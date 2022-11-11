The Root Cafe SoMa
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
At The Root Cafe, we source absolutely as much as we can from small farms and producers here in Arkansas. This includes 100% of the meat, eggs, and bread we serve, as well as the majority of our vegetables, fruits, nuts, and cheeses.
Location
1500 Main Street, Little Rock, AR 72202
