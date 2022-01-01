Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Rolling Tomato Groton, CT

357 Reviews

$$

505 Long Hill Rd

Groton, CT 06340

Classic Cheese
Wings 6
Love

Pizza

Classic Cheese

$11.00

Plum Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

Bella

$14.00

Blue

$14.00

Caesar

$14.00

Charlie

$14.00

Cody

$14.00

Ebony

$14.00

Jackson

$14.00

Jenny

$14.00

Joey

$14.00

Kona

$14.00

Lady

$14.00

Red

$10.00

Renny

$14.00

Stubby

$14.00

White Cheese

$10.00

Balmer W

$14.00

Carl W

$15.00

Harley W

$14.00

Ivory W

$14.00

Monster W

$14.00

Naw-Nee W

$14.00

Noah W

$14.00

Odie W

$14.00

Priscilla W

$14.00

Smokey W

$14.00

Toby W

$14.00

Tonka W

$14.00

Tuckers W

$14.00

Zoey W

$14.00

HM Cheese

$5.50

HM One Top

$5.50

HM Two Top

$5.50

HM Gourmet

$7.50

Maverick

$14.00

Tony's

$14.00

Lucky

$14.00

Velvet

$14.00

Fred

$14.00

Biscuit

$14.00

Spencer

$14.00

Howling

$14.00

Bruno

$14.00

Sadie

$14.00

Hedgerton

$14.00

Hurly

$14.00

Duke

$14.00

Yuri

$14.00

Moose

$15.00

Gurl

$14.00

Wings

Wings 6

$5.95

Wings 12

$11.95

Wings 18

$17.95

Wings 24

$23.95

Wings 36

$35.95

50 Platter

$52.00

Tuscani

MAX

$8.95+

SAM

$8.95+

MIA

$8.95+

BO

$8.95+

ROCKY

$8.95+

LEO

$8.95+

LING

$8.95+

Create Your Own

$8.95+

Salads

Love

$8.95

Spin

$8.95

House

$7.95

add Chixx

$2.50

Add Buffalo Chix

$2.50

Love Salad Platter

$56.42

Spin Salad Platter

$56.42

House Salad Platter

$47.01

Apps

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$7.95

Mozz Triangles

$6.95

Chixx 4pc

$6.95

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Rosemary Bread

$8.95

Bruschetta

$8.95

BFF

$6.95

Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.95

Side Of Fries

$2.50

AutoFry Combo

$13.95

Side Sauces

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Sm Creamy Garlic

$0.50

Side Lg Creamy Garlic

$1.00

Side Red Sauce

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Balsamic

$0.50

Side Love

$0.50

Side Caesar

$0.50

Side HR Mayo

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Teriyaki

$0.50

Side Garlic Parm

$0.50

Side Bourbon

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Honey BBQ

$0.50

Side Red Chili

$0.50

Side Sriracha

$0.50

Side Mango Habanro

$0.50

Side Citrus Chipotle

$0.50

Side Ketchup

Side Mustard

Side Mayo

Side A1

Side Xtra Buffalo

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Thai Peanut

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Mobile Wood-Fired Pizza Company We serve Southeastern CT with our two authentic wood-fired brick ovens, imported from Italy & mounted on custom built trailers. We come to your site, fire up the ovens & start making pizza with our hand-tossed dough, homemade sauce & the freshest ingredients. At 700-800 degrees the rustic wood-fired pizzas cook in about 2 minutes. You'll find us at farmers markets, fairs, festivals, campgrounds, outdoor concerts, wineries, open houses and private functions. A real traveling pizza party!

Website

Location

505 Long Hill Rd, Groton, CT 06340

Directions

Gallery
The Rolling Tomato image
The Rolling Tomato image

