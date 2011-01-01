Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Rookery
425 Troutman St

425 Troutman St

Brooklyn, NY 11237

Order Again

Can Beer

Pacifico

$7.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

High Noon

$12.00

Well Drinks

Well Vodka

$7.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Well Mezcal

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

House Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

And Just Like That

$14.00

IT HAPPENED ONE NIGHT

$14.00

DROP IT LIKE IT'S HOT

$14.00

POURIN THE SYRUP

$14.00

SMOKE ON THE WATER

$14.00

YOU'RE SO PINE

$14.00

RYEMIN & STEALIN

$14.00

Sbagliato

$14.00

Red Sangria

$14.00

BERRY SAGE ADVICE

$14.00

HOT BOOZY CIDER

$14.00

ROOKERY IRISH COFFEE

$14.00

Draft Beer

18th Ward Tricycle Path Pils 16oz

$8.00

Allagash White 16oz

$9.00

Guinness 16oz

$9.00

KCBC Superhero IPA 16oz

$10.00

Heineken 16oz

$7.00

Sunday Beer 16oz

$7.00

Anderson Valley 16oz

$9.00

Southern Tier Old Man Winter 16oz

$9.00

Well Shots

Well Vodka SGL Shot

$6.00

Well Gin Shot

$6.00

Well Rum Shot

$6.00

Well Tequila Shot

$6.00

Well Mezcal Shot

$7.00

Well Whiskey Shot

$6.00

Wine

Margaret Chenin Blanc GLS

$12.00

Acrobat Pinot Gris GLS

$12.00

Churton Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$14.00

Cargol Chardonnay GLS

$14.00

Dark Horse GLS

$10.00

Love Drunk Rose GLS

$14.00

Michel Michel

$16.00

Isla Cotes Du Rhone GLS

$12.00

Strangeways Pinot Noir GLS

$12.00

Sebastiani Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$13.00

Wycliff GLS

$8.00

Banshee Sparkling GLS

$12.00

Bar bites

Wings

$15.00

8 Crispy Wings Tossed in Sauce of Choice; House BBQ, Honey Sambal, Jerked Guava, or Lemon Pepper. Comes with a side of Blue Cheese Ranch

fried pickles

$8.00

Deep Fried Pickle Spears in Beer Batter and Panko, Served with Special Sauce

scotch egg

$10.00

Served Over A Bed of Organic Spring Mix Lettuce and Watermelon Radish in a House Made Lemon Vinaigrette

brussel sprouts

$8.00

Sweet & Sour Glaze, Pickled Fresno Chilis, Lemon

shishito peppers

$10.00

Sea Salt, Pickled Fresno Peppers, Lemon

deviled eggs

$5.00

Whipped Egg Yolks with Dijon and Smoked Paprika, Topped with Sea Salt and Pequin Chile

Hummus duo

$15.00

Hummus 2 ways. Spicy avocado and sweet potato curry. served with garden vegetables, shishito peppers and warm pita bread.

Rookery fries

$6.00

Golden Crisp Steak Cut Fries Tossed in Our Home-Made Herb Salt, Served with Spicy Aioli

Truffle fries

$9.00

Golden Crisp Steak Cut Fries Tossed in Truffle Salt, Truffle Oil, & Parmesan Cheese

Falafel Scotch Egg

$10.00

Mussel Monday special

$5.00

Pub grub

Rookery burger

$15.00

Pat LaFreida 6oz Blend of Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib, white Sharp cheddar Cheese, spicy Aioli and Pickled Green Tomato served with Rookery Fries

The Blues burger

$18.00

Pat LaFreida 6oz Blend of Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib, Indiana Thick Sliced Bacon, Sheep’s Milk Blue Cheese and Beef Steak Tomato. Served with Rookery fries.

The yardbird

$16.00

Buttermilk-Soaked Chicken breast Coated in a Pretzel Beer Batter and Tossed in the Sauce of Your Choice, Served on a Brioche Bun with a Ginger Cole Slaw. Served with Rookery fries.

Egg Sammy

$16.00

Bacon, Avocado, Pickled fried green tomato, spicy mayo. Topped with a sunny egg and served on Texas toast. Served with Rookery fries.

Oxtail Sloppy Joe

$18.00

salad & soup

Vegetarian cobb salad

$11.00

Organic Spring Mix, Shaved Fennel, Egg, Kalamata Olives, Blue cheese crumble, Pickled String Beans, Green Meat Radish, Purple Ninja Radish, Cherry Tomatoes

Burrata salad

$14.00

2oz Burrata, Mesclun salad, Roasted Pistachios, figs, Microgreens, Fig Glaze, Sea Salt Flakes.

Tomato Soup

$12.00

Chilled blend of tomato, cucumber, garlic and bell peppers.Topped with fresh herbs and croutons.

Entree

Steak frites

$26.00

6oz bavette Steak served over rookery fries and topped with an herb demi glace.

Moules frites

$18.00

Mussels in a lightly spicy garlic, ginger & white wine sauce served with fries

Chicken pot pie

$15.00

Robust chicken and vegetable stew with rosemary and thyme. Topped with a buttery pastry.

Bangers and mash

$14.00

Glen-Ri pork sausage served with creamy mash potatoes and caramelized onion gravy.

Mac and cheese

$13.00

Sharp White Cheddar and Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Topped with a Herb Panko

Full english breakfast

$16.00

Sunny Side Up Eggs, Hatfield’s Smoked Bacon, Bangers, Black Pudding, Baked Beans,Mushrooms, Broiled Tomato, & Grimaldi’s Toast

Curry beef shepherds pie

$14.00

West indian beef curry topped with creamy mashed potato.

Tomato Soup With Grilled Cheese

$16.00

a little something sweet

Deep fried oreos

$8.00

Four double stuffed oreo cookies, battered and deep fried. Served with strawberries, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Sides

Avocado

$4.00

Bacon

$3.00

blue cheese dressing

$1.00

bread

$1.00

cheese sauce

$3.00

Chicken

$4.00

coleslaw

$2.00

egg scrambled

$2.00

Egg sunny

$2.00

pickled green beans

$2.00

spicy mayo

$1.00

Tofu

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Well Vodka SGL Shot

$6.00

Absolut

$10.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Botanicals

$12.00

St. George Chili

$10.00

Infused Spirts

$10.00

Titos

$12.00

Titos Shot

$10.00

Well Vodka DBL

$10.00

Well Vodka DBL Shot

$9.00

Absolut DBL

$13.00

Grey Goose DBL

$17.00

Ketel One DBL

$15.00

Ketel One Botanicals DBL

$15.00

St. George Chili DBL

$13.00

Infused Spirts DBL

$13.00

Titos DBL

$15.00

Absolut DBL Shot

$11.00

Grey Goose DBL Shot

$15.00

Ketel One DBL Shot

$13.00

Ketel One Botanicals DBL Shot

$13.00

St. George Chili DBL Shot

$11.00

Infused Spirts DBL Shot

$11.00

Titos DBL Shot

$13.00

Absolut Shot

$10.00

Grey Goose Shot

$14.00

Ketel One Shot

$12.00

Ketel One Botanicals Shot

$12.00

St. George Chili Shot

$10.00

Infused Spirts Shot

$10.00

Titos Shot

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Well Gin Shot

$6.00

Ford's Gin

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Monkey 47

$12.00

Gray Whale

$12.00

Dorothy Parker Navy Strength

$12.00

St. George Botanivore

$12.00

St. George Terroir

$12.00

Well Gin Neat

$10.00

Well Gin Shot Neat

$8.00

Ford's Gin Neat

$13.00

Bombay Saphire Neat

$15.00

Tanqueray Neat

$14.00

Hendricks Neat

$15.00

Monkey 47 Neat

$15.00

Gray Whale Neat

$15.00

Dorothy Parker Navy Strength Neat

$15.00

Well Gin Shot

$5.00

Ford's Gin Shot

$8.00

Bombay Saphire Shot

$10.00

Tanqueray Shot

$9.00

Hendricks Shot

$10.00

Monkey 47 Shot

$10.00

Gray Whale Shot

$10.00

Dorothy Parker Navy Strength Shot

$10.00

St. George Botanivore Shot

$10.00

St. George Terroir Shot

$10.00

Ford's Gin Neat Shot

$11.00

Bombay Saphire Neat Shot

$13.00

Tanqueray Neat Shot

$12.00

Hendricks Neat Shot

$13.00

Monkey 47 Neat Shot

$13.00

Gray Whale Neat Shot

$13.00

Dorothy Parker Navy Strength Neat Shot

$13.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00

Well Rum Shot

$6.00

Plantation

$8.00

Clement Coco

$9.00

Clement Shrub

$9.00

Gosling's

$8.00

Ron Zacapa

$11.00

Wray & Nephew

$8.00

Hamilton Pot Still

$8.00

Well Rum Neat

$10.00

Well Rum Neat Shot

$9.00

Plantation Neat

$11.00

Clement Coco Neat

$12.00

Clement Shrub Neat

$12.00

Gosling's Neat

$11.00

Ron Zacapa Neat

$14.00

Wray & Nephew Neat

$11.00

Hamilton Pot Still Neat

$11.00

Plantation Call Shot

$6.00

Clement Coco Call Shot

$7.00

Clement Shrub Call Shot

$7.00

Gosling's Call Shot

$6.00

Ron Zacapa Call Shot

$9.00

Wray & Nephew Call Shot

$6.00

Hamilton Pot Still Call Shot

$6.00

Plantation Neat Shot

$9.00

Clement Coco Neat Shot

$10.00

Clement Shrub Neat Shot

$10.00

Gosling's Neat Shot

$9.00

Ron Zacapa Neat Shot

$12.00

Wray & Nephew Neat Shot

$9.00

Hamilton Pot Still Neat Shot

$9.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00

Well Tequila Shot

$6.00

Altos

$9.00

Altos Repo

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Repo

$19.00

Don Julio Anejo

$23.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Tanteo

$10.00

Well Tequila Neat

$10.00

Well Tequila Neat Shot

$9.00

Altos Neat

$12.00

Altos Repo Neat

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco Neat

$18.00

Don Julio Repo Neat

$22.00

Don Julio Anejo Neat

$26.00

Milagro Silver Neat

$13.00

Tanteo Neat

$13.00

Altos Call Shot

$7.00

Altos Repo Call Shot

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco Call Shot

$13.00

Don Julio Repo Call Shot

$17.00

Don Julio Anejo Call Shot

$21.00

Milagro Silver Call Shot

$8.00

Tanteo Call Shot

$8.00

Altos Neat Shot

$10.00

Altos Repo Neat Shot

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco Neat Shot

$16.00

Don Julio Repo Neat Shot

$20.00

Don Julio Anejo Neat Shot

$24.00

Milagro Silver Neat Shot

$11.00

Tanteo Neat Shot

$11.00

Mezcal

Well Mezcal

$8.00

Well Mezcal Shot

$7.00

Vida

$10.00

Vida Dia de Muertos

$13.00

Ojo De Tigre

$10.00

Siete Misterios

$10.00

Ilegal

$12.00

Chichicapa

$18.00

Well Mezcal Neat

$11.00

Vida Neat

$13.00

Vida Dia de Muertos Neat

$16.00

Ojo De Tigre Neat

$13.00

Siete Misterios Neat

$13.00

Ilegal Neat

$15.00

Chichicapa Neat

$21.00

Well Mezcal Neat Shot

$10.00

Vida Shot

$8.00

Vida Dia de Muertos Shot

$11.00

Ojo De Tigre Shot

$8.00

Siete Misterios Shot

$8.00

Ilegal Shot

$10.00

Chichicapa Shot

$16.00

Vida Neat Shot

$11.00

Vida Dia de Muertos Neat Shot

$14.00

Ojo De Tigre Neat Shot

$11.00

Siete Misterios Neat Shot

$11.00

Ilegal Neat Shot

$13.00

Chichicapa Neat Shot

$19.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Well Whiskey Shot

$6.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Whistle Pig

$16.00

Michters Bourbon

$13.00

Michters Rye

$13.00

Michters Sour Mash

$13.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$13.00

Widow Jane

$16.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Slow and Low

$8.00

Redemption Rye

$9.00

Bib & Tucker

$13.00

High West

$12.00

Hudson Bright Lights

$12.00

George Dickel Bourbon

$10.00

George Dickel Rye

$10.00

George Dickel Sour Mash

$10.00

Old Overholt

$8.00

Rittenhouse

$9.00

Baller Japanese Whiksey

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Weller Antique

$19.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$10.00

Paddy's Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Stranahans

$13.00

Roe & Coe Irish Whiskey

$11.00

Jack Daniel's Bonded

$12.00

Well Whiskey Neat

$10.00

Well Whiskey Neat Shot

$9.00

Angels Envy Neat

$17.00

Basil Hayden Neat

$17.00

Whistle Pig Neat

$19.00

Michters Bourbon Neat

$16.00

Michters Rye Neat

$16.00

Michters Sour Mash Neat

$16.00

Knob Creek Neat

$16.00

Elijah Craig Neat

$16.00

Widow Jane Neat

$19.00

Wild Turkey Neat

$12.00

Buffalo Trace Neat

$12.00

Slow and Low Neat

$11.00

Redemption Rye Neat

$12.00

Bib & Tucker Neat

$16.00

High West Neat

$15.00

Hudson Bright Lights Neat

$15.00

George Dickel Bourbon Neat

$13.00

George Dickel Rye Neat

$13.00

George Dickel Sour Mash Neat

$13.00

Old Overholt Neat

$11.00

Rittenhouse Neat

$12.00

Baller Japanese Whiksey Neat

$18.00

Eagle Rare Neat

$18.00

Weller Antique Neat

$22.00

Jameson Neat

$12.00

Jameson Black Barrel Neat

$13.00

Paddy's Irish Whiskey Neat

$12.00

Stranahans Neat

$16.00

Roe & Coe Irish Whiskey Neat

$14.00

Jack Daniel's Bonded Neat

$15.00

Angels Envy Shot

$12.00

Basil Hayden Shot

$12.00

Whistle Pig Shot

$14.00

Michters Bourbon Shot

$11.00

Michters Rye Shot

$11.00

Michters Sour Mash Shot

$11.00

Knob Creek Shot

$11.00

Elijah Craig Shot

$11.00

Widow Jane Shot

$14.00

Wild Turkey Shot

$7.00

Buffalo Trace Shot

$7.00

Slow and Low Shot

$6.00

Redemption Rye Shot

$7.00

Bib & Tucker Shot

$11.00

High West Shot

$10.00

Hudson Bright Lights Shot

$10.00

George Dickel Bourbon Shot

$8.00

George Dickel Rye Shot

$8.00

George Dickel Sour Mash Shot

$8.00

Old Overholt Shot

$6.00

Rittenhouse Shot

$7.00

Baller Japanese Whiksey Shot

$13.00

Eagle Rare Shot

$13.00

Weller Antique Shot

$17.00

Jameson Shot

$7.00

Jameson Black Barrel Shot

$8.00

Paddy's Irish Whiskey Shot

$7.00

Stranahans Shot

$11.00

Roe & Coe Irish Whiskey Shot

$9.00

Jack Daniel's Bonded Shot

$9.00

Angels Envy Neat Shot

$15.00

Basil Hayden Neat Shot

$15.00

Whistle Pig Neat Shot

$17.00

Michters Bourbon Neat Shot

$14.00

Michters Rye Neat Shot

$14.00

Michters Sour Mash Neat Shot

$14.00

Knob Creek Neat Shot

$14.00

Elijah Craig Neat Shot

$14.00

Widow Jane Neat Shot

$17.00

Wild Turkey Neat Shot

$10.00

Buffalo Trace Neat Shot

$10.00

Slow and Low Neat Shot

$9.00

Redemption Rye Neat Shot

$10.00

Bib & Tucker Neat Shot

$14.00

High West Neat Shot

$13.00

Hudson Bright Lights Neat Shot

$13.00

George Dickel Bourbon Neat Shot

$11.00

George Dickel Rye Neat Shot

$11.00

George Dickel Sour Mash Neat Shot

$11.00

Old Overholt Neat Shot

$9.00

Rittenhouse Neat Shot

$10.00

Baller Japanese Whiksey Neat Shot

$16.00

Eagle Rare Neat Shot

$16.00

Weller Antique Neat Shot

$20.00

Jameson Neat Shot

$10.00

Jameson Black Barrel Neat Shot

$11.00

Paddy's Irish Whiskey Neat Shot

$10.00

Stranahans Neat Shot

$14.00

Roe & Coe Irish Whiskey Neat Shot

$12.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Monkey Shoulder 1oz

$10.00

Cutty Sark 1oz

$7.00

Old Par 1oz

$7.00

Great King Street 1oz

$7.00

Compass Box Spice Tree 1oz

$17.00

Compass Box Spainard 1oz

$17.00

Compass Box Peat Monster 1oz

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Black 1oz

$10.00

Elmer T. Lee 1oz

$15.00

Hibiki Harmony 1oz

$17.00

Blantons 1oz

$14.00

St. George Lot 21 Single Malt 1oz

$19.00

Dusse 1oz

$13.00

Auchentoshan 18yr 1oz

$25.00

Singleton 15yr 1oz

$13.00

Glenlivet 12yr 1oz

$11.00

Ardbeg 10yr 1oz

$12.00

Macallan 12yr 1oz

$15.00

Macallan 15yr 1oz

$22.00

Jura 10 year 1oz

$9.00

Dalmore 12yr 1oz

$13.00

Dalmore 15yr 1oz

$20.00

Dalmore 18yr 1oz

$22.00

Balvenie 14yr 1oz

$19.00

Balvenie 12yr Doublewood 1oz

$16.00

Highland Magnus 1oz

$11.00

Highland Park 18yr 1oz

$30.00

Obany 14yr 1oz

$22.00

Bruichladdich 1oz

$13.00

Lagavulin 16yr 1oz

$25.00

Monkey Shoulder 2oz

$13.00

Cutty Sark 2oz

$9.00

Old Par 2oz

$9.00

Great King Street 2oz

$9.00

Compass Box Spice Tree 2oz

$20.00

Compass Box Spainard 2oz

$20.00

Compass Box Peat Monster 2oz

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Black 2oz

$13.00

Elmer T. Lee 2oz

$18.00

Hibiki Harmony 2oz

$20.00

Blantons 2oz

$17.00

St. George Lot 21 Single Malt 2oz

$22.00

Dusse 2oz

$16.00

Auchentoshan 18yr 2oz

$28.00

Singleton 15yr 2oz

$16.00

Glenlivet 12yr 2oz

$14.00

Ardbeg 10yr 2oz

$15.00

Macallan 12yr 2oz

$18.00

Macallan 15yr 2oz

$25.00

Jura 10 year 2oz

$12.00

Dalmore 12yr 2oz

$16.00

Dalmore 15yr 2oz

$23.00

Dalmore 18yr 2oz

$25.00

Balvenie 14yr 2oz

$22.00

Balvenie 12yr Doublewood 2oz

$19.00

Highland Magnus 2oz

$14.00

Highland Park 18yr 2oz

$33.00

Obany 14yr 2oz

$25.00

Bruichladdich 2oz

$16.00

Lagavulin 16yr 2oz

$28.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Bruto Americano

$10.00

Lillet

$10.00

Chinola

$10.00

Cynar

$10.00

Amaro Nonino

$12.00

Lo-Fi Amaro

$10.00

Caravedo Pisco

$11.00

Combier Apricot

$9.00

Combier Violette

$9.00

Pernod Absinthe

$9.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Ramazotti

$10.00

Bonal

$10.00

Fernet Shot

$7.00

Fernet Neat

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Green Chartreuse

$14.00

Green Chartreuse Shot

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Baileys Shot

$8.00

Cocktails

And Just Like That

$14.00

DROP IT LIKE IT'S HOT

$14.00

SMOKE ON THE WATER

$14.00

POURIN THE SYRUP

$14.00

YOU'RE SO PINE

$14.00

Frose

$14.00

Frozen Margarita

$14.00

Red Sangria

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

House Margarita

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Daquiri

$14.00

IT HAPPENED ONE NIGHT

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Jungle Bird

$14.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Brunch Bloody Mary

$5.00

Michelada

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Brunch Mimosa

$5.00

Iced Irish Coffee

$12.00

Mojito

$14.00

Spicy Rita

$13.00

Frozen Spiced Pumpkin Latte

$14.00

Thursday Martini

$10.00

ROOKERY IRISH COFFEE

$14.00

BERRY SAGE ADVICE

$14.00

RYEMIN & STEALIN

$14.00

Sbagliato

$14.00

HOT BOOZY CIDER

$14.00

Beer 10oz

KCBC Superhero IPA 10oz

$7.00

Allagash White 10oz

$6.00

Heineken 10oz

$4.00

Guinness 10oz

$6.00

Southern Tier Old Man Winter

$6.00

18th Ward Tricycle Path Pils 10oz

$5.00

Anderson Valley 10oz

$6.00

Sunday Beer 10oz

$4.00

Beer 16oz

KCBC Superhero IPA 16oz

$10.00

Allagash White 16oz

$9.00

Heineken 16oz

$7.00

Guinness 16oz

$9.00

18th Ward Tricycle Path Pils 16oz

$8.00

Sunday Beer 16oz

$7.00

Anderson Valley 16oz

$9.00

Southern Tier Old Man Winter 16oz

$9.00

Beer Pitcher

KCBC Superhero IPA Pitcher

$35.00

Allagash White Pitcher

$33.00

Heineken Pitcher

$25.00

Guinness Pitcher

$33.00

Southern Tier Old Man Winter Pitcher

$33.00

18th Ward Tricycle Path Pils Pitcher

$28.00

Anderson Valley Pitcher

$33.00

Sunday Beer Pitcher

$25.00

Canned Beer

Other Half Forever Ever

$12.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Talea Hazy IPA

$11.00

Sloop Juice Bomb

$9.00

High Noon

$12.00

Three's Brewing Vliet

$12.00

Athletic N/A Beer

$8.00

Graft Cider

$10.00

Grimm Tip Top

$12.00

Red Wine

Isla Cotes Du Rhone GLS

$12.00

Strangeways Pinot Noir GLS

$12.00

Sebastiani Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$13.00

Isla Cotes Du Rhone BTL

$44.00

Strangeways Pinot Noir BTL

$50.00

Sebastiani Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$50.00

White Wine

Margaret Chenin Blanc GLS

$12.00

Acrobat Pinot Gris GLS

$12.00

Cargol Chardonnay GLS

$14.00

Churton Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$14.00

Margaret Chenin Blanc BTL

$44.00

Acrobat Pinot Gris BTL

$44.00

Cargol Chardonnay BTL

$55.00

Churton Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$55.00

Orange and Rose

Dark Horse GLS

$10.00

Love Drunk Rose GLS

$14.00

Michel Michel

$16.00

Dark Horse BTL

$40.00

Love Drunk Rose BTL

$55.00

Michel Micel

$70.00

Champagne

Banshee Sparkling GLS

$12.00

Wycliff GLS

$8.00

Banshee Sparkling BTL

$44.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Platters

Basket of Fries Platter

$48.00

Basket of Truffle Fries Platter

$64.00

Brussel Sprouts Platter

$64.00

Deviled Eggs Platter

$24.00

Large Hummus Duo Platter

$75.00

Mac -n- Cheese Platter

$80.00

Shishito Peppers Platter

$50.00

Wings Platter

$36.00
Sunday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Bushwick's Favorite Pub since 2013

425 Troutman St, Brooklyn, NY 11237

