The Roost

review star

No reviews yet

526 Main St

Longmont, CO 80501

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Frites
Asada Burrito
Bangin' Cauliflower

Starters

Ahi Poké Nachos

$17.00

marinated wild Hawaiian tuna, wonton chips, Bangin' sauce, fresh herbs and jalapeños

Artichoke & Kale Dip

$11.00

sauteed artichoke hearts and kale in a creamy dip with parmesan and white cheddar, served with toasted focaccia

Bangin' Cauliflower

$9.00

crispy cauliflower tossed in Bangin' sauce with scallion

Beef Totchos

Beef Totchos

$16.00

seasoned tots piled high with chipotle queso, ground beef, guacamole, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli

Blistered Shishitos

$8.00

"the gamble pepper" tossed in salt and lime

Chipotle Queso Dip

$9.00

Mexican cheeses melted with chipotles, with bacon, pico de gallo & tortilla chips

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

with lemon vinaigrette & toasted almonds

Hawaiian Ahi Poké

$11.00

ahi sashimi tossed in spicy ginger sauce, fresh avocado, sesame rice & crispy wonton chips

Hummus Bowl

$9.00

olive oil hummus and grilled pita bread

Hummus & Naan

$9.00

olive oil hummus & grilled naan bread

Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

living lettuce, spiced cashews, spicy Thai vinaigrette, crispy rice noodles and fresh herbs BRAISED PORK | GRILLED CHICKEN | MUSHROOMS

Polenta Bites

$11.00

crispy parmesan polenta, Haystack Mountain goat cheese, smoked tomato puree and balsamic reduction

Red Bird Wings

Red Bird Wings

$15.00

Red Bird Farms chicken wings fried in seasoned corn flour BUFFALO BLEU | BBQ | THAI | DRY RUB

Smoked Salmon Rillette

$15.00

house-smoked with black Tobiko, Talera toast, Roost pickles, fresh cucumber & whole grain mustard

Thai Pork Tostadas

$8.00

two corn tostada shells, braised pork, butter lettuce, ginger sauce and cashews

Fries & Tots

Rooster

$7.00

Bacon & Queso

$9.00

chipotle-white cheddar queso, bacon & pico de gallo

Buffalo Blue

$8.00

Frank's buffalo wing sauce, stilton blue cheese & chives

Garlic Parmesan

$8.00

fresh garlic, shaved parm, chives & rooster sauce

Gyro

$11.00

Buckner lamb gyro, tahini tzatziki, feta cheese & pico de gallo

Marshmallow Fries

$7.00

sweet potato fries tossed in cinnamon-sugar with marshmallow dip

Mushroom Demi

$11.00

Haystack Mountain goat cheese, roasted mushrooms, rich demi & scallions

Short Rib Poutine

$11.00

shredded beef short rib in a rich demi, cheese curds & scallions

Salads & Soups

Cup Tomato Basil Soup

$5.00

roasted tomato, garlic, basil & coconut milk

Bowl Tomato Basil Soup

$8.00

roasted tomato, garlic, basil & coconut milk

Cup Scallop Chowder

$6.00

bay scallops, aromatic vegetables and cream with croutons & chives

Bowl Scallop Chowder

$9.00

bay scallops, aromatic vegetables and cream with croutons & chives

Sm House Salad

$7.00

with cheddar, tomatoes & croutons

Lg House Salad

$11.00

with cheddar, tomatoes & croutons

Sm Caesar Salad

$7.00

with parmesan & croutons

Lg Caesar Salad

$11.00

with parmesan & croutons

Avocado Salad

$14.00

grilled cotija, pico de gallo, fresh avocado, corn tortilla strips & romaine lettuce tossed in chipotle ranch dressing

Roasted Pear Salad

$14.00

candied pecans, goat cheese, roasted pear, delicata squash & mixed lettuces tossed in apple cider vinaigrette

Tossed Cobb

$14.00

bacon, avocado, Stilton blue cheese, grape tomato, boiled egg, cucumber & chopped romaine all tossed in ranch dressing

Grilled Focaccia Bread

$2.00

Side Pita

$2.00

Side Risotto Cake

$4.00

Toasted Talera Roll

$2.00

Handhelds

Asada Burrito

$15.00

choice of grilled steak or chicken, melted pepper jack cheese, crispy tots, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cabbage and chipotle aioli in a large flour tortilla. TRY WITH BANGIN' CAULIFLOWER!

Bourbon Blue Burger

$15.00

Buckner beef or "impossible" vegan patty, whiskey caramelized onions, melted blue cheese, sauteed mushrooms & garlic aioli on brioche bun

California Burger

California Burger

$15.00

grass-fed beef patty or "impossible" vegan patty, roasted green chile, melted pepper Jack, guacamole, red onion & lettuce with chipotle aioli on a brioche bun

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

fried chicken breast strips tossed in a Buffalo style hot sauce with melted Pepper Jack cheese, house pickles, lettuce, tomato & Bangin' sauce on a grilled brioche bun

Chicken Strips

$14.00

chicken breast strips fried in seasoned flour served with Rooster Fries or Tots and your choice of dipping sauces

Falafel Sandwich

$16.00

golden falafel patty, basil pesto, guacamole, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a grilled brioche bun

Grilled Ahi Torta

$16.00

grill-seared rare tuna, guacamole, roasted green chile, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and fresh cabbage with cilantro crema on Talera bread

LTO Burger

$14.00

grass-fed beef patty or "impossible" vegan patty, lettuce, tomato, onion and garlic aioli on a brioche bun

Mojo Pork Cuban

$15.00

ancho chile and orange braised pork shoulder, black forest ham, melted white cheddar, house pickles, garlic aioli and yellow mustard on crunchy Talera bread

Roost Burger

$15.00

grass-fed beef patty or "impossible" vegan patty, apple wood smoked bacon, melted white Cheddar, crispy onion strings, house pickles, garlic aioli and BBQ sauce on a brioche bun

Short Rib Sandwich

$16.00

rich braised beef short rib demi-glazed roasted mushrooms, melted white cheddar, mixed lettuces and garlic aioli on a grilled potato bun

Short Rib Tacos

Short Rib Tacos

$15.00

four corn tortillas filled with sauteed mushrooms, pico de gallo, Cotija, cilantro-lime crema and fresh cabbage TRY THESE WITH MUSHROOMS INSTEAD OF BEEF!

Thai Pork Tacos

$15.00

two flour tortillas filled with ginger-chili braised pork shoulder, cilantro, basil, mint, fresh cabbage and ginger-lime crema

Lunch Entrees

Burrito Bowl

$13.00

jasmine rice, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, shredded cabbage & corn tortilla chips

Chimichurri Chicken Skewers

$17.00

marinated Red Bird Farms chicken thighs, chimichurri sauce grilled vegetable couscous, pico de gallo & feta cheese

Poké Rice Bowl

$13.00

steamed jasmine rice, roasted mushrooms, carrots, sweet peppers, basil, cilantro, cashews, housemade kimchi & ponzu sauce

Buckner Lamb Gyro

$17.00

house-made lamb gyro, tahini tzatziki, grilled vegetable couscous, tomato, cucumber, hummus, grilled pita & feta cheese

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$17.00

a Roost favorite of marinated bistro filet grilled and sliced over a pile of Garlic-Parm Fries with candied bacon and brown butter sauce

Black & Blue Pasta

$17.00

blackened filet tips, sauteed mushrooms, spinach and conchiglie pasta in a blue cheese cream sauce with toasted focaccia

60 South Salmon

$23.00

grilled salmon from the "new" Southern Ocean, basil cream sauce, sundried tomato risotto cake & grilled asparagus

Shrimp & Bacon Mac

$17.00

sautéed shrimp, apple wood smoked bacon and macaroni shells simmered in chipotle-white cheddar sauce topped with garlic bread crumbs

Desserts

Blueberry Lemon Bundt Cake

$11.00

blueberry yuzu compote, blueberry ice- cream, vanilla bean ice-cream, caramelized almond

Brownie Sundae

$11.00

freshly baked, gluten free brownie, Shelley's delicious vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, raspberry Chambord sauce, whipped cream & caramelized almond

Chocolate Cream Tart

$9.00

it’s gluten free and vegan! cocoa nib walnut pecan crust, raspberry Chambord sauce, fresh raspberries

Key Lime Tart

$9.00

mixed berry and mango sauces, white chocolate shavings, whip cream, fresh raspberries

Rhubarb Swirled Cheesecake

$9.00

it’s gluten free! strawberry rhubarb compote, pistachio crumble, whip cream

Warm Carrot Cake

$11.00

vanilla bean ice cream, caramel sauce & candied pecans

Scoop Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$2.00

Scoop Blueberry Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids' Menu

Kid's Burger & Fries

$6.00

Longmont-raised, grass fed beef from the Buckner family on a brioche bun from Marketplace Bakery with fries & ketchup

Kid's Chicken Strips & Fries

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$6.00

local, free range, antibiotic & hormone free, diced chicken thigh served with fresh fruit & veggie sticks

Kid's Mac-n-Cheese

$5.00

macaroni shells simmered in house made white cheddar sauce

Kid's Rice Bowl

$8.00

steamed rice, grilled chicken or poached shrimp, carrot, bell pepper, house Ponzu & sesme seeds

Kid's Falafel Balls

$6.00

with Tahini Tzatziki sauce, veggie sticks & fresh fruit

N/A Bevs

N/A Special

$8.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kid's Drink

$1.50

Pellegrino

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Kombucha

$5.50

Soda Water

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Cherry Ginger

$6.00

Cucumber Cooler

$5.00

N/A Hot Cider

$6.00

No-jito

$5.00

Patio Punch

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Coco Daiquiri

$6.00

Cocktails

Antero Fig Manhattan

$12.50

Dry Land Distillers Antero Wheat Whiskey, Sweet Vermouth, Fig, Bitters

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Citrus forward bittersweet Italian apertif & California champagne over ice

Barrel-Aged Cocktail

$12.50

Aging spirits is a great way to add depth and character. We select great cocktails and add even more depth, complexity and flavor through barrel aging the entire cocktail in house

Blackberry Sour

$12.50

Elijah Craig small batch bourbon, fresh lemon, Leopold blackberry, egg white, hard shaken and served over a large whiskey cube

Blood Orange Sazerac

$11.00

Bottled-in-Bond Rittenhouse Rye Whiskey, Leopold Brothers Absinthe Verte, blood orange, Peychaud's bitters

Bourbon Mule

$9.00

Old Forester Bourbon, lemon juice, Kure's local ginger beer and mint

Cherry Rye

$10.50

Redemption Rye Whiskey, cherry cardamom house shrub, Kure's local ginger beer.

Coconut Daiquiri

$7.00

Moraga Cay Rum, Lime Juice and Coco Lopez

Cosmo (Roost)

$10.00

a refreshing draft cocktail featuring Wheatley vodka, orange, elderflower, and peach liqueurs, fresh lime juice, and cranberry with a pop rock rim.

Cucumber Fizz

$8.00

Local Spring 44 Gin, house made cucumber simple syrup, and soda.

Craft Mule

$9.00

Spring 44 Vodka, lime juice, Kure's local ginger beer and mint.

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Spring 44 Vodka, Flor de Cana Spresso coffee liqueur, Traction Coffee Roasters cold brew

Hobo

$8.00

Old Forester Bourbon, Spring 44 Gin, local Kure's Ginger Beer, lime juice and bitters.

Bourbon Cider

$11.00

Organic Colorado apple cider, Old Forester bourbon, cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, topped with whipped cream and carmel

House Old Fashioned

$12.00

A perfect marriage of our exclusive single barrel AD Laws four grain bourbon, rye whiskey, Demerara sugar, Angostura bitters

Jalapeno Marg

$10.00

100% Blue Agave Monte Alban Blanco Tequila infused with charred jalapeño, agave nectar and fresh squeezed lime juice

Margarita

$8.00

100% Blue Agave Monte Alban Tequilla, fresh squeezed lime juice and simple syrup.

Mexican Mule

$9.00

100% Agave Tequila, grapefruit juice, Kure's local ginger beer and mint

Painkiller

$12.00

Local Spirit Hound whisky barrel aged rum, pineapple, orange, coconut, fresh nutmeg

Pomegranate Mojito

$8.00

Cane Run Rum, fresh squeezed lime, pomegranate, mint, soda

Pomegranate Rosemary Spritz

$11.00

Your choice of Spring 44 Gin or Vodka, pomegranate reduction, lemon, rosemary, California champagne

Red Sangria

$8.00

House Red wine, fresh citrus, peach liqueur, and a splash of soda

White Sangria

$8.00

House White wine, fresh citrus, peach liqueur, and a splash of soda

Old Fasioned Week

$13.50

Bourbon Sweet Tea

$9.00

Old Forester Bourbon, Agave, Iced Black Tea.

Mojito

$8.00

Cane Run Rum, fresh squeezed lime, simple syrup, mint

Rusky Mule

$8.00

local Spring 44 Vodka, Kure's local ginger beer, fresh squeezed lime juice, fresh mint sprig

PTR Margarita

$30.00

100% Blue Agave Monte Alban Tequilla, fresh squeezed lime juice and simple syrup.

PTR Mojito

$30.00

Cane Run Rum, fresh squeezed lime, simple syrup, mint

PTR Pomegranate Mojito

$30.00

Cane Run Rum, fresh squeezed lime, strawberry, mint

PTR Red Sangria

$30.00

House Red wine, fresh citrus, peach liqueur, and a splash of soda

PTR Rusky Mule

$30.00

Spring 44 Vodka, lime juice, Kure's local ginger beer and mint.

PTR White Sangria

$30.00

House White wine, fresh citrus, peach liqueur, and a splash of soda

CAN 4-Pack

$32.00

Mix it up with a 4 pack of any of our delicious, portable, canned cocktails.

CAN Cosmo

$9.00

A refreshing draft cocktail featuring Wheatley vodka, orange, elderflower, and peach liqueurs, fresh lime juice, and cranberry with a pop rock rim

CAN Margarita

$9.00

100% Blue Agave Monte Alban Tequilla, fresh squeezed lime juice and simple syrup.

CAN Old Fashioned x4

$40.00

A perfect marriage of our exclusive single barrel AD Laws four grain bourbon, rye whiskey, Demerara sugar, Angostura bitters. One can is enough for 4 old fashioned's.

CAN Painkiller

$9.00

Local Spirit Hound whisky barrel aged rum, pineapple, orange, coconut, fresh nutmeg

CAN Sweet Tea

$9.00

Old Forester Bourbon, Agave, Iced Black Tea.

Rooftop 75

$10.00

Spring 44 gin, fresh lemon, sugar, champagne

Draft Beer

Anker Beard

$6.00

Grossen Bart, 5.4 ABV

Bandit Brown

$6.00

City Star, 5.5 ABV

Berthoud Lime Lager

$5.50

Oskar Blues, 4.9ABV

Coors Banquet

$4.50

5.0 ABV

Coors Light

$4.50

4.2 ABV

Dry Dock Apricot Blonde

$6.00

Dogfish Head , 6% ABV

Seasonal Rotator

$7.00

Wibby, 7.5 ABV

Holidaily Blonde

$7.00

Gluten Free, 5.0 ABV

Insane Rush

$6.50

Bootstrap, 7.2 ABV

Juicy Bits

$8.50

Weldwerks, 6.7 ABV

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Lagunitas, 6.2 ABV

Left Hand Milk Stout

$7.00

Nitro, 6.0 ABV

Left Hand St Vrain Tripel

$9.00

9.3 ABV

Mama's Lil Yella Pils

$5.00

Oskar Blues, ABV 5.2 ABV

Odell IPA

$7.00

Odell, 7.0 ABV

Prost Kolsch

$5.50

Prost, 4.6 ABV

Rotating Sour

$6.50

Sawtooth

$5.00

Left Hand, 5.3

Tangerine Cream

$6.00

Station 26, 5.2 ABV

Upslope Craft Lager

$5.00

4.8 ABV

White Rascal

$5.50

Avery, 5.6 ABV

Wibby IPL

$7.00

7.5 ABV

Wibby Lightshine Helles

$5.00

5.5 ABV

Wild Cider

$6.50

Bottles & Can Beer

Dale's Pale Ale

$4.00

DD Vanilla Porter

$5.00Out of stock

DD Apricot Blonde

$5.00Out of stock

Fat Tire

$4.00

Funkwerks Saison

$7.00Out of stock

Guinness

$5.00

NYF Rootbeer

$6.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$4.00

Myrcenary Dbl IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Shake Chocolate Porter

$6.00Out of stock

The Reverend

$7.00Out of stock

PBR

$4.00

Snowmelt

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$4.00

Strapless NA

$5.50Out of stock

Red Wine

GLS House Cabernet

$6.00

GLS Juggernaut Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Alamos Malbec

$9.00

GLS Freakshow Cab

$10.00

GLS Josh Cabernet

$9.00