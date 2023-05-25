Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

The Roost - Van Alstyne, TX

review star

No reviews yet

126 S Main St

Van Alstyne, TX 75495

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Appetizers

Side of Fries

$4.25

Bskt of Fries

$5.50

Bskt of Onion Rings

$6.50

Bskt of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Pepper Bombs

Our original recipe. Fresh Chopped Cherry Peppers stuffed into Cream & Cheddar Cheese, breaded & fried

Fried Pickles w/ranch

$8.49

Fried Peppers/Pickles

$9.49

Fried Mushrooms

$8.49

Beer Battered Mozzarella sticks

$8.49

Served with Ranch & Marinara

Side of Sweet Fries

$5.25

Side of Rings

$5.25

Mac n cheese (12) bites

$8.99

Sand/Wrap

Buffalo Chk Sand

$12.49

All Natural fried Chicken Breast tossed in your choice of one of our Killer Sauces. Served with a side of Lettuce, Onion, Tomato and your choice of Fries or Tots.

Big Bird - Grilled Chick

$11.99

Hand‐cut 7oz. marinated Chicken Breast, grilled to order. Served naked or tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with a side of Lettuce, Onion, Tomato and your choice of Fries or Tots.

Foghorn Leg - fried chicken

$13.99

Available after 5:30pm. The Roost’s version of the Country Fried Chicken. It’s our biggest portion of All Natural, Hand‐breaded and then Fried Chicken, that is served with Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Greens, Croissant, side of Butter & Homemade Gravy.

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.49

Available after 5:30pm. A Southern Classic! An 8oz., cut with a fork, Cutlet prepared in‐house, that’s served with Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Greens, Croissant, side of Butter & Homemade Gravy.

The Cali - Avocado BLT

$10.99

Sliced Avocado, crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, served on TX Toast! With your choice of Fries or Tots.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich no side

$8.49

Burgers

Classic Chz Burger

$11.99

Half lb. Angus Beef. All cooked to Medium Well unless specified otherwise. Served with a side of Lettuce, Onion, Tomato and your choice of Fries or Tots.

The Roost

$12.99

Our Signature Burger! Served with a trio of Onion Rings that sit high above a generous helping of BBQ Sauce. Half lb. Angus Beef. All cooked to Medium Well unless specified otherwise. Served with a side of Lettuce, Onion, Tomato and your choice of Fries or Tots.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

No comment needed! Try it with a Fried Egg!! Half lb. Angus Beef. All cooked to Medium Well unless specified otherwise. Served with a side of Lettuce, Onion, Tomato and your choice of Fries or Tots.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Our Classic Cheeseburger with sautéed Mushrooms, covered in Baby Swiss. Half lb. Angus Beef. All cooked to Medium Well unless specified otherwise. Served with a side of Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoes and your choice of Fries or Tots.

Napalm Burger

$12.99

911! This Burger is topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, a handful of FRIED JALAPENOS & drizzled with Siracha Mayo. Half lb. Angus Beef. All cooked to Medium Well unless specified otherwise. Served with a side of Lettuce, Onion, Tomato and your choice of Fries or Tots.

Keto Burger

$11.99

Half lb. Angus Patty served on a bed of Organic Greens, (2) Cheeses, Crispy Bacon, Sliced Avocado & topped with Siracha Mayo. So much protein AND only 7g of Carbs!!

cheeseburger with no fries or tots

$8.49

Salads

House Salad

$8.99

House Salad with Organic Greens.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.49

Side Salad

$5.00

Specialty Salad

$13.49

Ask about our Salad of the day!

Chili

Wedge Salad

$10.49Out of stock

Vegetarian

Black Bean Burger

$11.99

Our Go‐To Vegetarian option that comes with Pepper Jack Cheese and Chipotle Aioli. Served with Fries or Tots. Gluten Free / Plant Based Buns available!

Ninos (12 and under Please)

Corny Dog

$7.49

All served with Fries or Tots

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.49

All served with Fries or Tots

Jr. Cheese Burger

$7.49

All served with Fries or Tots

Grilled Cheese

$7.49

All served with Fries or Tots

Wings

6 Wings

$9.49

6 - Pack Split one way Plus (1) Ranch or Blue Cheese

12 Wings

$17.99

12 - Pack Split two ways Plus (2) Ranch or Blue Cheese

20 Wings

$27.99

20 - Pack Split three ways Plus (3) Ranch or Blue Cheese

50 Wings

$64.99

50 - Pack Split five ways Plus Ranch and / or Blue Cheese

Boneless 4 Piece (These are BIG)

$9.49

4 - Pack Split one way Plus (1) Ranch or Blue Cheese

Boneless 8 Piece (Good for Two)

$17.99

8 - Pack Split two ways Plus (2) Ranch or Blue Cheese

Boneless 12 Piece (Taking the rest home)

$23.99

12 - Pack Split three ways Plus (3) Ranch or Blue Cheese

Desserts

Chocolate Pie

$6.00

Special

Lunch Special

(6) wings + side of fries special

$12.79

Black N Blue Burger

$12.99

Brandi's Chicken w/veggies

$11.99

Fish (2 pieces) n Chips

$12.99

Soda / Water

N/A Bevs

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Fanta Orange

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Cup Of Water

Coffee

$1.50

chocolate milk

$1.75

Topo Chico (Copy)

$2.50

Beer

Bottled

Bud Light

$3.99

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Coors Light

$3.99

Dos Equis

$4.50

Miller Lite

$3.99

Growler

Just the Big Growler

$10.00

Fill w/TX Blonde

$20.00

Fill w/Cerveza Por Favor

$20.00

Fill w/Sherman

$21.00

Fill with Daddy

$22.00

Fill with pecan porter

$23.00

Teacher's Special

Teachers Are Special

Chicken Caesar Wrap with chips

$7.49Out of stock

Your choice between a spinach and original wrap for this delicious meal! What's inside you will find tender cut chicken breast, crushed croutons, creamy Caesar dressing and freshly shaved parmesan cheese! Served with chips and a pickle spear!

Keto Burger

$7.49

Low Carb & High Protein! No Bun here! 1/2 lb. Angus Patty served on a bed of Organic Greens, 2 slices of cheese, Extra Crispy Bacon, Fresh Sliced Avocado and Finished off with our own Sriracha Mayo!

Classic CheeseBurger

$7.49

1/2 Lb Angus Beef, your choice of cheese and Served on a bed of organic greens or on our signature bun. Comes with either tots or fries.

Organic Salad w/Grilled Chicken & Mandarin Oranges

$7.49

This Salad contains All organic Greens, juicy tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, and is topped with a 7 oz marinated juicy chicken breast and fresh mandarin oranges!

Novelty Items

Shirts

Novelty Shirt

$22.99

VA Panthers

$25.99

jam

type

Debi's Treats

Box of (2) specials

$5.00

Cocoa Bombs (2 Pack)

$4.00

Cocoa Bombs (4 Pack)

$8.00

Cocoa Bombs (6 Pack)

$12.00

Large Cup with Bomb

$10.00

Single Pumpkin

$3.00

Small Cup with Bomb

$7.00

Spoons

$1.00

Extras

Dressing

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Pickles

$0.50

Bacon

$1.00

Avocado

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

126 S Main St, Van Alstyne, TX 75495

Directions

Gallery
The Roost image
The Roost image
The Roost image

Similar restaurants in your area

The DougOut Sports Grill - 3059 Champions Way, Melissa, TX 75454
orange starNo Reviews
3059 Champions Way Melissa, TX 75454
View restaurantnext
Cadillac Pizza Pub -
orange starNo Reviews
112 S KENTUCKY STREET MCKINNEY, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
ROMA-TX
orange starNo Reviews
977 Tx-121 suite 120 Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Allen
orange starNo Reviews
975 SH-121 NORTH 155 ALLEN, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Allen, TX
orange starNo Reviews
2540 N. Watters Road Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
The Grind Burger Bar - McKinney 7500 Stacy Rd Suite 150
orange starNo Reviews
7500 Stacy Road McKinney, TX 75070
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Van Alstyne
Celina
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Sherman
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Denison
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston