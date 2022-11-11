Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Root Cafe SoMa

review star

No reviews yet

1500 Main Street

Little Rock, AR 72202

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Sweet Potato Fries
French Fries

Breakfast Mains

Biscuits & Gravy with Two Eggs

Biscuits & Gravy with Two Eggs

$9.75

Two farm fresh eggs cooked your way and served with a housemade buttermilk biscuit, topped with our delicious housemade sausage gravy

Root Benny

Root Benny

$10.00

Two farm fresh poached eggs, grilled local seasonal greens, local ham from Rabbit Ridge Farms (Bee Branch, AR), topped with housemade hollandaise and served with toasted baguette slices

Shiitake Benny

Shiitake Benny

$10.00

Two farm fresh poached eggs, grilled local seasonal greens, grilled Wye Mountain Farms (Roland, AR) shiitake mushrooms, & feta from White River Creamery (Elkins, AR), topped with housemade hollandaise and served with toast baguette slices V

Omelette

Omelette

$9.00

A luscious omelette made with grilled onions and peppers, yellow cheddar, and White River Creamery (Elkins, AR) feta. Served with a small side salad V, GF

Two Eggs & Toast

Two Eggs & Toast

$7.25

Two farm fresh eggs your way, served with whole wheat toast, whipped butter, and housemade muscadine wine jelly V

Tofu Scrambler

Tofu Scrambler

$8.00

Organic tofu seasoned with cumin, tumeric, cilantro, and nutritional yeast, scrambled with grilled onions and peppers. Served with a small side salad (V), GF

Breakfast Banh Mi

Breakfast Banh Mi

$9.25

Two farm fresh eggs topped with house carrot-daikon pickle, fresh jalapeño and cilantro from Arkansas Natural Produce (Malvern, AR), house garlic mayo, hoison, and sriracha. Served with toasted baguette slices and small side salad V

Vegan Breakfast Banh Mi

$9.25

Scrambled tofu topped with house carrot-daikon pickle, fresh jalapeño and cilantro from Arkansas Natural Produce (Malvern, AR), house garlic mayo, hoison, and sriracha. Served with toasted baguette slices and small side salad V

Biscuit Sandwich

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit

$7.50

Housemade sausage from Rabbit Ridge Farms (Bee Branch, AR), farm fresh egg, & cheese on a housemade buttermilk biscuit

Ham, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit

$7.50

Ham from Rabbit Ridge Farms (Bee Branch, AR), farm fresh egg, & cheese on a housemade buttermilk biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

$5.50

Housemade sausage from Rabbit Ridge Farms (Bee Branch, AR) on a housemade buttermilk biscuit

Ham Biscuit

$5.50

Ham from Rabbit Ridge Farms (Bee Branch, AR) on a housemade buttermilk biscuit

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.50

Farm fresh egg & cheese on a homemade buttermilk biscuit V

Sausage & Cheese Biscuit

$6.50

Housemade sausage from Rabbit Ridge Farms (Bee Branch, AR) & cheese on a housemade buttermilk biscuit

Ham & Cheese Biscuit

$6.50

Ham from Rabbit Ridge Farms (Bee Branch, AR) & cheese on a housemade buttermilk biscuit

Sausage & Egg Biscuit

$7.00

Ham & Egg Biscuit

$7.00

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancake Stack

Buttermilk Pancake Stack

$9.75

Stack of three fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with whipped butter and real maple syrup V

Buttermilk Pancake Single
$3.50

Buttermilk Pancake Single

$3.50

Vegan Pancake Stack

$10.75

Vegan Pancake Single

$4.50

Breakfast Sides

Root Parfait

Root Parfait

$6.00

Layers of homemade golden granola, organic yogurt, and housemade jelly, topped with seasonal fruit and local honey V

Bowla Granola

$6.25

Housemade granola with seasonal fruit and milk, soy milk, yogurt

Side of Biscuits & Gravy
$6.75

Side of Biscuits & Gravy

$6.75
Rabbit Ridge Pork Sausage
$3.25

Rabbit Ridge Pork Sausage

$3.25
Rabbit Ridge Ham
$3.25

Rabbit Ridge Ham

$3.25
A La Carte Egg
$1.50

A La Carte Egg

$1.50

Side Seasonal Fruit

$3.50
Biscuit with Butter & Jelly
$4.50

Biscuit with Butter & Jelly

$4.50
Toast with Butter & Jelly
$4.50

Toast with Butter & Jelly

$4.50

Gluten-Free Toast with Butter & Jelly

$7.25

Side of Gravy

$3.50

Side Salad

$5.50

Desserts

Bread Pudding
$7.50

Bread Pudding

$7.50
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$6.50
Dreamsicle Pie
$6.00

Dreamsicle Pie

$6.00

Spicy Vegan GF Brownie

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Whole Carrot Cake

$55.00

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$12.00

Hand-pattied, pasture-raised beef from Simon Farms (Conway, AR). Served with local spring mix, tomato (seasonal), grilled onion, dill pickles, dijon mustard, and house garlic mayo

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Hand-pattied, pasture-raised beef from Simon Farms (Conway, AR). Served with local spring mix, tomato (seasonal), grilled onion, dill pickles, dijon mustard, and house garlic mayo

Vegetarian Shiitake Mushroom Burger

Vegetarian Shiitake Mushroom Burger

$11.25

Wye Mountain Farms (Roland, AR) shiitake mushrooms marinated in our homemade garlic vinaigrette and grilled to perfection V

Pimento Cheeseburger

Pimento Cheeseburger

$14.50

Simon Farms (Conway, AR) burger patty with homemade pimento cheese, house sweet pickles, & garlic mayo

Chapman's Cousin

Chapman's Cousin

$14.50

Simon Farms (Conway, AR) burger patty with grilled, thick-cut ham, cheddar cheese, beer glazed onions, & chipotle mustard

The Hotmaker

The Hotmaker

$14.50

Simon Farms (Conway, AR) burger patty with fresh jalapeños, pepper jack, tortilla strips, sliced red onion, and hot sauce aioli

The Jamn Skippy

The Jamn Skippy

$14.50

Simon Farms (Conway, AR) burger patty with feta, sumac onions, & homemade seasonal berry jam

Sandwiches

Crispy PBT

Crispy PBT

$13.25

Organic pickle brined tofu (PBT!), breaded and fried, served with fresh cucumber pickles, smashed chickpea and parsley salad, & house chipotle tahini on a butter bun V

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$10.75

Ham from Rabbit Ridge Farms (Bee Branch, AR), yellow cheddar, house garlic mayo, dijon mustard, grilled on local country white bread

Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Rabbit Ridge Farms (Bee Branch, AR) chicken, homemade sweet pickles, grilled carrots, local apples, toasted curry. Topped with spring mix and house garlic mayo on a toasted butter bun

Spicy Banh Mi

Spicy Banh Mi

$9.75

Fried organic tofu, house carrot-daikon pickle, fresh cilantro and jalapeños from Arkansas Natural Produce (Malvern, AR), hoisin, sriracha, & house garlic mayo on a fresh baguette hoagie V

Deviled Egg Salad Sandwich

Deviled Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Local farm fresh eggs, house garlic mayo, homemade sweet pickles, local dil, dijon, topped with ground chipotle, spring mix, house garlic mayo on a toasted butter bun V

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Made with yellow cheddar and swiss on fresh, local wheat bread with house garlic mayo V

Brats

Old World Style Brat

Old World Style Brat

$10.75

Housemade brat with pork from Rabbit Ridge Farms (Bee Branch, AR) with housemade sauerkraut, dijon, & housemade garlic mayo

State Fair Style Brat

State Fair Style Brat

$10.75

Housemade brat with pork from Rabbit Ridge Farms (Bee Branch, AR) with grilled onions and peppers, yellow mustard, & housemade garlic mayo

Salads

Spiced Pecan Salad

Spiced Pecan Salad

$11.00

Local pecans spiced in-house, local seasonal fruit, White River Creamery (Elkins, AR) feta on a bed of spring mix. Served with our cumin viniagrette V, GF

Seasonal House Salad

Seasonal House Salad

$12.50

Grilled farm fresh seasonal vegetables and other delicious garden ingredients, house-marinated local feta from White River Creamery (Elkins, AR), assorted homemade pickles. Served with our house garlic viniagrette V,GF

Curry Chicken Salad Salad

Curry Chicken Salad Salad

$11.00

Homemade chicken salad made with grilled carrots, local apples, homemade sweet pickles, Rabbit Ridge Farms (Bee Branch, AR) chicken, and toasted curry on a bed of spring mix. Served with our creamy buttermilk dill dressing GF

Deviled Egg Salad Salad

Deviled Egg Salad Salad

$10.00

Homemade egg salad made with local farm fresh eggs, house garlic mayo, homemade sweet pickles, local dill, dijon, ground chipotle on a bed of spring mix. Served with our creamy buttermilk dill dressing V,GF

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

(10oz) Hand cut & served with our hickory chip spicy mayo V

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

(10oz) Hand cut & served with organic ketchup (V)

Large Half & Half Fries

Large Half & Half Fries

$6.50

Half sweet potato fries, half french fries V

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.50

Local, organically grown spring mix, White River Creamery (Elkins, AR) feta, seasonal fruit & veggies V,GF

Soup of the Season

Side Seasonal Fruit

$3.50

Desserts

Bread Pudding
$7.50

Bread Pudding

$7.50
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$6.50
Dreamsicle Pie
$6.00

Dreamsicle Pie

$6.00

Spicy Vegan GF Brownie

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Kids Sandwiches

Kids Everyday Dirt

Kids Everyday Dirt

$5.00

Organic fresh-ground peanut butter, homemade jelly, & cream cheese V

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Made with yellow cheddar and house garlic mayo V

Kids Ham & Cheese

Kids Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Ham from Rabbit Ridge Farms (Bee Branch, AR), yellow cheddar, house garlic mayo, grilled

Non-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.50

French Press Decaf

$5.00

Dinner French Press

$5.00

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$4.50

Pink House Syrups: Vanilla Bean, Cardamom, Toasted Caramel, Lavender, Sarsaparilla

PUMPKIN PRALINE CB

$6.00

Classic Lemonade

$4.50

Honey Ginger Lemonade

$4.50

Sparkling Lavender Lemonade

$4.50

Blackberry Lemonade

$5.00

Italian Cream Soda

$2.50

Pink House Syrups: Vanilla Bean, Cardamom, Toasted Caramel, Lavendar, Sarsaparilla

Fresh Squeezed OJ (small)

$4.25

Fresh Squeezed OJ (large)

$6.75
Organic Iced Tea
$3.00

Organic Iced Tea

$3.00
Cup of Hot Tea

Cup of Hot Tea

$3.50

Flavors: Earl Grey, Irish Breakfast, Throat Coat, Chamomile, Ginger, Bengal Spice, Masala Chai, Moroccan Mint, Gunpowder Green

Milk (large)

$3.50

Milk (small)

$2.00

Diamond Bear Root Beer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Teaberry Kombucha

$6.00

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$4.00Out of stock

Flat or Sparkling

Diet Coke

$2.50

UTENSILS??

No Utensils

Yes, I want utensils.

GROCERY SHELF

Fidel & Co Retail Coffee Bag

$16.00

Housemade Granola 1lb Bag

$14.00

War Eagle Mill Pancake Mix

$10.50

War Eagle Mill Gourmet Popcorn

$5.00

House Garlic Vinaigrette Bottle

$8.00

Bread & Butter Pickles

$8.00

Pickled Okra

$8.00

Muscadine Wine Jelly

$6.00

Green Tomato Jam

$5.00

Spiced Blueberry Jam

$6.00

Black Peppered Strawberry Jam

$6.00

Guenther Apiary Raw Honey

$14.00

Guenther Apiary Hot Honey

$14.00

Natural Creamed Honey (Guenther)

$12.00

Cinnamon Creamed Honey (Guenther)

$12.00

S & L Apiary Raw Honey

$14.00

Spiced Candied Pecans

Candles

$16.00

Opera Sauce

$10.00

Zephyr Squash Quart

$12.00

Big Ole Coffee Bag

$90.00

Bees Wax Candle

$16.00

Honeycomb

$20.00

COLD CASE

1 doz Farm Fresh Eggs

$6.00

AR Natural Produce Spring Mix 1/2lb Bag

$5.00

Curry Chicken Salad 1/2 Pint

$8.00

Deviled Egg Salad 1/2 Pint

$8.00

Pimento Cheese 1/2 Pint

$7.00

Curry Chicken Salad Pint

$15.00

Deviled Egg Salad Pint

$15.00

Pimento Cheese Pint

$13.00

Purple Hull Pea Stew

$20.00

Fresh-Squeezed OJ Quart

$15.00

MERCH

carey sticker

$4.00

root logo sticker

$3.00

pumpkin shirt

$24.00

FOR ONLINE ORDERS, PLEASE WRITE YOUR PREFERRED SIZE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX

strawberry shirt

$24.00

FOR ONLINE ORDERS, PLEASE WRITE YOUR PREFERRED SIZE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX

mason jar shirt

$24.00

FOR ONLINE ORDERS, PLEASE WRITE YOUR PREFERRED SIZE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX

carey the carrot shirt

$24.00

FOR ONLINE ORDERS, PLEASE WRITE YOUR PREFERRED SIZE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX

ROOT Logo Mug

$15.00

CAREY CARROT mug

$15.00

holiday carey sticker

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At The Root Cafe, we source absolutely as much as we can from small farms and producers here in Arkansas. This includes 100% of the meat, eggs, and bread we serve, as well as the majority of our vegetables, fruits, nuts, and cheeses.

Location

1500 Main Street, Little Rock, AR 72202

Directions

