The Rolling Tomato Groton, CT
357 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
A Mobile Wood-Fired Pizza Company We serve Southeastern CT with our two authentic wood-fired brick ovens, imported from Italy & mounted on custom built trailers. We come to your site, fire up the ovens & start making pizza with our hand-tossed dough, homemade sauce & the freshest ingredients. At 700-800 degrees the rustic wood-fired pizzas cook in about 2 minutes. You'll find us at farmers markets, fairs, festivals, campgrounds, outdoor concerts, wineries, open houses and private functions. A real traveling pizza party!
505 Long Hill Rd, Groton, CT 06340
