The Rolling Spring Roll - Syosset 228 West Jericho Turnpike
228 West Jericho Turnpike
Syosset, NY 11791
Popular Items
Appetizers (An Choi)
Spring Rolls (4)
Crispy pork spring rolls served with a vinaigrette and lettuce....our signature dish!
Spring Rolls (8)
Crispy pork spring rolls served with a vinaigrette and lettuce....our signature dish!
Shrimp Spring Rolls (4)
Our signature crispy pork spring rolls with a whole shrimp
Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)
The vegetarian version of our signature spring rolls served with peanut sauce and lettuce
Vegetable Spring Rolls (4)
The vegetarian version of our signature spring rolls served with peanut sauce and lettuce
Summer Rolls
2 delicious rolls of rice noodles, shrimp and pork rolled in a rice paper wrapper and served with peanut sauce
Vegetable Summer Rolls
2 delicious rolls of noodles, tofu & vegetable rolled in a rice paper wrapper and served with peanut sauce
Vietnamese Dumpling
A steamed Asian classic made with pork and paired with a ginger and scallion soy dipping sauce
Tan Binh Chicken Wings
Crispy fried chicken wings glazed with a sweet chili sauce inspired by Central Vietnam
Pho
Sandwiches (Banh Mi)
Classic (pork) Banh Mi
Grilled pork belly, Cha (a Vietnamese cold cut) and a house special pate served on a toasted fresh baguette filled w/cilantro, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon
Angus Beef Satay Banh Mi
Tender angus beef cook to perfection and served with Chef Bui's signature peanut sauce and cilantro, cucumber & pickled carrot/daikon
Tofu Banh Mi
Lightly fired tofu paired with bean sprouts, cauliflower/zucchini w/cilantro, cucumber & pickled carrot/daikon
Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi
Lean chicken breast seasoned with a lemongrass marinade and grilled, served on baguette along w/cilantro, cucumber & pickled carrot/daikon
Barbeque Chicken Banh Mi
Juicy chicken legs seasoned with a Vietnamese barbeque marinade and grilled w/cilantro, cucumber & pickled carrot/daikon
Entrees (Bun/Com)
Angus Beef Short Ribs
A Rolling Spring Roll favorite! Sliced short ribs that are marinated and then grilled. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
Grilled Angus Beef Satay
Tender angus beef grilled to perfection and served with Chef Bui's signature peanut sauce. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
Grilled Barbeque Chicken
Juicy, grilled seasoned chicken legs w/a Vietnamese barbeque marinade. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
Asian spices shrimp grilled and served while still tender. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
Grilled Lemongrass Chicken
Lean chicken breast seasoned with a lemongrass marinade and grilled. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
Grilled Salmon
A delicious salmon steak that is grilled and served with satueed tomato, garlic and cilantro. Your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
Marinated Grilled Pork Chop
Tender succulent marinated grilled pork chop. Served over your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
Nem Nuong & Spring Rolls
A traditional Vietnamese dish of cured grounded pork that is grilled & served with Spring Rolls over noodles
Sauteed Tofu
Lightly fired tofu sauteed with diced tomato, cilantro, garlic and served w/vegetable and your choice of either vermicelli noodles or rice w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and ginger/scallion soy sauce
Side of steam rice
Side of vermicelli noodles
Spring Roll Bowl (meat)
Our signature dish cut into pieces and served over vermicelli noodles w/fresh herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and our vinaigrette
Spring Roll Bowl (w/vegetable)
Spring Roll Bowl (w/shrimp)
Side of Salad
Side of pickled daikon/carrot
House Specialties (Dac Biet)
Bo Luc Lac (Shaking beef)
Inspired by the French, Bo Luc Lac (shaking beef) is so named for the way the pan is shaken while cooking. A favorite for steak lovers, this dish sautes well seasoned angus beef cubes with red onions over rice
Banh Xeo (Pork & Shrimp Crepe)
Literally named for the sizzling sound the batter makes with it is poured into the crepe pan, banh xeo is made of a rice flour, coccount milk and turmeric batter and filled with a mix of bean sprouts, onions, pork and shrimp. It is served with a variety of herbs and lettuce and paired w/our vinaigrette.
Banh Xeo Chay (Vegetable Crepe)
Our banh xeo vegetable prepared with additional mixed vegetables to replace the pork and shrimp
Chao Tom & Nem Nuong
From the Imperial city of Hue, located in central Vietnam comes Chao Tom. This dish takes a fragrant and well seasoned shrimps paste and ground pork, wraps it on sugar cane before gently frying it. This dish is paired w/nem nuong & served over noodles
Double meat(go luc lac)
Desserts
Non-alcoholic drink
Beer
Beerlao dark, Laos, abv: 6.5%
Founders, All day IPA, abv: 4.7%
Tap
Prohibition, Speakeasy, abv: 6.1% amber ale
Saigon, Vietnam, abv: 4.9%
Sapporo, Japan, abv: 4.9% lager beer
The Rolling Spring Roll beer, abv: 4.5% Pilsner, Braven Brewing Company, Brooklyn
Tap
Tsingtao, China, abv: 4.8%
Weihenstephan, German, abv: 5.1% lager beer
Cold Day IPA, Montauk Brewing Company, abv: 6.7%
Singha Thai beer, Thailand, abv: 5%
White Wine
Red Wine
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
228 West Jericho Turnpike, Syosset, NY 11791