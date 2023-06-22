  • Home
The Rooftop 5019 West Broad Street Northeast Suite M-307

No reviews yet

5019 West Broad Street Northeast Suite M-307

Sugar Hill, GA 30518

can and bottle

Long Drink Black

$8.00

Long Drink Pink

$8.00

Long Drink Blue

$8.00

Atlanta Hard Cider

$8.00

High Noon Pineapple

$8.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$8.00

High Noon Lime

$8.00

High Noon Peach

$8.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$6.00

Angry Orchard Bottle

$8.00

Bold Rock IPA Bottle

$8.00

Cover Charges

In House Band

$5.00

Sugar Hill Band

$25.00

Sugar Hill Band VIP Seating

$50.00

Rooftop Merch

Hat

$30.00

Shirt

$30.00

Glasses

$15.00

Sodas

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Founders

Silver Level

$1,100.00

Gold Level

$1,500.00

Bronze Level

$800.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
5019 West Broad Street Northeast Suite M-307, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

