

$9.00

Sapporo, Japan, abv: 4.9% lager beer

$9.00

The Rolling Spring Roll beer, abv: 4.5% Pilsner, Braven Brewing Company, Brooklyn

$9.00Out of stock

Tap

Tsingtao, China, abv: 4.8%

$9.00

Weihenstephan, German, abv: 5.1% lager beer

$9.00Out of stock

Cold Day IPA, Montauk Brewing Company, abv: 6.7%

$9.00Out of stock

Singha Thai beer, Thailand, abv: 5%

$9.00Out of stock

White Wine

Chardonnay, Vin Vault, California

$9.00

Pinot Grigio, Vin Vault, California

$9.00Out of stock

Chardonnay, Kenwood Vineyard, Yulupa, California, 2014

$40.00Out of stock

Riesling , Kungfu Girl, Washington State, 2015

$40.00

Corkage

$10.00

Rose Wine

Rose, Chateau de Brigue, Cotes de Provence, France 2017

$45.00

Bottle

Red Wine

Malbec, Vin Vault, California

$9.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir, Vin Vault, California

$9.00Out of stock

Merlot, Milbrandt Vineyards, Columbia Valley, Washington, 2012

$35.00Out of stock

Malbec, Estimulo, Mendoza, Argentina, 2015

$40.00Out of stock

Liquor

Tito's Vodka

$9.00Out of stock

Ketel One Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$10.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$10.00Out of stock

Jack Daniel's Whiskey

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

228 West Jericho Turnpike, Syosset, NY 11791

Directions

The Rolling Spring Roll - Syosset image

