The Roost
136 Reviews
$$
128 E College Dr
Durango, CO 81301
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Crab Beignets
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Mushrooms stuffed with creamy spinach, Parmesan, panko breadcrumbs
Mile High Uncanny Nachos
Chicken Tinga, black beans, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime sour cream, house-made tortilla chips and cheese sauce
Loaded Baked Potato Skins (8)
Potato Skins piled high with bacon bits, green onion, cilantro-lime sour cream, and melted cheddar cheese
Coconut Shrimp
Butterfly white shrimp breaded with real coconut, served with a sweet chili sauce
Mediterranean Calamari
Fried Cheese Ravioli (8)
Breaded and deep-fried cheese ravioli, with a touch of jalapeño spice. Served with marinara sauce.
Chicken Parmesan Sliders (3)
3 tender Parmesan crusted chicken fillets, marinara, cheese, buttery slider buns
Asian Style Vegan Meatballs (4)
Vegan Impossible meatballs tossed in an Asian glaze served atop sauteed veggies and basmati rice.
Mahi Mahi Tacos (3)
Marinated Mahi, flour tortillas, Queso, avocado, mango Pico de Gallo, cole slaw, cilantro lime sour cream
Roost Mac N' Cheese
Creamy homemade mac 'n cheese loaded with sauteed chicken, bacon bits, and diced jalapeno, with a pico de gallo garnish.
Thai Coconut Curry Bowl
Cuckoo's Wings - Full Order (8)
Jumbo breaded wings, vacuum marinated and cooked the Cuckoo's Way coated in your choice of up to two sauces, Ranch or Blue Cheese
Cuckoo's Wings - 1/2 Order (4)
Jumbo breaded wings, vacuum marinated and cooked the Cuckoo's Way coated in your choice of up to two sauces, Ranch or Blue Cheese
Cuckoo's Chicken Fingers - 1/2 Order (4)
Fresh, hand-breaded chicken tenderloins, cooked golden brown with your choice of sauces, Ranch or Blue Cheese
Cuckoo's Chicken Fingers - Full Order (8)
Fresh, hand-breaded chicken tenderloins, cooked golden brown with your choice of sauces, Ranch or Blue Cheese
Breaded Cauliflower
A Roost Favorite now served tossed in your choice of Cuckoo's Signature Sauces! Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
Salads
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan cheese.
Mixed Green Salad
A fresh blend of greens, cucumber slices, diced tomatoes, and carrot rice, with choice of dressing.
Southwest Chopped Salad
Romaine, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, green onions, pico de gayo, Southwest Ranch
Wintertide Salad
Sandwiches
The Roost Burger
Two burger patties served on a Spanish potato bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with choice of side.
Kansas City BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Two all beef patties, BBQ sauce, bacon, American cheese, with lettuce, tomato, and carmelized onion on a Spanish potato bun. Served with choice of side.
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken thigh sprinkled with cajun spice, topped with spicy coleslaw and pickles on a Spanish potato bun. Served with choice of side.
Prime Rib French Dip
Our choice prime rib thinly sliced on a French baguette topped with melted Swiss cheese and served with fresh au jus. Served with choice of side.
Eggplant Parmesan
Our black bean burger (vegan), topped with Feta cheese, cucumber tzatziki salad, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Spanish potato bun. Served with choice of side.
Chef Dave's Salmon Burger
Roasted Pork Loin Sandwich
Entrees
10 oz Prime Rib Dinner
Our perfectly seasoned, slow roasted, boneless Prime Rib, served with mashed potatoes and green beans, au jus and creamy horseradish
16 oz Prime Rib Dinner
Our perfectly seasoned, slow roasted, boneless Prime Rib, served with mashed potatoes and green beans, au jus and creamy horseradish
Pistachio Crusted Mahi Mahi
Pan-searaed Jamaican marinated Mahi Mahi, dirty rice, vegetable medley, charred lime
Chicken Fried Bone In Pork Chop
Fried pork chop, mashed potatoes, green beans, beef demi. shoestring potatoes
The Grand Meat Loaf
Bacon wrapped meat loaf, mashed potatoes with beef demi glaze, green beans, Truffle potato chips
Parmesan Crusted Cod
Pan seared Parmesan crusted cod, mashed potatoes and vegetable sauté, with lemon dill caper butter sauce, fried sweet potatoes
New Style Chicken Carbonara
Chicken, Pancetta, mushroom, zucchini, red onion, red pepper, yellow squash, tomato, Parmesan, penne pasta, creamy alfredo sauce
Sterling Silver Brazilian Tri Tip
Pan seared teriyaki marinated tri-tip steak, glazed with teriyaki sauce, basmati rice, and vegetable saute.
New Style Chicken Carbonara (Deep Copy)
Chicken, Pancetta, mushroom, zucchini, red onion, red pepper, yellow squash, tomato, Parmesan, penne pasta, creamy alfredo sauce
Jamaican Jerk Chicken
Desserts
Nana Pat's Cookie Dough Brownie Ala Mode
Decadent chocolate fudge brownie, layered with cookie dough and a semi-sweet chocolate shell, served a la mode topped with whipped cream
Ice Cream w/ Chocolate Sauce
Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream with Chocolate Sauce
Special chocolate cookie
Nana Pat's Drunken Cookie Dough Shake
Taste of Cuckoo's
Cuckoo's Wings - 1/2 Order (4)
Jumbo breaded wings, vacuum marinated and cooked the Cuckoo's Way coated in your choice of up to two sauces, Ranch or Blue Cheese
Cuckoo's Wings - Full Order (8)
Jumbo breaded wings, vacuum marinated and cooked the Cuckoo's Way coated in your choice of up to two sauces, Ranch or Blue Cheese
Cuckoo's Chicken Fingers - 1/2 Order (4)
Fresh, hand-breaded chicken tenderloins, cooked golden brown with your choice of sauces, Ranch or Blue Cheese
Cuckoo's Chicken Fingers - Full Order (8)
Fresh, hand-breaded chicken tenderloins, cooked golden brown with your choice of sauces, Ranch or Blue Cheese
Breaded Cauliflower
A Roost Favorite now served tossed in your choice of Cuckoo's Signature Sauces! Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
Children's Menu
Ala Carte
Small French Fries
Side of Mashed Potatoes
Add Ranch Dressing
Extra Blue Cheese
Add Signature Sauce
Extra Gravy
Avocado Slices
Bacon
Grilled Chicken Tenders
Side of Rice
Blue Cheese Crumbles
Spicy Bread & Butter Pickles
Extra au jus
Side of Veggies
Side of Cole Slaw
Feta Cheese Crumbles
Cilantro Sour Cream
Sour Cream - Plain
Extra Celery & Carrots
Sd- Raw Horseradish
Sd-Creamy Horseradish
+3 Coconut Shrimp
+3 Breaded Fingers
+3 Grilled Fingers
Baguette and Butter
Extra Salad Drssing
American Cheese
Cheddar Cheese
Swiss Cheese
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Vanil
Belvedere
Chopin
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Peach
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Grey Goose Le Poir
Ketel One
Marble Vodka
Tito's
Bare Bone
Absolut DBL
Absolut Vanil DBL
Bare Bone DBL
Belvedere DBL
Chopin DBL
Deep Eddy Grapefruit DBL
Deep Eddy Lemon DBL
Deep Eddy Peach DBL
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea DBL
Grey Goose Citron DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Grey Goose Le Poir DBL
Tito's DBL
Well Vodka DBL
Well Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Suntory Roku
Tanqueray
Bombay Raspberry
Bombay Raspberry DBL
Bombay Sapphire DBL
Hendricks DBL
Suntory Roku DBL
Tanqueray DBL
Well Gin DBL
Well Rum
61 Cachaca
Captain Morgan
Dominico
Kracken Rum
Malibu Rum
61 Cachaca DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Dominico
Kracken Rum DBL
Malibu Rum DBL
Well Rum DBL
Well Tequila
Avion XX
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Silver
Cenote Blanco
Cenote Reposado
Clase Azul
Corzo Reposado
Corzo Silver
Costa Reposado
Don Julio Reposado
Espolon Anejo
Espolon Repo
Espolon Silver
Herradura Reposado
Herradura Silver
Hornitos Reposado
Hussong's Anejo
Hussong's Reposado
Hussong's Silver
Mezcal Vida
Patron Anejo
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Patron XO
Teremana Silver
Avion XX Anejo DBL
Casamigos Anejo DBL
Casamigos Reposado DBL
Casamigos Silver DBL
Cenote Reposado DBL
Cenote Silver DBL
Clase Azul DBL
Corzo Reposado DBL
Corzo Silver DBL
Don Julio Reposado DBL
Espolon Anejo DBL
Espolon Reposado DBL
Espolon Silver DBL
Herradura Reposado DBL
Herradura Silver DBL
Hussong's Anejo DBL
Hussong's Reposado DBL
Hussong's Silver DBL
Patron Anejo DBL
Patron Reposado DBL
Patron Silver DBL
Patron XO DBL
Teremana Silver
Well Tequila DBL
Hornitos Reposado DBL
Well Whiskey
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet
Bulliet Rye
Crown Royal
Dalmore
Glenlivet 12 Yr
Grant's
High west
Jack Daniel's
Jack Daniel's Honey
Jamesons
Jim Beam
Johnnie Walker Black
Makers Mark
Molly Brown
Pendleton
Pendleton 1910 (rye)
Southern Comfort
Stranahans
The Balvenie
The Macallan
Tin Cup
Toki
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Rye
Buffalo Trace DBL
Bulliet DBL
Bulliet Rye DBL
Crown Royal DBL
Dalmore DBL
Glenlivet 12 Yr DBL
Grant's DBL
High West DBL
Jack Daniel's DBL
Jack Daniel's Honey DBL
Jamesons DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Johnnie Walker Black DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Molly Brown DBL
Pendleton 1910 (rye) DBL
Pendleton DBL
Southern Comfort DBL
Stanahans DBL
The Balvenie DBL
The Macallan DBL
Tin Cup DBL
Toki DBL
Well Whiskey DBL
Woodford Reserve DBL
Woodford Rye DBL
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Applepucker
Bailey's
Black Raspberry
Blue Cucaco
Ballontin Bourbon Ball
Buttershots
Campari
Chartreuse
Drambuie
E & J
Fernet Branca
Fireball
Frangelico
Gingercello
Goldschlarger
Grand Marnier
Hennessy
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lychee
Midori
Moonlight Expresso
Peachtree
Pimm's
Solerno
St Germain
Triple Sec
Tuaca
Amaretto Di Saronno DBL
Aperol DBL
Applepucker DBL
Bailey's DBL
Black Raspberry DBL
Blue Cucaco DBL
Bourbon Ball DBL
Buttershots DBL
Campari DBL
Chartreuse DBL
Drambuie DBL
E & J DBL
Fernet DBL
Fireball DBL
Frangelico DBL
Gingercello DBL
Goldschlarger DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
Hennessy DBL
Jagermeister DBL
Kahlua DBL
Lychee DBL
Midori DBL
Moonlight Expresso DBL
Peachtree DBL
Pimm's DBL
Solerno DBL
St Germain DBL
Triple Sec DBL
Tuaca DBL
Taylor Fladgate 10yr Tawny
Fonseca Bin27
Ramos Pinto 10yr Tawny
BTL Michele Chiarlo, Moscato d'Asti Nivole
Beer
16oz Crank Yanker
16oz Hazy IPA
16oz Euphoria
16oz PBR
16oz Pinstripe
Pt Raz Blonde
Pitch PBR
Pitch Ska Hazy IPA
Pitch Ska Pin
Pitcher Crank Yanker
Pitcher Euphoria
Pitcher Raz Blonde
Fenceline
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors
Coors Light
Corona
Crankyanker
Dos XX
Fat Tire
Guinness
Heineken 0.0
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Modello
Nitro Cream Ale
PBR Coffee
PBR Tall Boy
River Runner Tall Boy
Stella
Topo Chico
Voodo IPA
Holiday GF
Queen Kitty CBD
Wine - By the Glass
GLS 20 Acres Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS Charles Smith Merlot
GLS Meiomi Pinot Noir
GLS McManis Zinfandel
GLS The Seeker Malbec
GLS Castello Banfi Super Tuscan Sangiovese
GLS Chloe Pinot Grigio
GLS Giesen Sauvignon Blanc
GLS King Estate Pinot Gris
GLS La Crema Chardonnay
GLS Red Electra Moscato
GLS Rodney Strong Chardonnay
GLS Hahn Rose
GLS Wycliffe Brut
GLS La Gioiosa Prosecco Rose
Cocktail
N/a Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mist Twist
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer - 1/2 Tea/1/2 Lemonade
Milk
Soda Water
Tonic Water
Bottle Water
Ginger Beer
Red Bull
San Pellegrino 500ml
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Tomato Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Red Bull
Ginger Beer
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Cider
Hot Chocolate
Specialty Cocktails
Can't Stop Won't Stop
Charlie! I'm Flying Charlie!
Church Street
Dicots are a Girl's Best Friend
Durango Sunrise
Ginny & Ginger
Lil' Smokie
Mambo #43
Road to El Dorado
Sarsaparilla By Morning
Shanghai Noon
The Pear Necessities
Wichita
Nana Pat's Drunken Cookie Dough Shake
Wine - Bottles
BTL 3 Rings Shiraz
BTL Alex Valley Cabernet
BTL Alexander's Crown Cabernet
BTL Andeluna Malbec
BTL Barosa Valley Estate GSM
BTL Caricature Zin
BTL Decoy Pinot Noir
BTL Flowers Pinot Noir
BTL Francis Coppola Pinot Noir
BTL Haraszthy Red Blend
BTL Imagery by Benziger Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Josh Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Layer Cake Malbec
BTL Robert Mondavi Merlot
BTL Rodney Strong
BTL Ruffino Chianti Classico
BTL St. Hallett Grenache
BTL The Investor Meritage
BTL Charles Smith Merlot
BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir
BTL McManis Zinfandel
BTL Castello Banfi Super Tuscan Sangiovese
BTL The Seeker Malbec
BTL 20 Acres Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Berringer Chardonnay
BTL Chloe Pinot Grigio
BTL Giesen Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
BTL King Estate Pinot Gris
BTL La Crema Chardonnay
BTL Red Electra Moscato
BTL Rodney Strong Chardonnay
BTL Stag's Leap Chardonnay
BTL The Roost Chardonnay
BTL Villa Antinori Bianco Toscana
BTL Hahn Pinot Noir Rose
BTL Wycliffe Brut
BTL Innocent Bystander Sparkling Moscato
BTL La Gioiosa Prosecco Rose
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Brought to you by Chris & Michele Redding, the owners of Cuckoo's Chicken House & Waterin' Hole and The Animas City Theatre, The Roost opened June 12, 2018, offering affordable, casual dining in a fun, downtown location. The Roost offers a wide variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, and entrees. Pair your meal with a glass of wine, craft beer or signature cocktail. Finish your meal with one of Nana Pat's Cookie Dough Brownies ala mode, you'll be glad you saved room for dessert!
128 E College Dr, Durango, CO 81301