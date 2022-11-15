The Rooster Pub and Pizza imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Seafood

The Rooster Pub and Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

34 Main Street

Brockport, NY 14420

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings
Large 16" Pepperoni
25 Wings

Appetizers

Pretzel Sticks (4)

$7.99

(4)

Pizza Logs (4)

$8.99

(4)

Chicken Fries (12)

$5.99

Fries, Tots, Waffle Fries

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.99

(6)

Battered Eggplant Fries

$6.99

Onion Straws

$6.99

Waffle Fries

$7.99

Tater Tots

$5.99

Crinkle Cut Fries

$5.99

Loaded Waffle Fries

$10.99

Bacon, Cheese, Sour Cream

(4) Bread Sticks

$4.99

Apple Pie Logs (4)

$6.99

Funnel Fries

$6.99

Wings & Tenders

5 Wings

$7.99

10 Wings

$14.99

25 Wings

$31.99

50 Wings

$59.99

Rooster's Nest

$11.99

5 Boneless Wings

$7.99

10 Boneless Wings

$14.99

25 Boneless Wings

$27.99

2 Piece Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.99

5 Piece Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.99

$.50 Blue Cheese

$0.50

$.50 Celery

$0.50

$.50 Ranch

$0.50

Seafood

Fish Fry

$13.99

Sub Waffle Fries .99

Boom Shrimp W/ Fries (12)

$9.99

Sub Waffle Fries .99

Pizza

Large 16" Pizza

$15.99

Large 16" Pepperoni

$17.99

Medium Pizza

$13.99

Pepperoni Slice

$3.99

No Additional Toppings on Slices Blue Cheese, Ranch, Wing Sauce .50 each

Cheese Slice

$3.99

No Additional Toppings on Slices Blue Cheese, Ranch, Wing Sauce .50 each

The Hawaiian

$22.99

Large Rooster Pie

$24.99

Medium Rooster Pie

$19.99

The Spicy Pig

$24.99

Lrg Amazing Chicken Pizza

$24.99

Med Amazing Chicken Pizza

$19.99

The Veggie Medium

$18.99

Combos

1 Slice & 2 Bread Sticks

$5.99

1 Slice, 2 Bread Sticks & Soda

$7.99

Slice & Side Salad

$7.40

Slice, Side Salad & Soda

$10.40

1 Slice & French Fries

$7.99

*Sub Waffle Fries .99 extra

1 Slice, French Fries & Soda

$10.99

*Sub Waffle Fries .99 extra

2 Slices & French Fries

$8.99

2 Slices, French Fries & Soda

$12.99

*Sub Waffle Fries .99 extra

$ Extras

$Bacon

$1.00

$BBQ

$0.50

$Beef Hot Sauce

$0.50

$Bleu Cheese

$0.50

$Boom Boom

$0.50

$Burger

$1.00

$Celery

$0.50

$Country Sweet

$0.50

$GarlicParm

$0.50

$Gold

$0.50

$Gold Sauce

$0.50

$Honey Mustard

$0.50

$HoneyBBQ

$0.50

$Hot

$0.50

$LG Cheese Sauce

$1.00

$Loaded

$1.99

$Med

$0.50

$Mild

$0.50

$Mushrooms

$0.50

$Peppers + Onion

$0.50

$Ranch

$0.50

$Side Salad

$2.99

$SM Cheese Sauce

$0.50

$TendersForSalad

$3.00

$Marinara Cup

$0.75

N/A Beverages

Arizona Arnold Palmer

$2.55

Arizona Mango

$2.55

Bottle Water

$1.39

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Food Specials (Tues)

Large Rooster Pie Special $17.99

$17.99

Large Amazing Chicken Pizza Special 16.99

$17.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

34 Main Street, Brockport, NY 14420

Directions

Gallery
The Rooster Pub and Pizza image

Map
