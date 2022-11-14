The Roost
No reviews yet
526 Main St
Longmont, CO 80501
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Ahi Poké Nachos
marinated wild Hawaiian tuna, wonton chips, Bangin' sauce, fresh herbs and jalapeños
Artichoke & Kale Dip
sauteed artichoke hearts and kale in a creamy dip with parmesan and white cheddar, served with toasted focaccia
Bangin' Cauliflower
crispy cauliflower tossed in Bangin' sauce with scallion
Beef Totchos
seasoned tots piled high with chipotle queso, ground beef, guacamole, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli
Blistered Shishitos
"the gamble pepper" tossed in salt and lime
Chipotle Queso Dip
Mexican cheeses melted with chipotles, with bacon, pico de gallo & tortilla chips
Fried Brussels Sprouts
with lemon vinaigrette & toasted almonds
Hawaiian Ahi Poké
ahi sashimi tossed in spicy ginger sauce, fresh avocado, sesame rice & crispy wonton chips
Hummus Bowl
olive oil hummus and grilled pita bread
Hummus & Naan
olive oil hummus & grilled naan bread
Lettuce Wraps
living lettuce, spiced cashews, spicy Thai vinaigrette, crispy rice noodles and fresh herbs BRAISED PORK | GRILLED CHICKEN | MUSHROOMS
Polenta Bites
crispy parmesan polenta, Haystack Mountain goat cheese, smoked tomato puree and balsamic reduction
Red Bird Wings
Red Bird Farms chicken wings fried in seasoned corn flour BUFFALO BLEU | BBQ | THAI | DRY RUB
Smoked Salmon Rillette
house-smoked with black Tobiko, Talera toast, Roost pickles, fresh cucumber & whole grain mustard
Thai Pork Tostadas
two corn tostada shells, braised pork, butter lettuce, ginger sauce and cashews
Fries & Tots
Rooster
Bacon & Queso
chipotle-white cheddar queso, bacon & pico de gallo
Buffalo Blue
Frank's buffalo wing sauce, stilton blue cheese & chives
Garlic Parmesan
fresh garlic, shaved parm, chives & rooster sauce
Gyro
Buckner lamb gyro, tahini tzatziki, feta cheese & pico de gallo
Marshmallow Fries
sweet potato fries tossed in cinnamon-sugar with marshmallow dip
Mushroom Demi
Haystack Mountain goat cheese, roasted mushrooms, rich demi & scallions
Short Rib Poutine
shredded beef short rib in a rich demi, cheese curds & scallions
Salads & Soups
Cup Tomato Basil Soup
roasted tomato, garlic, basil & coconut milk
Bowl Tomato Basil Soup
roasted tomato, garlic, basil & coconut milk
Cup Scallop Chowder
bay scallops, aromatic vegetables and cream with croutons & chives
Bowl Scallop Chowder
bay scallops, aromatic vegetables and cream with croutons & chives
Sm House Salad
with cheddar, tomatoes & croutons
Lg House Salad
with cheddar, tomatoes & croutons
Sm Caesar Salad
with parmesan & croutons
Lg Caesar Salad
with parmesan & croutons
Avocado Salad
grilled cotija, pico de gallo, fresh avocado, corn tortilla strips & romaine lettuce tossed in chipotle ranch dressing
Roasted Pear Salad
candied pecans, goat cheese, roasted pear, delicata squash & mixed lettuces tossed in apple cider vinaigrette
Tossed Cobb
bacon, avocado, Stilton blue cheese, grape tomato, boiled egg, cucumber & chopped romaine all tossed in ranch dressing
Grilled Focaccia Bread
Side Pita
Side Risotto Cake
Toasted Talera Roll
Handhelds
Asada Burrito
choice of grilled steak or chicken, melted pepper jack cheese, crispy tots, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cabbage and chipotle aioli in a large flour tortilla. TRY WITH BANGIN' CAULIFLOWER!
Bourbon Blue Burger
Buckner beef or "impossible" vegan patty, whiskey caramelized onions, melted blue cheese, sauteed mushrooms & garlic aioli on brioche bun
California Burger
grass-fed beef patty or "impossible" vegan patty, roasted green chile, melted pepper Jack, guacamole, red onion & lettuce with chipotle aioli on a brioche bun
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken breast strips tossed in a Buffalo style hot sauce with melted Pepper Jack cheese, house pickles, lettuce, tomato & Bangin' sauce on a grilled brioche bun
Chicken Strips
chicken breast strips fried in seasoned flour served with Rooster Fries or Tots and your choice of dipping sauces
Falafel Sandwich
golden falafel patty, basil pesto, guacamole, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a grilled brioche bun
Grilled Ahi Torta
grill-seared rare tuna, guacamole, roasted green chile, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and fresh cabbage with cilantro crema on Talera bread
LTO Burger
grass-fed beef patty or "impossible" vegan patty, lettuce, tomato, onion and garlic aioli on a brioche bun
Mojo Pork Cuban
ancho chile and orange braised pork shoulder, black forest ham, melted white cheddar, house pickles, garlic aioli and yellow mustard on crunchy Talera bread
Roost Burger
grass-fed beef patty or "impossible" vegan patty, apple wood smoked bacon, melted white Cheddar, crispy onion strings, house pickles, garlic aioli and BBQ sauce on a brioche bun
Short Rib Sandwich
rich braised beef short rib demi-glazed roasted mushrooms, melted white cheddar, mixed lettuces and garlic aioli on a grilled potato bun
Short Rib Tacos
four corn tortillas filled with sauteed mushrooms, pico de gallo, Cotija, cilantro-lime crema and fresh cabbage TRY THESE WITH MUSHROOMS INSTEAD OF BEEF!
Thai Pork Tacos
two flour tortillas filled with ginger-chili braised pork shoulder, cilantro, basil, mint, fresh cabbage and ginger-lime crema
Lunch Entrees
Burrito Bowl
jasmine rice, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, shredded cabbage & corn tortilla chips
Chimichurri Chicken Skewers
marinated Red Bird Farms chicken thighs, chimichurri sauce grilled vegetable couscous, pico de gallo & feta cheese
Poké Rice Bowl
steamed jasmine rice, roasted mushrooms, carrots, sweet peppers, basil, cilantro, cashews, housemade kimchi & ponzu sauce
Buckner Lamb Gyro
house-made lamb gyro, tahini tzatziki, grilled vegetable couscous, tomato, cucumber, hummus, grilled pita & feta cheese
Steak Frites
a Roost favorite of marinated bistro filet grilled and sliced over a pile of Garlic-Parm Fries with candied bacon and brown butter sauce
Black & Blue Pasta
blackened filet tips, sauteed mushrooms, spinach and conchiglie pasta in a blue cheese cream sauce with toasted focaccia
60 South Salmon
grilled salmon from the "new" Southern Ocean, basil cream sauce, sundried tomato risotto cake & grilled asparagus
Shrimp & Bacon Mac
sautéed shrimp, apple wood smoked bacon and macaroni shells simmered in chipotle-white cheddar sauce topped with garlic bread crumbs
Desserts
Blueberry Lemon Bundt Cake
blueberry yuzu compote, blueberry ice- cream, vanilla bean ice-cream, caramelized almond
Brownie Sundae
freshly baked, gluten free brownie, Shelley's delicious vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, raspberry Chambord sauce, whipped cream & caramelized almond
Chocolate Cream Tart
it’s gluten free and vegan! cocoa nib walnut pecan crust, raspberry Chambord sauce, fresh raspberries
Key Lime Tart
mixed berry and mango sauces, white chocolate shavings, whip cream, fresh raspberries
Rhubarb Swirled Cheesecake
it’s gluten free! strawberry rhubarb compote, pistachio crumble, whip cream
Warm Carrot Cake
vanilla bean ice cream, caramel sauce & candied pecans
Scoop Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Scoop Blueberry Ice Cream
Kids' Menu
Kid's Burger & Fries
Longmont-raised, grass fed beef from the Buckner family on a brioche bun from Marketplace Bakery with fries & ketchup
Kid's Chicken Strips & Fries
Kid's Grilled Chicken
local, free range, antibiotic & hormone free, diced chicken thigh served with fresh fruit & veggie sticks
Kid's Mac-n-Cheese
macaroni shells simmered in house made white cheddar sauce
Kid's Rice Bowl
steamed rice, grilled chicken or poached shrimp, carrot, bell pepper, house Ponzu & sesme seeds
Kid's Falafel Balls
with Tahini Tzatziki sauce, veggie sticks & fresh fruit
N/A Bevs
N/A Special
Diet Coke
Sprite
Rootbeer
Coke
Dr Pepper
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Ginger Ale
Coffee
Hot Tea
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Kid's Drink
Pellegrino
Ginger Beer
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Kombucha
Soda Water
Tomato Juice
Tonic
Cherry Ginger
Cucumber Cooler
N/A Hot Cider
No-jito
Patio Punch
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Coco Daiquiri
Cocktails
Antero Fig Manhattan
Dry Land Distillers Antero Wheat Whiskey, Sweet Vermouth, Fig, Bitters
Aperol Spritz
Citrus forward bittersweet Italian apertif & California champagne over ice
Barrel-Aged Cocktail
Aging spirits is a great way to add depth and character. We select great cocktails and add even more depth, complexity and flavor through barrel aging the entire cocktail in house
Blackberry Sour
Elijah Craig small batch bourbon, fresh lemon, Leopold blackberry, egg white, hard shaken and served over a large whiskey cube
Blood Orange Sazerac
Bottled-in-Bond Rittenhouse Rye Whiskey, Leopold Brothers Absinthe Verte, blood orange, Peychaud's bitters
Bourbon Mule
Old Forester Bourbon, lemon juice, Kure's local ginger beer and mint
Cherry Rye
Redemption Rye Whiskey, cherry cardamom house shrub, Kure's local ginger beer.
Coconut Daiquiri
Moraga Cay Rum, Lime Juice and Coco Lopez
Cosmo (Roost)
a refreshing draft cocktail featuring Wheatley vodka, orange, elderflower, and peach liqueurs, fresh lime juice, and cranberry with a pop rock rim.
Cucumber Fizz
Local Spring 44 Gin, house made cucumber simple syrup, and soda.
Craft Mule
Spring 44 Vodka, lime juice, Kure's local ginger beer and mint.
Espresso Martini
Spring 44 Vodka, Flor de Cana Spresso coffee liqueur, Traction Coffee Roasters cold brew
Hobo
Old Forester Bourbon, Spring 44 Gin, local Kure's Ginger Beer, lime juice and bitters.
Bourbon Cider
Organic Colorado apple cider, Old Forester bourbon, cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, topped with whipped cream and carmel
House Old Fashioned
A perfect marriage of our exclusive single barrel AD Laws four grain bourbon, rye whiskey, Demerara sugar, Angostura bitters
Jalapeno Marg
100% Blue Agave Monte Alban Blanco Tequila infused with charred jalapeño, agave nectar and fresh squeezed lime juice
Margarita
100% Blue Agave Monte Alban Tequilla, fresh squeezed lime juice and simple syrup.
Mexican Mule
100% Agave Tequila, grapefruit juice, Kure's local ginger beer and mint
Painkiller
Local Spirit Hound whisky barrel aged rum, pineapple, orange, coconut, fresh nutmeg
Pomegranate Mojito
Cane Run Rum, fresh squeezed lime, pomegranate, mint, soda
Pomegranate Rosemary Spritz
Your choice of Spring 44 Gin or Vodka, pomegranate reduction, lemon, rosemary, California champagne
Red Sangria
House Red wine, fresh citrus, peach liqueur, and a splash of soda
White Sangria
House White wine, fresh citrus, peach liqueur, and a splash of soda
Old Fasioned Week
Bourbon Sweet Tea
Old Forester Bourbon, Agave, Iced Black Tea.
Mojito
Cane Run Rum, fresh squeezed lime, simple syrup, mint
Rusky Mule
local Spring 44 Vodka, Kure's local ginger beer, fresh squeezed lime juice, fresh mint sprig
PTR Margarita
100% Blue Agave Monte Alban Tequilla, fresh squeezed lime juice and simple syrup.
PTR Mojito
Cane Run Rum, fresh squeezed lime, simple syrup, mint
PTR Pomegranate Mojito
Cane Run Rum, fresh squeezed lime, strawberry, mint
PTR Red Sangria
House Red wine, fresh citrus, peach liqueur, and a splash of soda
PTR Rusky Mule
Spring 44 Vodka, lime juice, Kure's local ginger beer and mint.
PTR White Sangria
House White wine, fresh citrus, peach liqueur, and a splash of soda
CAN 4-Pack
Mix it up with a 4 pack of any of our delicious, portable, canned cocktails.
CAN Cosmo
A refreshing draft cocktail featuring Wheatley vodka, orange, elderflower, and peach liqueurs, fresh lime juice, and cranberry with a pop rock rim
CAN Margarita
100% Blue Agave Monte Alban Tequilla, fresh squeezed lime juice and simple syrup.
CAN Old Fashioned x4
A perfect marriage of our exclusive single barrel AD Laws four grain bourbon, rye whiskey, Demerara sugar, Angostura bitters. One can is enough for 4 old fashioned's.
CAN Painkiller
Local Spirit Hound whisky barrel aged rum, pineapple, orange, coconut, fresh nutmeg
CAN Sweet Tea
Old Forester Bourbon, Agave, Iced Black Tea.
Rooftop 75
Spring 44 gin, fresh lemon, sugar, champagne
Draft Beer
Anker Beard
Grossen Bart, 5.4 ABV
Bandit Brown
City Star, 5.5 ABV
Berthoud Lime Lager
Oskar Blues, 4.9ABV
Coors Banquet
5.0 ABV
Coors Light
4.2 ABV
Dry Dock Apricot Blonde
Dogfish Head , 6% ABV
Seasonal Rotator
Wibby, 7.5 ABV
Holidaily Blonde
Gluten Free, 5.0 ABV
Insane Rush
Bootstrap, 7.2 ABV
Juicy Bits
Weldwerks, 6.7 ABV
Lagunitas IPA
Lagunitas, 6.2 ABV
Left Hand Milk Stout
Nitro, 6.0 ABV
Left Hand St Vrain Tripel
9.3 ABV
Mama's Lil Yella Pils
Oskar Blues, ABV 5.2 ABV
Odell IPA
Odell, 7.0 ABV
Prost Kolsch
Prost, 4.6 ABV
Rotating Sour
Sawtooth
Left Hand, 5.3
Tangerine Cream
Station 26, 5.2 ABV
Upslope Craft Lager
4.8 ABV
White Rascal
Avery, 5.6 ABV
Wibby IPL
7.5 ABV
Wibby Lightshine Helles
5.5 ABV