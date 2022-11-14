The Rolling Spring Roll - Syosset 228 West Jericho Turnpike

Banh Xeo (Pork & Shrimp Crepe)

$18.95

Literally named for the sizzling sound the batter makes with it is poured into the crepe pan, banh xeo is made of a rice flour, coccount milk and turmeric batter and filled with a mix of bean sprouts, onions, pork and shrimp. It is served with a variety of herbs and lettuce and paired w/our vinaigrette.