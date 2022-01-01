Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Roost

136 Reviews

$$

128 E College Dr

Durango, CO 81301

Popular Items

16 oz Prime Rib Dinner
Cuckoo's Wings - Full Order (8)
Prime Rib French Dip

Appetizers

Crab Beignets

$16.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Mushrooms stuffed with creamy spinach, Parmesan, panko breadcrumbs

Mile High Uncanny Nachos

$14.00

Chicken Tinga, black beans, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime sour cream, house-made tortilla chips and cheese sauce

Loaded Baked Potato Skins (8)

$13.00

Potato Skins piled high with bacon bits, green onion, cilantro-lime sour cream, and melted cheddar cheese

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Butterfly white shrimp breaded with real coconut, served with a sweet chili sauce

Mediterranean Calamari

$15.00

Fried Cheese Ravioli (8)

$12.00

Breaded and deep-fried cheese ravioli, with a touch of jalapeño spice. Served with marinara sauce.

Chicken Parmesan Sliders (3)

$12.00

3 tender Parmesan crusted chicken fillets, marinara, cheese, buttery slider buns

Asian Style Vegan Meatballs (4)

$13.00

Vegan Impossible meatballs tossed in an Asian glaze served atop sauteed veggies and basmati rice.

Mahi Mahi Tacos (3)

$14.00

Marinated Mahi, flour tortillas, Queso, avocado, mango Pico de Gallo, cole slaw, cilantro lime sour cream

Roost Mac N' Cheese

$12.00

Creamy homemade mac 'n cheese loaded with sauteed chicken, bacon bits, and diced jalapeno, with a pico de gallo garnish.

Thai Coconut Curry Bowl

$15.00

Cuckoo's Wings - Full Order (8)

$18.00

Jumbo breaded wings, vacuum marinated and cooked the Cuckoo's Way coated in your choice of up to two sauces, Ranch or Blue Cheese

Cuckoo's Wings - 1/2 Order (4)

$9.50

Jumbo breaded wings, vacuum marinated and cooked the Cuckoo's Way coated in your choice of up to two sauces, Ranch or Blue Cheese

Cuckoo's Chicken Fingers - 1/2 Order (4)

$9.50

Fresh, hand-breaded chicken tenderloins, cooked golden brown with your choice of sauces, Ranch or Blue Cheese

Cuckoo's Chicken Fingers - Full Order (8)

$18.00

Fresh, hand-breaded chicken tenderloins, cooked golden brown with your choice of sauces, Ranch or Blue Cheese

Breaded Cauliflower

$10.00

A Roost Favorite now served tossed in your choice of Cuckoo's Signature Sauces! Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan cheese.

Mixed Green Salad

$7.00

A fresh blend of greens, cucumber slices, diced tomatoes, and carrot rice, with choice of dressing.

Southwest Chopped Salad

$12.00

Romaine, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, green onions, pico de gayo, Southwest Ranch

Wintertide Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches

The Roost Burger

$11.00

Two burger patties served on a Spanish potato bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with choice of side.

Kansas City BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Two all beef patties, BBQ sauce, bacon, American cheese, with lettuce, tomato, and carmelized onion on a Spanish potato bun. Served with choice of side.

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy chicken thigh sprinkled with cajun spice, topped with spicy coleslaw and pickles on a Spanish potato bun. Served with choice of side.

Prime Rib French Dip

$17.00

Our choice prime rib thinly sliced on a French baguette topped with melted Swiss cheese and served with fresh au jus. Served with choice of side.

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.00

Our black bean burger (vegan), topped with Feta cheese, cucumber tzatziki salad, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Spanish potato bun. Served with choice of side.

Chef Dave's Salmon Burger

$15.00

Roasted Pork Loin Sandwich

$14.00

Entrees

10 oz Prime Rib Dinner

$30.00

Our perfectly seasoned, slow roasted, boneless Prime Rib, served with mashed potatoes and green beans, au jus and creamy horseradish

16 oz Prime Rib Dinner

$35.00

Our perfectly seasoned, slow roasted, boneless Prime Rib, served with mashed potatoes and green beans, au jus and creamy horseradish

Pistachio Crusted Mahi Mahi

$29.00

Pan-searaed Jamaican marinated Mahi Mahi, dirty rice, vegetable medley, charred lime

Chicken Fried Bone In Pork Chop

$27.00

Fried pork chop, mashed potatoes, green beans, beef demi. shoestring potatoes

The Grand Meat Loaf

$17.00

Bacon wrapped meat loaf, mashed potatoes with beef demi glaze, green beans, Truffle potato chips

Parmesan Crusted Cod

$27.00

Pan seared Parmesan crusted cod, mashed potatoes and vegetable sauté, with lemon dill caper butter sauce, fried sweet potatoes

New Style Chicken Carbonara

$19.00

Chicken, Pancetta, mushroom, zucchini, red onion, red pepper, yellow squash, tomato, Parmesan, penne pasta, creamy alfredo sauce

Sterling Silver Brazilian Tri Tip

$32.00

Pan seared teriyaki marinated tri-tip steak, glazed with teriyaki sauce, basmati rice, and vegetable saute.

New Style Chicken Carbonara (Deep Copy)

$19.00

Chicken, Pancetta, mushroom, zucchini, red onion, red pepper, yellow squash, tomato, Parmesan, penne pasta, creamy alfredo sauce

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$24.00

Desserts

Nana Pat's Cookie Dough Brownie Ala Mode

$10.00

Decadent chocolate fudge brownie, layered with cookie dough and a semi-sweet chocolate shell, served a la mode topped with whipped cream

Ice Cream w/ Chocolate Sauce

$4.00

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream with Chocolate Sauce

Special chocolate cookie

$8.00Out of stock

Nana Pat's Drunken Cookie Dough Shake

$20.00

Taste of Cuckoo's

Cuckoo's Wings - 1/2 Order (4)

$9.50

Jumbo breaded wings, vacuum marinated and cooked the Cuckoo's Way coated in your choice of up to two sauces, Ranch or Blue Cheese

Cuckoo's Wings - Full Order (8)

$18.00

Jumbo breaded wings, vacuum marinated and cooked the Cuckoo's Way coated in your choice of up to two sauces, Ranch or Blue Cheese

Cuckoo's Chicken Fingers - 1/2 Order (4)

$9.50

Fresh, hand-breaded chicken tenderloins, cooked golden brown with your choice of sauces, Ranch or Blue Cheese

Cuckoo's Chicken Fingers - Full Order (8)

$18.00

Fresh, hand-breaded chicken tenderloins, cooked golden brown with your choice of sauces, Ranch or Blue Cheese

Breaded Cauliflower

$10.00

A Roost Favorite now served tossed in your choice of Cuckoo's Signature Sauces! Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

Children's Menu

Kid's BBQ Pork Sliders

$7.00

Kid's Chicken FIngers

$7.00

3 Fingers with Fries, dipping sauce, Grandma's Chocolate Chip Cookies & drink

Kid's Chicken Wings

$7.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Ala Carte

Small French Fries

$3.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Add Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Extra Blue Cheese

$1.00

Add Signature Sauce

$1.00

Extra Gravy

$2.00

Avocado Slices

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Spicy Bread & Butter Pickles

$2.00

Extra au jus

$2.00

Side of Veggies

$2.00

Side of Cole Slaw

$2.00

Feta Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Cilantro Sour Cream

$2.00

Sour Cream - Plain

$2.00

Extra Celery & Carrots

$2.00

Sd- Raw Horseradish

$2.00

Sd-Creamy Horseradish

$2.00

+3 Coconut Shrimp

$6.00

+3 Breaded Fingers

$5.00

+3 Grilled Fingers

$5.00

Baguette and Butter

$2.50

Extra Salad Drssing

$2.00

American Cheese

$2.00

Cheddar Cheese

$2.00

Swiss Cheese

$2.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$6.50

Absolut Citron

$6.50

Absolut Vanil

$6.50

Belvedere

$8.50

Chopin

$8.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.00

Grey Goose

$9.50

Grey Goose Citron

$9.50

Grey Goose Le Poir

$9.50

Ketel One

$7.00

Marble Vodka

$6.00

Tito's

$6.50

Bare Bone

$6.50

Absolut DBL

$13.00

Absolut Vanil DBL

$13.00

Bare Bone DBL

$13.00

Belvedere DBL

$17.00

Chopin DBL

$16.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit DBL

$12.00

Deep Eddy Lemon DBL

$12.00

Deep Eddy Peach DBL

$12.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea DBL

$12.00

Grey Goose Citron DBL

$19.00

Grey Goose DBL

$19.00

Grey Goose Le Poir DBL

$19.00

Tito's DBL

$13.00

Well Vodka DBL

$12.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Suntory Roku

$7.50

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bombay Raspberry

$8.00

Bombay Raspberry DBL

$16.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$16.00

Hendricks DBL

$16.00

Suntory Roku DBL

$15.00

Tanqueray DBL

$14.00

Well Gin DBL

$12.00

Well Rum

$6.00

61 Cachaca

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Dominico

$9.00

Kracken Rum

$7.00

Malibu Rum

$6.50

61 Cachaca DBL

$14.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$14.00

Dominico

$18.00

Kracken Rum DBL

$14.00

Malibu Rum DBL

$13.00

Well Rum DBL

$12.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Avion XX

$23.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.50

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Silver

$11.00

Cenote Blanco

$8.00

Cenote Reposado

$10.00

Clase Azul

$38.00

Corzo Reposado

$11.00

Corzo Silver

$10.00

Costa Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Espolon Anejo

$12.00

Espolon Repo

$10.50

Espolon Silver

$6.50

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

Herradura Silver

$8.00

Hornitos Reposado

$7.00

Hussong's Anejo

$10.00

Hussong's Reposado

$9.00

Hussong's Silver

$7.00

Mezcal Vida

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron XO

$10.00

Teremana Silver

$8.00

Avion XX Anejo DBL

$50.00

Casamigos Anejo DBL

$24.00

Casamigos Reposado DBL

$26.00

Casamigos Silver DBL

$22.00

Cenote Reposado DBL

$20.00

Cenote Silver DBL

$16.00

Clase Azul DBL

$78.00

Corzo Reposado DBL

$22.00

Corzo Silver DBL

$20.00

Don Julio Reposado DBL

$20.00

Espolon Anejo DBL

$20.00

Espolon Reposado DBL

$16.00

Espolon Silver DBL

$14.00

Herradura Reposado DBL

$18.00

Herradura Silver DBL

$13.00

Hussong's Anejo DBL

$20.00

Hussong's Reposado DBL

$18.00

Hussong's Silver DBL

$14.00

Patron Anejo DBL

$24.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$22.00

Patron Silver DBL

$20.00

Patron XO DBL

$22.00

Teremana Silver

$8.00

Well Tequila DBL

$12.00

Hornitos Reposado DBL

$14.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Bulliet

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Dalmore

$12.00

Glenlivet 12 Yr

$13.00

Grant's

$12.00

High west

$8.00

Jack Daniel's

$6.50

Jack Daniel's Honey

$6.50

Jamesons

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.50

Makers Mark

$9.00

Molly Brown

$9.00

Pendleton

$7.00

Pendleton 1910 (rye)

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Stranahans

$9.50

The Balvenie

$10.00

The Macallan

$13.00

Tin Cup

$9.50

Toki

$8.50

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$14.00

Bulliet DBL

$16.00

Bulliet Rye DBL

$16.00

Crown Royal DBL

$16.00

Dalmore DBL

$24.00

Glenlivet 12 Yr DBL

$26.00

Grant's DBL

$24.00

High West DBL

$18.00

Jack Daniel's DBL

$13.00

Jack Daniel's Honey DBL

$13.00

Jamesons DBL

$16.00

Jim Beam DBL

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$17.00

Makers Mark DBL

$18.00

Molly Brown DBL

$20.00

Pendleton 1910 (rye) DBL

$18.00

Pendleton DBL

$14.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$13.00

Stanahans DBL

$19.00

The Balvenie DBL

$20.00

The Macallan DBL

$26.00

Tin Cup DBL

$19.00

Toki DBL

$17.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$12.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$24.00

Woodford Rye DBL

$26.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Applepucker

$6.00

Bailey's

$7.50

Black Raspberry

$6.00

Blue Cucaco

$6.00

Ballontin Bourbon Ball

$6.50

Buttershots

$6.00

Campari

$8.00

Chartreuse

$12.00

Drambuie

$7.00

E & J

$7.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Frangelico

$8.50

Gingercello

$8.00

Goldschlarger

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.50

Hennessy

$9.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Lychee

$6.00

Midori

$8.00

Moonlight Expresso

$8.00

Peachtree

$6.00

Pimm's

$8.00

Solerno

$9.50

St Germain

$8.50

Triple Sec

$6.00

Tuaca

$6.50

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$14.00

Aperol DBL

$14.00

Applepucker DBL

$12.00

Bailey's DBL

$15.00

Black Raspberry DBL

$12.00

Blue Cucaco DBL

$12.00

Bourbon Ball DBL

$13.00

Buttershots DBL

$12.00

Campari DBL

$16.00

Chartreuse DBL

$24.00

Drambuie DBL

$14.00

E & J DBL

$14.00

Fernet DBL

$14.00

Fireball DBL

$12.00

Frangelico DBL

$17.00

Gingercello DBL

$16.00

Goldschlarger DBL

$14.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$19.00

Hennessy DBL

$18.00

Jagermeister DBL

$14.00

Kahlua DBL

$14.00

Lychee DBL

$12.00

Midori DBL

$16.00

Moonlight Expresso DBL

$16.00

Peachtree DBL

$12.00

Pimm's DBL

$16.00

Solerno DBL

$19.00

St Germain DBL

$17.00

Triple Sec DBL

$12.00

Tuaca DBL

$13.00

Taylor Fladgate 10yr Tawny

$11.00

Fonseca Bin27

$10.00

Ramos Pinto 10yr Tawny

$9.00

BTL Michele Chiarlo, Moscato d'Asti Nivole

$28.00

Beer

16oz Crank Yanker

$6.00

16oz Hazy IPA

$6.00

16oz Euphoria

$5.00

16oz PBR

$4.00

16oz Pinstripe

$6.00

Pt Raz Blonde

$6.00

Pitch PBR

$13.00

Pitch Ska Hazy IPA

$20.00

Pitch Ska Pin

$18.00

Pitcher Crank Yanker

$20.00

Pitcher Euphoria

$20.00

Pitcher Raz Blonde

$20.00

Fenceline

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Coors

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona

$4.50

Crankyanker

$6.00Out of stock

Dos XX

$4.50

Fat Tire

$5.00Out of stock

Guinness

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Modello

$5.00Out of stock

Nitro Cream Ale

$5.00Out of stock

PBR Coffee

$6.00

PBR Tall Boy

$4.00Out of stock

River Runner Tall Boy

$6.00Out of stock

Stella

$5.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

Voodo IPA

$5.00

Holiday GF

$6.00

Queen Kitty CBD

$8.00

Wine - By the Glass

GLS 20 Acres Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

GLS Charles Smith Merlot

$8.00

GLS Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS McManis Zinfandel

$9.00

GLS The Seeker Malbec

$9.00

GLS Castello Banfi Super Tuscan Sangiovese

$9.00

GLS Chloe Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Giesen Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GLS King Estate Pinot Gris

$12.00

GLS La Crema Chardonnay

$13.00

GLS Red Electra Moscato

$9.00

GLS Rodney Strong Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Hahn Rose

$9.00

GLS Wycliffe Brut

$7.00

GLS La Gioiosa Prosecco Rose

$9.00

Cocktail

White Russian

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Colorado Bulldog

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Caramel Apple Shot

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

LIT

$10.00

Jalapeño margarita

$8.00

N/a Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mist Twist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer - 1/2 Tea/1/2 Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

San Pellegrino 500ml

$6.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Cider

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Specialty Cocktails

Can't Stop Won't Stop

$9.00

Charlie! I'm Flying Charlie!

$12.00

Church Street

$11.00

Dicots are a Girl's Best Friend

$10.00

Durango Sunrise

$9.00

Ginny & Ginger

$11.00

Lil' Smokie

$13.00

Mambo #43

$11.00

Road to El Dorado

$10.00

Sarsaparilla By Morning

$10.00

Shanghai Noon

$10.00

The Pear Necessities

$10.00

Wichita

$9.00

Nana Pat's Drunken Cookie Dough Shake

$20.00

Wine - Bottles

BTL 3 Rings Shiraz

$47.00

BTL Alex Valley Cabernet

$49.00

BTL Alexander's Crown Cabernet

$112.00

BTL Andeluna Malbec

$35.00

BTL Barosa Valley Estate GSM

$35.00

BTL Caricature Zin

$31.00

BTL Decoy Pinot Noir

$66.00

BTL Flowers Pinot Noir

$69.00

BTL Francis Coppola Pinot Noir

$47.00

BTL Haraszthy Red Blend

$36.00

BTL Imagery by Benziger Cabernet Sauvignon

$51.00

BTL Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

BTL Layer Cake Malbec

$40.00

BTL Robert Mondavi Merlot

$31.00

BTL Rodney Strong

$44.00

BTL Ruffino Chianti Classico

$31.00

BTL St. Hallett Grenache

$49.00

BTL The Investor Meritage

$79.00

BTL Charles Smith Merlot

$31.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$47.00

BTL McManis Zinfandel

$35.00

BTL Castello Banfi Super Tuscan Sangiovese

$35.00

BTL The Seeker Malbec

$35.00

BTL 20 Acres Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

BTL Berringer Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Chloe Pinot Grigio

$31.00

BTL Giesen Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

BTL King Estate Pinot Gris

$47.00

BTL La Crema Chardonnay

$49.00

BTL Red Electra Moscato

$35.00

BTL Rodney Strong Chardonnay

$39.00

BTL Stag's Leap Chardonnay

$64.00

BTL The Roost Chardonnay

$68.00

BTL Villa Antinori Bianco Toscana

$46.00

BTL Hahn Pinot Noir Rose

$35.00

BTL Wycliffe Brut

$27.00

BTL Innocent Bystander Sparkling Moscato

$36.00

BTL La Gioiosa Prosecco Rose

$35.00

Specials

Drink Special

$9.00

Shot Special

$4.00

ACT Ticket

$25.00

Marble

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Brought to you by Chris & Michele Redding, the owners of Cuckoo's Chicken House & Waterin' Hole and The Animas City Theatre, The Roost opened June 12, 2018, offering affordable, casual dining in a fun, downtown location. The Roost offers a wide variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, and entrees. Pair your meal with a glass of wine, craft beer or signature cocktail. Finish your meal with one of Nana Pat's Cookie Dough Brownies ala mode, you'll be glad you saved room for dessert!

Location

128 E College Dr, Durango, CO 81301

Directions

Gallery
The Roost image
The Roost image
The Roost image

Map
