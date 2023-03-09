Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Root Cellar Cafe - New Braunfels - NEW 1090 N Business 35

1090 N Business 35

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Refreshments

Tea

Water

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$2.75Out of stock

Iced Tea

$2.75

Earl Grey Hot Tea

$2.75

Ginger Twist Hot Tea

$2.75

Tropical Mint Hot Tea

$2.75

Peach Tea

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$3.00

Juices

Apple Juice

$1.75

Orange Juice

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Sodas

Club Soda

Italian Soda

$1.75

Mexi-cane Cola

$3.00

Diet Mexicane Cola

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Prickly Pear Lemonade

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Doppelganger

$3.00

Milk

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Dinner (oo 4-9)

Appetizers

Beer Battered Asparagus Fries

$9.50

Beer Bread with Honey Butter

$8.50

Cellar Salsa with Seasoned Tortilla Chips

$6.50

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$5.50

Crispy Fried Brussels Sprout

$9.00

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$6.50

Hatch Green Chile Queso

$10.00

Pasta

Creamy Mac 'N Cheese

$14.00

Side of Mac 'N Cheese

$4.00

Cellar Carbonara

$18.00

Seafood Scampi

$22.00

Pasta Primavera

$16.00

Pesto Pasta

$14.00

House Specialties

Bourbon Pecan Chicken

$20.00

Shoestring Chicken

$16.00

Seared Salmon with Balsamic Glaze

$21.00

Bone in Pork Chop

$25.00

Shrimp N' Grits

$18.00

Strip Loin With Herbed Butter

$35.00

Roasted Cauliflower Steak

$18.00

Handheld Eats

Caribbean Stacker

$14.00

Holy Aioli

$14.00

Marinated Eggplant Sandwhich

$12.00

Brewhouse Burger

$12.50

Beet Burger

$13.75

Plain Burger

$10.00

Soups and Salads

Soup Du Jour Cup

$4.00

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$6.00

Big Cellar Salad

$9.00

Cellar Caesar

$12.00

The Islander

$14.00

Beet And Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

House Side Salad

$3.50

Side Caesar

$3.50

A La Carte

Side of Green Beans

$3.00

Side of Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Asparagus

$4.00

Side of Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Side of Vegetable Medley

$3.00

Side of Brussels Sprouts

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1090 N Business 35, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

